Nothing says summer like outdoor movie nights, and the Bay Area is home to a killer assortment of summertime film lineups. Drink signature wine pairings as you watch an ‘80s classic at a scenic vineyard, or sprawl out on the beach for an oceanside-theater experience. Bay Area summers may not be the sunniest season (haha, understatement), but we can still get into the summer spirit here in the fog. Bonus: outdoor screenings are typically free -- or at least much cheaper than the indoor variety -- so save your movie-night spending money for food trucks, ice cream cones, and picnic spreads from delicious local spots (yeah, of course we’ve got suggestions for each location). A few of these series even offer free popcorn.
Your Summer 2016 Guide to Outdoor Movies in the Bay Area
Your Summer 2016 Guide to Outdoor Movies in the Bay Area
June
Thursday
Jun 9
Jack London Square
The screenings begin around 9pm and kick off with pre-show trivia, giveaways, and snacks. Make it a date night and hit the oyster happy-hour at Jack’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, then get a couple lobster rolls to go and mosey over to the square for a picnic. Or check out the constantly-revolving beer menu at Beer Revolution.
Thursday
Jun 9
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Friday
Jun 10
Adobe Park in Castro Valley
Movies begin between 8pm and 8:15pm, but show up at 6pm for live music and local vendors. Pack up a picnic dinner, blankets, low-backed chairs, and a couple flashlights and get cozy.
Saturday
Jun 11
Dolores Park
All of the shows begin at dusk, but wise outdoor movie watchers know to get there early for the prime picnic real estate. A Dolores Park flick pairs perfectly with cones from Bi-Rite Creamery, or burritos from Pancho Villa.
Thursday
Jun 16
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Saturday
Jun 18
Rossi Playground
Showtime is 7pm, but grab some local snacks first: Genki Crepes & Mini Mart for crepes to go, or Cinderella Bakery for a box of mouthwatering Russian cookies and a couple hot coffees.
Saturday
Jun 18
Meek Park
Movies begin between 8pm and 8:15pm, but show up at 6pm for live music and local vendors. Pack up a picnic dinner, blankets, low-backed chairs, and a couple flashlights and get cozy.
Wednesday
Jun 22
The Lost Boys
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Jun 23
Minions
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Thursday
Jun 23
Jack London Square
The screenings begin around 9pm and kick off with pre-show trivia, giveaways, and snacks. Make it a date night and hit the oyster happy-hour at Jack’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, then get a couple lobster rolls to go and mosey over to the square for a picnic. Or check out the constantly-revolving beer menu at Beer Revolution.
Friday
Jun 24
Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field
Pre-show festivities, including games and crafts, start at 6:30pm, and the movies begin around 8:15pm. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase, and you can feel good about your candy and popcorn splurge -- all proceeds go to the local teen program.
Wednesday
Jun 29
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Jun 30
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
July
Wednesday
Jul 6
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Jul 7
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Thursday
Jul 7
Jack London Square
The screenings begin around 9pm and kick off with pre-show trivia, giveaways, and snacks. Make it a date night and hit the oyster happy-hour at Jack’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, then get a couple lobster rolls to go and mosey over to the square for a picnic. Or check out the constantly-revolving beer menu at Beer Revolution.
Thursday
Jul 7
Sonoma County Visitors Center
Enjoy signature wine pairings that match St. Francis wines to each film, as well as free popcorn, and The El Coyote food truck is on hand with excellent Mexican food.
Friday
Jul 8
Redwood Heights Recreation Center
Popcorn, hot chocolate, and drinks are available at each showing, and the snack bar proceeds support a local scholarship fund for summer day camp and an after school program. You can also get a free small popcorn when you bring non-perishable food items for the Alameda County Food Bank.
Friday
Jul 8
Wednesday
Jul 13
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Jul 14
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Thursday
Jul 14
Sonoma County Visitors Center
With intro by the film's executive producer, Charles Segars
Enjoy signature wine pairings that match St. Francis wines to each film, as well as free popcorn, and The El Coyote food truck is on hand with excellent Mexican food.
Enjoy signature wine pairings that match St. Francis wines to each film, as well as free popcorn, and The El Coyote food truck is on hand with excellent Mexican food.
Friday
Jul 15
Sylvan Park
Snacks are available for purchase, and the festivities kick off at 8:30pm.
Friday
Jul 15
Hayward City Hall Plaza
Movies begin between 8pm and 8:15pm, but show up at 6pm for live music and local vendors. Pack up a picnic dinner, blankets, low-backed chairs, and a couple flashlights and get cozy.
Friday
Jul 15
Willard Park
Bring blankets or low-backed chairs, and pick up luscious Ici Ice Cream cones.
Friday
Jul 15
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Jul 21
Jack London Square
The screenings begin around 9pm and kick off with pre-show trivia, giveaways, and snacks. Make it a date night and hit the oyster happy-hour at Jack’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, then get a couple lobster rolls to go and mosey over to the square for a picnic. Or check out the constantly-revolving beer menu at Beer Revolution.
Thursday
Jul 21
Sonoma County Visitors Center
Enjoy signature wine pairings that match St. Francis wines to each film, as well as free popcorn, and The El Coyote food truck is on hand with excellent Mexican food.
