See Future NBA Stars This Month at Summer League in Sacramento

It’s only been a few weeks since the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA championship, and Nuggets head coach Michael Malone might still be hoarse (and hungover). But the rest of the league has already turned its attention to the future of the NBA, with the annual NBA Draft and next week, the start of the NBA Summer League at the California Classic on July 3 and July 5 in Sacramento.

NBA Summer League is an annual showcase for young players, a place for just-drafted rookies to get their first taste of NBA-level competition and for some older players without NBA contracts to prove they belong. It’s the first time fans will see their future favorites take the court, a chance for young players to announce themselves, like Donovan Mitchell scoring a casual 37 in 2017 or Blake Griffin showing off powerful dunks and crafty passes in 2009. It’s also a time for overlooked players to shine, like Nate Robinson, who was so dominant that his Summer League jersey was retired in 2008.

The bulk of Summer League takes place in Las Vegas, but since 2018 the Sacramento Kings and the Golden 1 Center have been hosting the California Classic, an opening showcase for a select few teams, including three of the four California teams. The Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers will be there, and of course, the Sacramento Kings will play in their home arena, too, with young players trying to light the beam for the first time.

This year the California Classic may present a particularly special opportunity—it could be fans’ first chance to watch a truly unique player, the best prospect since LeBron James, 7-foot-4 French rookie Victor Wembanyama, just drafted first overall by the San Antonio Spurs. Even better, for his potential first matchup, they’re playing the Charlotte Hornets, who held the number two pick and took Alabama wing, Brandon Miller.