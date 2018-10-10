The Most Fun Halloween Parties and Events Happening in SF This Month

Halloween falls on a Wednesday this year, which means most of the most spooktacular parties are happening the weekend before. There’s something for every ghost, ghoul, and goblin, including several haunted attractions, masquerade balls (some more risqué than others), parties on boats, parties on roofs, and lots of drinking, dancing, and monster mashing. Stay safe out there, don’t take candy from strangers, and more than anything, go all out on your costume.
Get terrified in the Terror Vault
Friday, October 12-Saturday, November 3
SoMa
The San Francisco Mint has been transformed into a terrifying haunted attraction that is combination of theater, haunted mazes, and escape rooms. The journey starts when your tour guide leads you down a dark, narrow back staircase and includes interactions with murderous characters who are not afraid to interact with you.
Cost: $60
Summon the dead during a tour of SF’s haunting past
Friday, October 12-Sunday, November 4
Fisherman’s Wharf
Enter the San Francisco Dungeon to take a journey through San Francisco’s darkest history and end the tour by gathering around a crystal ball to summon spirits.
Cost: $15 and $26
Go down the rabbit hole at a haunting tea party
Friday, October 19
Monterey Heights
Explore the strange and spiritual circus house that is the Gregangelo Museum, play interactive games, and enjoy teas and treats rooted in the cultural heritage of Malaysia at this limited ticket tea party.
Cost: $80-$95
Hang out at a Cliterary Salon
Friday, October 19
SoMa
You read that right. This monthly show of “ribald and rowdy stories about the clitoris” gets spooky and scary at this Halloween-inspired “pumpkin spice flavored reading.” It’s also their last show in their secret speakeasy, so if you’ve never been, you don’t want to miss it.
Cost: $12
Listen to ghost stories and partake in a séance
Thursday, October 25-Saturday, October 27
Presidio
SF-based musician and storyteller Jill Tracy will lead a lantern-lit night tour around the Presidio whilst telling stories about the ghosts that haunt the spots. The evening ends with an intimate concert and musical séance. Tours depart at 7pm.
Cost: Free
Go to a bewitching party for charity
Friday, October 26
North Beach
The Guardsman are throwing a party at Hue to raise money for at-risk Bay Area youth. Like all Guardsman parties, you can expect DJs, dancing, and plenty to drink.
Cost: GA: $30; VIP: $450-$720
Risk getting stuck at sea for a sunrise dance party
Friday, October 26
Embarcadero
Daybreaker is celebrating Halloween on a boat. There will be yoga, DJs from Dusty Rhino, dancing, free kombucha and matcha lattes, and special surprises. The boat casts off at 7:10am and will return to dock at 9am.
Cost: $30-$45
Get scared in Stern Grove
Friday, October 26
Stern Grove
Scaregrove is a Halloween party in Stern Grove complete with a costume contest and parade, haunted houses, hayrides, carnival rides, face painting, jump houses, food, and live entertainment. The festivities go from 3 to 9pm.
Cost: $10
Trick or treat for drinks
Friday, October 26
Saturday, October 27
Wednesday, October 31
Cow Hollow
You’re too old to trick or treat, but this pub crawl on Union and Lombard streets is even better because instead of getting candy, you get drinks. Only bummer is that you have to pay for them, but hey: At least they’re discounted? The crawl goes from 5pm to 2am on Friday and Halloween, and from 2pm to 2am on Saturday.
Cost: $5-$30
Glow in the Streets
Saturday, October 27
Castro
The Castro Halloween block party is one of the best Halloween events in SF. This year there will be beats from DJs Black, Power Top Ramen, Justime, and Hill Huerta, a blacklite show at 8pm from GayGlo Guerrilla Theater, drag acts, neon face/body painting, and a costume contest.
Cost: $10 to $20 donation requested, which will get you discounts at local venues and late-night parties
Get spooked at Fright Night
Saturday, October 27
SoMa
There were many scary things about the ’80s: Freddy Krueger, the Wall Street crash, Reaganomics, mullets, jazzercise… dress up like the one that terrifies you the most for AtWater’s Halloween Fright Night party on the water.
