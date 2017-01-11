Events

The Absolute Best Stuff to Do in SF This Winter

By Published On 12/07/2015 By Published On 12/07/2015
iStock/GomezDavid

More Like This

related

All the Things You Have to Do in Philly This Fall

related

Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Fall

related

The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall

related

All the Best Stuff to Do in San Francisco This Fall

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

While our winter has consisted of flood-like rain and a random freeze that reminded us we do not have ice scrapers in the Bay Area, don’t be tempted to fall into the eggnog-and-Netflix routine for the next three months. You’re capable of having more fun than that, which is why we’ve rounded up 29 of the very best events from December through February. From a Metallica concert, to dragon spotting, to a ton of events that are all about beer, there’s something for everyone (especially if “everyone” likes drinking). ﻿

Related

related

53 Things You Need to Do in San Francisco Before Turning 30

related

SF's Best New Bars and Restaurants From November

related

The Seven Wonders of San Francisco

More Like This

related

All the Things You Have to Do in Philly This Fall

related

Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Fall

related

The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall

related

All the Best Stuff to Do in San Francisco This Fall

related

53 Things You Need to Do in San Francisco Before Turning 30
Allison Webber/Courtesy of Union Square Business Improvement District

Date

Event

Location

Dec 21-Jan 18

Ice skate in Union Square Let’s go Katarina Witt. Lace up your skates and cruise around the ice on a rink smack-dab in the middle of Union Square.

Safeway Holiday Ice Rink

Ice skate in Union Square Safeway Holiday Ice Rink Let’s go Katarina Witt. Lace up your skates and cruise around the ice on a rink smack-dab in the middle of Union Square.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 21-Jan 1

Go walking in a winter wonderland Two blocks of Union Square are turned into a pedestrian-only holiday pop-up plaza for the month of December with events, food trucks, light shows, and carolers.

Union Square

Go walking in a winter wonderland Union Square Two blocks of Union Square are turned into a pedestrian-only holiday pop-up plaza for the month of December with events, food trucks, light shows, and carolers.

Add
Sir Francis Drake Hotel

Date

Event

Location

Dec 21-30

Drink high tea under the tree Enjoy a holiday tea (don’t worry, there’s also Champagne), tea sandwiches, crumpets, scones, and sweet treats under the 20ft Christmas tree at the Sir Francis Drake. Pinky in the air not required.

Sir Francis Drake Hotel

Drink high tea under the tree Sir Francis Drake Hotel Enjoy a holiday tea (don’t worry, there’s also Champagne), tea sandwiches, crumpets, scones, and sweet treats under the 20ft Christmas tree at the Sir Francis Drake. Pinky in the air not required.

Add
Courtesy of Locanda

Date

Event

Location

Dec 24 Thu

Eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes Enjoy an all-seafood Christmas Eve dinner with wine pairings to take your mind off what Santa may or may not leave under the tree.

Locanda

Eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes Locanda Enjoy an all-seafood Christmas Eve dinner with wine pairings to take your mind off what Santa may or may not leave under the tree.

Add
Courtesy of Press Club

Date

Event

Location

Dec 31 Thu

Ring in the new year at Press Club Toast to the new year with bubbles and dancing at this swanky wine bar and lounge.

Press Club

Ring in the new year at Press Club Press Club Toast to the new year with bubbles and dancing at this swanky wine bar and lounge.

Add

related

SF's Best New Bars and Restaurants From November
Courtesy of Eric Wolfinger

Date

Event

Location

Dec 31 Thu

Party on one of SF’s best rooftops Latin-American bites, specialty cocktails, a DJ, and a midnight tequila toast complete with heat lamps and windscreens in case the booze doesn’t keep you warm enough. Go big, and enjoy dinner downstairs first.

El Techo

Party on one of SF’s best rooftops El Techo Latin-American bites, specialty cocktails, a DJ, and a midnight tequila toast complete with heat lamps and windscreens in case the booze doesn’t keep you warm enough. Go big, and enjoy dinner downstairs first.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 31 Thu

Enjoy a kid-friendly New Year’s at Schroeder’s Kids are a thing some people have. Those people can celebrate New Year’s Eve at Schroeder’s where there will be family-friendly dining and coverage of the ball drop. Plus, it’s steps away from the fireworks display.

Schroeder’s Restaurant

Enjoy a kid-friendly New Year’s at Schroeder’s Schroeder’s Restaurant Kids are a thing some people have. Those people can celebrate New Year’s Eve at Schroeder’s where there will be family-friendly dining and coverage of the ball drop. Plus, it’s steps away from the fireworks display.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 31 Thu

Grab your Passport to the World One of the largest, fanciest NYE parties in SF with seven rooms of music, 15 DJs, an '80s cover band, and plenty of bars. Because nothing says 2016 like 1986.

