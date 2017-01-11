Every SD Summer Festival, Now in One Calendar

You like beer festivals. You like oyster festivals. You like festivals celebrating cultures you don’t even belong to because, hey, you just like to party, okay. Well, now you can party more efficiently because you have every festival that's going down in San Diego this summer in one convenient place.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
Oysterfest The 6th Annual San Diego Oysterfest will have multiple varieties of oysters, food from SD restaurants, full bars, and music from acts like Thievery Corporation and more.
Embarcadero Marina Park North
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
Carlsbad Beach Fest Come enjoy a day at the beach and celebrate coastal environmental stewardship along with live music, dancing, a beach clean up, kite flying, sand sculpting, green product vendors, and more.
Carlsbad
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Sun
Asian Festival This first-ever festival will happen at the San Diego County Fair in celebration of Asian and Pacific Island cultures. The event will feature music, dance, and martial arts performances.
Del Mar Fairgrounds
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Wed
Taste of Little Italy If you’ve ever dreamed of indulging yourself in every restaurant in Little Italy, this is your chance. With a Taste Passport you can go from restaurant to restaurant and sample their most popular dishes.
Little Italy
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
San Diego International Beer Festival The San Diego County Fair will host 200 breweries from around the world as well as local breweries. There will also be presentations on everything from homebrewing advice to educational demonstrations and food pairings from So Rich Chocolates and Venissimo Cheese.
Del Mar Fairgrounds
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
La Jolla Festival of the Arts Nearly 200 artists will be displaying their art along with wine, craft beer, food from local restaurants, and live entertainment to benefit adaptive sports and recreation opportunities for locals with disabilities.
UC San Diego's Warren Field, La Jolla
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
San Diego Beer Festival The 5th Annual San Diego Beer Fest is back again with dozens of local and international craft beers and SD’s most popular food trucks. Proceeds will benefit Noah’s B'Ark Pet Rescue.
Liberty Station
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Distilled: San Diego Spirit & Cocktail Festival Sample award-winning cocktails and spirits, check out bartending competitions, and more at the fairgrounds to celebrate the growing craft distilled spirits industry in San Diego.
Del Mar Fairgrounds
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off Festival You can taste more than two dozen chili entries, enjoy the live music, contribute to the community mural art project, have a drink in the beer garden, and more by the beach.
Ocean Beach
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Big Bay Boom One of the largest fireworks shows in the country is happening again with five barges full of explosives that you can view from just about anywhere in the city.
Port of San Diego
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Heros Brew Craft Beer Fest The Heros Brew Craft Beer Fest is back again with 40+ breweries, live music, a costume contest, and a raffle with proceeds benefitting Warrior Foundation -- Freedom Station.
Liberty Station
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Over The Line Tournament The 62nd Annual World Championship OTL team registration has already happened but the event is open to the public as always. There will be food, cold drinks, and the event is BYOB, just don’t bring glass.
Fiesta Island
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Imperial Beach Sun & Sea Festival The festival will have incredible sandcastle sculptors, a parade, live music, and an international food fair, plus it all kicks off with a pancake breakfast.
Imperial Beach
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
San Diego LGBT Pride There will be a huge parade, rally, 5k run, block party, music festival, and countless parties.
Hillcrest
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
CoastFest Rubio’s fourth annual CoastFest is happening at Oceanside Pier in conjunction with I Love a Clean San Diego. The festivities will start at the pier at 10am with free food and drinks, a beer garden, free surf lessons, disc golf, cornhole, and a performance by The Mowgli’s. All you need to do is bring a bucket, gloves and be ready to clean up the beach.
Oceanside
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Lemon Zest & Garlic Fest There will be live entertainment, arts & crafts, cooking demos, contests, a beer and wine garden, and of course, lemon and garlic tastings.
Waterfront Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 9 Sun
CityFest Street Fair Celebrate HIllcrest community spirit with music, art, games, a beer garden, and over 250 vendors. Once the sun goes down, CityFest Night gets things started with DJs spinning under the Hillcrest sign.
Hillcrest
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Summergrass San Diego Come to the 13th Annual San Diego Bluegrass Festival where you can camp out and enjoy three days of live bluegrass bands, food, vendors, and impromptu jam sessions.
Vista
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Latin Food Fest The Grande Tasting event will include Latin food, wine, and spirits for you to taste along with cooking demos, workshops, live music, and a silent auction.
Broadway Pier
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Valley Center Food Truck Festival There will be 15 of the best food trucks like Devilicious and Sweet Treats, live music, and a beer garden at Bates Nut Farm.
Valley Center
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Harbor Fest Harbor Fest has something for everyone, like paddle boarding; kayaking; Xorbs; a wine, spirits, and beer garden; taco competition; BMX, and live music.
Chula Vista Bayside Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
San Diego Spirits Festival For the seventh year, the SD Spirits Festival will bring two days of cocktails, food, entertainment, and competitions to San Diego.
Port Pavilion Broadway Pier
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Sat
Imperial Avenue Street Festival This festival covers four blocks with multiple stages of live music, local artists, drinks, and gourmet foods from Colombian to Cajun.
Logan Heights (Imperial Ave)
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Sat
San Diego Brew & Food Festival This is a brand-new festival for SD that’s bringing more than 70 craft breweries, festival-exclusive beers, elevated eats from 20 local vendors, and entertainment to Waterfront Park with a portion of the proceeds benefitting San Diego Coastkeeper.
Waterfront Park
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Fri
Festival of Sail Come spend Labor Day weekend at the largest tall ship festival on the West Coast. There will be beer gardens, incredible ships, a Parade of Sail, cannon battles, and hundreds of vendors.
Port of San Diego
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Sat
San Diego Bacon Fest You can’t miss an afternoon of unlimited bacon and beer samples, live music, spirits and more.
Liberty Station
Date
Event
Location
Sep 13 Sun
San Diego Brazilian Day Festival Garnet will be taken over by a Brazilian parade, Brazilian music, other performances, and vendors with every kind of Brazilian food you can imagine -- and some you probably can’t.
Pacific Beach
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
San Diego Festival of Beer For the 21st year, the San Diego Festival of Beer is taking over the Broadway Pier with live entertainment, 60 breweries, and 120 beers to taste, plus wine and plenty of food.
Broadway Pier
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
KAABOO Del Mar KAABOO is bringing three days and seven stages of big-name performers like No Doubt, The Killers, and too many more to list, plus a comedy club featuring comedians like Lewis Black and Joel McHale, great food, contemporary art, and craft beers and spirits.
Del Mar Fairgrounds
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
18th Annual Fleet Week Coronado Speed Festival Coronado will host three days of vintage racing, car shows, a special Feature Race for NASCAR Stock Cars, a pit crew challenge, and military displays right on the runways of the Coronado North Island Naval Air Station.
Coronado North Island Naval Air Station
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
San Diego Bayfair The Bayfair has been happening since 1964 and now features hydroplanes, offshore boats, tunnels, and various other classes of boat racing on Mission Bay, plus food and live entertainment.
Mission Bay
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26 Sat
Adams Avenue Street Fair The Adams Ave Street Fair is one of the largest free music street fairs in the state, with eight stages featuring more than 100 live acts, four beer gardens, carnival rides, and 300 craft and food vendors. This year’s fair will feature performances by The Burning of Rome, The Album Leaf, and more.
Adams Ave
