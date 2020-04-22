Events The Best San Diego Art Experiences You Can Enjoy From Home Get some culture from your couch.

Now that we’ve settled into the shelter-in-place mode, it’s too easy to let the days slide by in an endless stream of Twitter threads and Instagram feeds. It seems as though there’s an infinite number of channels, but nothing to see. Fortunately, local artists and venues are stepping up with virtual experiences to give you a dose of culture and connection with the San Diego community. We’ve collected our favorites right here for you, from virtually touring an aircraft carrier to shaking your booty in a live streaming dance class.

Visit the San Diego Museum of Art Explore the San Diego Museum of Art with 360-degree views and hear the captivating stories behind the artists and styles through video, custom audio tours and augmented reality with their #Virtual SDMA app. You’ll also get access to the Masterpiece Minute podcast and ArtStops, watch performances inspired by works of art, virtually attend lectures and explore the collection’s highlights via their YouTube Channel. Learn the art of improv Improv, or immediate theater built on working collaboratively in an unplanned environment, is a pretty good metaphor for today’s situation. Most often associated with comedy, the skills needed for good improvisation -- conquering fear, thinking quickly, building rapport, and communicating effectively -- translate well to daily life. The Old Town Improv Co. has both beginners and intermediate classes available for live streaming at 6pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays for just $7 per 90-minute session. Plus, there are deals like bring a friend for $5 each or $20 for a four-session package. You might not end up with your own HBO special, but you’ll make connections, build communications skills, and have some laughs along the way.

Explore Balboa Park San Diego’s crown jewel has gone virtual with the launch of Balboa Park TV, 21 channels covering every aspect of Balboa Park’s arts and culture including the world famous San Diego Zoo, The Nat, the Fleet Science Center, the Old Globe Theatre and nearly every other nook and cranny of the park. Stock up on some new reads Warwick’s in La Jolla, founded in 1896, is the oldest continuously family-owned and operated independent bookstore in the country. Delivery is free if you’re lucky enough to live in La Jolla, and a flat $2.50 each for books otherwise. Join their virtual Couch Surfing Book Tour or Q&A sessions with best-selling authors like Andrea Bartz, Lily King and Kristy Woodson Harvey. Enjoy the San Diego Orchestra without leaving your couch Nothing beats experiencing the raw power and energy of a live symphony orchestra, but you can have the next best thing with the San Diego Symphony's Symphony Stream and KPBS 89.5’s “live” broadcasts. Download SDO concert commentator Nuvi Mehta’s podcasts for a behind the scenes look and musical insights into each piece.

