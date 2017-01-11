Even though Mark Twain didn’t actually say that old chestnut about how the coldest winter he ever spent was a summer in San Francisco, he might as well have... ‘cause we all know that when June, July, and August roll around, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to break out the shorts and flip-flops. The good news is that there’s so much fun stuff going on in the City this summer -- from festivals to Negroni Week to a hundred excuses to eat more food than is remotely wise -- that you won’t even care if you’re doing all of it in your puffy jacket and wool beanie. And hey, you never know: Karl the Fog may go on vacation again like he did last year (yes, global warming is absolutely terrifying, but also has... these weird little perks). Anyway, whatever you’re wearing, go forth and have fun. And, uh... don’t forget your layers.
Events
Every Fun Thing You Absolutely Have to Do in San Francisco This Summer
June
Wednesday
Jun 1
Scoma’s
Get five courses of local fisherman’s fare paired with five Anchor Steam beers during this in-depth dining experience that’s all about supporting local fisherman and beer makers.
Wednesday
Jun 1
Balboa Theatre
San Franpsycho is putting on a movie and beer night where you get to enjoy delicious food and beer pairings while you enjoy a private screening of Almost Famous. “It’s all happening.”
Thursday - Monday
Jun 2-Sep 5
Ghirardelli Square
Ghirardelli Square is opening a community beer garden (sponsored by Lagunitas Brewing Company) that will only be open during the summer with 50% of the proceeds benefiting local charities. The hours are Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7pm.
Thursday - Thursday
Jun 2-16
Great Star Theatre, Roxie Theatre, Vogue Theatre
It’s the 15th year of the SF Documentary Film Festival, which brings "the most weird and wonderful aspects of life" to the big screen for two straight weeks.
Friday
Jun 3
The Village
Enjoy small bites and cocktails from more than 30 top restaurants and bars from around the Bay Area at the CHEFS SummerTini Gala (supporting ECS’s CHEFS program).
Friday - Saturday
Jun 3-4
SHN Orpheum Theatre
During "An Evening of Laughter and Reflection," Burnett will pay homage to "The Carol Burnett Show" by taking questions from the audience and giving completely spontaneous (and sure-to-be hilarious) answers.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 3-26
S.Pellegrino pop-up venue (address revealed after purchase)
Feastly and S.Pellegrino are teaming up to throw fabulous pop-up dinners all throughout June. There’s something for all taste buds: the ramen obsessed, a French soiree, Southern soul food, and more. All for just $50-55.
Saturday
Jun 4
Filson
Filson, which makes super cool, domestically crafted products Dad will actually love, is throwing a barbecue with beer, games, raffles, and bites. ‘Cause nothing makes shopping more enjoyable than beer and barbecue. #fact
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 4-5
Union St between Gough and Steiner
The Union Street Fair is back with arts and crafts, gourmet food booths, live entertainment, and the thing you really care about: lots of beer gardens.
June (contd)
Monday - Sunday
Jun 6-12
All over SF
This is your chance to drink Negronis at over 80 participating bars and give back to charity at the same time.
Tuesday
Jun 7
Tuesday - Sunday
Jun 7-19
Various locations
If you like jazz, then you’ll love that the SF Jazz Festival features 43 shows of bee bop shi doo over the course of 13 days.
Wednesday
Jun 8
Holy Mountain (above Hawker Fare)
Night three of Negroni Week is all about island vibes. SF guest bartenders will create their own tropical Negroni-inspired punches to be served out a different fruit vessels (like coconuts, pineapples, and more) to raise funds for La Cocina.
Thursday
Jun 9
California Academy of Sciences
Be the first to dive into the Academy’s new aquarium exhibit Twilight Zone: Deep Reefs Revealed at this special NightLife preview… and do it while sipping on cocktails and listening to DJ Mark Gorney spin.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 11-12
Around Washington Square Park
One of the original outdoor festivals in America, North Beach features over 100 arts and crafts booths, tons of food booths, two stages, and plenty of beer gardens. Don’t miss the "Blessing of the Animals" which happens at the Shrine of Saint Francis Assisi between 2pm and 3pm both days.
