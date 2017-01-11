Events

Every Bay Area Fall Festival Worth Going to, Now in One Calendar

By Published On 09/16/2015 By Published On 09/16/2015
Eye of Kiltron

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

related

The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

As they say, you can’t spell festival(l)s with the word "fall." (They say that, right?) Whether you want to cruise around in assless leather chaps or dress in your finest waistcoat and top hat, SF has the perfect festival to suit your mood from now until winter. Especially if your mood involves drinking and having fun.

Related

related

Signs You’re in a Real San Francisco Dive Bar

related

Why Indian Summer in SF Is Better Than All Other Summers Everywhere

related

The 20 Best Burgers in San Francisco

related

Signs You’re in a Real San Francisco Dive Bar
Oktoberfest | Flickr/Golf Resort Achental Team (edited)

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Fri

TBD Fest There are still a few tickets for the best festival you’ve never heard of, which features three days of headliners like Chromeo, Pretty Lights, and Tyler the Creator; craft beer; craft cocktails; and alllllllllll the sun.

West Sacramento

TBD Fest West Sacramento There are still a few tickets for the best festival you’ve never heard of, which features three days of headliners like Chromeo, Pretty Lights, and Tyler the Creator; craft beer; craft cocktails; and alllllllllll the sun.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Oktoberfest By the Bay Nonstop music, singing, dancing, German food, and the thing you care about most: BEER.

Pier 48

Oktoberfest By the Bay Pier 48 Nonstop music, singing, dancing, German food, and the thing you care about most: BEER.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

CykelScramble Technically it’s a bike relay race festival, but there will also be food trucks, a beer garden, and, uh, Cold War Kids and Geographer are playing. Best of all: entrance is FREE.

Marin County Fairgrounds

CykelScramble Marin County Fairgrounds Technically it’s a bike relay race festival, but there will also be food trucks, a beer garden, and, uh, Cold War Kids and Geographer are playing. Best of all: entrance is FREE.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27 Sun

Folsom Street Fair Skip the lace and go straight to the leather, or just forego clothing altogether at this fetish fair that goes on for 13 city blocks.

Folsom Street from 8th to 13th Streets

Folsom Street Fair Folsom Street from 8th to 13th Streets Skip the lace and go straight to the leather, or just forego clothing altogether at this fetish fair that goes on for 13 city blocks.

Add
Fleet Week | Flickr/Marines (edited)

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Say hello to everyone’s favorite music festival ‘cause it’s FREE! More than 100 acts on seven stages, including Paul Weller, Boz Scaggs, The Stone Foxes, and Charles Bradley. BYOB and wine.

Golden Gate Park

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Golden Gate Park Say hello to everyone’s favorite music festival ‘cause it’s FREE! More than 100 acts on seven stages, including Paul Weller, Boz Scaggs, The Stone Foxes, and Charles Bradley. BYOB and wine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Castro Street Fair This daytime costume party (founded by Harvey Milk) is one of the largest street fairs in SF thanks to the multiple stages with live music and DJs, plus the fact that San Franciscans love nothing more than a costume.

Castro and Market Streets

Castro Street Fair Castro and Market Streets This daytime costume party (founded by Harvey Milk) is one of the largest street fairs in SF thanks to the multiple stages with live music and DJs, plus the fact that San Franciscans love nothing more than a costume.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 5 Mon

Fleet Week This is your chance to climb aboard aircraft carriers and destroyers, watch the Blue Angels in action, and drink all the drinks with sailors.

On the water and in the sky

Fleet Week On the water and in the sky This is your chance to climb aboard aircraft carriers and destroyers, watch the Blue Angels in action, and drink all the drinks with sailors.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 8 Thu

Union Street Wine Walk Cruise around Cow Hollow and sample apps (the kind you eat) and wine from local merchants; $30 gets you four hours of tasting.

