Every Free Outdoor Concert in SF This Summer

Things you care about when it comes to summer concerts in SF: 1) how free they are, 2) how outdoors they are, and 3) how, uh, free they are? Well, good news: all of the concerts below are SUPER FREE, outdoors, and conveniently grouped in a master calendar so you don’t have to flip through 35 tabs' worth of depressingly-not-master summer concert calendars online.
Also: we’ll be updating the calendar all summer long, so bookmark this. Like, now.
Jun 3 Wed
Slim Jenkins
Sounds like: Hepcats in action
Amenities: BYO picnic
Union Square (333 Post St)
Jun 4 Thu
The View from Bernal Hill
Sounds like: Acid jazz with a side of chamber strings
Amenities: BYO picnic
Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade
Jun 7 Sun
Italian Opera and Symphony
Sounds like: You really, really wanna impress your date
Amenities: None, but it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences
Music concourse, Golden Gate Park
Jun 13 Sat
Dafnis Prieto Sextet
Sounds like: The score of a French noir film
Amenities: BYO picnic
Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade
Jun 13 Sat
North Beach Festival
Sounds like: The whole city will be there
Amenities: Parking, kids’ art areas
North Beach
Jun 13 Sat
9th Annual Golden Gate Park Band Festival
Sounds like: Band camp
Amenities: None, but it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences
Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park
Jun 14 Sun
The Doobie Brothers and The California Honeydrops
Sounds like: Classic feel-good jams
Amenities: BYO picnic
Stern Grove
Jun 14 Sun
North Beach Festival
Sounds like: Eclectic bands from all backgrounds
Amenities: Parking, kids’ art areas
North Beach
Jun 14 Sun
Joe Bang and the Big Bang Theory
Sounds like: MC Hammer with an EDM twist
Amenities: BYO picnic
Union Square (333 Post St)
Jun 14 Sun
9th Annual Golden Gate Park Band Festival
Sounds like: The soundtrack to all the best Warner Bros. cartoons
Amenities: Food trucks, plus it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences
Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park
Jun 17 Wed
Moonalice | Union Square Live
Sounds like: Phish: the lost records
Amenities: Free posters to all attendees!
Union Square (333 Post St)
Jun 20 Sat
Bixiga 70 + Loco Bloco
Sounds like: Brazil meets Bay Area Hyphy
Amenities: BYO picnic
Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade
Jun 21 Sun
Pacific Mambo Orchestra
Sounds like: You found a secret portal in your house and it takes you into a speakeasy where you’re a bossa nova badass
Amenities: BYO picnic
Stern Grove
Jun 21 Sun
Eddie Neon Project
Sounds like: Duke Silver come to life. Watch out, ladies!
Amenities: BYO picnic
Union Square (333 Post St)
Jun 24 Wed
Nitecaps Blues Band
Sounds like: Classic blues
Amenities: BYO picnic
Union Square (333 Post St)
Jun 28 Sun
Randy Newman
Sounds like: A PBS special
Amenities: BYO picnic
Stern Grove
Jul 4 Sat
San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band
Sounds like: Rainbow fireworks
Amenities: BYO picnic
Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade
Jul 4 Sat
Golden Gate Park Band
Sounds like: Harmonized horns and at least one Sousa march
Amenities: None, but it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences
Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park
Jul 5 Sun
San Francisco Symphony + Shara Worden of My Brightest Diamond
Sounds like: Your unrealized adolescent ambitions of the perfect arpeggiated solo
Amenities: BYO picnic
Stern Grove
Jul 5 Sun
Golden Gate Park Band
Sounds like: Piccolo Girl, crying tears of American pride
Amenities: Food trucks, and it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences
Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park
Jul 11 Sat
Merola Opera’s Schwabacher Summer Concert
Sounds like: The greatest love story ever told, with a range you could only dream of
Amenities: BYO picnic
Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade
Jul 12 Sun
Amy Hanaial’i and the Stern Grove Festival Orchestra
Sounds like: An all-expenses-paid tropical vacation
Amenities: BYO picnic
Stern Grove
Jul 12 Sun
Golden Gate Park Band
Sounds like: It’s a salute to African-American composers and artists, so... Trogdor the Bandinator
Amenities: Food trucks, plus it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences
Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park
Jul 15 Wed
Crosscut Blues Band
Sounds like: The guys who bought the Black Keys beer when they were still underage
Amenities: BYO picnic
Union Square (333 Post St)
Jul 16 Thu
Will Magid and Alligator Spacewalk
Sounds like: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in a fight scene
Amenities: BYO picnic
Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade
Jul 16 Thu
Montuno Swing
Sounds like: The Dos Equis man cut in on you on the dance floor and you’re never gonna see that girl again
Amenities: BYO picnic
Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade
Jul 18 Sat
Poochella: Epic Dog and Music Festival
Sounds like: Who let the dogs out? (I’m so sorry, everyone.)
