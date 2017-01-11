Events

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in the Bay Area This Summer

Published On 06/11/2015
Flickr/Stephen Coles

Here you go, kids: every single outdoor movie screening in the Bay Area this summer, all put into a 2015 master calendar that sorts ‘em all by date. Also, no big deal, but just FYI: they’re all FREE.

(And we’ll be updating this calendar all summer as more get added and as soon as the SF Film Night peeps decide which flicks they’ll be showing, so bookmark the crap outta this!)

Bavaria Studios

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

Jurassic Park Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.

Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland

Jurassic Park Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

Jurassic Park Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

Jurassic Park Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

The LEGO Movie Amenities: Movie snacks and drinks for sale.

Fairfax Contrati Ball Field, Fairfax

The LEGO Movie Fairfax Contrati Ball Field, Fairfax Amenities: Movie snacks and drinks for sale.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

The Incredibles Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house.

Main Street Park, American Canyon

The Incredibles Main Street Park, American Canyon Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Finding Nemo Amenities: Grab takeout from a nearby restaurant.

Evergreen Village Square, San Jose

Finding Nemo Evergreen Village Square, San Jose Amenities: Grab takeout from a nearby restaurant.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

Selection of documentary short films Amenities: Enjoy a free outdoor screening of shorts from the SF Documentary Festival.

Courtyard of Phoenix Hotel/Chambers Restaurant, San Francisco

Selection of documentary short films Courtyard of Phoenix Hotel/Chambers Restaurant, San Francisco Amenities: Enjoy a free outdoor screening of shorts from the SF Documentary Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Annie Amenities: "Kids" can jump in the bounce house.

Main Street Park, American Canyon

Annie Main Street Park, American Canyon Amenities: "Kids" can jump in the bounce house.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Penguins of Madagascar Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.

Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland

Penguins of Madagascar Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

The Fast and the Furious Amenities: Happy hour is from 4-8:30pm before the movie starts and includes music, a pop-up market, and food trucks.

Pier 70, San Francisco

The Fast and the Furious Pier 70, San Francisco Amenities: Happy hour is from 4-8:30pm before the movie starts and includes music, a pop-up market, and food trucks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Wed

The Lost Boys Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz

The Lost Boys Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Maleficent Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.

Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland

Maleficent Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Fast and Furious 6 Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

Fast and Furious 6 Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

The NeverEnding Story Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

Fairfax Contrati Ball Field, Fairfax

The NeverEnding Story Fairfax Contrati Ball Field, Fairfax Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Dolphin Tale 2 Amenities: "Kids" can jump in the bounce house.

Main Street Park, American Canyon

Dolphin Tale 2 Main Street Park, American Canyon Amenities: "Kids" can jump in the bounce house.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Amenities: Snacks and food are available for purchase; proceeds support the Teen Program.

Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field, Alameda

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field, Alameda Amenities: Snacks and food are available for purchase; proceeds support the Teen Program.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Amenities: Concessions available for purchase.

Yountville Community Park, Yountville

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Yountville Community Park, Yountville Amenities: Concessions available for purchase.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Amenities: Go at 6pm to enjoy music and local vendors.

Adobe Park, Castro Valley

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Adobe Park, Castro Valley Amenities: Go at 6pm to enjoy music and local vendors.

Add
Act III Communications 

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

The Breakfast Club Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz

The Breakfast Club Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Rocky IV Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

Rocky IV Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Mrs. Doubtfire Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, run-by fruitings, and giveaways.

Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland

Mrs. Doubtfire Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, run-by fruitings, and giveaways.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Sleepless in Seattle Amenities: Pre-show concert and wine reception. Wine, food, and sweets available for purchase. Popcorn is free.

St. Francis Winery, Santa Rosa

Sleepless in Seattle St. Francis Winery, Santa Rosa Amenities: Pre-show concert and wine reception. Wine, food, and sweets available for purchase. Popcorn is free.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Despicable Me 2 Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

Despicable Me 2 Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Muppets Most Wanted Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house.

Main Street Park, American Canyon

Muppets Most Wanted Main Street Park, American Canyon Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Alexander and the Terrible, No Good, Horrible, Very Bad Day Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.

