11 Things You Must Do in San Diego This November

San Diego: where the beer is so good, Craft Beer Week lasts 10 days! But don’t worry, after you’re done with all the suds there’s still plenty of November left for food truck fests, fish taco throwdowns and more.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 2 Mon
Grab dinner Dia de Los Muertos style With seatings at 6:30pm and 8:30pm, you have two opportunities to join chefs Javier Plascencia and Claudette Wilkins at Bracero Cocina de Raiz in Little Italy for a four-course Dia de Los Muertos dinner in honor of the 32 Bracero workers who lost their lives in “The Catastrophe at Chualar." Contact the restaurant for reservations.
Grab dinner Dia de Los Muertos style Bracero Cocina de Raiz With seatings at 6:30pm and 8:30pm, you have two opportunities to join chefs Javier Plascencia and Claudette Wilkins at Bracero Cocina de Raiz in Little Italy for a four-course Dia de Los Muertos dinner in honor of the 32 Bracero workers who lost their lives in “The Catastrophe at Chualar." Contact the restaurant for reservations.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 2 Mon
Have some hip-hop flavor with your dinner Hit the 13th music-inspired SoundBite Dinner from 6:30-9pm. Chef and SoundBite founder Nick Brune will be cooking a five-course dinner along with The Cork and Craft crew plus Chef Alex Emory from Hilton Hotel, Harborside. Their menu is inspired by the local hip-hop trio Parker & the Numberman who will also be performing during the event. Get tickets here.
Have some hip-hop flavor with your dinner The Cork and Craft Hit the 13th music-inspired SoundBite Dinner from 6:30-9pm. Chef and SoundBite founder Nick Brune will be cooking a five-course dinner along with The Cork and Craft crew plus Chef Alex Emory from Hilton Hotel, Harborside. Their menu is inspired by the local hip-hop trio Parker & the Numberman who will also be performing during the event. Get tickets here.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 4 Wed
Make friends with farmers and fishermen (and mead!) Chef Miguel Valdez’s fifth Farmers, Friends and Fishermen Dinner will be serving a four-course dinner featuring his selections from local farmers paired with mead. Come to the pre-dinner cocktail hour from 5:30-6:30pm to sip on a signature cocktail and enjoy charcuterie, appetizers, and pickled/preserved veggies while you get to know the farmers from Be Wise Ranch, Taj Farm, and Cyclops Farm; fishmonger Tommy Gomes from Catalina Offshore; and mead maker Frank Golbeck from Golden Coast Mead.
Make friends with farmers and fishermen (and mead!) The Red Door Chef Miguel Valdez’s fifth Farmers, Friends and Fishermen Dinner will be serving a four-course dinner featuring his selections from local farmers paired with mead. Come to the pre-dinner cocktail hour from 5:30-6:30pm to sip on a signature cocktail and enjoy charcuterie, appetizers, and pickled/preserved veggies while you get to know the farmers from Be Wise Ranch, Taj Farm, and Cyclops Farm; fishmonger Tommy Gomes from Catalina Offshore; and mead maker Frank Golbeck from Golden Coast Mead.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 5 Thu
Get cultured with cocktails The San Diego Museum of Art is throwing the last Culture & Cocktails shindig of the year from 6-10pm. This event pairs sight and sound to celebrate the opening of the museum’s newest exhibition, The Art of Music. Enjoy signature cocktails, free photo booths, a silent disco dance room, beer tastings from Duckfoot Brewing… and the exhibit!
Get cultured with cocktails San Diego Museum of Art The San Diego Museum of Art is throwing the last Culture & Cocktails shindig of the year from 6-10pm. This event pairs sight and sound to celebrate the opening of the museum’s newest exhibition, The Art of Music. Enjoy signature cocktails, free photo booths, a silent disco dance room, beer tastings from Duckfoot Brewing… and the exhibit!
Date
Event
Location
Nov 6-15
San Diego Beer Week Get ready to call in sick to work, because you’re about to spend an entire week drinking the best craft beer on the planet. San Diego Beer Week kicks off with the two-day 13th Annual Brewers Guild Festival at the Port Pavilion at Broadway Pier, then continues with beer dinners, special releases, brewery tours, and hundreds of beer-centric events happening all over the city. The week closes with The Beer Garden featuring 12 chefs and 24 breweries at The Lodge at Torrey Pines from noon-3pm on the 15th.
