Every Outdoor Movie Screening in the Bay Area This Summer

Here you go, kids: every single outdoor movie screening in the Bay Area this summer, all put into a 2015 master calendar that sorts ‘em all by date. Also, no big deal, but just FYI: they’re all FREE.
(And we’ll be updating this calendar all summer as more get added and as soon as the SF Film Night peeps decide which flicks they’ll be showing, so bookmark the crap outta this!)
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Thu
Jurassic Park Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Thu
Jurassic Park Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Fri
The LEGO Movie Fairfax Contrati Ball Field, Fairfax Amenities: Movie snacks and drinks for sale.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Fri
The Incredibles Main Street Park, American Canyon Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Fri
Finding Nemo Evergreen Village Square, San Jose Amenities: Grab takeout from a nearby restaurant.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Sun
Selection of documentary short films Courtyard of Phoenix Hotel/Chambers Restaurant, San Francisco Amenities: Enjoy a free outdoor screening of shorts from the SF Documentary Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Thu
How to Train Your Dragon 2 Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Penguins of Madagascar Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
The Fast and the Furious Pier 70, San Francisco Amenities: Happy hour is from 4-8:30pm before the movie starts and includes music, a pop-up market, and food trucks.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Wed
The Lost Boys Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Thu
Maleficent Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Thu
Fast and Furious 6 Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
The NeverEnding Story Fairfax Contrati Ball Field, Fairfax Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Dolphin Tale 2 Main Street Park, American Canyon Amenities: "Kids" can jump in the bounce house.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field, Alameda Amenities: Snacks and food are available for purchase; proceeds support the Teen Program.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Yountville Community Park, Yountville Amenities: Concessions available for purchase.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Adobe Park, Castro Valley Amenities: Go at 6pm to enjoy music and local vendors.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Wed
The Breakfast Club Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Thu
Rocky IV Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Wed
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
Mrs. Doubtfire Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, run-by fruitings, and giveaways.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
Sleepless in Seattle St. Francis Winery, Santa Rosa Amenities: Pre-show concert and wine reception. Wine, food, and sweets available for purchase. Popcorn is free.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
Despicable Me 2 Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Muppets Most Wanted Main Street Park, American Canyon Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Alexander and the Terrible, No Good, Horrible, Very Bad Day Cuesta Park, Mountain View Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
The LEGO Movie San Lorenzo Village Homes Association Little League Park, San Lorenzo Amenities: Go at 6pm to enjoy music, local vendors, and everything being awesome.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Bedknobs and Broomsticks Fairfax Contrati Ball Field, Fairfax Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale. Awesome flying magic beds: free.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Wed
Dumb and Dumber Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
The Fault in Our Stars Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
Casablanca St. Francis Winery, Santa Rosa Amenities: Pre-show concert and wine reception. Wine, food, and sweets available for purchase. Popcorn is free.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Star Trek Into Darkness San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
How to Train Your Dragon 2 Sylvan Park, Mountain View Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
The LEGO Movie Main Street Park, American Canyon Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Back to the Future Part II Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Big Hero 6 Yountville Community Park, Yountville Amenities: Concessions available for purchase.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Raiders of the Lost Ark San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale. BYO whips.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Wed
The Princess Bride Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away. Watch out for six-fingered men.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Thu
Night at the Museum Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Thu
Back to the Future St. Francis Winery, Santa Rosa Amenities: Pre-show concert and wine reception. Wine, food, and sweets available for purchase. Popcorn is free.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Thu
Big Hero 6 Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Planes: Fire & Rescue Main Street Park, American Canyon Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
The Princess Bride Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn. If your name is Inigo Montoya you’ll also probably get in for free.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
The LEGO Movie Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field, Alameda Amenities: Snacks and food are available for purchase; proceeds support the Teen Program.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
The Little Rascals Eagle Park, Mountain View Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
The Boxtrolls Hayward City Hall Plaza, Hayward Amenities: Bring your own picnic dinner.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Pitch Perfect San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Thu
Grease Sing-A-Long Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available. BYOB(ack-pocket comb).
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
Groundhog Day Fairfax Contrati Ball Field, Fairfax Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
Toy Story 3 Main Street Park, American Canyon Amenities: “Kids” can jump in the bounce house infinity times (and beyond).
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
Penguins of Madagascar Stevenson Park, Mountain View Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
The Goonies Rowell Ranch, Castro Valley Amenities: Bring your own picnic dinner/Baby Ruth bars.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Wed
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away. Front row seats reserved for Sausage Kings of Chicago.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Thu
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available. Cowabunga, indeed.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
Men in Black San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
Mr. Peabody and Sherman Whisman Park, Mountain View Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
The Boxtrolls San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks and drinks for sale.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Wed
Back to the Future Part II Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Amenities: All the movie snacks you could ever want are just steps away.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Thu
Finding Nemo Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Thu
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available. Only a penitent man would pass on this movie.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Big Hero 6 Rengstorff Park, Mountain View Amenities: Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
The Incredibles San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Strange Magic Meek Estate Park, Hayward Amenities: Go at 6pm to enjoy music and local vendors.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Thu
Guardians of the Galaxy Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 21 Fri
Guardians of the Galaxy San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Thu
The Grand Budapest Hotel Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, Oakland Amenities: Pre-movie festivities include small eats, trivia, and giveaways.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Thu
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part I Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 28 Fri
Epic Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Sat
Pacific Rim San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 3 Thu
Selma Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Thu
Into the Woods Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 11 Fri
Big Hero 6 San Anselmo Creek Park, San Anselmo Amenities: Movie snacks & drinks for sale.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 11 Fri
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 11 Fri
Big Hero 6 Leydecker Field, Alameda Amenities: Snacks and food are available for purchase; proceeds support the Teen Program.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Thu
Unbroken Courthouse Square, Redwood City Amenities: Snack bar serves popcorn, candy, and water. All movies are shown in high definition Blu-ray and with surround sound when available.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
McFarland, USA Yountville Community Park, Yountville Amenities: Concessions available for purchase.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Grease Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Planes: Fire & Rescue San Lorenzo Village Homes Association Little League Park, San Lorenzo Amenities: Go at 6pm to enjoy music and local vendors.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 2 Fri
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn. If you bring the Sankara Stones, you’ll rule the world (or, like, pull people’s hearts outta their chests or something?).
Date
Event
Location
Oct 2 Fri
Ghostbusters Yountville Community Park, Yountville Amenities: Concessions available for purchase. BYO proton packs.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 16 Fri
The Boxtrolls Redwood Heights Recreation Center, Oakland Amenities: They sell popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks & hotdogs this year and all of the money goes towards a scholarship fund for a summer day camp and the after-school Rockets program. If you bring a non-perishable food item to donate, you’ll get a FREE small popcorn.