Cost: $26-$450
Watch for witches in the sky at a roof party
Saturday, October 27
SoMa
25 Lusk is throwing a Halloween party with specialty cocktails, tasty bites, DJs Norris Lee and Pleaze, and a costume contest with a $200 gift certificate as a prize. The party will take place on both levels of the restaurant, and the new rooftop will be open for VIPs.
Cost: GA early bird: $55; VIP: $125
Don’t be a stranger at a Stranger Things-themed party
Saturday, October 27
South Beach
The Upside Down party at Alchemist Bar & Lounge promises to be mind bending and not just because there’s an open bar for those willing to drop $60.
Cost: Admission is free; open bar: $60-$85
Have a ball at a Halloween ball
Saturday, October 27
Union Square
The Halloween International Ball Volume 2 takes places in four rooms at the Westin St. Francis, so you can choose between Top 40/international house music, Latin, Persian, and ’80s/’90s and hip-hop.
Cost: $75
Dress up for frighteningly fun party
Saturday, October 27
Russian Hill
Rouge is going all out for Halloween this year with decorations, DJs, and a $500 cash prize for the winner of the costume contest. Reserve a booth and get a complimentary bottle of champagne.
Cost: $10-$500
Get lost in a funhouse
Saturday, October 27
SoMa
SPiN is transforming into a funhouse for Halloween and will have specialty cocktails, DJs, and yes, plenty of pingpong. The whole thing will be hosted by Karrueche Tran.
Cost: $80-$1,500
Rock a yacht party
Saturday, October 27
Embarcadero
Sail under the moon on the Empress Yacht’s Halloween cruise from 8:30pm to midnight. The luxury, 90-foot yacht will have DJs playing top 40, dance, pop, and hip-hop, and multiple premium open bars.
Cost: $95
Go on a Crawloween pub crawl
Saturday, October 27
Lower Nob Hill
Join over 6,000 costumed crawlers for a bar crawl down Polk Street. Over 20 bars will be participating with $3 drinks, music, dancing, costume contests, and more. Check in at Mayes Oyster House, Rouge, or Playland.
Cost: $12 or $20
Experience a Nightmare on Van Ness
Saturday, October 27
Lower Nob Hill
Billed as the most extravagant and entertaining Halloween party in SF, this event (which will sell out) has multiple rooms with DJs, four hours of VIP open bar, a $500 costume contest, go-go dancers, and more, all in a gorgeous 100-year-old art deco theater.
Cost: $36-$1699
Go to a Halloween TreasureFest
Saturday, October 27-Sunday, October 28
Treasure Island
The monthly market is bringing the magic for its Halloween-themed festival with over 400 vendors to shop, 40+ food trucks and tents, live music, DIY workshops, games for the kiddos, seasonal cocktails, local wines, and craft brew.
Cost: Admission is $5
Check out a Halloween Thriller
Wednesday, October 31
Excelsior
Vices SF Nightlife is throwing a Halloween Thriller party at Recovery Room from 9pm to 2am with DJs, drinks, and more.
Cost: Free to $15
Say “brew!” at a brew bash
Wednesday, October 31
Potrero Hill
Anchor Public Taps is hosting a Halloween Brew Bash from 5-10pm with spooky tunes, a Halloween-themed culinary pop-up, a costume contest, and $2 off of all beers from 5-7pm.
Cost: Admission is free
Cackle at a comedy show
Wednesday, October 31
Russian Hill
Cobb’s is all about the laughs this Halloween, so if you prefer smiles over shrieks, check out the Ha Ha Halloween Comedy showcase.
Cost: $13.50-$18.50 (plus a two-drink minimum)
Indulge your inner desires at a masquerade ball
Wednesday, October 31
TBD location
Don your finest tails, top hats, and evening gowns for this masquerade party (guests are requested to wear a mask at all times) thrown by The Speakeasy that promises “decadence and forbidden pleasure” and “will leave you begging for more.” Only 250 tickets are sold, so don’t wait if you want your Halloween to include a premium open bar, an aphrodisiac meal (including naked body sushi and spoon-fed desserts), and an erotic revue with spanking nuns, burlesque, and bondage exhibitions.
Cost: $95-$165
Daisy Barringer is an SF-based freelance writer who always says she’s going to dress her Saint Bernard up as Nana from “Peter Pan,” but never does. Follow her on Instagram to see if she makes it happen this year.