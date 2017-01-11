Events

Every Free Outdoor Concert in SF This Summer

Published On 06/03/2015
Flickr/el frijole

Things you care about when it comes to summer concerts in SF: 1) how free they are, 2) how outdoors they are, and 3) how, uh, free they are? Well, good news: all of the concerts below are SUPER FREE, outdoors, and conveniently grouped in a master calendar so you don’t have to flip through 35 tabs' worth of depressingly-not-master summer concert calendars online.

Also: we’ll be updating the calendar all summer long, so bookmark this. Like, now.

Flickr/michaelz1

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Wed

Slim Jenkins Sounds like: Hepcats in action
Amenities: BYO picnic

Union Square (333 Post St)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Thu

The View from Bernal Hill Sounds like: Acid jazz with a side of chamber strings
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 7 Sun

Italian Opera and Symphony Sounds like: You really, really wanna impress your date
Amenities: None, but it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences

Music concourse, Golden Gate Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Dafnis Prieto Sextet Sounds like: The score of a French noir film
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

North Beach Festival Sounds like: The whole city will be there
Amenities: Parking, kids’ art areas

North Beach

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

9th Annual Golden Gate Park Band Festival Sounds like: Band camp
Amenities: None, but it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences

Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

The Doobie Brothers and The California Honeydrops Sounds like: Classic feel-good jams
Amenities: BYO picnic

Stern Grove

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

North Beach Festival Sounds like: Eclectic bands from all backgrounds
Amenities: Parking, kids’ art areas

North Beach

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

Joe Bang and the Big Bang Theory Sounds like: MC Hammer with an EDM twist
Amenities: BYO picnic

Union Square (333 Post St)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

9th Annual Golden Gate Park Band Festival Sounds like: The soundtrack to all the best Warner Bros. cartoons
Amenities: Food trucks, plus it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences

Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

Moonalice | Union Square Live Sounds like: Phish: the lost records
Amenities: Free posters to all attendees!

Union Square (333 Post St)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Bixiga 70 + Loco Bloco Sounds like: Brazil meets Bay Area Hyphy
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

Pacific Mambo Orchestra Sounds like: You found a secret portal in your house and it takes you into a speakeasy where you’re a bossa nova badass
Amenities: BYO picnic

Stern Grove

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

Eddie Neon Project Sounds like: Duke Silver come to life. Watch out, ladies!
Amenities: BYO picnic

Union Square (333 Post St)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Wed

Nitecaps Blues Band Sounds like: Classic blues
Amenities: BYO picnic

Union Square (333 Post St)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Sun

LoCura Sounds like: Early Mars Volta meets Carlos Santana, in a really good way
Amenities: BYO picnic

Union Square (333 Post St)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Sun

Randy Newman Sounds like: A PBS special 
Amenities: BYO picnic

Stern Grove

Add
Flickr/Steve Holden

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band Sounds like: Rainbow fireworks
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Golden Gate Park Band Sounds like: Harmonized horns and at least one Sousa march
Amenities: None, but it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences

Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Sun

San Francisco Symphony + Shara Worden of My Brightest Diamond Sounds like: Your unrealized adolescent ambitions of the perfect arpeggiated solo
Amenities: BYO picnic

Stern Grove 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Sun

Golden Gate Park Band Sounds like: Piccolo Girl, crying tears of American pride
Amenities: Food trucks, and it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences

Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Merola Opera’s Schwabacher Summer Concert Sounds like: The greatest love story ever told, with a range you could only dream of
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

Amy Hanaial’i and the Stern Grove Festival Orchestra Sounds like: An all-expenses-paid tropical vacation
Amenities: BYO picnic

Stern Grove

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

Golden Gate Park Band Sounds like: It’s a salute to African-American composers and artists, so... Trogdor the Bandinator
Amenities: Food trucks, plus it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences

Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

Crosscut Blues Band Sounds like: The guys who bought the Black Keys beer when they were still underage
Amenities: BYO picnic

Union Square (333 Post St)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Will Magid and Alligator Spacewalk Sounds like: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in a fight scene
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Montuno Swing Sounds like: The Dos Equis man cut in on you on the dance floor and you’re never gonna see that girl again
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Poochella: Epic Dog and Music Festival Sounds like: Who let the dogs out? (I’m so sorry, everyone.)
Amenities: Super-cute dogs to pet, photo booth, BYO picnic, food trucks galore

Dolores Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Sun

tUnE-yArDs Sounds like: The party got weird and very colorful, and the walls are moving a little
Amenities: BYO picnic

Stern Grove

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

Moonalice Sounds like: Jerry Garcia’s long-lost cousins
Amenities: BYO picnic

Union Square (333 Post St)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Elephantine & Bells Atlas Sounds like: Sun-bleached afternoons
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Sun

Golden Gate Park Band Sounds like: It's doing The Musical World of Disney, so... probably Disney songs?
Amenities: Food trucks, plus it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences

Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Wed

Manring Kassin John R. Sounds like: A Wes Anderson montage scene
Amenities: BYO picnic

Union Square (333 Post St)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Mo’Fone Sounds like: Saxophone harmonies to brighten your soul
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add
Flickr/Jared Hanson

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Afrosolo Sounds like: Music inspired by the African diaspora
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Sun

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Bhi Bhiman Sounds like: ‘90s nostalgia in soft focus
Amenities: BYO picnic

Stern Grove

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

Raq Filipina Sounds like: Mysterious ‘60s new-wave femme fatale vibes
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 9 Sun

Morris Day and The Time Sounds like: Funk so good, you’ll wish the ‘70s would come back
Amenities: BYO picnic

Stern Grove

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 9 Sun

Golden Gate Park Band Sounds like: It's playing Dmitri Shostakovich, so... a heroic intergalactic battle for humanity
Amenities: Food trucks, plus it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences

Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers Sounds like: Swing with extra sass
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Sun

Talib Kweli Sounds like: Dope beats and incisive political commentary
Amenities: BYO picnic

Stern Grove

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Sun

St. Stephen’s Day Festival Sounds like: Hungarian music and dancing (‘cause duh, that’s what St Stephen’s Day celebrates)
Amenities: Food trucks, plus it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences

Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Wed

Moonalice Sounds like: It’s 420 somewhere
Amenities: BYO snacks

Union Square (333 Post St)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Charming Hostess Sounds like: Mystical wandering through an enchanted forest
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Vission Latina Sounds like: A mix of Cuban styles
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Cambalache + Tarimba Sounds like: A party with good wine where everyone’s dancing
Amenities: BYO picnic

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 23 Sun

Robert Emmet Day Sounds like: Your Lucky Charms came to life and you found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow
Amenities: Food trucks, plus it’s totally in walking distance to The DeYoung Museum and California Academy of Sciences

Spreckels Temple of Music, Golden Gate Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Wed

Nitecaps Blues Band Sounds like: Wandering into a seedy bar at the exact same moment as the dude who's about to become your new best friend
Amenities: BYO snacks

Union Square (333 Post St)

Add

