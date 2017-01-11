Every Fun Thing You Absolutely Have to Do in San Francisco This Summer

Even though Mark Twain didn’t actually say that old chestnut about how the coldest winter he ever spent was a summer in San Francisco, he might as well have... ‘cause we all know that when June, July, and August roll around, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to break out the shorts and flip-flops. The good news is that there’s so much fun stuff going on in the City this summer -- from festivals to Negroni Week to a hundred excuses to eat more food than is remotely wise -- that you won’t even care if you’re doing all of it in your puffy jacket and wool beanie. And hey, you never know: Karl the Fog may go on vacation again like he did last year (yes, global warming is absolutely terrifying, but also has... these weird little perks). Anyway, whatever you’re wearing, go forth and have fun. And, uh... don’t forget your layers.