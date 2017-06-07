Everything You Should Absolutely Do in San Diego This Summer, in One Calendar

Summer in San Diego is less a shift in the weather as it is a new batch of fun things to do, and delicious things to eat and drink. Keep this baby bookmarked as you traipse through summer asking yourself what you should do between now (and after) Comic-Con weekend.
May 1-Sep 1
Day drink on a rooftop with a pool Sundays this summer just got a little more fun with the Club Flamingo rooftop pool party at LOUNGESix. Every Sunday from noon-6pm until September, the rooftop pool at Hotel Solamar will offer DJs, VIP tables, bottle service, and pool boys available for booking.
May 9-Sep 4
Brunch with endless amounts of rosé We’ve all had the Bloody Mary bar and the bottomless mimosas. But now you can literally have rosé alllllll day... well, at least every Saturday and Sunday until Labor Day. Herringbone is taking brunch to the next level and offering guests endless rosé for $25 every weekend from 10am-2pm.
May 13 Fri
Hat tip to 30 years of Top Gun The Hotel Del Coronado is celebrating the iconic '80s movie, Top Gun, filmed right here in San Diego 30 years ago. Bring your aviators and pedal your heart out to remixes from the movie’s soundtrack, because the party starts as soon as the sun comes up with a beach-front spin class at 7:30am. Top Gun-themed cocktails will be served and music will play on the sun deck all day long. As soon as the sun goes down, Top Gun will be screened on the Del’s Windsor Lawn with open seating. A portion of all food and beverage purchase from the day will go to benefit Wings Over America.
May 13 Fri
Embrace music madness West Coast Weekender is a three-day music conference happening for the first time in America’s Finest City. The opening party is at Spin Nightclub on the 13th, and musicians from across the country will participate in daytime panel discussions for more than 3,000 attending music fans at the WorldBeat Cultural Center.
May 14 Sat
Eat your weight in tacos Come to Golden Hill Park for Reader’s 2nd Annual Tacotopia challenge from 12-4pm. Forty local restaurants will be competing for the title of San Diego’s Best Taco, and you get the final say by voting for your favorite taco of the day. There will be live performances from some of Tijuana’s best bands, and a bar serving beer, margaritas, and more. Tickets include all the tacos you can eat and two drink tickets.
May 18 Wed
Watch others hang ten in the movies Celebrate everything surf at the 5th Annual Surf Film Festival. This year the SDSFF will feature more than 20 international surf films, host filmmaker panels & workshops, live art, beach clean-ups, and more events over 10 days.
May 24 Tue
Confess your love for poke Everyone loves poke so much that it has its own annual festival literally called "I Love Poke," now in its seventh year in San Diego. The festivities will take place at Bali Hai where you can get your fill of Hawaiian cuisine from 7-9pm. Thirty of SD’s top chefs and restaurants will be in attendance, along with competitors from Hawaii and Australia.
May 28 Sat
Sing, dance, crawl Put on your red, white, and blue and join The Local along with 1,200 thirsty people for the Sing, Dance, Crawl pub crawl this Memorial Day weekend. Starting at noon, crawlers will hit spots that will be closed to the general public like House of Blues, FLUXX, and many more. There will be live music performances to sing and dance to, with drink specials at every stop along the way. Tickets are on sale now, and they will sell out.
May 28 Sat
Eat parts of an entire pig The poolside SummerSalt annual Memorial Day Pig Roast is back again on the roof of Hotel Palomar Downtown. Tickets get you a smorgasbord of foods to choose from, including slow-roasted pork and comfort sides from 4-7pm. There will also be tequila, rum, and whiskey specials at the bar.
Jun 3 Fri
Drink beers that support beer education SILO in Makers Quarter will be hosting the 6th Annual Craft Beers + Bites in conjunction with the SDSU College of Extended Studies Business of Craft Beer Program to benefit the San Diego Brewers Guild. Twenty local breweries will be pouring from 5-9pm along with eats available from San Diego food trucks.
Jun 3-Jul 4
Eat all the fried foods at the San Diego County Fair No summer in San Diego would be complete without eating your weight in funnel cake at the San Diego County Fair. Gates open at 4pm on June 3rd. The theme this year is "Mad About the Fair," a wacky take on Alice in Wonderland with steampunk influences and cosplay. Every night, there will be live performances, with headliners like Lady Antebellum, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and more. Clear your calendar for all the fair festivals like the San Diego International Beer Festival, Bluegrass Festival, and Distilled: San Diego Spirit & Cocktail Festival. For a complete lineup of events, check here.
Jun 11 Sat
San Diego Festival of the Arts The festival, formerly known as the La Jolla Festival of the Arts, is now the San Diego Festival of the Arts, and has moved locations to Waterfront Park for the first time in 29 years. Saturday and Sunday, from 10am-5pm, almost 200 artists will be set up in the park along with live entertainment, food from local restaurants, and SD craft beers. Proceeds from ticket sales go to support adaptive programs and recreational activities for San Diegans with disabilities.
