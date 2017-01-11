The Absolute Best Stuff to Do in SF This Winter

While our winter has consisted of flood-like rain and a random freeze that reminded us we do not have ice scrapers in the Bay Area, don’t be tempted to fall into the eggnog-and-Netflix routine for the next three months. You’re capable of having more fun than that, which is why we’ve rounded up 29 of the very best events from December through February. From a Metallica concert, to dragon spotting, to a ton of events that are all about beer, there’s something for everyone (especially if “everyone” likes drinking).
Dec 21-Jan 18
Ice skate in Union Square Safeway Holiday Ice Rink Let’s go Katarina Witt. Lace up your skates and cruise around the ice on a rink smack-dab in the middle of Union Square.
Dec 21-Jan 1
Go walking in a winter wonderland Union Square Two blocks of Union Square are turned into a pedestrian-only holiday pop-up plaza for the month of December with events, food trucks, light shows, and carolers.
Dec 21-30
Drink high tea under the tree Sir Francis Drake Hotel Enjoy a holiday tea (don’t worry, there’s also Champagne), tea sandwiches, crumpets, scones, and sweet treats under the 20ft Christmas tree at the Sir Francis Drake. Pinky in the air not required.
Dec 24 Thu
Eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes Locanda Enjoy an all-seafood Christmas Eve dinner with wine pairings to take your mind off what Santa may or may not leave under the tree.
Dec 31 Thu
Ring in the new year at Press Club Press Club Toast to the new year with bubbles and dancing at this swanky wine bar and lounge.
Dec 31 Thu
Party on one of SF’s best rooftops El Techo Latin-American bites, specialty cocktails, a DJ, and a midnight tequila toast complete with heat lamps and windscreens in case the booze doesn’t keep you warm enough. Go big, and enjoy dinner downstairs first.
Dec 31 Thu
Enjoy a kid-friendly New Year’s at Schroeder’s Schroeder’s Restaurant Kids are a thing some people have. Those people can celebrate New Year’s Eve at Schroeder’s where there will be family-friendly dining and coverage of the ball drop. Plus, it’s steps away from the fireworks display.
Dec 31 Thu
Grab your Passport to the World Westin St. Francis Hotel One of the largest, fanciest NYE parties in SF with seven rooms of music, 15 DJs, an '80s cover band, and plenty of bars. Because nothing says 2016 like 1986.
Jan 1 Fri
Keep the party going The Public Works SF If you survived NYE, you should probably attend the Brass Tax Supper of Survivors. DJs, dancing, and it’s only $5 before 6pm.
Jan 1 Fri
1015 Folsom
1015 Folsom
Go go go to Hot Chip AND OK Go 1015 Folsom So what if you're hungover? Hot Chip and OK Go are both doing DJ sets from 10pm to 2am.
Jan 7 Thu
All over the city
All over the city
Laugh your ass off All over the city Catch sketch comedy, improv, and stand-up performances from some of the top comedians and up-and-comers. Because laughing is the best.
Jan 9 Sat
Parties That Cook Kitchen & Event Space
Parties That Cook Kitchen & Event Space
Take an International Street Food Cooking Class Parties That Cook Kitchen & Event Space This class will teach you how to make falafel, bánh mì, Italian pizza, and fish croquettes. It's like traveling the globe without leaving the city. And you get to drink wine the entire time.
Jan 10 Sun
Run and drink hot chocolate Golden Gate Park Earn those calories. The Hot Chocolate 15K/5K is back for another run through Golden Gate Park with a post-race party full of indulgent chocolate.
Jan 17 Sun
Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
Jan 17 Sun

A 24-Decade History Of Popular Music

If you've been skipping every song on the workday playlist lately, head to the Curran Theatre on the 17th for some inspiration. Taylor Mac will be taking you through basically all the hits of American music.

The Curran Theatre
The Curran Theatre
The Curran Theatre
Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
If you’ve been skipping every song on the workday playlist lately, head to the Curran Theatre on the 17th for some inspiration. Taylor Mac will be taking you through basically all the hits of American music.
Jan 20-31
Participating restaurants
Participating restaurants
Eat all of the SF food Participating restaurants San Francisco Restaurant Week is back with tons of restaurants offering special multi-course prix-fixe lunches and dinners.
Jan 22 Fri
Explore the Science of Cocktails Exploratorium It’s an open bar. At the Exploratorium. So... go to there.
Jan 22 Fri
Multiple locations
Multiple locations
Drink the beer. All of it, dammit! Multiple locations SF Beer Week is back with tons of beer-related events all over the city. We'll leave it at that.
Jan 23 Sat
Drink ‘til the kegs run dry Schroeder’s Schroeder’s is pitting six local brewers against their German counterparts. An Alpine band will play music and there will be tastings of all of the beer.
Jan 23 Sat
Brew your own beer Preserved Learn how to brew a batch of beer... on your stove. Finally giving you an excuse to turn that thing on.
Jan 24 Sun
Get down with Maya Rudolph’s Prince cover band Mezzanine Party like it’s 1999 with Princess, Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum’s Prince cover band.
Jan 30 Sat
Visit Super Bowl City Justin Herman Plaza It hasn’t been without controversy, but Super Bowl City -- the free village celebrating Super Bowl 50 -- will open with family-friendly activities for football fans of all ages.
Jan 31 Sun
Private Hangar at Kaiser Air, Santa Rosa
Private Hangar at Kaiser Air, Santa Rosa
Attend the world's largest beer competition Private Hangar at Kaiser Air, Santa Rosa The RateBeer Best Beer Festival features over 40 top brewers and non-ticketed pours so you can try ALL of the beers.
Feb 6 Sat
Rock out with Metallica AT&T Park Metallica is coming to AT&T Park for “The Night Before” (the Super Bowl) concert with Cage the Elephant. And nothing else matters.
Feb 7 Sun
Go to the Super Bowl Levi’s Stadium The 49ers and Raiders won’t be playing, but the biggest game of the year is happening right in our backyard. Head to Levi’s and cross “Super Bowl” off your bucket list.
Feb 13 Sat
Meet your favorite SF Giants AT&T Park Get player autographs and check out the World Series trophies at the KNBR Giants FanFest.
Feb 13 Sat
Miele Gallery
Learn how to roll sushi Miele Gallery Chef Kaz Matsune shares all of his sushi techniques and teaches how to handle the knife and make sushi rice & rolls... and you get to eat it all.
Feb 19 Fri
All over SF
All over SF
See ALL of the bands play All over SF Noise Pop is back and it's bigger than ever. Check out over 160 music artists, like Vince Staples, The Mountain Goats, Parquet Courts, Kamasi Washington, and The Cave Singers performing at over 70 events.
Feb 20 Sat
Chinatown
Chinatown
Spot dragons in the street Chinatown Celebrate Chinese New Year with the most colorful and festive parade to hit the SF streets (save for years the Giants win it all).
Feb 25-27
Pier 27 and Bently Reserve
Taste so much zinfandel Pier 27 and Bently Reserve The world’s largest single-varietal tasting event is back with tons of events all weekend long and a grand tasting with over 100 wineries.
Feb 27 Sat
Sip on beer and munch on bacon Levi's Stadium See how many of the 100 beers and 50 bacon-infused dishes you can try in three hours at the Bacon and Beer Classic.