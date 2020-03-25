How to Support Queer Businesses in SF During Covid-19 Pandemic

The novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19, has wrought worldwide havoc, threatening lives, cancelling virtually all events between now and summer, and plunging millions into unemployment. Here in the Bay Area, perhaps the hardest-hit region of the country after New York and Seattle, the LGBTQ community is feeling the impact hard. Beyond the effects of COVID-19 itself, it has meant a loss of income for so many servers, bartenders, performers, and others, along with a loss of beloved bars and gathering places that have shuttered indefinitely.
But San Francisco’s LGBTQ community has also been a model of resilience -- from innovative fundraisers to mutual aid. Here are five ways you can help the gayest city in America stay that way.
Find a Date to the Tea Dance
While some of us are content to watch Tiger King on Netflix, the Queer Nightlife Fund staged its first five-hour, five-DJ “Quaran-Tea Dance” on Sunday, and it was so successful that the organizers upped their goal from $140,000 to $200,000. (If you don’t know what a Tea Dance is, imagine Emperor Caligula’s estate at Fire Island Pines in 1977, but at like 2pm.)
The Fund itself, according to founder and producer Phil Hammack, is intended to provide immediate relief to workers whose livelihoods dried up overnight. “People are reliant on this income, so we want to get this out right away and see what the need is,” he told Thrillist last Friday. “So far, we’ve gotten around 70 applications. That shows you there’s a huge need. We’re going to have a lot more than 200.”
Look for similar events in the near future, as laptop-cam dance parties in our own living rooms become SF’s hottest new venue. Additionally, if you have a neighbor who’s a queer elder, invite them to join and help them navigate any unfamiliar tech hurdles. It may have been a long time since someone asked them to High Tea, and they could probably tell you some crazy stories.
Tuck Some Digital Ones into Some Digital Fishnets
Some queens would perform for an audience of zero if they were the last human on earth. Luckily, that's not the case.
“Everybody’s doing tons of creative stuff,” says drag eminence Juanita MORE!, who also sits on the Queer Nightlife Fund’s Steering Committee. “Somebody did a workout online and was asking for tips, a makeup tutorial, a wig tutorial -- it’s also forcing drag queens to be more creative.”
“Not me,” she adds. “I’m busy growing a beard until I need to shave it off to appear on Twitch.”
Virtually every queen has put out the call, like SF’s own RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 competitor Rock M. Sakura.
Don’t be fooled by the fact that drag queens can sometimes be, um, intimidating. Hit ’em up direct, says VivvyAnne ForeverMORE!
“Anyone who has touched you, made you think, lifted your spirits, or been kind -- you should reach out,” she says. “I believe this type of one-on-one support is so incredibly heartwarming to those of us in need!”
Tip your queens!
Keep a Historic Bar Afloat
“Coronavirus is canceling everything except rent and grocery bills,” says drag legend Heklina. “Every gig I had was canceled through May.” She’s also a co-founder of Oasis SF, whose rent is around $15,000 per month -- so its owners organized an Indiegogo to keep the SoMa drag club from meeting the same fate as its neighbor Slim’s, which closed last week after 30 years.
A few blocks away, the Eagle Tavern has a fundraiser of its own. The collective behind the 54-year-old queer mecca The Stud is set to launch a Patreon to aid its staff and avant-garde performers. It, too, is intended to help the club make its rent, according to co-owner and DJ Marke B. “But it’s also to work on a project, so our performers have something to look forward to. We didn’t stop working!” he says.
In the Castro, second-floor bar Lookout is known as a home for charitable giving; after all, as you walk up the stairs, you pass by a running total of the million-plus dollars the bar has helped raise. Now, owner Chris Hastings says, he’s soliciting funds for his own business through gift cards. Whatever you buy will be 100% redeemable when the doors reopen, and a minimum of 50% of the proceeds will go straight to the staff. (Other businesses that Hastings co-owners, like WesBurger N’ More and the newish, queerish Irish bar Casement’s, have the same program.)
Remember That LGBTQ People Still Bear the Brunt of It
Look: It’s 2020, and this is San Francisco. Never in history has there been a more queer-friendly time and place. But some stubborn facts remain, like how LGBTQ people disproportionately represented among the unhoused, and people without stable housing are at an enormous risk of contracting the novel coronavirus. (This is especially true for unhoused young people, trans people, and queer people of color.)
Because women still earn less than men for performing the same jobs, lesbian couples are often at a particular economic disadvantage. People with nonstandard occupations may be fabulous, but they’re often uninsured or underinsured, and they can’t file for unemployment, either. If you know a nice boy from Nebraska who moved to SF to let his freak flag fly, and he’s also taking classes at City College, he may find that he can’t apply for CalFresh (food stamps) as a student -- even though City College is tuition-free.
Lastly, queer workers aren’t just highly visible drag performers. As a restaurant owner who asked for anonymity said, “Anyone undocumented who’s working under a false Social Security Number in a kitchen today -- probably two-thirds of the kitchens in San Francisco -- the government is more than happy to take their money. But those people are not eligible for unemployment. It’s a serious problem that no one is talking about, because no one wants to admit they employ those people.”
So don’t forget the most marginalized among us. Only solidarity will see us through!
