Your Summer 2016 Guide to Outdoor Movies in the Bay Area

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Your Summer 2016 Guide to Outdoor Movies in the Bay Area

Nothing says summer like outdoor movie nights, and the Bay Area is home to a killer assortment of summertime film lineups. Drink signature wine pairings as you watch an ‘80s classic at a scenic vineyard, or sprawl out on the beach for an oceanside-theater experience. Bay Area summers may not be the sunniest season (haha, understatement), but we can still get into the summer spirit here in the fog. Bonus: outdoor screenings are typically free -- or at least much cheaper than the indoor variety -- so save your movie-night spending money for food trucks, ice cream cones, and picnic spreads from delicious local spots (yeah, of course we’ve got suggestions for each location). A few of these series even offer free popcorn.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens
June
Lucas Film LTD
June
Thursday
Jun 9
Jurassic World
Jurassic World
Jack London Square
The screenings begin around 9pm and kick off with pre-show trivia, giveaways, and snacks. Make it a date night and hit the oyster happy-hour at Jack’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, then get a couple lobster rolls to go and mosey over to the square for a picnic. Or check out the constantly-revolving beer menu at Beer Revolution.
Thursday
Jun 9
Race
Race
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Friday
Jun 10
Inside Out
Inside Out
Adobe Park in Castro Valley
Movies begin between 8pm and 8:15pm, but show up at 6pm for live music and local vendors. Pack up a picnic dinner, blankets, low-backed chairs, and a couple flashlights and get cozy.
Saturday
Jun 11
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect
Dolores Park
All of the shows begin at dusk, but wise outdoor movie watchers know to get there early for the prime picnic real estate. A Dolores Park flick pairs perfectly with cones from Bi-Rite Creamery, or burritos from Pancho Villa.
Thursday
Jun 16
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Saturday
Jun 18
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Rossi Playground
Showtime is 7pm, but grab some local snacks first: Genki Crepes & Mini Mart for crepes to go, or Cinderella Bakery for a box of mouthwatering Russian cookies and a couple hot coffees.
Saturday
Jun 18
Hook    
Hook    
Meek Park
Movies begin between 8pm and 8:15pm, but show up at 6pm for live music and local vendors. Pack up a picnic dinner, blankets, low-backed chairs, and a couple flashlights and get cozy.
Wednesday
Jun 22
The Lost Boys
The Lost Boys
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
 