Westin St. Francis Hotel

Grab your Passport to the World Westin St. Francis Hotel One of the largest, fanciest NYE parties in SF with seven rooms of music, 15 DJs, an '80s cover band, and plenty of bars. Because nothing says 2016 like 1986.

Add
Public Works SF

Date

Event

Location

Jan 1 Fri

Keep the party going If you survived NYE, you should probably attend the Brass Tax Supper of Survivors. DJs, dancing, and it’s only $5 before 6pm.

The Public Works SF

Keep the party going The Public Works SF If you survived NYE, you should probably attend the Brass Tax Supper of Survivors. DJs, dancing, and it’s only $5 before 6pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 1 Fri

Go go go to Hot Chip AND OK Go So what if you’re hungover? Hot Chip and OK Go are both doing DJ sets from 10pm to 2am.

1015 Folsom

Go go go to Hot Chip AND OK Go 1015 Folsom So what if you’re hungover? Hot Chip and OK Go are both doing DJ sets from 10pm to 2am.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 7 Thu

Laugh your ass off Catch sketch comedy, improv, and stand-up performances from some of the top comedians and up-and-comers. Because laughing is the best.

All over the city

Laugh your ass off All over the city Catch sketch comedy, improv, and stand-up performances from some of the top comedians and up-and-comers. Because laughing is the best.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 9 Sat

Take an International Street Food Cooking Class This class will teach you how to make falafel, bánh mì, Italian pizza, and fish croquettes. It’s like traveling the globe without leaving the city. And you get to drink wine the entire time.

Parties That Cook Kitchen & Event Space

Take an International Street Food Cooking Class Parties That Cook Kitchen & Event Space This class will teach you how to make falafel, bánh mì, Italian pizza, and fish croquettes. It’s like traveling the globe without leaving the city. And you get to drink wine the entire time.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 10 Sun

Run and drink hot chocolate Earn those calories. The Hot Chocolate 15K/5K is back for another run through Golden Gate Park with a post-race party full of indulgent chocolate.

Golden Gate Park

Run and drink hot chocolate Golden Gate Park Earn those calories. The Hot Chocolate 15K/5K is back for another run through Golden Gate Park with a post-race party full of indulgent chocolate.

Add
Kevin Yatarola

Date

Event

Location

Jan 17 Sun

A 24-Decade History Of Popular Music Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:

If you’ve been skipping every song on the workday playlist lately, head to the Curran Theatre on the 17th for some inspiration. Taylor Mac will be taking you through basically all the hits of American music.

The Curran Theatre

A 24-Decade History Of Popular Music The Curran Theatre Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:

If you’ve been skipping every song on the workday playlist lately, head to the Curran Theatre on the 17th for some inspiration. Taylor Mac will be taking you through basically all the hits of American music.

Add
Golden Gate Restaurant Association

Date

Event

Location

Jan 20-31

Eat all of the SF food San Francisco Restaurant Week is back with tons of restaurants offering special multi-course prix-fixe lunches and dinners.

Participating restaurants

Eat all of the SF food Participating restaurants San Francisco Restaurant Week is back with tons of restaurants offering special multi-course prix-fixe lunches and dinners.

Add

related

The Seven Wonders of San Francisco
Exploratorium

Date

Event

Location

Jan 22 Fri

Explore the Science of Cocktails It’s an open bar. At the Exploratorium. So... go to there.

Exploratorium

Explore the Science of Cocktails Exploratorium It’s an open bar. At the Exploratorium. So... go to there.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 22 Fri

Drink the beer. All of it, dammit! SF Beer Week is back with tons of beer-related events all over the city. We’ll leave it at that.

Multiple locations

Drink the beer. All of it, dammit! Multiple locations SF Beer Week is back with tons of beer-related events all over the city. We’ll leave it at that.

Add
Courtesy of Schroeder’s

Date

Event

Location

Jan 23 Sat

Drink ‘til the kegs run dry Schroeder’s is pitting six local brewers against their German counterparts. An Alpine band will play music and there will be tastings of all of the beer.

Schroeder’s

Drink ‘til the kegs run dry Schroeder’s Schroeder’s is pitting six local brewers against their German counterparts. An Alpine band will play music and there will be tastings of all of the beer.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 23 Sat

Brew your own beer Learn how to brew a batch of beer... on your stove. Finally giving you an excuse to turn that thing on.

