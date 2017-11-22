must-dos
Seasonal Selects
Sponsored

Everything Festive You Need to Do in SF This Holiday Season

By Published On 11/22/2017 By Published On 11/22/2017
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol | American Conservatory Theater
More From Seasonal Selects

related

Everything You Need to Do in ATL This Holiday Season

related

Everything You Need to Do in Portland This Holiday Season

related

The Most Festive Things to Do in San Antonio This Holiday Season

related

Everything You Need to Do in Miami This Holiday Season

We hope you’ve been a good boy or girl this year because whether you’re ready or not, the holidays are upon us and it’s too late to do anything about your 2017 behavior now. Luckily, this is San Francisco, which means there are tons of holiday activities for people on both lists. Go ice skating, see a drag show, walk through a two-story gingerbread house, drink a gingerbread cocktail, see A Christmas Carol, or go visit Victorian London yourself. There’s so much festive, fun stuff to do, you kind of start to get why this truly is the most wonderful time of the year. So eat, drink, and be merry. You survived 2017; you’ve earned it.

More From Seasonal Selects

related

Events
Everything You Need to Do in ATL This Holiday Season

related

Events
Everything You Need to Do in Portland This Holiday Season

related

Events
The Most Festive Things to Do in San Antonio This Holiday Season

related

Events
Everything You Need to Do in Miami This Holiday Season
November
San Francisco City Hall
Tony Prince/Shutterstock

November

Monday - Sunday
Nov 20-Dec 31
Go ice skating in Union Square
Go ice skating in Union Square
Union Square Park
Is it even the holidays if you don’t go ice skating? At this point, it’s tradition in SF. So lace ‘em up and head out to join the other wobbly people as you skate round and round under a ton of beautiful lights.
Cost: $18 includes admission and skate rental
Wednesday - Sunday
Nov 22-Dec 31
See a quintessential only-in-SF holiday spectacle
See a quintessential only-in-SF holiday spectacle
Club Fugazi
If you’ve never been to "Beach Blanket Babylon," you should really change that this year. The headpieces are extravagant, the performances are campy, the songs are hilarious, and holiday version of the world’s longest running musical revue will make even the biggest Scrooge chuckle.
Cost: $25 to $155
Wednesday - Monday
Nov 22-Jan 8
Experience a winter wonderland at the Academy of Sciences
Experience a winter wonderland at the Academy of Sciences
California Academy of Sciences
‘Tis the Season for Science when the Academy of Sciences celebrates the adaptations that allow Arctic and Antarctic animals to thrive in snowy ecosystems. Expect indoor snow flurries, a hands-on polar-themed exhibit, two live reindeer on the roof (it’s fine, Santa doesn’t need them until Christmas Eve), and for the first time ever, an ice skating rink.
Cost: $25.95 to $35.95 + $12 for ice skating
Friday
Nov 24
Attend the Macy's Annual Great Tree Lighting Ceremony
Attend the Macy's Annual Great Tree Lighting Ceremony
Union Square Park
Enjoy performances from the San Francisco Boys’ Chorus, Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir while seeing the city’s most recognized tree light up for the very first time of the holiday season.
