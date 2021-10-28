9 Reasons to Attend Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco This Year

It was February 2020, the 13th Outside Lands Festival was booked with an epic lineup— featuring acts like The Strokes, Tame Impala, Lizzo, and J. Balvin—and set to rock Golden Gate Park in early August. Eager Beaver tickets were set to go on sale in early March, with the lineup announced shortly after.

“Then COVID hit… and everything started to lock down,” recalls Allen Scott, co-producer of the festival and Director of Concerts and Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment, the Bay Area-based concert production outfit. “We didn’t know what was going to happen.”

A state of a emergency, a year and a half of shutdowns, masking, anxiety, glimpses of hope, descents into panic, vaccines, closures, and reopenings later, and the world is not “back to normal,” but is, perhaps, approaching a new kind of normal. And since it’s one that live music gets to be a part of, we’re here for it.

As such, we couldn’t be more thrilled at the glorious return of Outside Lands this weekend, rescheduled from the early August fog to a Halloween weekend that’s sure to be unlike any other. If the festival’s near-instant sellout is any indication, we’re not alone in our desire to get back to the things we love.

“Concerts and festivals are our lives! That’s why we’re in this business,” Scott said. “When we announced the festival last summer, a year out, we wanted to give people something to look forward to, something to be hopeful about.”

The pause in nearly all live performances in the Bay was, of course, a major challenge for promoters and artists alike, but Scott believes the last year and a half gave the team time to really think about the big picture future of the festival.

“We’re always thinking about how to refresh Outside Lands and keep it moving forward. But last year, we had more time to dig in without getting stuck in the minutiae.”

Now, the festival’s stacked music lineup and stellar showing of local Bay Area restaurants feel all the sweeter having missed it for so long.

Allen agrees that now, more than ever, is a time to come together as a music-loving community.

“This is just a great time to come out and celebrate,” he said. “We’ve all been cooped up for so long! Do it respectfully and responsibly, for the people around you and the neighborhoods nearby. But come on out and celebrate with us.”

You don’t have to tell us twice. Here are nine reasons that we can’t wait for this weekend, poised to be the best Outside Lands yet.