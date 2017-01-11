Everything You Absolutely Must Do in San Francisco This Winter

AT&T Park

LUZIA, the newest Big Top show by Cirque du Soleil is beautiful, funny, and will have you on the edge of your seat with all of the jaw-dropping feats. Whatever you do, don’t miss this magical journey to an imaginary Mexico; this may be the best Cirque du Soleil yet.

