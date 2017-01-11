Though seasons don't particularly have a definitive "beginning" or "end," summer is over. To usher in the fall, keep doing exactly what you've been doing (minus beloved summer Fridays), just pencil in these events on your calendar. Like you'd miss San Diego Beer or Restaurant Week anyway.
Everything You Should Do in San Diego This Fall, in One Calendar
Everything You Should Do in San Diego This Fall, in One Calendar
September
Thursday - Friday
Sep 1-30
Chill out in the pool at Harrah’s Resort SoCal during these hot summer nights at Dive After Dark. Hang at the swim-up bar from 9pm-1am every Friday and Saturday while cover bands bring on the nostalgia with hits from the '70s, '80s. and '90s, along with DJs. Admission is free with a Total Rewards Card that you can pick up, also for free, at the front desk of the resort.
Saturday
Sep 3
Liberty Station - Preble Field
There is no better place to indulge your bacon obsession than at the fourth annual San Diego Bacon Fest. Imagine unlimited samples of bacon everything, plus craft beers, spirits, and live music at Liberty Station starting at 2pm for general admission and 1pm for those who sprung for the VIP tickets.
Wednesday
Sep 7
TOWER23
The upper deck at TOWER23 is a prime spot for taking in the beachfront sunset. A $25 ticket will get you a chance to try a curated selection of wines from Napa Valley winery Domaine Carneros during the last date of its Sip Into Summer beverage series. Wine tastings will be happening from 6pm until sunset.
Saturday
Sep 17
South Park
If you’ve ever wanted to eat at all of South Park's restaurants in one night, here’s your chance. Get a Tasting Passport so you can peruse the neighborhood shops and cruise the streets tasting bites from places like Buona Forchetta, the Big Kitchen Café, and Hamiltons Tavern from noon to 4pm. Buy tickets online or the day of, then pick up your Tasting Passport, plus a map of participating locations, at the booth on the corner of Grape and Fern, and get to tasting.
Saturday
Sep 24
Get dirty in Del Mar
Del Mar Fairgrounds
It’s not just the horses who are running at the Del Mar racetrack. The seventh annual Del Mar Mud Run 5K is happening with 15 mud-filled obstacles, including two of the top-rated obstacles from ROC Race. All runners get a T-shirt and a free beer. Sign up now because the price is going up intermittently until the day of the race. If you’re not much of a runner, you can always volunteer to help out for a good cause, since the race benefits the Challenged Athletes Foundation’s Operation Rebound for military personnel, veterans, and first responders with physical disabilities.
Saturday
Sep 24
Harrah's Resort SoCal
Jam out with two stages of reggae performers and partake in some craft beer drinking at Harrah’s Resort SoCal during the third annual Hop Heads and Dreads Craft Beer & Reggae Festival. With all of that skanking, you'll definitely work up an appetite; good thing local food trucks will be on-site. Tickets will get you unlimited beer tasters from dozens of local craft breweries, a souvenir glass, and a festival T-shirt.
Sunday - Sunday
Sep 25-Oct 2
Across San Diego
For eight glorious days, more than 180 eateries all over the county will be participating in the bi-annual San Diego Restaurant Week. There are delicious options for everyone and every budget. Restaurant offerings will include two-course prix-fixe lunch menus, ranging from $10-$20, and three-course prix-fixe dinner offerings for $20, $30, $40, or $50. Be sure to make reservations at your favorite participating places because tables will fill up quickly.
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Pacific Beach
Just when you thought the beach couldn’t get any more fun, there’s Pacific Beachfest. The day starts early with a pro volleyball tournament, surf competition, and 5K race at 8am. From 11am to sunset, the rest of the festivities will include live music, a Best of the Beach Fish Taco Contest, a beer garden with local craft beers, and vendor booths.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 1-2
Waterfront Park
San Diego’s favorite electronic music festival is back by the bay this fall. CRSSD Festival is taking over Waterfront Park for two days from noon to midnight with three stages of world-renowned DJs to get you dancing.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 8-9
Girard Ave between Torrey Pines Rd and Prospect St
Take a stroll down Girard Ave from 10am-7pm on Saturday and 10am-6pm on Sunday for some art and vino for a good cause during the seventh annual La Jolla Art and Wine Festival. The free event will host 150 artists and craftsmen from San Diego and beyond. There will be a silent auction, live entertainment, a gourmet marketplace, plus a wine and beer garden. All proceeds will go to support the arts programs at local elementary and middle schools.