Sunday
Jun 12
ABV
This celebratory bartenders’ brunch closes out Negroni Week and features ABV brunch favorites -- as well as lots of variations on Negronis. Proceeds benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Walk-ins only.
Sunday
Jun 12
Alcatraz, Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Marina Green
If a 1.5 mile swim (FROM ALCATRAZ), an 18-mile bike ride, and eight-mile run seems like a fun way to spend a Sunday, then this triathlon has probably been on your calendar for a year.
Sunday
Jun 12
Haight St between Masonic and Stanyan
The Haight-Ashbury Street Fair is all about celebrating the Haight-Ashbury, and brings lots of lots of crafts, food, and, of course: the Battle of the Bands.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 17-Jul 17
Various restaurants
“Priceless Pork Belly, Plated” is a campaign supporting the Asian Art Museum’s newest exhibit Emperors' Treasures. Thirteen different SF restaurants (like Mister Jiu’s, Namu Gaji, The Slanted Door, and Mission Chinese) are serving up tasty pork belly tribute dishes for you to enjoy before you go check out the exhibit.
Sunday
Jun 19
Grill out with dad
Wherever Pops is
It’s Father’s Day, so throw some steaks on the grill if he’s close by, or pick up the phone and give him a ring if he’s far away.
Sunday
Jun 19
Stern Grove
Janelle Monáe and Midtown Social are kicking off Stern Grove Festival’s 79th season. As always, the show is free, but bring cash for a donation... and a picnic with wine and beer, but just because that’s half the fun.
June (contd)
Friday
Jun 24
Bentley Reserve
The 4th annual LUCKYRICE Grand Feast showcases imaginative dishes from local superstar chefs like Charles Phan, Morimoto, and more. Plus: lots of tasty cocktails from Bombay Sapphire East.
Saturday
Jun 25
Gallery 308, Fort Mason Center
Over 30 Mendo wineries will be pouring their best wines, while artisanal food producers serve up tasty bites. Tickets are $60, and it all happens from 1 to 5pm.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 25-26
All over SF
Pride is one of the best weekends in SF, and even though there’s so much going on, you’re not going to want to miss a moment, especially not the Sunday parade that starts at noon in the Civic Center.
Sunday
Jun 26
Stern Grove
We want the funk, and so the funk is coming to Stern Grove. For free! Get there early because this show is guaranteed to fill up quick.
July
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 2-3
Fillmore St between Jackson and Eddy
With three stages of live jazz, 12 blocks of booths featuring fine arts and crafts, and sooooo much good food, this street fair is not to be missed.
Sunday
Jul 3
Stern Grove
Hip-hop collective Hieroglyphics is taking the stage at Stern Grove to battle rhyme and freestyle. Pack a picnic and make a day of it.
Monday
Jul 4
Pier 39
Embrace your inner tourist and head to Fisherman’s Wharf, where everyone’s favorite ‘80s cover band, Tainted Love, will be performing before the fireworks go off.
Sunday
Jul 10
Stern Grove
Get "in concert with nature" at this free performance from the SF Symphony celebrating the centennial of the National Parks Service.
Tuesday
Jul 12
Starbelly
Spend the evening on Starbelly’s patio feasting on whole-roasted pig, jalapeño cornbread, potato salad, and everything else that makes summer good. (So... craft brews from Headlands Brewing.)
Thursday
Jul 14
Davies Symphony Hall
Go where no geek has gone before... to the symphony to watch excerpts from Star Trek shows and films with live orchestral accompaniment.
Friday - Saturday
Jul 15-16
Fillmore Center Plaza
Free concerts, salsa lessons, and non-stop dancing. BYO chips. Oh. Wait. Not that kind of salsa. Got it.
