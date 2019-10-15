The Most Hair-Raising SF Halloween Parties Happening This Month

There’s no town that loves costumes more than San Francisco, so it’s no surprise we go all out for Halloween. This year’s events promise to be spooky, sexy, fun and funky. They include gourmet mystery dinners, campy movies, boat parties, as well as a bunch of enormous hotel soirees. Whether you want to be creeped out, or just captivated, here are 15 fun events to get you into the Halloween spirit(s).
Drink beer and watch Halloween movies
Every Wednesday in October
Potrero Hill
Anchor Public Taps is showing creepy and campy films on the big screen every Wednesday for the month of October. Grab a pint of beer (there are 19 on tap) and some grub from the food truck and then kick back and enjoy the movie. First up on October 9: Plan 9 from Outer Space.
Cost: Admission is free
Go to a spirited gourmet dinner at the Winchester Mystery House
Friday, October 18
San Jose
There are only 40 seats available for this intimate dinner in the Winchester Mystery House’s beautiful ballroom, so don’t wait to buy yours if you want to enjoy a Halloween-themed four-course meal with wine pairings. The ticket also includes admission to “Unhinged,” the immersive horror experience that transports you into a real-life psychological thriller as you explore the dark hallways of the cursed estate.
Cost: $259
Watch Hocus Pocus in Dolores Park
Friday, October 18
Mission
Bundle up in your coziest fall clothes, pack a picnic and a blanket, and head to Dolores Park before sundown to watch Hocus Pocus, the 1993 witchy comedy-horror drama that’s gathered a cult following for good reason.
Cost: Free!
Ride a haunted chairlift and eat a dinner. This is not for the faint of heart.
Thursday, October 24
West Shore, Tahoe
If you’re planning on spending the weekend in Tahoe, head up a day early for “The Haunting” at the West Shore Cafe. You’ll start with a haunted chairlift ride and then enjoy a spooky supper with “killer cocktails, swamp juice, treacle tarts, bat wings, cauldrons of eyeballs and finger foods.” There’s also an entire weekend of family fun across the street at Homewood.
Cost for dinner: $100 per person
Spend Halloween at sea
Friday, October 25
The Embarcadero
Set sail for a three-hour cruise around the Bay with three floors of music (live salsa, Top 40, ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s), four fully stocked bars, costume contests, and gorgeous nighttime views.
Cost: $65 to $160
Take place in mischief and merry-making at a 1920s pop-up party
Friday, October 25-Saturday, November 2
North Beach
The Speakeasy is reuniting inside of the Palace Theater for a Prohibition era-themed Halloween party with seances, tarot card readings, magic acts, parlor games, vaudeville performances, tap-dancing skeletons, and plenty of dancing and booze. Wear a 1920s costume; you might even win a prize.
Cost: $90 to $110
Solve a crime over dinner
Saturday, October 26
Financial District
You won’t know who’s a guest and who’s an actor at this interactive “Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show” at the Omni Hotel. Figure out who the culprit is while you mingle with other costumed participants and enjoy a three-course dinner.
Cost: $89.95
Go to an International Ball at the Westin St. Francis
Saturday, October 26
Union Square
This enormous Halloween party has four rooms of music, including a main room with Euro, Top 40, and international house music, a Latin room, a Persian room, and a room with ‘80s and ‘90s, mash-ups, and hip-hop. There will also be a violinist, drummers, and prizes for the best costumes.
Cost: GA: $75; VIP table: $400 + price of ticket
Experience a Halloween party that promises to be both erotic and exotic
Saturday, October 26
Japantown
Hotel Kabuki is hosting “A Drop Dead Sexy” Halloween party with an “erotic-meets-exotic” theme, four rooms of entertainment on two levels, DJs spinning Top 40, club music, ‘80s, house, and more, and of course there’s an optional open bar.
Cost: $40 to $400
Become your alter-ego at a “Superheroes vs. Villains” party
Saturday, October 26
SoMa
Will you don a cape, a mask, a shield, or something else at this “Superheroes vs. Villains” party at the W Hotel? Pick whether you want to be a good guy or a bad guy and then spend the night dancing at the hotel-wide party with four rooms of music and ten DJs.
Cost: GA: $58; VIP: $105
Experience “A Nightmare on Van Ness”
Saturday, October 26
Lower Nob Hill
One of the biggest and most extravagant Halloween parties in SF takes place at The Regency Center, a gorgeous 100-year-old art deco theater. There are three floors of entertainment, seven DJs spinning everything from Top 40 to house, over-the-top decor, and a four-hour VIP open bar option.
Cost: GA: $35 to $49; VIP: $85 to $99
Party and play ping pong with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
Saturday, October 26
SoMa
SPIN is throwing a “Saints and Spinners” Halloween party hosted by the iconic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with drag legend Juanita Moore spinning sexy beats. There will be pop-up drag numbers, plenty of chances to challenge people to a game of ping pong, a costume contest, cocktails, and more.
Cost: GA: $20; VIP: $50
Get dragged to hell at a party at the Virgin Hotel
Thursday, October 31
SoMa
Juanita Moore has a jam-packed Halloween schedule because the tireless hostess is also at the helm of “Drag Me to Hell,” a wild party at the Virgin Hotel that takes place on 13 different floors. There will be three stages of music, spectacular guest appearances, all-inclusive cocktails and food (all night long), and zero inhibitions.
Cost: $100 to $175
Put a costume on your dog (and yourself) and drink some tasty beer
Thursday, October 31
Potrero Hill
Anchor Public Taps is throwing a low-key Halloween party with exclusive beers and a costume contest, and since dogs are allowed at this family-friendly brewery, this is the perfect chance to show off Fifi’s ninth costume of the week.
Cost: Admission is free
Go to a totally tubular ‘80s party at White Rabbit
Thursday, October 31
Cow Hollow
Bust out the leg warmers, Members Only jackets, white pumps, and neon to try to win best costume (and $100) at this rad Halloween party at White Rabbit. DJ Shawn Steele will be spinning all of your favorite ‘80s jams and there will breakdancing, moonwalking, and air guitar contests and ‘80s-inspired cocktails and decor.
Cost: Admission is free