Cuesta Park, Mountain View

Alexander and the Terrible, No Good, Horrible, Very Bad Day Cuesta Park, Mountain View Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

The LEGO Movie Amenities: Go at 6pm to enjoy music, local vendors, and everything being awesome.

San Lorenzo Village Homes Association Little League Park, San Lorenzo

The LEGO Movie San Lorenzo Village Homes Association Little League Park, San Lorenzo Amenities: Go at 6pm to enjoy music, local vendors, and everything being awesome.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Bedknobs and Broomsticks Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale. Awesome flying magic beds: free.

Fairfax Contrati Ball Field, Fairfax

Bedknobs and Broomsticks Fairfax Contrati Ball Field, Fairfax Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale. Awesome flying magic beds: free.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

Dumb and Dumber Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz

Dumb and Dumber Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

The Fault in Our Stars Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

The Fault in Our Stars Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Casablanca Amenities: Pre-show concert and wine reception. Wine, food, and sweets available for purchase. Popcorn is free.

St. Francis Winery, Santa Rosa

Casablanca St. Francis Winery, Santa Rosa Amenities: Pre-show concert and wine reception. Wine, food, and sweets available for purchase. Popcorn is free.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Star Trek Into Darkness Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo

Star Trek Into Darkness San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.

Sylvan Park, Mountain View

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Sylvan Park, Mountain View Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

The LEGO Movie Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house.

Main Street Park, American Canyon

The LEGO Movie Main Street Park, American Canyon Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Back to the Future Part II Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.

Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland

Back to the Future Part II Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Concessions available for purchase.

Yountville Community Park, Yountville

Big Hero 6 Yountville Community Park, Yountville Amenities: Concessions available for purchase.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Raiders of the Lost Ark Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale. BYO whips.

San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo

Raiders of the Lost Ark San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale. BYO whips.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

The Princess Bride Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away. Watch out for six-fingered men.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz

The Princess Bride Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away. Watch out for six-fingered men.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Night at the Museum Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.

Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland

Night at the Museum Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Back to the Future Amenities: Pre-show concert and wine reception. Wine, food, and sweets available for purchase. Popcorn is free.

St. Francis Winery, Santa Rosa

Back to the Future St. Francis Winery, Santa Rosa Amenities: Pre-show concert and wine reception. Wine, food, and sweets available for purchase. Popcorn is free.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

Big Hero 6 Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Planes: Fire & Rescue Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house.

Main Street Park, American Canyon

Planes: Fire & Rescue Main Street Park, American Canyon Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

The Princess Bride Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn. If your name is Inigo Montoya you’ll also probably get in for free.

Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland

The Princess Bride Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn. If your name is Inigo Montoya you’ll also probably get in for free.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

The LEGO Movie Amenities: Snacks and food are available for purchase; proceeds support the Teen Program.

Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field, Alameda

The LEGO Movie Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field, Alameda Amenities: Snacks and food are available for purchase; proceeds support the Teen Program.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

The Little Rascals Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.

Eagle Park, Mountain View

The Little Rascals Eagle Park, Mountain View Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

The Boxtrolls Amenities: Bring your own picnic dinner.

Hayward City Hall Plaza, Hayward

The Boxtrolls Hayward City Hall Plaza, Hayward Amenities: Bring your own picnic dinner.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Pitch Perfect Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo

Pitch Perfect San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Wed

Jumanji Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz

Jumanji Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Grease Sing-A-Long Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available. BYOB(ack-pocket comb).

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

Grease Sing-A-Long Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available. BYOB(ack-pocket comb).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Groundhog Day Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

Fairfax Contrati Ball Field, Fairfax

Groundhog Day Fairfax Contrati Ball Field, Fairfax Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Toy Story 3 Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house infinity times (and beyond).

Main Street Park, American Canyon

Toy Story 3 Main Street Park, American Canyon Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house infinity times (and beyond).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Penguins of Madagascar Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.

Stevenson Park, Mountain View

Penguins of Madagascar Stevenson Park, Mountain View Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.

Add
Fox Searchlight Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Hook Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo

Hook San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

The Goonies Amenities: Bring your own picnic dinner/Baby Ruth bars.