Sunday
Oct 9
Little Italy
Since 1994, FESTA has been celebrating the Italian heritage in Little Italy with a street festival. This year, more than 120,000 people and 150 vendors will take over 12 blocks of the iconic neighborhood. From 10am-6pm, the streets will be filled with food, three stages of live Italian music, street stickball and bocce tournaments, a Sicilian flag procession, Gesso Italiano (those rad sidewalk chalk drawings), and more.
Sunday
Oct 16
Stone Brewing Company - Liberty Station
Just in time for some fall beer drinking, Stone is hosting its 6th Annual Pour it Black Dark Beer Festival. Come to Stone Brewing Company in Liberty Station from 10am-2pm for a selection of more than 100 dark brews, from stouts to black IPAs. Tickets will get you a commemorative glass and 15 3oz tasters to go in it.
Sunday
Oct 30
The Lodge at Torrey Pines
The Lodge at Torrey Pines is hosting the 14th annual Celebrate the Craft event. From 11:30am-3pm, growers, vintners, brewers, and culinary artisans from California will come together to share their talent and love of foods grown and created regionally with other SD food mavens.
November
Friday - Sunday
Nov 4-13
Across San Diego
It’s time to cash in those vacation days you’ve been hoarding because this is the best 10 days for beer drinking in SD. San Diego Beer Week kicks off on the 4th with events happening at breweries and beer bars all over town, and with over 120 participating breweries, that’s a lot of hop-centered celebrating. Check the SDBW website to get updates on events happening all week long.
Friday - Saturday
Nov 4-5
Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier
The biggest beer bash in SD gets SDBW started with a bang. San Diego Brewers Guild Festival is two days of beer tasting at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier. The VIP Brewer Takeover event happens on the 4th from 6-9pm where you can try unlimited bites from local restaurants, unlimited samples of rare and specialty beers from local breweries, and also meet some of the award-winning brewers who created them. On the 5th from 2-5pm, get your commemorative cup and sample unlimited brews along with food from local restaurants and food trucks while enjoying the tunes from SD’s best bands.
Sunday
Nov 6
Gaslamp
Three blocks of the historic Gaslamp Quarter will be transformed into the Old West from 11am-4pm during the Fall Back Festival. They're going all out with traditional western storefronts, a sarsaparilla saloon, museums, a penny candy store, a town jail, and live historical recreations. The streets will also be filled with food booths, caricatures, vintage cars, arts & crafts, and contests.
Monday - Sunday
Nov 14-20
Maderas Golf Club
It’s the perfect time to break in those stretchy pants before Thanksgiving, because the San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival is back again. The seven-day event begins with a golf invitational at the Maderas Golf Club and ends with the much-awaited grand tasting at the Embarcadero Marina Park North, where there will be 150 wine and spirit vendors along with 60 of SD’s top chefs. Make sure you reserve your table for this year’s dinner with the Culinary Masters on the 17th, featuring Rick Bayless, a celebrity chef headliner from Chicago.
Thursday
Nov 24
Trot like a turkey for a good cause
Spreckels Organ Pavilion
Before you eat yourself into a coma on Thanksgiving, start the day off by helping those less fortunate. The Thanksgiving Day 5K turkey trot benefits Father Joe’s Villages by helping raise the funds to prepare and serve over 1 million meals to the homeless. Get up bright and early because registration is at 6:30am at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion. The 5K course will take runners from 6th and Laurel through Balboa Park, ending with a post-race festival featuring live music, a beer garden, costume contest, and an awards ceremony.
Before you eat yourself into a coma on Thanksgiving, start the day off by helping those less fortunate. The Thanksgiving Day 5K turkey trot benefits Father Joe’s Villages by helping raise the funds to prepare and serve over 1 million meals to the homeless. Get up bright and early because registration is at 6:30am at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion. The 5K course will take runners from 6th and Laurel through Balboa Park, ending with a post-race festival featuring live music, a beer garden, costume contest, and an awards ceremony.
