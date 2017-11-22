Everything Festive You Need to Do in SF This Holiday Season

We hope you’ve been a good boy or girl this year because whether you’re ready or not, the holidays are upon us and it’s too late to do anything about your 2017 behavior now. Luckily, this is San Francisco, which means there are tons of holiday activities for people on both lists. Go ice skating, see a drag show, walk through a two-story gingerbread house, drink a gingerbread cocktail, see A Christmas Carol, or go visit Victorian London yourself. There’s so much festive, fun stuff to do, you kind of start to get why this truly is the most wonderful time of the year. So eat, drink, and be merry. You survived 2017; you’ve earned it.
Cost: $18 includes admission and skate rental
Cost: $25 to $155
Cost: $25.95 to $35.95 + $12 for ice skating
Cost: Free
Cost: $60 to $180
Cost: That depends on how bright you want your spirits to be!
Cost: That depends how merry you want to get!
Cost: Free to attend
Cost: Free
Cost: GA tix start at $30
Cost: $25 to $40
Cost: $15 to $125
Cost: Free to attend
Cost: $25 to $120
Cost: $20 to $25
Cost: Free, but registration is encouraged
Cost: Free-ish (‘cause drinks aren’t free)
Cost: $30 to $85
Cost: $25 to $85
Cost: $36 to $398 (depending on the seats you want)
Cost: $25
Cost: $10 to $12, plus $12 for ice skating
Cost: Free
Cost: Free, but registration is required
Cost: $79 to $175
Cost: $15 to $89
Cost: Free
Cost: $249 to $2,195
Cost: $125 to $3,195
Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.