Union St from Gough to Steiner and Fillmore St from Union to Lombard

Union Street Wine Walk Union St from Gough to Steiner and Fillmore St from Union to Lombard Cruise around Cow Hollow and sample apps (the kind you eat) and wine from local merchants; $30 gets you four hours of tasting.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 8 Thu

Mill Valley Film Festival Eleven days of new films from all around the world, plus lots of parties.

All over southern Marin County

Mill Valley Film Festival All over southern Marin County Eleven days of new films from all around the world, plus lots of parties.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 9 Fri

Litquake Bond over books and booze during this nine-day literary festival featuring panel discussions, hundreds of readings, and writer bootcamps.

All over SF

Litquake All over SF Bond over books and booze during this nine-day literary festival featuring panel discussions, hundreds of readings, and writer bootcamps.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Bandwaggin Fleet Week’s first-ever country music fest will feature line dancing, cover bands (including The Dan Band from Old School), craft beers, whiskey flights, BBQ, burgers, food trucks, games, and -- kinda importantly -- a premium view of the air shows.

Fort Mason Center

Bandwaggin Fort Mason Center Fleet Week’s first-ever country music fest will feature line dancing, cover bands (including The Dan Band from Old School), craft beers, whiskey flights, BBQ, burgers, food trucks, games, and -- kinda importantly -- a premium view of the air shows.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 11 Sun

Italian Heritage Parade You don’t have to be Italian to enjoy the floats and marching bands at the nation’s oldest Italian-American parade. Plus, there’ll be lots of food and wine specials happening in North Beach. Mangia!

Fisherman’s Wharf to North Beach

Italian Heritage Parade Fisherman’s Wharf to North Beach You don’t have to be Italian to enjoy the floats and marching bands at the nation’s oldest Italian-American parade. Plus, there’ll be lots of food and wine specials happening in North Beach. Mangia!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 16 Fri

Grand National Rodeo Barrel racing, cattle dog trials, bucking broncos, livestock shows, and so much barbecue. AND you can make splinters fly with your sweet dance moves at the Cow Palace saloon. Weekends only.

The Cow Palace

Grand National Rodeo The Cow Palace Barrel racing, cattle dog trials, bucking broncos, livestock shows, and so much barbecue. AND you can make splinters fly with your sweet dance moves at the Cow Palace saloon. Weekends only.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Potrero Hill Festival Bring the kiddos ‘cause this street fair has puppet shows and a petting zoo.

20th St between Wisconsin and Missouri

Potrero Hill Festival 20th St between Wisconsin and Missouri Bring the kiddos ‘cause this street fair has puppet shows and a petting zoo.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Treasure Island Music Festival This is the festival electronic music and indie pop fans wait for all year. The lineup includes The National, Deadmau5, Azealia Banks, Panda Bear, and, as always, a lit-up Ferris wheel with stunning views of SF.

Treasure Island

Treasure Island Music Festival Treasure Island This is the festival electronic music and indie pop fans wait for all year. The lineup includes The National, Deadmau5, Azealia Banks, Panda Bear, and, as always, a lit-up Ferris wheel with stunning views of SF.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

SF’s Wharf Fest It’s literally a festival to celebrate the departure of the tourists with things like a chowder cook-off and a battle of the bands.

Embarcadero from Taylor to Powell Streets & in the parking lot at Jefferson and Taylor

SF’s Wharf Fest Embarcadero from Taylor to Powell Streets & in the parking lot at Jefferson and Taylor It’s literally a festival to celebrate the departure of the tourists with things like a chowder cook-off and a battle of the bands.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 25 Sun

Fiesta on the Hill Bernal Heights throws a family-friendly party with live bands, pumpkin carving, and everyone’s favorite: a petting zoo.

Bernal Heights

Fiesta on the Hill Bernal Heights Bernal Heights throws a family-friendly party with live bands, pumpkin carving, and everyone’s favorite: a petting zoo.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 30 Fri

9th Annual WhiskyFest San Francisco THREE HUNDRED whiskeys, a never-ending buffet, dudes in kilts… this one seems like a pretty obvious Yes.

