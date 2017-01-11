10 Things You Must Do in San Diego This May

Sat

Davanti Enoteca/Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby celebration Davanti Enoteca is pairing with Woodford Reserve for a Kentucky Derby celebration from 1:30-4pm. Come wearing your Derby best, sip on cocktails, and do a little whiskey tasting while you cheer on your favorite (read: wagered-upon) horses. There will be prizes for the best dressed and best hat. Tickets are available at the restaurant or at the door.

Davanti Enoteca

Davanti Enoteca/Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby celebration Davanti Enoteca Davanti Enoteca is pairing with Woodford Reserve for a Kentucky Derby celebration from 1:30-4pm. Come wearing your Derby best, sip on cocktails, and do a little whiskey tasting while you cheer on your favorite (read: wagered-upon) horses. There will be prizes for the best dressed and best hat. Tickets are available at the restaurant or at the door.