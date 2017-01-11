Win 2 Tickets to SF Oysterfest: Thievery Corporation, Beer, Lots of Oysters!

San Francisco's Oysterfest in Golden Gate Park is one of our favorite days of the year. Really good music (this year's performers include Thievery Corporation, Grandmaster Flash, and Warren G), beer, and, oh right: dozens and dozens of succulent oysters from California, Baja, and beyond.

So we were super stoked when our friends at SF-based Blu Kicks called us up and were like, "Hey Thrillist, we want to give your readers two tickets to Oysterfest. And also two pairs (one for him and one for her) of our sweet slip-on shoes."

Obviously there's nothing we love more than hooking you guys up with tickets and gear, so we were like, "Hell yeah! Let's do it!"