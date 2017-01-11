11 Things You Must Do in San Diego This November

San Diego Beer Week Get ready to call in sick to work, because you’re about to spend an entire week drinking the best craft beer on the planet. San Diego Beer Week kicks off with the two-day 13th Annual Brewers Guild Festival at the Port Pavilion at Broadway Pier, then continues with beer dinners, special releases, brewery tours, and hundreds of beer-centric events happening all over the city. The week closes with The Beer Garden featuring 12 chefs and 24 breweries at The Lodge at Torrey Pines from noon-3pm on the 15th.

