Every Bay Area Fall Festival Worth Going to, Now in One Calendar

As they say, you can’t spell festival(l)s with the word "fall." (They say that, right?) Whether you want to cruise around in assless leather chaps or dress in your finest waistcoat and top hat, SF has the perfect festival to suit your mood from now until winter. Especially if your mood involves drinking and having fun.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
TBD Fest There are still a few tickets for the best festival you’ve never heard of, which features three days of headliners like Chromeo, Pretty Lights, and Tyler the Creator; craft beer; craft cocktails; and alllllllllll the sun.
West Sacramento
Sep 25 Fri
Oktoberfest By the Bay Nonstop music, singing, dancing, German food, and the thing you care about most: BEER.
Pier 48
Sep 26 Sat
CykelScramble Technically it’s a bike relay race festival, but there will also be food trucks, a beer garden, and, uh, Cold War Kids and Geographer are playing. Best of all: entrance is FREE.
Marin County Fairgrounds
Sep 27 Sun
Folsom Street Fair Skip the lace and go straight to the leather, or just forego clothing altogether at this fetish fair that goes on for 13 city blocks.
Folsom Street from 8th to 13th Streets
Oct 2 Fri
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Say hello to everyone’s favorite music festival ‘cause it’s FREE! More than 100 acts on seven stages, including Paul Weller, Boz Scaggs, The Stone Foxes, and Charles Bradley. BYOB and wine.
Golden Gate Park
Oct 4 Sun
Castro Street Fair This daytime costume party (founded by Harvey Milk) is one of the largest street fairs in SF thanks to the multiple stages with live music and DJs, plus the fact that San Franciscans love nothing more than a costume.
Castro and Market Streets
Oct 5 Mon
Fleet Week This is your chance to climb aboard aircraft carriers and destroyers, watch the Blue Angels in action, and drink all the drinks with sailors.
On the water and in the sky
Oct 8 Thu
Union Street Wine Walk Cruise around Cow Hollow and sample apps (the kind you eat) and wine from local merchants; $30 gets you four hours of tasting.
Union St from Gough to Steiner and Fillmore St from Union to Lombard
Oct 8 Thu
Mill Valley Film Festival Eleven days of new films from all around the world, plus lots of parties.
All over southern Marin County
Oct 9 Fri
Litquake Bond over books and booze during this nine-day literary festival featuring panel discussions, hundreds of readings, and writer bootcamps.
All over SF
Oct 10 Sat
Bandwaggin Fleet Week’s first-ever country music fest will feature line dancing, cover bands (including The Dan Band from Old School), craft beers, whiskey flights, BBQ, burgers, food trucks, games, and -- kinda importantly -- a premium view of the air shows.
Fort Mason Center
Oct 11 Sun
Italian Heritage Parade You don’t have to be Italian to enjoy the floats and marching bands at the nation’s oldest Italian-American parade. Plus, there’ll be lots of food and wine specials happening in North Beach. Mangia!
Fisherman’s Wharf to North Beach
Oct 16 Fri
Grand National Rodeo Barrel racing, cattle dog trials, bucking broncos, livestock shows, and so much barbecue. AND you can make splinters fly with your sweet dance moves at the Cow Palace saloon. Weekends only.
Oct 17 Sat
Potrero Hill Festival Bring the kiddos ‘cause this street fair has puppet shows and a petting zoo.
20th St between Wisconsin and Missouri
Oct 17 Sat
Treasure Island Music Festival This is the festival electronic music and indie pop fans wait for all year. The lineup includes The National, Deadmau5, Azealia Banks, Panda Bear, and, as always, a lit-up Ferris wheel with stunning views of SF.
Treasure Island
Oct 24 Sat
SF’s Wharf Fest It’s literally a festival to celebrate the departure of the tourists with things like a chowder cook-off and a battle of the bands.
Embarcadero from Taylor to Powell Streets & in the parking lot at Jefferson and Taylor
Oct 25 Sun
Fiesta on the Hill Bernal Heights throws a family-friendly party with live bands, pumpkin carving, and everyone’s favorite: a petting zoo.
Bernal Heights
Oct 30 Fri
9th Annual WhiskyFest San Francisco THREE HUNDRED whiskeys, a never-ending buffet, dudes in kilts… this one seems like a pretty obvious Yes.
San Francisco Marriott Marquis
Oct 31-Nov 1
SnowBomb Ski & Snowboard Festival Get stoked for El Nino with huge discounts on gear, beer and wine tasting, and free lift tickets.
Nov 13 Fri
SF Green Festival Expo If you’re obsessed with living a healthy and sustainable life, then this expo is for you. Maybe it IS easy being green after all!
Nov 14 Sat
BevMo! Holiday Beer Fest As Homer once said, “All right, brain. You don’t like me and I don’t like you, but let’s just do this and I can get back to killing you with beer.” Do just that with over 200 beer samples -- and also live music and stuff.
Innovation Hangar - Palace of Fine Arts in the Marina
Nov 20 Fri
SF International Hip Hop DanceFest Professional dance companies from all over the world perform at this festival that’s now in its 17th year. Hip hop hooray, indeed.
Nov 21 Sat
The Renegade Craft Fair Get all of your holiday shopping done before the Thanksgiving turkey’s even been put in the oven.
Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion
Nov 21 Sat
SF International Auto Show If you’ve watched more than three episodes of Top Gear, then this is probably an event you’re going to really enjoy. Check out a bunch of 2016 vehicles and salivate over some classics.
Nov 21-Dec 20
Great Dickens Christmas Fair Go back to Victorian London for five weekends with more than 120,000sqft of music halls, pubs, dance floors, and Christmas shops. God bless us, everyone!
Dec 3 Thu
Noe Valley Holiday Wine Walk A $20 advance ticket gets you wine samples, finger foods, and special treats from local merchants. This is what they’re talking about when they say get into the holiday spirit.
24th St from Diamond to Chattanooga
Dec 5 Sat
Union Street Fantasy of Lights Union St lights up for the holidays. Celebrate with Santa and his elves, live reindeer (OK, so they’re ponies), horse-drawn carriage rides, and live music. Caroling optional.
Union St between Van Ness and Steiner