Thursday
Jun 23
Minions
Minions
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Thursday
Jun 23
The Devil Wears Prada
The Devil Wears Prada
Jack London Square
The screenings begin around 9pm and kick off with pre-show trivia, giveaways, and snacks. Make it a date night and hit the oyster happy-hour at Jack’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, then get a couple lobster rolls to go and mosey over to the square for a picnic. Or check out the constantly-revolving beer menu at Beer Revolution.
Friday
Jun 24
The Smurfs
The Smurfs
Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field
Pre-show festivities, including games and crafts, start at 6:30pm, and the movies begin around 8:15pm. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase, and you can feel good about your candy and popcorn splurge -- all proceeds go to the local teen program.
Wednesday
Jun 29
The Sandlot
The Sandlot
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Jun 30
Top Gun
Top Gun
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Finding Nemo
July
Finding Nemo | Pixar
July
Wednesday
Jul 6
Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Jul 7
Jurassic World
Jurassic World
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Thursday
Jul 7
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters
Jack London Square
The screenings begin around 9pm and kick off with pre-show trivia, giveaways, and snacks. Make it a date night and hit the oyster happy-hour at Jack’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, then get a couple lobster rolls to go and mosey over to the square for a picnic. Or check out the constantly-revolving beer menu at Beer Revolution.
Thursday
Jul 7
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepless in Seattle
Sonoma County Visitors Center
Enjoy signature wine pairings that match St. Francis wines to each film, as well as free popcorn, and The El Coyote food truck is on hand with excellent Mexican food.
Friday
Jul 8
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Redwood Heights Recreation Center
Popcorn, hot chocolate, and drinks are available at each showing, and the snack bar proceeds support a local scholarship fund for summer day camp and an after school program. You can also get a free small popcorn when you bring non-perishable food items for the Alameda County Food Bank.
Friday
Jul 8
Minions
Minions
Cuesta Park  
Snacks are available for purchase, and the festivities kick off at 8:30pm.
Wednesday
Jul 13
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Jul 14
Willow
Willow
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Thursday
Jul 14
National Treasure: Book of Secrets
National Treasure: Book of Secrets
Sonoma County Visitors Center
With intro by the film's executive producer, Charles Segars
Enjoy signature wine pairings that match St. Francis wines to each film, as well as free popcorn, and The El Coyote food truck is on hand with excellent Mexican food.
Enjoy signature wine pairings that match St. Francis wines to each film, as well as free popcorn, and The El Coyote food truck is on hand with excellent Mexican food.
Friday
Jul 15
Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Sylvan Park
Snacks are available for purchase, and the festivities kick off at 8:30pm.
Friday
Jul 15
Norm of the North
Norm of the North
Hayward City Hall Plaza
Movies begin between 8pm and 8:15pm, but show up at 6pm for live music and local vendors. Pack up a picnic dinner, blankets, low-backed chairs, and a couple flashlights and get cozy.
Friday
Jul 15
Finding Nemo
Finding Nemo
Willard Park
Bring blankets or low-backed chairs, and pick up luscious Ici Ice Cream cones.
Friday
Jul 15
Labyrinth
Labyrinth
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Jul 21
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Jack London Square
The screenings begin around 9pm and kick off with pre-show trivia, giveaways, and snacks. Make it a date night and hit the oyster happy-hour at Jack’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, then get a couple lobster rolls to go and mosey over to the square for a picnic. Or check out the constantly-revolving beer menu at Beer Revolution.
Thursday
Jul 21
The Candidate
The Candidate
Sonoma County Visitors Center
Enjoy signature wine pairings that match St. Francis wines to each film, as well as free popcorn, and The El Coyote food truck is on hand with excellent Mexican food.
Thursday
Jul 21
Inside Out
Inside Out
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
 
Friday
Jul 22
Aladdin
Aladdin
Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field
Pre-show festivities, including games and crafts, start at 6:30pm, and the movies begin around 8:15pm. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase, and you can feel good about your candy and popcorn splurge -- all proceeds go to the local teen program.
Friday
Jul 22
Big  
Big  
Redwood Heights Recreation Center
Popcorn, hot chocolate, and drinks are available at each showing, and the snack bar proceeds support a local scholarship fund for summer day camp and an after school program. You can also get a free small popcorn when you bring non-perishable food items for the Alameda County Food Bank.
Saturday
Jul 23
Finding Nemo
Finding Nemo
Union Square
If you’re in Union Square, make sure to pick up a Beard Papa cream puff or cupcakes from Cako.
Saturday
Jul 23
Hook
Hook
Rossi Playground
Showtime is 7pm, but grab some local snacks first: Genki Crepes & Mini Mart for crepes to go, or Cinderella Bakery for a box of mouthwatering Russian cookies and a couple hot coffees.
Wednesday
Jul 27
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Jul 28
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Thursday
Jul 28
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park
Sonoma County Visitors Center
Enjoy signature wine pairings that match St. Francis wines to each film, as well as free popcorn, and The El Coyote food truck is on hand with excellent Mexican food.
Friday
Jul 29
Inside Out
Inside Out
Cedar Rose Park
Brings blankets or low-backed chairs.
Friday
Jul 29
The Peanuts Movie
The Peanuts Movie
Stevenson Park  
Snacks are available for purchase, and the festivities kick off at 8:30pm.
Saturday
Jul 30
Minions
Minions
Lorenzo Theater
Movies begin between 8pm and 8:15pm, but show up at 6pm for live music and local vendors. Pack up a picnic dinner, blankets, low-backed chairs, and a couple flashlights and get cozy.
The Good Dinosaur
August
The Good Dinosaur | Pixar
August
Wednesday
Aug 3
The Wizard of Oz
The Wizard of Oz
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Aug 4
Concussion
Concussion
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Thursday
Aug 4
East Side Sushi
East Side Sushi
Jack London Square
The screenings begin around 9pm and kick off with pre-show trivia, giveaways, and snacks. Make it a date night and hit the oyster happy-hour at Jack’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, then get a couple lobster rolls to go and mosey over to the square for a picnic. Or check out the constantly-revolving beer menu at Beer Revolution.
Friday
Aug 5
The Good Dinosaur
The Good Dinosaur
Whisman Park
Snacks are available for purchase, and the festivities kick off at 8:30pm.
Saturday
Aug 6
Goosebumps  
Goosebumps  
Rowell Ranch
Movies begin between 8pm and 8:15pm, but show up at 6pm for live music and local vendors. Pack up a picnic dinner, blankets, low-backed chairs, and a couple flashlights and get cozy.
Wednesday
Aug 10
Men in Black
Men in Black
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Aug 11
The Good Dinosaur
The Good Dinosaur
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Friday
Aug 12
Zootopia
Zootopia
Rengstorff Park
Snacks are available for purchase, and the festivities kick off at 8:30pm.
 
