Everything You Should Absolutely Do in San Diego This Summer, in One Calendar

Fri

Hat tip to 30 years of Top Gun The Hotel Del Coronado is celebrating the iconic '80s movie, Top Gun, filmed right here in San Diego 30 years ago. Bring your aviators and pedal your heart out to remixes from the movie’s soundtrack, because the party starts as soon as the sun comes up with a beach-front spin class at 7:30am. Top Gun-themed cocktails will be served and music will play on the sun deck all day long. As soon as the sun goes down, Top Gun will be screened on the Del’s Windsor Lawn with open seating. A portion of all food and beverage purchase from the day will go to benefit Wings Over America.

Hotel Del Coronado

