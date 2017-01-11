Events

17 SF Events That You Won't Want to Miss This Spring

By Published On 03/20/2015 By Published On 03/20/2015
Zappos.com Bay to Breakers

More Like This

related

The Absolute Best Stuff to Do in SF This Winter

related

All the Things You Have to Do in Philly This Fall

related

Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Fall

related

The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Why Do Girls Send Mixed Signals?

Even though it was basically spring in SF for all of winter, actual spring starts today, and, along with it, three months of only-in-actual-spring fairs, fests, and more. Put these 17 on your calendar now and start getting psyched for June 14th, when you're going to have to figure out how to get from North Beach to Haight St to Stern Grove, all before 2pm. We believe. Do you?

Related

related

The SF Master Calendar: 25 Can't-Miss Events for 2015

related

11 Under-the-Radar San Francisco Date Ideas

related

SF's 8 Best Bar and Restaurant Openings From February

More Like This

related

The Absolute Best Stuff to Do in SF This Winter

related

All the Things You Have to Do in Philly This Fall

related

Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Fall

related

The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall

related

The SF Master Calendar: 25 Can't-Miss Events for 2015
Flickr/rocor

Date

Event

Location

Mar 21 Sat

SoMa StrEat Food Park Corn Dog Festival It's National Corn Dog Day and there is no better way to celebrate than at the nation's largest corn dog festival sponsored by PBR. The battered goodness goes down from noon-6pm.

SoMa StrEat Food Park

SoMa StrEat Food Park Corn Dog Festival SoMa StrEat Food Park It's National Corn Dog Day and there is no better way to celebrate than at the nation's largest corn dog festival sponsored by PBR. The battered goodness goes down from noon-6pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 11 Sat

Cherry Blossom Festival  Two weekends of performances, crafts, food, martial arts, and exhibitions that celebrate Japanese culture. Don't miss the Grand Parade on April 19th; it starts at the Civic Center at 1pm.

Civic Center and Japantown

Cherry Blossom Festival  Civic Center and Japantown Two weekends of performances, crafts, food, martial arts, and exhibitions that celebrate Japanese culture. Don't miss the Grand Parade on April 19th; it starts at the Civic Center at 1pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 13 Mon

SF Giants home opener Take the day off of work because Opening Day (against the Rockies this year) is one of the city's hands-down best "holidays." Plus, you don’t want to miss the raising of the 2014 World Series championship flag, do you?

AT&T Park

SF Giants home opener AT&T Park Take the day off of work because Opening Day (against the Rockies this year) is one of the city's hands-down best "holidays." Plus, you don’t want to miss the raising of the 2014 World Series championship flag, do you?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 26 Sun

How Weird Street Faire It’s billed as the weirdest show on Earth, but considering we also have the Folsom Street Fair in SF, that can’t be true. Still, there will be 10 stages of electronic dance music, an art alley, and food and vendors from around the world. All for $20.

Entrances at Howard and 1st St and Mission and 2nd St

How Weird Street Faire Entrances at Howard and 1st St and Mission and 2nd St It’s billed as the weirdest show on Earth, but considering we also have the Folsom Street Fair in SF, that can’t be true. Still, there will be 10 stages of electronic dance music, an art alley, and food and vendors from around the world. All for $20.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 26 Sun

Opening Day on the Bay If you have a boat, or a friend with a boat, then this kick off to SF’s sailing season will be one of the most fun days of the year. If you don't have a boat or a friend with a boat... maybe start making friends now?

The Bay

Opening Day on the Bay The Bay If you have a boat, or a friend with a boat, then this kick off to SF’s sailing season will be one of the most fun days of the year. If you don't have a boat or a friend with a boat... maybe start making friends now?

Add
Flickr/Jayeeta

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Cinco de Mayo Festival Cinco de Mayo’s on a Tuesday this year, but if you want to get the (alcohol-free) party started early, head over to the Mission on the Saturday before for a diverse array of Mexican and Latino foods, music, and dance.

Valencia between 21st and 24th St

Cinco de Mayo Festival Valencia between 21st and 24th St Cinco de Mayo’s on a Tuesday this year, but if you want to get the (alcohol-free) party started early, head over to the Mission on the Saturday before for a diverse array of Mexican and Latino foods, music, and dance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 5 Tue

Cinco de Mayo You've got this.