Cost: Free
Friday - Saturday
Nov 24-Dec 30
Raise your pinkies for a holiday Nutcracker Afternoon Tea
Raise your pinkies for a holiday Nutcracker Afternoon Tea
The St. Regis San Francisco
Do something unquestionably decadent this holiday season and enjoy the special winter-themed afternoon tea at the St. Regis. And don’t worry, “tea” can totally mean “Champagne.”
Cost: $60 to $180
Friday - Sunday
Nov 24-Dec 31
Drink at a very merry holiday pop-up bar
Drink at a very merry holiday pop-up bar
North Beach
A trio of SF beverage veterans are opening a winter wonderland pop-up bar in the old The Squarespace. There will be holiday cocktails and completely over-the-top (in the best way possible) decorations to make spirits *even* brighter.
Cost: That depends on how bright you want your spirits to be!
Friday - Sunday
Nov 24-Dec 24
Imbibe at the Miracle pop-up at P.C.H.
Imbibe at the Miracle pop-up at P.C.H.
Pacific Cocktail Haven
Miracle, the Christmas pop-up bar, is spreading cheer at over 50 locations this year, one of which is SF’s very own PCH. The bar will transform into a nostalgic holiday spectacle and there will be a special drink menu with extremely Christmas cocktails.
Cost: That depends how merry you want to get!
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 25-Dec 31
Take a winter walk through Union Square
Take a winter walk through Union Square
Stockton Street, between Ellis and Geary
Two blocks of Stockton Street will transform into a pedestrian-only holiday pop-up plaza with open-air beer and wine gardens, food trucks, live performances, carolers, and many more festive surprises.
Cost: Free to attend
Saturday - Monday
Nov 25-Jan 1
Go inside the famous Fairmont gingerbread house
Go inside the famous Fairmont gingerbread house
Fairmont San Francisco
Walking through the two-story, life-sized Gingerbread House in the Fairmont’s lobby is fun for kids and adults because who isn’t wowed by a 25-foot edible abode made with 10,250 homemade gingerbread bricks, 1,650 pounds of candy, and 3,300 pounds of icing? Just know if you pull the candy off of the wall, you automatically get put on Santa’s naughty list.
Cost: Free
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 25-26
Travel back in time to Victorian London
Travel back in time to Victorian London
Cow Palace
Over 120,000 square feet of the Cow Palace transform into Victorian London during the holidays for The Great Dickens Christmas Fair. Every weekend through December 17, there will be costumed players performing and interacting, lamplit shops with holiday gifts, music halls, pubs, and of course, roasted chestnuts and delicious food from fish n’ chips to a traditional English tea. You might even spot Tiny Tim hobbling around on his crutch...
Cost: GA tix start at $30
Thursday - Sunday
Nov 30-Dec 3
See local drag stars performing 'The Golden Girls' Christmas episodes
See local drag stars performing 'The Golden Girls' Christmas episodes
Victoria Theatre
If you love Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia, then you must attend this drag send-up of two Christmas episodes. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll thank whomever you go with for being a friend, and hey, you might even finally come to terms with how much you actually love The Golden Girls. Also on December 7. 
Cost: $25 to $40
December
SF Ballet in Tomasson's Nutcracker
SF Ballet in Tomasson's Nutcracker | Erik Tomasson

