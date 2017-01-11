Every Actually Great Oktoberfest Event in the Bay, Now in One Calendar

Schroeder’s Oktoberfest Block Party Schroeder’s is the oldest German restaurant on the West Coast, so it only makes sense they’d close off the street to turn it into a beer garden. The party on September 18th starts at 3pm and ends at 8:30pm. It then moves inside for the next four Thursdays and five Fridays (Sept. 25th-26th, Oct. 2nd-3rd, Oct. 9th-10th, Oct. 16th-17th, Oct. 24th) with live music, classic Oktoberfest fare, and bier.

Schroeder’s Restaurant