Thursday
Jul 21
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Friday
Jul 22
Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field
Pre-show festivities, including games and crafts, start at 6:30pm, and the movies begin around 8:15pm. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase, and you can feel good about your candy and popcorn splurge -- all proceeds go to the local teen program.
Friday
Jul 22
Redwood Heights Recreation Center
Popcorn, hot chocolate, and drinks are available at each showing, and the snack bar proceeds support a local scholarship fund for summer day camp and an after school program. You can also get a free small popcorn when you bring non-perishable food items for the Alameda County Food Bank.
Saturday
Jul 23
Union Square
If you’re in Union Square, make sure to pick up a Beard Papa cream puff or cupcakes from Cako.
Saturday
Jul 23
Rossi Playground
Showtime is 7pm, but grab some local snacks first: Genki Crepes & Mini Mart for crepes to go, or Cinderella Bakery for a box of mouthwatering Russian cookies and a couple hot coffees.
Wednesday
Jul 27
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Jul 28
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Thursday
Jul 28
Sonoma County Visitors Center
Enjoy signature wine pairings that match St. Francis wines to each film, as well as free popcorn, and The El Coyote food truck is on hand with excellent Mexican food.
Friday
Jul 29
Cedar Rose Park
Brings blankets or low-backed chairs.
Friday
Jul 29
Stevenson Park
Snacks are available for purchase, and the festivities kick off at 8:30pm.
Saturday
Jul 30
Lorenzo Theater
Movies begin between 8pm and 8:15pm, but show up at 6pm for live music and local vendors. Pack up a picnic dinner, blankets, low-backed chairs, and a couple flashlights and get cozy.
August
Wednesday
Aug 3
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Aug 4
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Thursday
Aug 4
Jack London Square
The screenings begin around 9pm and kick off with pre-show trivia, giveaways, and snacks. Make it a date night and hit the oyster happy-hour at Jack’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, then get a couple lobster rolls to go and mosey over to the square for a picnic. Or check out the constantly-revolving beer menu at Beer Revolution.
Friday
Aug 5
Whisman Park
Snacks are available for purchase, and the festivities kick off at 8:30pm.
Saturday
Aug 6
Rowell Ranch
Movies begin between 8pm and 8:15pm, but show up at 6pm for live music and local vendors. Pack up a picnic dinner, blankets, low-backed chairs, and a couple flashlights and get cozy.
Wednesday
Aug 10
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Aug 11
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Friday
Aug 12
Saturday
Aug 13
Dolores Park
A Dolores Park flick pairs perfectly with cones from Bi-Rite Creamery, or burritos from Pancho Villa.
Saturday
Aug 13
Rossi Playground
Showtime is 7pm, but grab some local snacks first: Genki Crepes & Mini Mart for crepes to go, or Cinderella Bakery for a box of mouthwatering Russian cookies and a couple hot coffees.
Wednesday
Aug 17
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Rollercoasters and rides are open until 11pm in the summer, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights -- if you bring in a Pepsi product, you can soar through the air on unlimited rides for just under $13. Stock up on sweets at Marini’s Candies are the way to cure your munchies, and bring blankets or low-backed chairs.
Thursday
Aug 18
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Thursday
Aug 18
Jack London Square
The screenings begin around 9pm and kick off with pre-show trivia, giveaways, and snacks. Make it a date night and hit the oyster happy-hour at Jack’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, then get a couple lobster rolls to go and mosey over to the square for a picnic. Or check out the constantly-revolving beer menu at Beer Revolution.
Saturday
Aug 20
Meek Park
Movies begin between 8pm and 8:15pm, but show up at 6pm for live music and local vendors. Pack up a picnic dinner, blankets, low-backed chairs, and a couple flashlights and get cozy.
Thursday
Aug 25
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Friday
Aug 26
Redwood Heights Recreation Center
Popcorn, hot chocolate, and drinks are available at each showing, and the snack bar proceeds support a local scholarship fund for summer day camp and an after school program. You can also get a free small popcorn when you bring non-perishable food items for the Alameda County Food Bank.
Friday
Aug 26
Live Oak Park
Brings blankets or low-backed chairs, and watch with a few signature slices from local Cheese Board Pizza.
Saturday
Aug 27
Washington Square Park
In North Beach, cannolis or a famous slice of sacripantina cake from Stella Pastry & Cafe are a necessity.
September
Thursday
Sep 1
Courthouse Square
The films in this series are projected on a 25ft screen in front of the historic Redwood City courthouse, and are shown in high definition Blu-ray with surround sound for a high-tech theater experience under the twinkling night sky. Chairs and tables are available on a first come, first serve basis. Pick up fish tacos and chile relleno from Chiquitas or customized sandwiches at The Sandwich Spot, or enjoy popcorn, candy, and water from the snack bar.
Friday
Sep 9
Redwood Heights Recreation Center
Popcorn, hot chocolate, and drinks are available at each showing, and the snack bar proceeds support a local scholarship fund for summer day camp and an after school program. You can also get a free small popcorn when you bring non-perishable food items for the Alameda County Food Bank.
