17 SF Events That You Won't Want to Miss This Spring

Sun

How Weird Street Faire It’s billed as the weirdest show on Earth, but considering we also have the Folsom Street Fair in SF, that can’t be true. Still, there will be 10 stages of electronic dance music, an art alley, and food and vendors from around the world. All for $20.

Entrances at Howard and 1st St and Mission and 2nd St

