17 SF Events That You Won't Want to Miss This Spring

Even though it was basically spring in SF for all of winter, actual spring starts today, and, along with it, three months of only-in-actual-spring fairs, fests, and more. Put these 17 on your calendar now and start getting psyched for June 14th, when you're going to have to figure out how to get from North Beach to Haight St to Stern Grove, all before 2pm. We believe. Do you?
Mar 21 Sat
SoMa StrEat Food Park Corn Dog Festival It's National Corn Dog Day and there is no better way to celebrate than at the nation's largest corn dog festival sponsored by PBR. The battered goodness goes down from noon-6pm.
Apr 11 Sat
Cherry Blossom Festival Two weekends of performances, crafts, food, martial arts, and exhibitions that celebrate Japanese culture. Don't miss the Grand Parade on April 19th; it starts at the Civic Center at 1pm.
Civic Center and Japantown
Apr 13 Mon
SF Giants home opener Take the day off of work because Opening Day (against the Rockies this year) is one of the city's hands-down best "holidays." Plus, you don’t want to miss the raising of the 2014 World Series championship flag, do you?
Apr 26 Sun
How Weird Street Faire It’s billed as the weirdest show on Earth, but considering we also have the Folsom Street Fair in SF, that can’t be true. Still, there will be 10 stages of electronic dance music, an art alley, and food and vendors from around the world. All for $20.
Entrances at Howard and 1st St and Mission and 2nd St
Apr 26 Sun
Opening Day on the Bay If you have a boat, or a friend with a boat, then this kick off to SF’s sailing season will be one of the most fun days of the year. If you don't have a boat or a friend with a boat... maybe start making friends now?
The Bay
May 2 Sat
Cinco de Mayo Festival Cinco de Mayo’s on a Tuesday this year, but if you want to get the (alcohol-free) party started early, head over to the Mission on the Saturday before for a diverse array of Mexican and Latino foods, music, and dance.
Valencia between 21st and 24th St
May 5 Tue
Cinco de Mayo You've got this.
May 9 Sat
San Francisco International Beer Festival There will be more than 300 beers from craft brewers all over the world. We could go on, but we're pretty sure that says it all.
Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion
May 10 Sun
Mother's Day Yes, you went to the SF International Beer Fest last night, but that's no excuse to forget to call your Mom and tell her how much you appreciate her. Also: FLOWERS, dude. Flowers.
Wherever your Mom is
May 9 Sat
UnCorked Wine Festival 50 top-tier wineries will be pouring tastings from 1-6pm at Ghirardelli Square. So get there at 1pm.
May 17 Sun
Bay to Breakers Maybe this year will be the year you’ll actually make it all the way to the ocean. Then again... maybe not.
The Embarcadero to the Great Hwy
May 23-24
Carnaval San Francisco If you can tear your eyes away from the hypnotizing feathers and colors long enough to do anything else, there’s a ton of international food and music to check out at San Francisco’s huge multi-cultural celebration of spring. That’s a big if, though.
The Mission
Jun 6 Sat
Union Street Festival This year, each block will represent a different “world.” There’s Fashion World and Tech World and Health World... oddly, there's no “Beer World,” but you won’t let that stop you.
Union St between Gough and Steiner
Jun 7 Sun
Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon It’s a 1.5mi swim from Alcatraz, 18mi bike ride, and eight-mile run. If you partake in this, maybe you are crazy enough to be locked up.
Finishes at the Marina Green
Jun 13 Sat
North Beach Festival It’s SF’s oldest street fair and one of the most fun. Music, tons of food (duh), and your favorite: beer gardens.
Washington Square Park and North Beach
Jun 14 Sun
The Doobie Brothers at Stern Grove The free concert series kicks off on Sunday, June 14th with a performance by The Doobie Brothers. Insert “Listen to the Music” joke here.
Jun 14 Sun
Haight-Ashbury Street Fair Two stages of music and all of the street food your heart desires.
Haight St between Masonic and Stanyan
