10 Things You Must Do in San Diego This May

All the beer! Crazy obstacle courses! Crawfish! These aren't all necessarily happening together, but they're all happening in San Diego this May...
May 2 Sat
Davanti Enoteca/Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby celebration Davanti Enoteca Davanti Enoteca is pairing with Woodford Reserve for a Kentucky Derby celebration from 1:30-4pm. Come wearing your Derby best, sip on cocktails, and do a little whiskey tasting while you cheer on your favorite (read: wagered-upon) horses. There will be prizes for the best dressed and best hat. Tickets are available at the restaurant or at the door.
May 2 Sat
Barleymash Kentucky Derby party Barleymash The Tail Draggers bluegrass band will be performing from 1-4pm, there will be a raffle with prizes like four tickets to opening day at Del Mar, and it wouldn't be the Kentucky Derby without mint juleps and a best dressed and best hat contest.
May 3 Sun
Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens, Liberty Station
2015 Chef Celebration Spring Dinner Series closing event Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens, Liberty Station Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens - Liberty Station is hosting the closing event of the 2015 Chef Celebration Spring Dinner Series from 12-3pm. There will be live music and 14 beers paired with 14 small dishes from local chefs like Jason McLeod and Hanis Cavin.
May 7-10
Gator by the Bay Spanish Landing Park Gator by the Bay is bringing 10,000lbs of Louisiana crawfish to Spanish Landing Park for four days of Cajun food and music. Bring your dancing shoes, because there will be six stages featuring 85 bands, five wooden dance floors, and free dance lessons throughout the day. Get all your favorite Cajun foods like crawfish, boudin, and alligator in the French Quarter Food Court.
May 9 Sat
Bacon & Barrels Embarcadero Marina Park South Everything beer and bacon is happening during Bacon & Barrels at the Embarcadero Marina Park South from 1-5pm. There will be live music, more bacon and bacon inspired food than you’ve ever seen in your life and any kind of libation that can be made in a barrel.
May 9 Sat
Vavi Wipeout Run Del Mar Fairgrounds If you like the show Wipeout, then why not give the obstacle course a try yourself at the Vavi Wipeout Run. The 5K course will have you running all over the Del Mar Fairgrounds while you dominate obstacles like the Tumble Tubes and the Foam of Fury.
May 15 Fri
Leaves from 990 N Harbor Dr
Hops on the Harbor dinner cruises begin Leaves from 990 N Harbor Dr Starting today, you can have craft beer on a boat every Friday night from 7-10pm, thanks to Flagship Cruise’s Hops on the Harbor. The cruise includes a glass of Champagne when you board, craft-beer tasting, live music, and dinner. Stone Brewing Co. is the featured brewery for May cruises, and it'll partner with a different brewery every month.
May 17 Sun
Dive Day Club opening day Harrah’s Resort SoCal Grab a drink and have a float down the lazy river; summer is officially upon us and so is the opening day of the 3rd season of Dive Day Club at Harrah’s Resort SoCal. This year’s Sunday Funday kicks off with a performance by Yellow Claw and a non-stop pool party with SoCal's only swim-up bar from noon-6pm.
May 17 Sun
Hotel Palomar SummerSalt Pool Lounge
Rooftop Pig Roast at SummerSalt Hotel Palomar SummerSalt Pool Lounge SummerSalt Pool Lounge on top of the Hotel Palomar is teaming up with Henebery Whiskey for a pig roast at 1pm. The backyard-style event will feature live entertainment from Neighbors to the North and a spit-roasted pig with sides like braised greens with house-made bacon and cornbread with honey butter from Saltbox’s Chef Jeremiah Bryant.
May 19 Tue
Slater's 50/50 Liberty Station
Slater's 50/50 Beer Pairing Dinner with Firestone Walker Slater's 50/50 Liberty Station Slater’s 50/50 is hosting a seven-course beer dinner at 6:30pm featuring items like Vampire Dip (three-cheese blend, roasted garlic, and fried pita in a sourdough bowl), Maple Sambal Oelek Ribs, and Supreme Nacho burgers with beers from Firestone Walker.