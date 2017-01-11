Every Outdoor Movie Screening in the Bay Area This Summer

Fri

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn. If you bring the Sankara Stones, you’ll rule the world (or, like, pull people’s hearts outta their chests or something?).