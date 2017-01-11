San Francisco’s 16 Best August Events

Events

We’re assuming you already have all of these killer things to do in August on your calendar, and also all of these free outdoor movies, and definitely all of these festivals. But guess what? We found 16 more super-fun things to do in SF this month that aren’t on any of those lists.

And good news: basically all of them involve drinking. In other words: you’re pretty stoked for August. Enjoy.

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stern Grove If you like country music, you don’t want to miss this one. And even if you don’t, she’s won five Grammys and you’ll bring enough wine to make the FREE concert enjoyable.

Stern Grove

Biergarten Fest at the Oakland Nature Friends The Oakland chapter of that epic Mill Valley beer garden you’ve been meaning to get to, this private club opens to the public for Biergarten Fest, a celebration of music, dancing, games, authentic German food, and beer. Yeah, it’s in Oakland, but sometimes the trek is worth it.

Oakland Nature Friends Tourist Club

Outside Lands Yes, we keep telling you about this and yes, it’s sold out, but you can/should still StubHub and Craigslist your way to three days of food, music, beer, and wine.

Golden Gate Park

Morris Day and the Time Blew it and didn’t get your Outside Lands tickets? No worries ‘cause legendary funkmaster Morris Day is coming to Stern Grove for FREE.

Stern Grove

Fried Chicken Feast on a Patio Fried chicken, cornbread, peach cobbler, and craft brews, all on Starbelly’s delightful patio. This is what summer’s supposed to be all about. Yes, even in SF.

Starbelly

Skate Night Date Night Every Thursday is date night (find one or bring one) at this SF roller rink.

Church of 8 Wheels

Saturday Night Spit Roast The highlight of SF Street Food Fest: an all-inclusive five-course dinner from Jim n’ Nick’s and 4505 Meats.

Pier 70, Building 12

420 Games Are you a stoner who wants to debunk the myth that you spend all of your time on the couch eating pizza? Do this 4.20-mile run... and then listen to reggae and drink beer for two hours! BYOPot.

Golden Gate Park

Cheese & Wine (and Beer!) Tasting It’s like every other wine and cheese tasting you’ve every done, except you taste five cheeses with three craft beers (!) AND two wines (!!). And learn why they go so well together.

Mission Cheese

Super Duper Burgers Guest Chef Series As part of Eat Drink SF, Bay Area chefs will commandeer the Kearny Street location, where they’ll create their own Super Duper burger (with a portion of the proceeds going to charity). Monday: Thomas McNaughton, Tuesday: David Bazirgan, Wednesday: James Syhabout, Thursday: Michael Mina, Friday: Brandon Jew. Chefs will be there from 2-3pm.

Super Duper Burgers, Kearny Street location

Taco Knockdown Eighteen chefs are competing for the title of best taco in this EDSF competition. And, yes, there’s a people’s choice award, which means YOU get to eat the tacos and vote. Basically, this is going to be the best night of your life.

Folsom Street Foundry

Beer Mile World Classic Whether you participate (drink a full-size beer every quarter-mile; repeat four times) or just watch, this is guaranteed to be a fun day. And yes, there will be beer stands on site. Duh.

Great Lawn on Treasure Island

Hot Glass, Cold Beer Live glassblowing, music, and cold beer to put in the hand-blown glass. See how that works?

Public Glass

Brunch Party at Foreign Cinema Eat Drink SF ends with a lavish brunch affair featuring Aperol Spritzes, Bloody Marys, oh, and lots of delicious brunch food at one of the coolest venues in the city, of course.

Foreign Cinema

Tequila and Mezcal Tasting $85 gets you 2.5 hours of learnin’ time complete with plenty of tequila and mezcal tastings, as well as cocktails you can sip and savor afterwards in the book-lined bar.

Two Sisters Bar & Books

A Drinking Game Comedy Show “No, You’re Drunk: The Drinking Game Comedy Show” is a comedy show that is also a drinking game. Godspeed.

PianoFight