December

Friday - Sunday
Dec 1-24
Visit the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future
Visit the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future
ACT's Geary Theater
Don’t be a Scrooge. Go see A Christmas Carol and it’s delightful music, elaborate costumes, and spooky ghosts. It’s the perfect way to remind yourself what the Christmas spirit is truly all about.
Cost: $15 to $125
Saturday
Dec 2
Check out the Union Street Fantasy of Lights Celebration
Check out the Union Street Fantasy of Lights Celebration
Union Street, between Van Ness and Steiner
See the twinkling lights on Victorian houses and shops, ponies dressed up like reindeer, live entertainment, and Santa. There are also horse-drawn carriage rides and kids activities... as well as some bars to hit for those over 21.
Cost: Free to attend
Monday - Friday
Dec 4-15
Indulge in '12 Nights of Chocolate'
Indulge in '12 Nights of Chocolate'
Dandelion Chocolate
Dandelion Chocolate is inviting guest chefs to take over their space for 12 days and use their chocolate however they see fit. There will be screenings of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, fancy dinners, an ice cream social, and more. All proceeds go to the SF-Marin Food Bank.
Cost: $25 to $120
Thursday
Dec 7
See the absolute fiercest show on ice
See the absolute fiercest show on ice
Union Square Park
Drag Queens on Ice is one of the holiday season’s most popular events. Watch SF’s fiercest drag queens skate, lip-sync, and show off just how truly fabulous they are.
Cost: $20 to $25
Friday
Dec 8
Gather around for a tree lighting in the Presidio
Gather around for a tree lighting in the Presidio
Main Post, Presidio
Sing holiday carols and watch the tree light up... and then take a lantern-lit walk through the forest.
Cost: Free, but registration is encouraged
Saturday
Dec 9
Dress up like Santa and go out drinking
Dress up like Santa and go out drinking
All over San Francisco
SantaCon is the SF holiday tradition that just won’t die. So either put on a costume and embrace it, or hide in your house and know it will all be over tomorrow.
Cost: Free-ish (‘cause drinks aren’t free)
Sunday
Dec 10
Have a merry-achi Christmas
Have a merry-achi Christmas
Davies Symphony Hall
Mariachi Sol de Mexico is playing a festive musical tribute to Mexico’s Christmas traditions with the ensemble singing and playing holiday favorites from both Mexico and America. Don’t be surprised if you end up dancing in the aisles.
Cost: $30 to $85
Tuesday - Wednesday
Dec 12-13
Stomp your feet to holiday music
Stomp your feet to holiday music
Davies Symphony Hall
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir will perform powerful renditions of soul, jazz, and Christmas classics with the SF Symphony. You know this one is going to be good... especially when 10-time Grammy winner CeCe Winans will be singing along with you.
Cost: $25 to $85
Wednesday - Saturday
Dec 13-30
Experience the magic that is 'The Nutcracker'
Experience the magic that is 'The Nutcracker'
War Memorial Opera House
Journey to the Land of Dreams, meet a Sugar Plum Fairy, and get swept away by the beautiful music and dance at this stunning performance by the SF Ballet.
Cost: $36 to $398 (depending on the seats you want)
Thursday
Dec 14
Partake in a silent disco on ice
Partake in a silent disco on ice
Union Square Park
Silent Skate Party is silent disco meets ice skating. Headphones will be provided to all skaters and you’ll have one of three stations to skate to. The whole shebang runs from 6pm - 9:30pm. What could go wrong?
Cost: $25
Thursday
Dec 14
Check out Nightlife's annual holiday bazaar
Check out Nightlife's annual holiday bazaar
Academy of Sciences
The Academy of Sciences opens up at night for anyone 21+ for a festive celebration where you can explore the museum, buy gift-worthy treasures, visit the reindeer on the roof, ice skate on the new rink, and, of course, drink some delicious cocktails and beer.
Cost: $10 to $12, plus $12 for ice skating
Friday
Dec 15
Enjoy a lighted boat parade
Enjoy a lighted boat parade
Fisherman’s Wharf
Boats decked out in lights and holiday decorations will glide around the water in this oldest and largest lighted boat parade on San Francisco Bay. The best places to watch are at Aquatic Park, Pier 39, the Marina Green, and Crissy Field
Cost: Free
Friday
Dec 15
Partake in a very holiday-themed sing-along
Partake in a very holiday-themed sing-along
Presidio Officers' Club
Sing all of your favorite carols, led by performers from the 42nd Street Moon. There will also be drinks from Arguello available to purchase in case you need liquid courage to do belt out everything that happened during Days 1-12 of Christmas.
Cost: Free, but registration is required
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 16-17
Watch 'Home Alone' with a live score
Watch 'Home Alone' with a live score
Davies Symphony Hall
See Kevin eat junk food, insult Bif, watch rubbish, and defend his home on the big screen while the San Francisco Symphony plays the score live.
Cost: $79 to $175
Thursday - Sunday
Dec 21-24
See 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' live
See 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' live
Davies Symphony Hall
There’s nothing more Christmas than Charlie Brown, Snoopy, a tree that just needs a little love, and the rest of the gang. See a live performance with singers, dancers, and actors, while the San Francisco Symphony performs the music.
Cost: $15 to $89
Sunday
Dec 31
Start the new year with a fireworks show
Start the new year with a fireworks show
In the sky
Head down to the waterfront for the best view of San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show. The spectacle starts at 9pm so you still have plenty of time to make it to a party before midnight.
Cost: Free
Sunday
Dec 31
Embark on a New Year's Eve cruise
Embark on a New Year's Eve cruise
Fume Blanc Commodore, Pier 40
Take in the views, play some blackjack, dance to Top 40, and drink from an open bar for four hours on this Speakeasy 2018 New Year’s Eve Cruise.
Cost: $249 to $2,195
Sunday
Dec 31
Celebrate New Year's at the W
Celebrate New Year's at the W
W San Francisco
If you like to mingle, then head to the W where there will be five rooms of music on three floors, six DJs spinning house and Top 40, and a four-hour open bar.
Cost: $125 to $3,195

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Daisy Barringer is an SF-based freelance writer whose favorite Christmas song is “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” Any version. Even Bon Jovi’s. Maybe even… especially Bon Jovi’s. Tell her your favorite on Twitter @daisy.