Mexican bar or restaurant

Cinco de Mayo Mexican bar or restaurant You've got this.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

San Francisco International Beer Festival There will be more than 300 beers from craft brewers all over the world. We could go on, but we're pretty sure that says it all.

Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion

San Francisco International Beer Festival Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion There will be more than 300 beers from craft brewers all over the world. We could go on, but we're pretty sure that says it all.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 10 Sun

Mother's Day Yes, you went to the SF International Beer Fest last night, but that's no excuse to forget to call your Mom and tell her how much you appreciate her. Also: FLOWERS, dude. Flowers.

Wherever your Mom is

Mother's Day Wherever your Mom is Yes, you went to the SF International Beer Fest last night, but that's no excuse to forget to call your Mom and tell her how much you appreciate her. Also: FLOWERS, dude. Flowers.

Add
Ghirardelli Square

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

UnCorked Wine Festival 50 top-tier wineries will be pouring tastings from 1-6pm at Ghirardelli Square. So get there at 1pm.

Ghirardelli Square

UnCorked Wine Festival Ghirardelli Square 50 top-tier wineries will be pouring tastings from 1-6pm at Ghirardelli Square. So get there at 1pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 17 Sun

Bay to Breakers Maybe this year will be the year you’ll actually make it all the way to the ocean. Then again... maybe not.

The Embarcadero to the Great Hwy

Bay to Breakers The Embarcadero to the Great Hwy Maybe this year will be the year you’ll actually make it all the way to the ocean. Then again... maybe not.

Add
Toshiyuki/Carnaval SF

Date

Event

Location

May 23-24

Carnaval San Francisco If you can tear your eyes away from the hypnotizing feathers and colors long enough to do anything else, there’s a ton of international food and music to check out at San Francisco’s huge multi-cultural celebration of spring. That’s a big if, though.

The Mission

Carnaval San Francisco The Mission If you can tear your eyes away from the hypnotizing feathers and colors long enough to do anything else, there’s a ton of international food and music to check out at San Francisco’s huge multi-cultural celebration of spring. That’s a big if, though.

Add

related

11 Under-the-Radar San Francisco Date Ideas
Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Union Street Festival This year, each block will represent a different “world.” There’s Fashion World and Tech World and Health World... oddly, there's no “Beer World,” but you won’t let that stop you.

Union St between Gough and Steiner

Union Street Festival Union St between Gough and Steiner This year, each block will represent a different “world.” There’s Fashion World and Tech World and Health World... oddly, there's no “Beer World,” but you won’t let that stop you.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 7 Sun

Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon It’s a 1.5mi swim from Alcatraz, 18mi bike ride, and eight-mile run. If you partake in this, maybe you are crazy enough to be locked up.

Finishes at the Marina Green

Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon Finishes at the Marina Green It’s a 1.5mi swim from Alcatraz, 18mi bike ride, and eight-mile run. If you partake in this, maybe you are crazy enough to be locked up.

Add
Stern Grove Festival

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

North Beach Festival It’s SF’s oldest street fair and one of the most fun. Music, tons of food (duh), and your favorite: beer gardens.

Washington Square Park and North Beach

North Beach Festival Washington Square Park and North Beach It’s SF’s oldest street fair and one of the most fun. Music, tons of food (duh), and your favorite: beer gardens.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

The Doobie Brothers at Stern Grove The free concert series kicks off on Sunday, June 14th with a performance by The Doobie Brothers. Insert “Listen to the Music” joke here.

Stern Grove

The Doobie Brothers at Stern Grove Stern Grove The free concert series kicks off on Sunday, June 14th with a performance by The Doobie Brothers. Insert “Listen to the Music” joke here.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

Haight-Ashbury Street Fair Two stages of music and all of the street food your heart desires.

Haight St between Masonic and Stanyan

Haight-Ashbury Street Fair Haight St between Masonic and Stanyan Two stages of music and all of the street food your heart desires.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
11 Things You Must Do in Chicago This Summer
Hyundai_march15

related

READ MORE
All the Best Things to Do in SF This Summer
Hyundai_march15

related

READ MORE
15 Things You Have to Do This Summer in LA
Hyundai_march15

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like