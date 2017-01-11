Everything You Should Do in San Diego This Fall, in One Calendar

Chill out in the pool at Harrah’s Resort SoCal during these hot summer nights at Dive After Dark. Hang at the swim-up bar from 9pm-1am every Friday and Saturday while cover bands bring on the nostalgia with hits from the '70s, '80s. and '90s, along with DJs. Admission is free with a Total Rewards Card that you can pick up, also for free, at the front desk of the resort.