Saturday
Aug 13
The Goonies
The Goonies
Dolores Park
A Dolores Park flick pairs perfectly with cones from Bi-Rite Creamery, or burritos from Pancho Villa.
Saturday
Aug 13
Zootopia
Zootopia
Rossi Playground
Showtime is 7pm, but grab some local snacks first: Genki Crepes & Mini Mart for crepes to go, or Cinderella Bakery for a box of mouthwatering Russian cookies and a couple hot coffees.
Wednesday
Aug 17
The Goonies
The Goonies
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Aug 18
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Thursday
Aug 18
The Pursuit of Happyness  
The Pursuit of Happyness  
Jack London Square
The screenings begin around 9pm and kick off with pre-show trivia, giveaways, and snacks. Make it a date night and hit the oyster happy-hour at Jack’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, then get a couple lobster rolls to go and mosey over to the square for a picnic. Or check out the constantly-revolving beer menu at Beer Revolution.
Saturday
Aug 20
Hotel Transylvania 2
Hotel Transylvania 2
Meek Park
Movies begin between 8pm and 8:15pm, but show up at 6pm for live music and local vendors. Pack up a picnic dinner, blankets, low-backed chairs, and a couple flashlights and get cozy.
 
Thursday
Aug 25
Pretty in Pink
Pretty in Pink
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Friday
Aug 26
Star Wars Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back  
Star Wars Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back  
Redwood Heights Recreation Center
Popcorn, hot chocolate, and drinks are available at each showing, and the snack bar proceeds support a local scholarship fund for summer day camp and an after school program. You can also get a free small popcorn when you bring non-perishable food items for the Alameda County Food Bank.
Friday
Aug 26
Mary Poppins
Mary Poppins
Live Oak Park
Brings blankets or low-backed chairs, and watch with a few signature slices from local Cheese Board Pizza.
Saturday
Aug 27
Lost in Translation
Lost in Translation
Washington Square Park
In North Beach, cannolis or a famous slice of sacripantina cake from Stella Pastry & Cafe are a necessity.
The Martian
September
The Martian | 20th Century Fox
September
Thursday
Sep 1
The Martian
The Martian
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Friday
Sep 9
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy
Redwood Heights Recreation Center
Popcorn, hot chocolate, and drinks are available at each showing, and the snack bar proceeds support a local scholarship fund for summer day camp and an after school program. You can also get a free small popcorn when you bring non-perishable food items for the Alameda County Food Bank.
