Events

Every Actually Great Oktoberfest Event in the Bay, Now in One Calendar

By Published On 09/18/2015 By Published On 09/18/2015
Flickr/leigh wolf

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

related

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18-20

Redwood City Oktoberfest A huge tent transforms Courthouse Square into a German hall, complete with lots of brews on taps, all your favorite German food, and plenty of singing and dancing. 5-10pm, Friday; noon-4pm or 5-9pm, Saturday; noon-4pm, Sunday.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

Redwood City Oktoberfest Courthouse Square, Redwood City A huge tent transforms Courthouse Square into a German hall, complete with lots of brews on taps, all your favorite German food, and plenty of singing and dancing. 5-10pm, Friday; noon-4pm or 5-9pm, Saturday; noon-4pm, Sunday.

Add

Related

related

Every Bay Area Fall Festival Worth Going to, Now in One Calendar

related

Signs You’re in a Real San Francisco Dive Bar

related

Why Indian Summer in SF Is Better Than All Other Summers Everywhere

related

Every Bay Area Fall Festival Worth Going to, Now in One Calendar
Grant Marek/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18-Oct 24

Schroeder’s Oktoberfest Block Party Schroeder’s is the oldest German restaurant on the West Coast, so it only makes sense they’d close off the street to turn it into a beer garden. The party on September 18th starts at 3pm and ends at 8:30pm. It then moves inside for the next four Thursdays and five Fridays (Sept. 25th-26th, Oct. 2nd-3rd, Oct. 9th-10th, Oct. 16th-17th, Oct. 24th) with live music, classic Oktoberfest fare, and bier.

Schroeder’s Restaurant

Schroeder’s Oktoberfest Block Party Schroeder’s Restaurant Schroeder’s is the oldest German restaurant on the West Coast, so it only makes sense they’d close off the street to turn it into a beer garden. The party on September 18th starts at 3pm and ends at 8:30pm. It then moves inside for the next four Thursdays and five Fridays (Sept. 25th-26th, Oct. 2nd-3rd, Oct. 9th-10th, Oct. 16th-17th, Oct. 24th) with live music, classic Oktoberfest fare, and bier.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 20 Sun

Kinderfest at the Tourist Club Bummer. This annual event at The Tourist Club on the side of Mount Tam is already sold out, but check Craigslist and hope for a miracle, or head to its sister branch in Oakland on October 4th.

Nature Friends Tourist Club, Marin

Kinderfest at the Tourist Club Nature Friends Tourist Club, Marin Bummer. This annual event at The Tourist Club on the side of Mount Tam is already sold out, but check Craigslist and hope for a miracle, or head to its sister branch in Oakland on October 4th.

Add
Speisekammer

Date

Event

Location

Sep 20 Sun

Speisekammer Oktoberfest Tanzen! Bier! Grilled meat! Jumpy haus (for the kids)! Contest! Live music! And best of all, it’s from noon to 6pm FOUR Sundays (Sept. 20th, Sept. 27th, Oct. 4th, Oct. 11th) in a row!

Speisekammer, Alameda

Speisekammer Oktoberfest Speisekammer, Alameda Tanzen! Bier! Grilled meat! Jumpy haus (for the kids)! Contest! Live music! And best of all, it’s from noon to 6pm FOUR Sundays (Sept. 20th, Sept. 27th, Oct. 4th, Oct. 11th) in a row!

Add
Flickr/Augie Schwer

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25-27

Oktoberfest By the Bay With more than 110,000sqft of space, this is probably the biggest Oktoberfest of ‘em all. Which means it will have even more polka music, more German food, and more beer. Food is between $3 and $12 and beer and wine are $6 a pop.

Pier 48

Oktoberfest By the Bay Pier 48 With more than 110,000sqft of space, this is probably the biggest Oktoberfest of ‘em all. Which means it will have even more polka music, more German food, and more beer. Food is between $3 and $12 and beer and wine are $6 a pop.

Add
Flickr/LenDog64

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Tam Valley Oktoberfest From 3-9pm there will be authentic German music, regional German beer, and free rides for kids.

Tam Valley Community Center, Mill Valley

Tam Valley Oktoberfest Tam Valley Community Center, Mill Valley From 3-9pm there will be authentic German music, regional German beer, and free rides for kids.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Oktoberfest at Jack Rose Libation House They’ll have a live German band, a quartet of Hofbrau German beers on tap, sausages, pretzels, and more in their picturesque Los Gatos beer garden from 4-9pm.

Jack Rose Libation House, Los Gatos

Oktoberfest at Jack Rose Libation House Jack Rose Libation House, Los Gatos They’ll have a live German band, a quartet of Hofbrau German beers on tap, sausages, pretzels, and more in their picturesque Los Gatos beer garden from 4-9pm.

Add

related

Signs You’re in a Real San Francisco Dive Bar
Flickr/Ana Ulin

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Vacaville Oktoberfest Entrance is free; you’ll just have to fork over for the brats and pretzels.

Town Square Plaza, Vacaville

Vacaville Oktoberfest Town Square Plaza, Vacaville Entrance is free; you’ll just have to fork over for the brats and pretzels.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Thu

Sharktoberfest Nightlife October is when the great whites are returning to the Northern California coast. Pair that with beer -- a beverage that makes you forget to be afraid of that fact -- and you get Sharktoberfest, an adults-only party where you can drink while learning a little more about Jaws.

California Academy of Sciences

Sharktoberfest Nightlife California Academy of Sciences October is when the great whites are returning to the Northern California coast. Pair that with beer -- a beverage that makes you forget to be afraid of that fact -- and you get Sharktoberfest, an adults-only party where you can drink while learning a little more about Jaws.