Amenities: Super-cute dogs to pet, photo booth, BYO picnic, food trucks galore
Dolores Park
Jul 19 Sun
tUnE-yArDs
Sounds like: The party got weird and very colorful, and the walls are moving a little
Amenities: BYO picnic
Stern Grove
Jul 25 Sat
Elephantine & Bells Atlas
Sounds like: Sun-bleached afternoons
Amenities: BYO picnic
Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade
Jul 26 Sun
Golden Gate Park Band
Sounds like: It's doing The Musical World of Disney, so... probably Disney songs?
Amenities: Food trucks, plus it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences
Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park
Jul 29 Wed
Manring Kassin John R.
Sounds like: A Wes Anderson montage scene
Amenities: BYO picnic
Union Square (333 Post St)
Aug 2 Sun
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Bhi Bhiman
Sounds like: ‘90s nostalgia in soft focus
Amenities: BYO picnic
Stern Grove
Aug 6 Thu
Raq Filipina
Sounds like: Mysterious ‘60s new-wave femme fatale vibes
Amenities: BYO picnic
Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade
Aug 9 Sun
Morris Day and The Time
Sounds like: Funk so good, you’ll wish the ‘70s would come back
Amenities: BYO picnic
Stern Grove
Aug 9 Sun
Golden Gate Park Band
Sounds like: It's playing Dmitri Shostakovich, so... a heroic intergalactic battle for humanity
Amenities: Food trucks, plus it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences
Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park
Aug 15 Sat
Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers
Sounds like: Swing with extra sass
Amenities: BYO picnic
Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade
Aug 16 Sun
Talib Kweli
Sounds like: Dope beats and incisive political commentary
Amenities: BYO picnic
Stern Grove
Aug 16 Sun
St. Stephen’s Day Festival
Sounds like: Hungarian music and dancing (‘cause duh, that’s what St Stephen’s Day celebrates)
Amenities: Food trucks, plus it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences
Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park
Aug 19 Wed
Moonalice
Sounds like: It’s 420 somewhere
Amenities: BYO snacks
Union Square (333 Post St)
Aug 20 Thu
Charming Hostess
Sounds like: Mystical wandering through an enchanted forest
Amenities: BYO picnic
Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade
Aug 20 Thu
Vission Latina
Sounds like: A mix of Cuban styles
Amenities: BYO picnic
Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade
Aug 22 Sat
Cambalache + Tarimba
Sounds like: A party with good wine where everyone’s dancing
Amenities: BYO picnic
Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade
Aug 23 Sun
Robert Emmet Day
Sounds like: Your Lucky Charms came to life and you found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow
Amenities: Food trucks, plus it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences
Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park
Aug 26 Wed
Nitecaps Blues Band
Sounds like: Wandering into a seedy bar at the exact same moment as the dude who's about to become your new best friend
Amenities: BYO snacks
Union Square (333 Post St)
