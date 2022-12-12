The Most Festive Events in SF This Holiday Season

Christmas is less than two weeks away, which means it’s time to start chugging spiked eggnog and kick that holiday spirit into high gear. Just call us Santa’s little helpers as we’ve rounded up all of SF’s jolliest holiday events, from heartwarming opportunities to help those in need, holiday pop-ups at the city’s best bars to a slew of stage performances, and gingerbread houses that are so big you can walk inside of them. And if you’re still looking for fun stuff to do, there are cool events happening in SF every weekend and all winter long.

Visit the adorable and adoptable animals in Macy’s holiday windows Ongoing through Sunday, January 1

Macy’s/Union Square

After a few years of virtual appearances, SF SPCA’s adoptable animals have returned live and in-kitten/puppy to Macy’s holiday windows. See them there every Thursday–Sunday from noon to 5 pm or virtually online every day from 9 am to 6 pm.

Cost: Free, but donations are appreciated. You can also bring newly purchased pet toys, blankets, flat sheets, and towels to the donation station on the 8th floor of Macy’s.

Visit the 83-foot-tall Christmas tree in Union Square Ongoing through Sunday, January 1

Union Square

While you’re downtown contemplating whether or not to adopt a new furry friend, head to Union Square to see Macy’s Great Tree, an 83-foot-tall tree decorated with more than 33,000 LED lights and 1,100 ornaments.

Cost: Free

Go ice skating on an outdoor rink beneath that 83-foot Christmas tree Ongoing through Monday, January 16

Union Square

Mulling over which puppy to adopt and take home? Take a spin around The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square to clear your mind. There are 60-minute sessions every day, and if you go on Wednesday evenings, you can skate to music from Frozen. Just try not to fa-la-la-la-fall while you fa-la-la-la-la.

Cost: $20 (includes rentals)

Buy a Christmas tree and help at-risk youth at the same time Ongoing through Friday, December 16

Festival Pavilion at Fort Mason/Marina

Pick up this year’s Christmas tree at the Guardsmen Tree Lot, and all of the proceeds from your spire of comfort and joy will go towards providing underprivileged youth in the Bay Area with opportunities to attend summer camps, after-school programs, and more. It’s also not too late to get tickets to theGuardsmen’s annual Tree Lot Party, which takes place the night after the last tree is sold and includes drinking, dancing, and lots of holly jolly fun (GA: $130; VIP: $255).

Cost: All of the trees are Noble Firs and range in price from $65 (2-4 feet) to $965 (15–18 feet).

Wander the festive streets of Victorian London at the Dickens Fair Saturday, December 17–Sunday, December 18

Cow Palace

Experience Victorian London without leaving SF at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair. As you wander the winding lanes, you’ll find music halls, pubs selling British fare, ale, mixed drinks, and hot buttered rum; colorful characters including Father Christmas, Tiny Tim, the ghost of Jacob Marley, chimney sweeps, and more; theaters, dance parties, ye old shoppes full of holiday treasures, and more.

Cost: $45 for an all-day ticket; $30 for twilight admission

Enjoy a Christmas concert at Grace Cathedral Ongoing through Saturday, December 24

Grace Cathedral/Nob Hill

All are welcome at Grace Cathedral, which is offering several concerts and services to celebrate the season, including “A Cathedral Christmas,” a performance of classic carols by the Grace Cathedral’s Choir of Men and Boys, family sing-alongs, and Christmas Lessons and Carols.

Cost: Free

SeeThe Golden Girls Live! The Christmas Shows Ongoing through Friday, December 23

The Victoria Theatre/Mission

Grab a pal and a confidant to watch what has become one of SF’s best Christmas traditions: hilarious drag performers parodying (in the most loving way possible) two Christmas episodes of The Golden Girls.

Cost: From $35

A Christmas Carol | Photo courtesy of The Toni Rembe Theater

Watch as Scrooge gets a visit from three spooky (and delightful) ghosts Ongoing through Saturday, December 24

The Toni Rembe Theater/Union Square

A.C.T.’s classic version of A Christmas Carol returns to the stage this year with gorgeous costumes, a lively cast, and a moving rendition of the classic Dickens’ tale that reminds us all what the Christmas spirit is really all about.

Cost:Tickets start at $52.

The Nutcracker | Photo courtesy of War Memorial Opera House

Watch sugar plums dance on stage Now - December 27

War Memorial Opera House/Civic Center

Going to a performance of the Nutcracker is a quintessential holiday tradition, especially in San Francisco since the SF Ballet was the first ballet company to ever perform the show in the United States. This version stays true to the original with giant mice, a growing Christmas tree, and Tchaikovksy’s timeless score, but with lots of SF-specific twists that you’ll want to be sure to keep an eye out for.

Cost:Tickets range from $10 (SRO) to $375 (Box Center).

Watch 'Kung Pao Kosher Comedy' in a pop-up Chinese restaurant Friday, December 23–Monday, December 26

Congregation Sherith Israel/Pacific Heights and Virtually

Chinese food and Christmas might be a Jewish cliché, but it’s one we very much appreciate, especially when that cliché manifests in the form of a Jewish comedy show in a pop-up Chinese restaurant inside an inclusive Jewish synagogue. Food will be provided by Green Chow Down, and laughs will be provided by a slew of stand-up comedians.

Cost: $90 to $100

See a Christmas ballet that’s unlike any other Christmas ballet you’ve ever seen Ongoing through Saturday, December 24

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts/SoMa

We’ll always love the Nutcracker, but if you’re looking to mix it up this year, you’ll want to get tickets to Smuin’s The Christmas Ballet, which kicks off with beautiful classical ballet set to beloved carols and then transforms in the second act to “red hot contemporary numbers” set to pop favorites. Go on Tuesday, December 20, if you want to experience the LGBTQ+ night performance with a cameo from Lady Camden, first runner-up on the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Cost: $25 to $99

Photo courtesy of The Fairmont

Marvel at larger-than-life edible holiday displays at local hotels Ongoing through Saturday, December 31

Fairmont San Francisco/Nob Hill and the Westin St. Francis/Union Square

We don’t like to pick favorites, but if you’re only going to visit one hotel to get your Christmas fix, it should be the Fairmont, which is where you’ll find a two-story, life-sized Victorian gingerbread house that stands 25-feet-tall, that you can walk inside. If you happen to be in Union Square, pop inside the Westin to see SF’s largest sugar castle. There’s also a boutique where you can buy your own sweet treats and Pop! Lounge, a pop-up champagne bar just off the lobby with a DJ and bubbles (open Friday-Sunday).

Listen to all kinds of holiday music at the SF Symphony Ongoing through Friday, December 23

Davies Symphony Hall/Civic Center

There is truly something for every kind of human at the Symphony during the holidays, including an adult-themed holiday variety show co-emceed by conductor Edwin Outwater and drag sensation Peaches Christ (Thursday, December 15), a screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas with the symphony playing the live score (December 16-17), Holiday Brass (Tuesday, December 20), Elf in concert (December 21-22), and A Merry-Achi Christmas (December 23) which is exactly what it sounds like.

Cost: Varies