Add
Flickr/Will Vanlue

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Thu

GACC Oktoberfest This fest is legit because it’s hosted by the German American Chamber of Commerce. It happens from 5-10pm and there are two types of tickets: the Schmankerl ticket gets you admission, a food plate, a 1L beer, and a mug to keep, while a Bier ticket gets you all of that minus the food.

Observation Post, Presidio

GACC Oktoberfest Observation Post, Presidio This fest is legit because it’s hosted by the German American Chamber of Commerce. It happens from 5-10pm and there are two types of tickets: the Schmankerl ticket gets you admission, a food plate, a 1L beer, and a mug to keep, while a Bier ticket gets you all of that minus the food.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Oaktoberfest A family-friendly Oktoberfest with lots of live (not German) music, a traditional biergarten with craft beer, and a root beer biergarten for the kiddos, because one is really never too young to appreciate a good space dedicated to drinking.

MacArthur Blvd at Fruitvale Ave, Oakland

Oaktoberfest MacArthur Blvd at Fruitvale Ave, Oakland A family-friendly Oktoberfest with lots of live (not German) music, a traditional biergarten with craft beer, and a root beer biergarten for the kiddos, because one is really never too young to appreciate a good space dedicated to drinking.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Marinwood’s Fall Brewfest More than 10 breweries, live music, and food trucks from noon to 5pm. It’s 21 and over, but there’s childcare available ($10/kid). A $13.65 ticket gets you eight tastings and a commemorative glass.

Marinwood Park, San Rafael

Marinwood’s Fall Brewfest Marinwood Park, San Rafael More than 10 breweries, live music, and food trucks from noon to 5pm. It’s 21 and over, but there’s childcare available ($10/kid). A $13.65 ticket gets you eight tastings and a commemorative glass.

Add
Mountain View Oktoberfest

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3-4

Mountain View Oktoberfest Expect lots of German music and a 7,000sqft tent with beers from Franziskaner, Spaten, Stiegl, and more. There will also be food from Teske’s Germania Restaurant and jumpy houses and face painting for the kiddos. 11am to 7pm both days.

Parking lot at the intersection of Dana and Bryant Streets, Mountain View

Mountain View Oktoberfest Parking lot at the intersection of Dana and Bryant Streets, Mountain View Expect lots of German music and a 7,000sqft tent with beers from Franziskaner, Spaten, Stiegl, and more. There will also be food from Teske’s Germania Restaurant and jumpy houses and face painting for the kiddos. 11am to 7pm both days.

Add
Oakland Nature Friends

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Oakland Nature Friends Oktoberfest The Oakland Nature Friends only open their private clubhouse to the public four times a year, which means this one will sell out. Enjoy authentic dancers, German beer and wine, and traditional food like spaetzle and schweinebraten.

Oakland Nature Friends Clubhouse, Oakland

Oakland Nature Friends Oktoberfest Oakland Nature Friends Clubhouse, Oakland The Oakland Nature Friends only open their private clubhouse to the public four times a year, which means this one will sell out. Enjoy authentic dancers, German beer and wine, and traditional food like spaetzle and schweinebraten.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Oktoberfest Corte Madera The fun starts at noon and ends at 5pm. You could do general admission for $10 or you could pay $25, which gets you tastings and a commemorative mug. There will also be live music and food because what’s Oktoberfest without both of those?

Old Corte Madera Square, Marin

Oktoberfest Corte Madera Old Corte Madera Square, Marin The fun starts at noon and ends at 5pm. You could do general admission for $10 or you could pay $25, which gets you tastings and a commemorative mug. There will also be live music and food because what’s Oktoberfest without both of those?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Novato Oktoberfest Yeah it’s at a church, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a full dinner and plenty of beer. Plus dance lessons so you’ll never be embarrassed to do the polka again!

Greek Orthodox Church, Novato

Novato Oktoberfest Greek Orthodox Church, Novato Yeah it’s at a church, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a full dinner and plenty of beer. Plus dance lessons so you’ll never be embarrassed to do the polka again!

Add

related

Why Indian Summer in SF Is Better Than All Other Summers Everywhere
Biketoberfest Marin

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Fairfax Biketoberfest Why just celebrate beer when you can also celebrate every type of bike from mountain to BMX to, yes, even fixies. Plus, there will be more than 35 beers from 20 West Coast brewers and live music. Also: free valet bike parking in case that wasn’t obvious.

FairAnselm Plaza, Fairfax

Fairfax Biketoberfest FairAnselm Plaza, Fairfax Why just celebrate beer when you can also celebrate every type of bike from mountain to BMX to, yes, even fixies. Plus, there will be more than 35 beers from 20 West Coast brewers and live music. Also: free valet bike parking in case that wasn’t obvious.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Oktoberfest with Pyramid Live music from The Up and Down, a bratwurst-eating competition, and a chance to majorly embarrass yourself during the stein-holding contest! $15 for a stein that comes with one fill up. Starts at 4pm and doesn’t end until 11!

Pyramid Alehouse, Walnut Creek

Oktoberfest with Pyramid Pyramid Alehouse, Walnut Creek Live music from The Up and Down, a bratwurst-eating competition, and a chance to majorly embarrass yourself during the stein-holding contest! $15 for a stein that comes with one fill up. Starts at 4pm and doesn’t end until 11!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Walnut Creek Oktoberfest From 10am until 5pm, feast on German food, check out the micro brew sampling area, and enjoy live music on a few stages.

Locust St between Civic Dr and Cypress St; Bonanza St between N. California and Commercial Ln, Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek Oktoberfest Locust St between Civic Dr and Cypress St; Bonanza St between N. California and Commercial Ln, Walnut Creek From 10am until 5pm, feast on German food, check out the micro brew sampling area, and enjoy live music on a few stages.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like