Events

All the Super-Fun Things to Do This October in the Bay Area

Published On 10/01/2015
San Francisco Zombie Walk

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Thu

Eat a four-course meal with cider pairings Cider is all the rage these days and you'll see why with this $75 four-course tasting menu from Fine & Rare that's all about fall and Tilted Shed pairings.

Fine & Rare

Eat a four-course meal with cider pairings Fine & Rare Cider is all the rage these days and you’ll see why with this $75 four-course tasting menu from Fine & Rare that’s all about fall and Tilted Shed pairings.

Starbelly

Date

Event

Location

Oct 6 Tue

Eat a WHOLE pig! Sorry Wilbur. Starbelly's having a picnic on its patio with a whole roasted pig and tasty sides. $45 gets you the food. Craft beer sold separately.

Starbelly

Eat a WHOLE pig! Starbelly Sorry Wilbur. Starbelly’s having a picnic on its patio with a whole roasted pig and tasty sides. $45 gets you the food. Craft beer sold separately.

Date

Event

Location

Oct 9 Fri

Go hardcore at California Deathfest It's three days of hardcore, punk, and doom metal bands. And that pretty much sums that up!

Oakland Metro Operahouse

Go hardcore at California Deathfest Oakland Metro Operahouse It’s three days of hardcore, punk, and doom metal bands. And that pretty much sums that up!

Courtesy of Robert Lugtu

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Indulge in all of the food FallFest is all about celebrating local wineries and restaurants, plus there's a BBQ grill-off, pizza-throwing competition, and live music all day.

Justin Herman Plaza

Indulge in all of the food Justin Herman Plaza FallFest is all about celebrating local wineries and restaurants, plus there’s a BBQ grill-off, pizza-throwing competition, and live music all day.

SF Burger Battle 2015

Date

Event

Location

Oct 11 Sun

Judge an epic burger battle Big Tom's Belly Burgers faces off against Scotland Yard and one other contender in the third round of this epic burger battle. Your vote helps determine who will move on to the Grand Finale.

The Hall

Judge an epic burger battle The Hall Big Tom's Belly Burgers faces off against Scotland Yard and one other contender in the third round of this epic burger battle. Your vote helps determine who will move on to the Grand Finale.

Date

Event

Location

Oct 11 Sun

Design your own wine label Get crafty while sipping on wine and nibbling on cheese. Glue gun and sequins provided.

Tank18

Design your own wine label Tank18 Get crafty while sipping on wine and nibbling on cheese. Glue gun and sequins provided.

Eric Wolfinger

Date

Event

Location

Oct 19 Mon

Learn how to make fancy cocktails Finally a class you won't want to skip. This cocktail class will answer all of your "weeknight drinking" cocktail-making questions and you get to drink during it!

Beretta

Learn how to make fancy cocktails Beretta Finally a class you won’t want to skip. This cocktail class will answer all of your “weeknight drinking” cocktail-making questions and you get to drink during it!

Wine & Spirits Magazine

Date

Event

Location

Oct 20 Tue

Taste all of the best wines Taste wine from Wine & Spirits' top 100 wineries. Tickets aren't cheap ($125), but c'mon; you can totes get your money's worth.

City View at Metreon

Taste all of the best wines City View at Metreon Taste wine from Wine & Spirits' top 100 wineries. Tickets aren’t cheap ($125), but c’mon; you can totes get your money’s worth.

Gamma Nine

Date

Event

Location

Oct 23 Fri

Eat food from so many top chefs This one is not cheap either ($425), but it benefits the James Beard Foundation and you get food from some of SF's best chefs, starting with cocktails and a tasting reception and ending with a four-course dinner.

Bimbo's 365 Club

Eat food from so many top chefs Bimbo’s 365 Club This one is not cheap either ($425), but it benefits the James Beard Foundation and you get food from some of SF’s best chefs, starting with cocktails and a tasting reception and ending with a four-course dinner.

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Pretend you're the walking dead Be a part of the zombie domination at the free San Francisco Zombie Walk. (And bring canned food for those in need.)

Jane Warner Plaza (17th and Market St)

Pretend you’re the walking dead Jane Warner Plaza (17th and Market St) Be a part of the zombie domination at the free San Francisco Zombie Walk. (And bring canned food for those in need.)

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Taxidermy a squirrel Who DOESN'T want a to make their own taxidermy squirrel mount? Well, probably Rocky (and Bullwinkle) and Scrat from Ice Age. But besides them, we can't think of anyone.

Paxton Gate

Taxidermy a squirrel Paxton Gate Who DOESN’T want a to make their own taxidermy squirrel mount? Well, probably Rocky (and Bullwinkle) and Scrat from Ice Age. But besides them, we can’t think of anyone.

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Drink at the Coastside Brewfest Tickets get you a glass you can keep and tastings from breweries like The Half Moon Bay, Mavericks, Fort Point, Green Flash, and a bunch more.

The Half Moon Bay Brewing Co.

Drink at the Coastside Brewfest The Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. Tickets get you a glass you can keep and tastings from breweries like The Half Moon Bay, Mavericks, Fort Point, Green Flash, and a bunch more.

Farley’s

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Enter Fifi in the Farley's Pet Parade Better start working on your pup's costume now if you want a chance at a coveted trophy.

Potrero Hill

Enter Fifi in the Farley's Pet Parade Potrero Hill Better start working on your pup’s costume now if you want a chance at a coveted trophy.

Courtesy of Cuesa

Date

Event

Location

Oct 25 Sun

Celebrate the harvest with a pop-up at The Yard From 10am to 2pm, there will be local farmers, a DIY pickling station, hot sauce tasting, and tasty food from places like Belcampo Meats and Nopalito.

The Yard at Mission Rock

Celebrate the harvest with a pop-up at The Yard The Yard at Mission Rock From 10am to 2pm, there will be local farmers, a DIY pickling station, hot sauce tasting, and tasty food from places like Belcampo Meats and Nopalito.

Date

Event

Location

Oct 30 Fri

Dance at a Deadly Disco Tickets are now on sale for Tilt's 3,500-person Halloween bash at the Armory with Bag Raiders, The Knocks, Le Youth, and more.

The Armory

Dance at a Deadly Disco The Armory Tickets are now on sale for Tilt’s 3,500-person Halloween bash at the Armory with Bag Raiders, The Knocks, Le Youth, and more.

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Sat

Get your Halloween dance party on This enormous costume ball takes place in four different rooms and is one of the biggest parties going on in SF on Halloween night. Do. It.

Westin St. Francis

Get your Halloween dance party on Westin St. Francis This enormous costume ball takes place in four different rooms and is one of the biggest parties going on in SF on Halloween night. Do. It.