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 16-17
Fort Mason Festival Pavilion
If you DIY, then you definitely want to check out the Renegade Craft Fair, where independent Makers gather to sell their goods and teach interactive workshops.
Sunday
Jul 17
Golden Gate Park
The AIDS Walk is a 10K fundraiser that benefits HIV/AIDS programs and services throughout the Bay Area. Register and get your fundraiser going now for this super-worthy cause.
Sunday
Jul 17
The Tourist Club, Mill Valley
OK, so this one’s outside of SF, but if you can get tickets to Sommerfest, it’s worth the (literal) hike to enjoy German food, beer, music, and dancing. Lederhosen optional (not really).
Sunday
Jul 17
Stern Grove
If God was one of us, she’d definitely be into Joan Osborne paying tribute to R&B, soul, and Motown hits for free in the park.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 22-24
Various venues
The J-Pop Summit Festival comes to SF to show off the latest Japanese pop culture, including music, fashion, and food.
Sunday
Jul 24
Stern Grove
This Mexican singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist will be performing for free at Stern Grove as part of the Mex-I-Am Festival.
Tuesday
Jul 26
Beretta
Attend a hands-on class at Beretta to learn how to make rum, cachaca, and other sugar-based delights (read: daiquiris and margaritas for days).
Sunday
Jul 31
Stern Grove
And women in tutus! The SF Ballet is performing their only summer appearance at Stern Grove. And... it’s free.
Sunday
Jul 31
Dore Alley between Folsom and Howard
The Up Your Alley Fair is kind of like the Folsom Street Fair except with a lot more leather. Yes, that’s right: MORE leather. You didn’t even know that was possible, did you?
August
Tuesday
Aug 2
Starbelly
It’s the last night of Starbelly’s whole-roasted pig picnic on their patio. If you miss this, you’ll have to wait until next summer... and that’s soooo far away.
Friday - Sunday
Aug 5-7
Golden Gate Park
Three days of amazing music, food, art, and drinking with performances from Radiohead, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Ryan Adams, Beach House, and so many others. Don’t miss.
Sunday
Aug 7
Stern Grove
People all over the world… join hands… start a love train! You won’t be able to help yourself when The O’Jays roll into Stern Grove with a free performance.
Tuesday
Aug 9
AT&T Park
Welcome to the jungle. Guns N’ Roses is coming to AT&T Park, so get your tickets and hop on the nightrain.
Sunday
Aug 14
Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, McClaren Park
Just keep truckin’ on... Jerry Day is your chance to celebrate the legacy of Jerry Garcia (like you don’t do that every day?). There will be live music all day long and admission is free.
Thursday
Aug 18
24th St from Diamond to Chattanogoa
Cruise around Noe Valley from 4 to 8pm, sipping on wine samples and treats. Tickets are $25.
August (contd)
Saturday - Sunday
Aug 20-21
Pier 70
If there’s one thing we love in SF, it’s our street food. Spend two days chowing down on food from over 100 owner-operated food businesses at the SF Street Food Festival. And then take some Pepcid, probably.
Sunday
Aug 21
Stern Grove
‘Cause you love indie pop, and you definitely love The New Pornographers. As always, the show is free. Get there early to claim a good spot and sip on mimosas while you wait for the show to start.
Thursday
Aug 25
Folsom St Foundry
This event kicks off Eat Drink SF with a dozen chefs battling it out for the "taco" title. You get to vote for the People’s Choice winner.
Friday - Sunday
Aug 26-28
Festival Pavilion at Fort Mason
If you love food, this is the event for you. Enjoy tastes from over 35 restaurants (at each Grand Tasting) and unlimited pours of beer, wine, and cocktails.
Saturday
Aug 27
Golden Gate Park
Stoners are athletes too! Or at least that’s what this fun run (with beer tasting and music) sets out to prove.