Rowell Ranch, Castro Valley

The Goonies Rowell Ranch, Castro Valley Amenities: Bring your own picnic dinner/Baby Ruth bars.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Wed

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away. Front row seats reserved for Sausage Kings of Chicago.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away. Front row seats reserved for Sausage Kings of Chicago.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available. Cowabunga, indeed.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available. Cowabunga, indeed.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Men in Black Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo

Men in Black San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Mr. Peabody and Sherman Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.

Whisman Park, Mountain View

Mr. Peabody and Sherman Whisman Park, Mountain View Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

The Boxtrolls Amenities: Movie snacks and drinks for sale.

San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo

The Boxtrolls San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks and drinks for sale.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Wed

Back to the Future Part II Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.

 Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz

Back to the Future Part II  Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Finding Nemo Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.

Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland

Finding Nemo Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available. Only a penitent man would pass on this movie.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available. Only a penitent man would pass on this movie.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Toy Story Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo

Toy Story San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.

Rengstorff Park, Mountain View

Big Hero 6 Rengstorff Park, Mountain View Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

The Incredibles Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo

The Incredibles San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Strange Magic Amenities: Go at 6pm to enjoy music and local vendors.

Meek Estate Park, Hayward

Strange Magic Meek Estate Park, Hayward Amenities: Go at 6pm to enjoy music and local vendors.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

Guardians of the Galaxy Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo

Guardians of the Galaxy San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Up Amenities: Concessions available for purchase.

Yountville Community Park, Yountville

Up Yountville Community Park, Yountville Amenities: Concessions available for purchase.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

TBD Amenities: Bring a picnic (from Cheesecake Factory?!?), but no chairs.

Union Square, San Francisco

TBD Union Square, San Francisco Amenities: Bring a picnic (from Cheesecake Factory?!?), but no chairs.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Thu

The Grand Budapest Hotel Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.

Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland

The Grand Budapest Hotel Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Thu

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part I Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part I Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

Godzilla Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo

Godzilla San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

Epic Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.

Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland

Epic Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

Tangled Amenities: Go at 6pm to enjoy music and local vendors.

Adobe Park, Castro Valley

Tangled Adobe Park, Castro Valley Amenities: Go at 6pm to enjoy music and local vendors.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

Pacific Rim Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo

Pacific Rim San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

Add
Walt Disney Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Sep 3 Thu

Selma Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

Selma Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 10 Thu

Into the Woods Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

Into the Woods Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo

Big Hero 6 San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.

Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Snacks and food are available for purchase; proceeds support the Teen Program.

Leydecker Field, Alameda

Big Hero 6 Leydecker Field, Alameda Amenities: Snacks and food are available for purchase; proceeds support the Teen Program.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

TBD Amenities: North Beach has some of the best delis in SF. Get your picnic from one of them?

Washington Square Park, San Francisco

TBD Washington Square Park, San Francisco Amenities: North Beach has some of the best delis in SF. Get your picnic from one of them?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 17 Thu

Unbroken Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Courthouse Square, Redwood City

Unbroken Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Fri

McFarland, USA Amenities: Concessions available for purchase.

Yountville Community Park, Yountville

McFarland, USA Yountville Community Park, Yountville Amenities: Concessions available for purchase.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Grease Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.

Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland

Grease Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Planes: Fire & Rescue Amenities: Go at 6pm to enjoy music and local vendors.

San Lorenzo Village Homes Association Little League Park, San Lorenzo

Planes: Fire & Rescue San Lorenzo Village Homes Association Little League Park, San Lorenzo Amenities: Go at 6pm to enjoy music and local vendors.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

TBD Amenities: Bi-Rite Market has everything you’ll need for your picnic. EVERYTHING.

Dolores Park, San Francisco

TBD Dolores Park, San Francisco Amenities: Bi-Rite Market has everything you’ll need for your picnic. EVERYTHING.

Add

Columbia Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn. If you bring the Sankara Stones, you’ll rule the world (or, like, pull people’s hearts outta their chests or something?).

Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn. If you bring the Sankara Stones, you’ll rule the world (or, like, pull people’s hearts outta their chests or something?).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Ghostbusters Amenities: Concessions available for purchase. BYO proton packs.

Yountville Community Park, Yountville

Ghostbusters Yountville Community Park, Yountville Amenities: Concessions available for purchase. BYO proton packs.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 16 Fri

The Boxtrolls Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.

Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland

The Boxtrolls Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.

Add