Jun 12 Sun
Head back to Sunday school It's not as wholesome as is sounds. One Sunday a month, Bankers Hill Bar & Restaurant's Molly Brooks-Thornton will school you on a variety of wines, beers, and spirits during exclusive tasting events. This Sunday, ticket holders will get to sample beers from Modern Times, including some core beers, as well as seasonal releases.
Jun 15 Wed
Eat your way through Little Italy Sample your way through everyone’s favorite foodie neighborhood at this year’s Taste of Little Italy from 5-9pm. Get your “taste passport” and follow the map of participating restaurants and each of their menu offerings for you to nibble on. There will also be live music to serenade you as you stroll through the 'hood.
Jun 18 Sat
Run the 5k you told yourself you would do this year For the third year, run through the fair like a madman during VAVi’s San Diego County Fair 5k. Get there before crowds are allowed in for a race course winding through Ferris wheels and thrill rides. Tickets include admission to the fair that day and a free beer, so stick around after the race to ride the rides and refuel with funnel cakes.
Jul 8 Fri
Be the baseball fanboy (or -girl) you are Baseball fans have five days to meet and get autographs from MLB legends at Petco Park. See if you’re good enough for the majors when you participate in baseball training drills or step into the all-star batting cages. Take a walk down memory lane with historical Padres memorabilia and see the World Series trophy. The world’s largest baseball will also be on display, with signatures from Ted Williams, Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter, Yogi Berra, Willie Mays, and other baseball legends.
Jul 9 Sat
Soul Pose MLB All-Star Yoga Bring your mat to Waterfront Park for an hour of outdoor yoga. Whether you’re a yoga master or you can barely touch your toes, there will be modifications fit for all levels during both sessions at 8am and 11am. These aren’t your typical yoga classes either. If you’re used to a zenned-out, quiet space, then it’s time to join the yoga party. Both sessions include body paint, bubbles, music, and more. After your practice you can sample products, talk with vendors from local yoga studios, and check out new brands in the Soul Pose Chill Zone.
Jul 10 Sun
Play (or just cheer on) in San Diego's premier softball tournament It might be too late to sign up your team for the infamous Over the Line Tournament this year, but that doesn’t mean all is lost. You can still crack a beer and come to Fiesta Island to watch the madness for free. Games start at 7:30am July 9-10th and 16-17th, and you definitely don’t want to miss the Ms. Emerson bikini contest on the second Saturday of the tournament.
Jul 20 Wed
Sip on Stone Brewing's nerdiest beers Join Wil Wheaton, Drew Curtis, and Greg Koch for Stone Brewing’s geekiest beer event all year: the Hop-Con 4.0. This is the official release party for the 2016 Stone Farking Wheaton w00tstout, which hits stores on July 11th. At the event, hop heads and beer geeks will enjoy 10 4oz tasters and complimentary hors d’oeuvres, and take home a complimentary Hop-Con 4.0 glass
Jul 21 Thu
Dust off your cosplay costume Obviously, Comic-Con passes have been sold out for quite a while now, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the fun. There are tons of Comic-Con events happening Downtown and all over San Diego, including meet & greets, exclusive parties, and more. You can find an unofficial list of off-site events you don’t want to miss here. Plus, you can always hang out around the Convention Center for some next-level people-watching and celebrity-spotting.
Jul 23 Sat
Drink like Superman might Just in time for Comic-Con, the 4th Annual Heroes Brew Fest is coming to Waterfront Park so you can drink like a superhero. More than 40 breweries will be pouring over 100 craft beers to benefit the Warrior Foundation from 2:30-6:30pm. Put on your tights and tie on your cape for the Caped Crusader Costume Contest. Even if you don’t win, you’ll look like a like a badass while you taste your way around the festival.
Aug 7 Sun
Ogle classic cars Get your motor running for the 27th Annual Vista Rod Run, where car enthusiasts from all around can drool over classic cars, hot rods, and specialty vehicles. Come talk shop with the owners of these fine automobiles and see who gets the bragging rights for Best in Show this year.
Aug 25 Thu
Learn the basics of mixology Learn how to mix it up at the Hotel Del Coronado with cocktail-making classes taught by Nolet's Gins mixologist Jaren Singh. Take a walk through the Del’s garden to pick your own herbs and ingredients with the chef before getting tricks of the bartending trade from Singh. Chefs will provide bites to snack on while you whip up something to wash them down with.
Aug 26 Fri
Watch boats duke it out Come out to Coronado Island or watch from the shores around San Diego Bay as boats race in support of Sharp HospiceCare. You can even reserve yourself a spot on a spectator yacht to really get in on the action and catch the regatta up close. Tickets include lunch, drinks, BBQ after the race, and a little live entertainment to go with it.
Aug 27 Sat
Party in the streets of Logan Heights Logan Heights is celebrating the history and culture of its neighborhood with the Imperial Avenue Street Festival. From noon to 9pm, you’ll find live music, local artists, crafts, and delicious food on Imperial Avenue between 28th and 30th Sts and L St and Commercial Ave.