San Francisco Marriott Marquis

9th Annual WhiskyFest San Francisco San Francisco Marriott Marquis THREE HUNDRED whiskeys, a never-ending buffet, dudes in kilts… this one seems like a pretty obvious Yes.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31-Nov 1

SnowBomb Ski & Snowboard Festival Get stoked for El Nino with huge discounts on gear, beer and wine tasting, and free lift tickets.

Fort Mason Center

SnowBomb Ski & Snowboard Festival Fort Mason Center Get stoked for El Nino with huge discounts on gear, beer and wine tasting, and free lift tickets.

Add
San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest (edited)

Date

Event

Location

Nov 13 Fri

SF Green Festival Expo If you’re obsessed with living a healthy and sustainable life, then this expo is for you. Maybe it IS easy being green after all!

Cow Palace

SF Green Festival Expo Cow Palace If you’re obsessed with living a healthy and sustainable life, then this expo is for you. Maybe it IS easy being green after all!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

BevMo! Holiday Beer Fest As Homer once said, “All right, brain. You don’t like me and I don’t like you, but let’s just do this and I can get back to killing you with beer.” Do just that with over 200 beer samples -- and also live music and stuff.

Innovation Hangar - Palace of Fine Arts in the Marina 

BevMo! Holiday Beer Fest Innovation Hangar - Palace of Fine Arts in the Marina  As Homer once said, “All right, brain. You don’t like me and I don’t like you, but let’s just do this and I can get back to killing you with beer.” Do just that with over 200 beer samples -- and also live music and stuff.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 20 Fri

SF International Hip Hop DanceFest Professional dance companies from all over the world perform at this festival that’s now in its 17th year. Hip hop hooray, indeed.

Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

SF International Hip Hop DanceFest Palace of Fine Arts Theatre Professional dance companies from all over the world perform at this festival that’s now in its 17th year. Hip hop hooray, indeed.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21 Sat

The Renegade Craft Fair Get all of your holiday shopping done before the Thanksgiving turkey’s even been put in the oven.

Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion

The Renegade Craft Fair Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion Get all of your holiday shopping done before the Thanksgiving turkey’s even been put in the oven.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21 Sat

SF International Auto Show If you’ve watched more than three episodes of Top Gear, then this is probably an event you’re going to really enjoy. Check out a bunch of 2016 vehicles and salivate over some classics.

Moscone Center

SF International Auto Show Moscone Center If you’ve watched more than three episodes of Top Gear, then this is probably an event you’re going to really enjoy. Check out a bunch of 2016 vehicles and salivate over some classics.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21-Dec 20

Great Dickens Christmas Fair Go back to Victorian London for five weekends with more than 120,000sqft of music halls, pubs, dance floors, and Christmas shops. God bless us, everyone!

Cow Palace

Great Dickens Christmas Fair Cow Palace Go back to Victorian London for five weekends with more than 120,000sqft of music halls, pubs, dance floors, and Christmas shops. God bless us, everyone!

Add
Noe Valley Holiday Wine Walk (edited)

Date

Event

Location

Dec 3 Thu

Noe Valley Holiday Wine Walk A $20 advance ticket gets you wine samples, finger foods, and special treats from local merchants. This is what they’re talking about when they say get into the holiday spirit.

24th St from Diamond to Chattanooga

Noe Valley Holiday Wine Walk 24th St from Diamond to Chattanooga A $20 advance ticket gets you wine samples, finger foods, and special treats from local merchants. This is what they’re talking about when they say get into the holiday spirit.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

Union Street Fantasy of Lights Union St lights up for the holidays. Celebrate with Santa and his elves, live reindeer (OK, so they’re ponies), horse-drawn carriage rides, and live music. Caroling optional.

Union St between Van Ness and Steiner

Union Street Fantasy of Lights Union St between Van Ness and Steiner Union St lights up for the holidays. Celebrate with Santa and his elves, live reindeer (OK, so they’re ponies), horse-drawn carriage rides, and live music. Caroling optional.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like