Various locations
San Diego Beer Week Various locations Get ready to call in sick to work, because you’re about to spend an entire week drinking the best craft beer on the planet. San Diego Beer Week kicks off with the two-day 13th Annual Brewers Guild Festival at the Port Pavilion at Broadway Pier, then continues with beer dinners, special releases, brewery tours, and hundreds of beer-centric events happening all over the city. The week closes with The Beer Garden featuring 12 chefs and 24 breweries at The Lodge at Torrey Pines from noon-3pm on the 15th.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 7 Sat
Play the ponies, then hit the food trucks Spend the day betting on ponies then stick around to spend your winnings at the Gourmet Food Truck Festival. Forty of the best food trucks from San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange County will be parked at the Del Mar Racetrack along with a beer garden for thirsty people. Entrance to the food truck area is free with paid admission to the racetrack.
Del Mar
Play the ponies, then hit the food trucks Del Mar Spend the day betting on ponies then stick around to spend your winnings at the Gourmet Food Truck Festival. Forty of the best food trucks from San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange County will be parked at the Del Mar Racetrack along with a beer garden for thirsty people. Entrance to the food truck area is free with paid admission to the racetrack.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 7 Sat
Bikes, Brews, and Brats Grab your bike and join the San Diego Mountain Bike Association and Green Flash for some urban mountain biking. The ride will start at Cal Coast Cycles (bike tune-ups offered at check-in), take you through Balboa Park and Mission Hills, then end at the Regal Beagle (where the brats and brews come in).
Mira Mesa
Bikes, Brews, and Brats Mira Mesa Grab your bike and join the San Diego Mountain Bike Association and Green Flash for some urban mountain biking. The ride will start at Cal Coast Cycles (bike tune-ups offered at check-in), take you through Balboa Park and Mission Hills, then end at the Regal Beagle (where the brats and brews come in).
Date
Event
Location
Nov 16 Mon
San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival You can wine (and dine) your way all over SD during the 12th San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival, which (as always) is deep with deliciousness from classes and demos to tasting panels and celebrity chef dinners. Check the schedule for a complete list of events.
Various locations
San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival Various locations You can wine (and dine) your way all over SD during the 12th San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival, which (as always) is deep with deliciousness from classes and demos to tasting panels and celebrity chef dinners. Check the schedule for a complete list of events.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 17 Tue
Judge a fish taco throwdown During the Fish Taco TKO competition at Quartyard Urban Park, San Diego’s top chefs will be competing against each other to determine who makes the best fish taco in the city. You can taste them all and vote for your favorite while enjoying live music and 12 craft beer stations.
Quartyard
Judge a fish taco throwdown Quartyard During the Fish Taco TKO competition at Quartyard Urban Park, San Diego’s top chefs will be competing against each other to determine who makes the best fish taco in the city. You can taste them all and vote for your favorite while enjoying live music and 12 craft beer stations.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 21 Sat
Reggae Fest They’ll be jammin’ all day (hopefully you like jammin’, too?) during Reggae Fest. There will be special concessions and select brews, plus bands and DJs performing in the concert area west of the grandstand throughout the day with Hours Eastly opening for headliners Iration on the Seaside Stage after the last race.
Reggae Fest Del Mar Racetrack They’ll be jammin’ all day (hopefully you like jammin’, too?) during Reggae Fest. There will be special concessions and select brews, plus bands and DJs performing in the concert area west of the grandstand throughout the day with Hours Eastly opening for headliners Iration on the Seaside Stage after the last race.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 26 Thu
It’s ice skating season already? Even though it’s only November it’s starting to look a lot like Christmas in Coronado. The 26th is the first night of Skating by the Sea and DELights, the Hotel Del Coronado’s newest holiday experience. Get in the Christmas spirit on their garden patio and check out the five-minute video mapping light show projected onto their 30ft Christmas tree while you nibble on gingerbread and cookies. Then lace up your skates for seaside ice skating until 10pm.
It’s ice skating season already? Hotel Del Coronado Even though it’s only November it’s starting to look a lot like Christmas in Coronado. The 26th is the first night of Skating by the Sea and DELights, the Hotel Del Coronado’s newest holiday experience. Get in the Christmas spirit on their garden patio and check out the five-minute video mapping light show projected onto their 30ft Christmas tree while you nibble on gingerbread and cookies. Then lace up your skates for seaside ice skating until 10pm.