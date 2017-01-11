Everything Fun to Do in San Francisco This Fall

Ocean Beach to Golden Gate Bridge

Thought stand-up paddleboarding was a leisurely activity? Think again. Forty of the world’s best stand up paddleboard (SUP) athletes will race a 12km open course from Ocean Beach to the Golden Gate, battling huge waves the entire time. This event is ongoing through September, so you’ll need to check the site to find out when it all goes down.