Preserved

Brew your own beer Preserved Learn how to brew a batch of beer... on your stove. Finally giving you an excuse to turn that thing on.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 24 Sun

Get down with Maya Rudolph’s Prince cover band Party like it’s 1999 with Princess, Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum’s Prince cover band.

Mezzanine

Get down with Maya Rudolph’s Prince cover band Mezzanine Party like it’s 1999 with Princess, Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum’s Prince cover band.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 30 Sat

Visit Super Bowl City It hasn’t been without controversy, but Super Bowl City -- the free village celebrating Super Bowl 50 -- will open with family-friendly activities for football fans of all ages.

Justin Herman Plaza

Visit Super Bowl City Justin Herman Plaza It hasn’t been without controversy, but Super Bowl City -- the free village celebrating Super Bowl 50 -- will open with family-friendly activities for football fans of all ages.

Add
RateBeer

Date

Event

Location

Jan 31 Sun

Attend the world’s largest beer competition The RateBeer Best Beer Festival features over 40 top brewers and non-ticketed pours so you can try ALL of the beers.

Private Hangar at Kaiser Air, Santa Rosa

Attend the world’s largest beer competition Private Hangar at Kaiser Air, Santa Rosa The RateBeer Best Beer Festival features over 40 top brewers and non-ticketed pours so you can try ALL of the beers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 6 Sat

Rock out with Metallica Metallica is coming to AT&T Park for “The Night Before” (the Super Bowl) concert with Cage the Elephant. And nothing else matters.

AT&T Park

Rock out with Metallica AT&T Park Metallica is coming to AT&T Park for “The Night Before” (the Super Bowl) concert with Cage the Elephant. And nothing else matters.

Add
Flickr/Chris Martin

Date

Event

Location

Feb 7 Sun

Go to the Super Bowl The 49ers and Raiders won’t be playing, but the biggest game of the year is happening right in our backyard. Head to Levi’s and cross “Super Bowl” off your bucket list.

Levi’s Stadium

Go to the Super Bowl Levi’s Stadium The 49ers and Raiders won’t be playing, but the biggest game of the year is happening right in our backyard. Head to Levi’s and cross “Super Bowl” off your bucket list.

Add
Flickr/John Pastor

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

Meet your favorite SF Giants Get player autographs and check out the World Series trophies at the KNBR Giants FanFest.

AT&T Park

Meet your favorite SF Giants AT&T Park Get player autographs and check out the World Series trophies at the KNBR Giants FanFest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

Learn how to roll sushi Chef Kaz Matsune shares all of his sushi techniques and teaches how to handle the knife and make sushi rice & rolls... and you get to eat it all.

Miele Gallery

Learn how to roll sushi Miele Gallery Chef Kaz Matsune shares all of his sushi techniques and teaches how to handle the knife and make sushi rice & rolls... and you get to eat it all.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 19 Fri

See ALL of the bands play Noise Pop is back and it’s bigger than ever. Check out over 160 music artists, like Vince Staples, The Mountain Goats, Parquet Courts, Kamasi Washington, and The Cave Singers performing at over 70 events.

All over SF

See ALL of the bands play All over SF Noise Pop is back and it’s bigger than ever. Check out over 160 music artists, like Vince Staples, The Mountain Goats, Parquet Courts, Kamasi Washington, and The Cave Singers performing at over 70 events.

Add
Flickr/Ben Lei

Date

Event

Location

Feb 20 Sat

Spot dragons in the street Celebrate Chinese New Year with the most colorful and festive parade to hit the SF streets (save for years the Giants win it all).

Chinatown

Spot dragons in the street Chinatown Celebrate Chinese New Year with the most colorful and festive parade to hit the SF streets (save for years the Giants win it all).

Add
Courtesy of ZAP Zinfandel Advocates and Producers

Date

Event

Location

Feb 25-27

Taste so much zinfandel The world’s largest single-varietal tasting event is back with tons of events all weekend long and a grand tasting with over 100 wineries.

Pier 27 and Bently Reserve

Taste so much zinfandel Pier 27 and Bently Reserve The world’s largest single-varietal tasting event is back with tons of events all weekend long and a grand tasting with over 100 wineries.

Add
Bacon and Beer Classic

Date

Event

Location

Feb 27 Sat

Sip on beer and munch on bacon See how many of the 100 beers and 50 bacon-infused dishes you can try in three hours at the Bacon and Beer Classic.

Levi's Stadium

Sip on beer and munch on bacon Levi's Stadium See how many of the 100 beers and 50 bacon-infused dishes you can try in three hours at the Bacon and Beer Classic.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall
Hyundai_march15

related

READ MORE
All the Things You Have to Do in Philly This Fall
Hyundai_march15

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in LA This Fall
Hyundai_march15

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like