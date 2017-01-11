San Francisco’s 16 Best August Events

We’re assuming you already have all of these killer things to do in August on your calendar, and also all of these free outdoor movies, and definitely all of these festivals. But guess what? We found 16 more super-fun things to do in SF this month that aren’t on any of those lists.
And good news: basically all of them involve drinking. In other words: you’re pretty stoked for August. Enjoy.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 2 Sun
Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stern Grove If you like country music, you don’t want to miss this one. And even if you don’t, she’s won five Grammys and you’ll bring enough wine to make the FREE concert enjoyable.
Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stern Grove Stern Grove If you like country music, you don’t want to miss this one. And even if you don’t, she’s won five Grammys and you’ll bring enough wine to make the FREE concert enjoyable.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 2 Sun
Biergarten Fest at the Oakland Nature Friends The Oakland chapter of that epic Mill Valley beer garden you’ve been meaning to get to, this private club opens to the public for Biergarten Fest, a celebration of music, dancing, games, authentic German food, and beer. Yeah, it’s in Oakland, but sometimes the trek is worth it.
Oakland Nature Friends Tourist Club
Biergarten Fest at the Oakland Nature Friends Oakland Nature Friends Tourist Club The Oakland chapter of that epic Mill Valley beer garden you’ve been meaning to get to, this private club opens to the public for Biergarten Fest, a celebration of music, dancing, games, authentic German food, and beer. Yeah, it’s in Oakland, but sometimes the trek is worth it.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
Outside Lands Yes, we keep telling you about this and yes, it’s sold out, but you can/should still StubHub and Craigslist your way to three days of food, music, beer, and wine.
Golden Gate Park
Outside Lands Golden Gate Park Yes, we keep telling you about this and yes, it’s sold out, but you can/should still StubHub and Craigslist your way to three days of food, music, beer, and wine.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 9 Sun
Morris Day and the Time Blew it and didn’t get your Outside Lands tickets? No worries ‘cause legendary funkmaster Morris Day is coming to Stern Grove for FREE.
Morris Day and the Time Stern Grove Blew it and didn’t get your Outside Lands tickets? No worries ‘cause legendary funkmaster Morris Day is coming to Stern Grove for FREE.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11 Tue
Fried Chicken Feast on a Patio Fried chicken, cornbread, peach cobbler, and craft brews, all on Starbelly’s delightful patio. This is what summer’s supposed to be all about. Yes, even in SF.
Fried Chicken Feast on a Patio Starbelly Fried chicken, cornbread, peach cobbler, and craft brews, all on Starbelly’s delightful patio. This is what summer’s supposed to be all about. Yes, even in SF.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Thu
Skate Night Date Night Every Thursday is date night (find one or bring one) at this SF roller rink.
Skate Night Date Night Church of 8 Wheels Every Thursday is date night (find one or bring one) at this SF roller rink.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Saturday Night Spit Roast The highlight of SF Street Food Fest: an all-inclusive five-course dinner from Jim n’ Nick’s and 4505 Meats.
Pier 70, Building 12
Saturday Night Spit Roast Pier 70, Building 12 The highlight of SF Street Food Fest: an all-inclusive five-course dinner from Jim n’ Nick’s and 4505 Meats.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
420 Games Are you a stoner who wants to debunk the myth that you spend all of your time on the couch eating pizza? Do this 4.20-mile run... and then listen to reggae and drink beer for two hours! BYOPot.
Golden Gate Park
420 Games Golden Gate Park Are you a stoner who wants to debunk the myth that you spend all of your time on the couch eating pizza? Do this 4.20-mile run... and then listen to reggae and drink beer for two hours! BYOPot.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 17 Mon
Cheese & Wine (and Beer!) Tasting It’s like every other wine and cheese tasting you’ve every done, except you taste five cheeses with three craft beers (!) AND two wines (!!). And learn why they go so well together.
Cheese & Wine (and Beer!) Tasting Mission Cheese It’s like every other wine and cheese tasting you’ve every done, except you taste five cheeses with three craft beers (!) AND two wines (!!). And learn why they go so well together.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 17 Mon
Super Duper Burgers Guest Chef Series As part of Eat Drink SF, Bay Area chefs will commandeer the Kearny Street location, where they’ll create their own Super Duper burger (with a portion of the proceeds going to charity). Monday: Thomas McNaughton, Tuesday: David Bazirgan, Wednesday: James Syhabout, Thursday: Michael Mina, Friday: Brandon Jew. Chefs will be there from 2-3pm.
Super Duper Burgers, Kearny Street location
Super Duper Burgers Guest Chef Series Super Duper Burgers, Kearny Street location As part of Eat Drink SF, Bay Area chefs will commandeer the Kearny Street location, where they’ll create their own Super Duper burger (with a portion of the proceeds going to charity). Monday: Thomas McNaughton, Tuesday: David Bazirgan, Wednesday: James Syhabout, Thursday: Michael Mina, Friday: Brandon Jew. Chefs will be there from 2-3pm.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Thu
Taco Knockdown Eighteen chefs are competing for the title of best taco in this EDSF competition. And, yes, there’s a people’s choice award, which means YOU get to eat the tacos and vote. Basically, this is going to be the best night of your life.
Taco Knockdown Folsom Street Foundry Eighteen chefs are competing for the title of best taco in this EDSF competition. And, yes, there’s a people’s choice award, which means YOU get to eat the tacos and vote. Basically, this is going to be the best night of your life.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Beer Mile World Classic Whether you participate (drink a full-size beer every quarter-mile; repeat four times) or just watch, this is guaranteed to be a fun day. And yes, there will be beer stands on site. Duh.
Great Lawn on Treasure Island
Beer Mile World Classic Great Lawn on Treasure Island Whether you participate (drink a full-size beer every quarter-mile; repeat four times) or just watch, this is guaranteed to be a fun day. And yes, there will be beer stands on site. Duh.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Hot Glass, Cold Beer Live glassblowing, music, and cold beer to put in the hand-blown glass. See how that works?
Hot Glass, Cold Beer Public Glass Live glassblowing, music, and cold beer to put in the hand-blown glass. See how that works?
Date
Event
Location
Aug 23 Sun
Brunch Party at Foreign Cinema Eat Drink SF ends with a lavish brunch affair featuring Aperol Spritzes, Bloody Marys, oh, and lots of delicious brunch food at one of the coolest venues in the city, of course.
Brunch Party at Foreign Cinema Foreign Cinema Eat Drink SF ends with a lavish brunch affair featuring Aperol Spritzes, Bloody Marys, oh, and lots of delicious brunch food at one of the coolest venues in the city, of course.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 24 Mon
Tequila and Mezcal Tasting $85 gets you 2.5 hours of learnin’ time complete with plenty of tequila and mezcal tastings, as well as cocktails you can sip and savor afterwards in the book-lined bar.
Tequila and Mezcal Tasting Two Sisters Bar & Books $85 gets you 2.5 hours of learnin’ time complete with plenty of tequila and mezcal tastings, as well as cocktails you can sip and savor afterwards in the book-lined bar.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 28 Fri
A Drinking Game Comedy Show “No, You’re Drunk: The Drinking Game Comedy Show” is a comedy show that is also a drinking game. Godspeed.
A Drinking Game Comedy Show PianoFight “No, You’re Drunk: The Drinking Game Comedy Show” is a comedy show that is also a drinking game. Godspeed.