Everything You Must Do in San Diego on 4th of July Weekend

Welcome to the first edition of our weekly guide to what’s going on in America’s Finest City on any given weekend -- and what better weekend to kick things off than July 4th? Yes, you can have a blast by just going to the beach, but if you’re lucky enough to get off work Monday AND Tuesday, you owe it to yourself to expand your celebrations. Whether it’s a food truck gathering, an expert-led sake tasting, or a beer ice cream social, here are the best ways to celebrate your independence this weekend.
Friday
Jun 30
It’s the last weekend you can enjoy the largest county fair in the United States, so take in all the simple pleasures you’d expect to find at a county fair. Have a couple beers, check out some of the live shows, and try your best to hit the line for the Ferris wheel at the right moment; if you manage to time it with sunset, the view is otherworldly.
Friday
Jun 30
Try a bunch of brand new beers
Try a bunch of brand new beers
When a marquee San Diego brewery like Societe releases a new beer, it’s pretty newsworthy. But when one releases five in one weekend? That’s unheard of, and it’s exactly what the brewery did last weekend, celebrating its fifth anniversary by releasing five new brews: The Statesman, The Bachelor with Cashmere, The Fiddler, The Damsel, and The Thief. Given Societe’s reputation, trying all five might not be a bad way to get your weekend off to a rolling start.
Friday
Jun 30
Stuff your face with every type of food under the sun
Stuff your face with every type of food under the sun
Balboa Park
Every Friday from June 2 - September 29, Balboa Park brings in some of the best food trucks in town, and accompanies them with beautiful live music. It’s a great place to bring a date, and probably the only spot in San Diego where you can find Cajun, Italian, sushi, and barbecue all within arm’s reach.
Saturday
Jul 1
See what happens when Jimmy Buffett meets West Side Story
See what happens when Jimmy Buffett meets West Side Story
You might not think that Jimmy Buffett’s musical stylings would work well in the form of a musical, but Christopher Ashley -- the artistic director at the La Jolla Playhouse and winner of the 2017 Tony Award for directing Come From Away -- begs to differ. Given his pedigree, you should probably take his word for it. Check out his new musical Escape to Margaritaville, and then grab some margaritas of your own.
Saturday
Jul 1
How often do you get the chance to learn about sake with a certified sake sensei? Let BeShock co-founder Ayaka Ito walk you through all the intricacies of different types of sake, paired with everything from artisanal chocolates to ramen.
Saturday
Jul 1
Get patriotic with the US Men’s National Rugby Team
Get patriotic with the US Men’s National Rugby Team
You might not know much about rugby, but it’s actually easy to pick up the sport -- and once you understand it, the games are every bit as exciting as football, but with constant action. Regardless of your comprehension of the game, here’s something you can surely understand: This game, against our Canadian neighbors to the north, is for a spot in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Sunday
Jul 2
Every Sunday, Crow and Lilac in Julian offers an hourlong workshop on the practice of silent meditation. It might not seem like the most intuitive way to spend a holiday weekend, but some of the most successful people in the world swear by silent meditation, so get your zen on.
Sunday
Jul 2
57 Degrees
The Deep End Block Party ropes off a block of prime Downtown real estate for an electronic music festival focused on dancing and art, with pop-up photography galleries and live art installations. Food trucks and a full bar will ensure the eight-hour dance party doesn’t lose steam as the day goes on.
Sunday
Jul 2
Indulge your childhood and adult tastebuds with a beer ice cream social
Indulge your childhood and adult tastebuds with a beer ice cream social
Green Flash’s Cellar 3 kicks off the summer in style by pairing some of the brewery's delicious beers with Hammond’s Gourmet Ice Cream and live music. Ice cream beer floats for the win.
Monday
Jul 3
Bay Park’s Red Card Cafe offers one of the best (bottomless) brunches in San Diego, so take advantage of the holiday weekend, and treat this Monday morning the way you wish you could treat every Monday morning: with copious amounts of mimosa.
Monday
Jul 3
Enjoy a private fireworks show with an amazing barbecue celebration of America
Enjoy a private fireworks show with an amazing barbecue celebration of America
Fireworks are great, and getting your own private fireworks show on Fairmont Del Mar’s sprawling property -- along with a barbecue that features everything from Texas brisket to Hawaiian huli-huli chicken -- makes them extra great. Expect live music as well, because no barbecue’s complete without live music.
Tuesday
Jul 4
Check out the largest fireworks show on the West Coast
Check out the largest fireworks show on the West Coast
Anywhere within eyesight of San Diego Bay
Unlike the fireworks show at the Fairmont Del Mar, the Big Bay Boom is anything but personal. It’s the biggest fireworks show on the West Coast, so try to find a bar that has a good view of San Diego Bay -- preferably with outdoor seating -- and just enjoy the immensity of it.
Tuesday
Jul 4
Coronado
Each year, Crown City’s 5K and 12K raise money to help sports programs on the island. Start your morning off with a run for a good cause before catching one of the largest Independence Day parades on the West Coast.
Sign up here for our daily San Diego email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.