Everything You Need to Know to Have the Best Outside Lands Experience This Year

How Do I Get There?

Entrances are located at Middle Drive and Metson Road (around Lincoln and 34th Ave on the southern side of the park) and 30th Ave and JFK Drive (on the park's northern side). There is also an ADA-accessible entryway at 36th Ave and JFK Drive. Outside Lands organizers highly recommend taking advantage of public transportation, free bike parking, or the paid shuttle.

MUNI

The N Judah is your best bet if you want to be dropped off on the Lincoln side of the park, and the 5 Fulton is the bus to take if you want to be dropped off on the JFK side of the park.

Rideshares

Typically, you’ll have no issue taking a rideshare *to* the festival, but good luck getting one on your way out (if you leave after the headliner).

Bike

Outside Lands has free bike parking near the entrances on both sides of the park.

Shuttle

A free pre-paid shuttle picks up at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium at Civic Center and drops off at the southern entrance. Shuttles run all day starting at 11 am. Keep an eye on the website/app for more information about this closer to the date.

Driving

Don’t unless you absolutely have to. Golden Gate Park is surrounded by residential neighborhoods, which means limited parking spots. If you do drive, be sure not to leave any valuables in your car.