Every Free Outdoor Movie Playing This Summer in SF

Fact: The best way to watch a movie in the summer is sitting on a picnic blanket under the stars. From wineries to beaches and parks, prepare to watch some of your favorite films in some amazing settings. Bonus: All of these movies are free, so save your bucks for some popcorn or dinner or, you know, wine.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Sat
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Karl the Fog be damned, it’s not summer if we’re not shivering on a picnic blanket in Dolores Park. The first Film Night in the Park transforms your favorite sunny hangout into an outdoor movie theatre. Grab an ice cream from Bi-Rite to make it feel real summery. The movie starts at dusk and while blankets are welcome, chairs are discouraged.
Dolores Park
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Dolores Park Karl the Fog be damned, it’s not summer if we’re not shivering on a picnic blanket in Dolores Park. The first Film Night in the Park transforms your favorite sunny hangout into an outdoor movie theatre. Grab an ice cream from Bi-Rite to make it feel real summery. The movie starts at dusk and while blankets are welcome, chairs are discouraged.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Thu
Trolls Trolls begins at 8:45pm, and tables and chairs are first come, first serve. Picnic blankets are welcome, as well as picnic meals. Hit the snack bar for traditional movie fare like popcorn and candy, or stop by Vesta and pick up one of their famous sausage and honey pizzas.
Trolls Trolls begins at 8:45pm, and tables and chairs are first come, first serve. Picnic blankets are welcome, as well as picnic meals. Hit the snack bar for traditional movie fare like popcorn and candy, or stop by Vesta and pick up one of their famous sausage and honey pizzas.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Wed
The Lost Boys
30th anniversary!
Get in the summertime spirit at the kickoff for Movies on the Beach! There are free screenings on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk every Wednesday at 9:00 pm, all summer long. Make a day of it and bring a Pepsi product to get a $14.95 ticket for unlimited rides.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
The Lost Boys
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
30th anniversary!
Get in the summertime spirit at the kickoff for Movies on the Beach! There are free screenings on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk every Wednesday at 9:00 pm, all summer long. Make a day of it and bring a Pepsi product to get a $14.95 ticket for unlimited rides.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Thu
The Lost Boys Celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lost Boys! Movies on the waterfront are a summer classic, and you’ll be surrounded by delicious takeout picnic options. Try Souley Vegan, which is awesome even if you’re a carnivore, or grab a pie at Forge Pizza. The movie starts at sundown; get there early for trivia and giveaways.
Jack London Square
The Lost Boys Jack London Square Celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lost Boys! Movies on the waterfront are a summer classic, and you’ll be surrounded by delicious takeout picnic options. Try Souley Vegan, which is awesome even if you’re a carnivore, or grab a pie at Forge Pizza. The movie starts at sundown; get there early for trivia and giveaways.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Thu
Passengers Miss this Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence flick in theatres? That’s okay, it’ll be way better under the stars. The movie starts at sundown (8:45 pm) and if you want to skip the picnic blankets and grab a few chairs or tables, show up early to snag that limited seating.
Courthouse Square
Passengers Courthouse Square Miss this Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence flick in theatres? That’s okay, it’ll be way better under the stars. The movie starts at sundown (8:45 pm) and if you want to skip the picnic blankets and grab a few chairs or tables, show up early to snag that limited seating.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Wed
Back to the Future Great Scott! You’ve seen it before, but have you seen it lying back in the sand? Movies start at 9:00pm, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights. Pack a Pepsi product and get a $14.95 unlimited rides ticket for the boardwalk.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Back to the Future Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Great Scott! You’ve seen it before, but have you seen it lying back in the sand? Movies start at 9:00pm, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights. Pack a Pepsi product and get a $14.95 unlimited rides ticket for the boardwalk.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 29 Thu
Sully This film series breaks the “classic films” outdoor movie mold and shows movies you might’ve missed last year. Have a popcorn picnic while you watch Tom Hanks save the day. The movie starts at 8:45 pm.
Sully This film series breaks the “classic films” outdoor movie mold and shows movies you might’ve missed last year. Have a popcorn picnic while you watch Tom Hanks save the day. The movie starts at 8:45 pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5 Wed
Grease Beachside round of Grease Lightening, anyone? Pack up your picnic blanket and be there by 9:00pm, ready to do your best Danny and Sandy impression on the boardwalk afterwards.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Grease Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Beachside round of Grease Lightening, anyone? Pack up your picnic blanket and be there by 9:00pm, ready to do your best Danny and Sandy impression on the boardwalk afterwards.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Thu
The Breakfast Club Looking for a little ‘80’s nostalgia? Sip a glass of wine at St. Francis Winery while watching The Breakfast Club, starting at 7:00pm.
St. Francis Winery
The Breakfast Club St. Francis Winery Looking for a little ‘80’s nostalgia? Sip a glass of wine at St. Francis Winery while watching The Breakfast Club, starting at 7:00pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Thu
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Recipe for a picturesque evening: Watch the sunset as you chow down on a picnic dinner from one of the many fabulous Courthouse Square restaurants. When the stars come out, this wild fantasy Harry Potter spin off begins on a huge screen with surround sound.
Courthouse Square
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Courthouse Square Recipe for a picturesque evening: Watch the sunset as you chow down on a picnic dinner from one of the many fabulous Courthouse Square restaurants. When the stars come out, this wild fantasy Harry Potter spin off begins on a huge screen with surround sound.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Thu
Raiders of the Lost Ark Hit the road with Indiana Jones; Raiders of the Lost Ark begins at sundown.
Jack London Square
Raiders of the Lost Ark Jack London Square Hit the road with Indiana Jones; Raiders of the Lost Ark begins at sundown.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Fri
Secret Life of Pets Mountain View outdoor movies start tonight! The Secret Life of Pets begins at 8:30pm; picnic blankets and low chairs are welcome.
Cuesta Park
Secret Life of Pets Cuesta Park Mountain View outdoor movies start tonight! The Secret Life of Pets begins at 8:30pm; picnic blankets and low chairs are welcome.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Wed
Gremlins The movie starts at 9:00pm, not midnight, so you can chow down on kettle corn and funnel cakes as you watch your favorite adorable little terrors race across the screen. Bring a picnic blanket or prepare to snuggle up in the sand.
Gremlins The movie starts at 9:00pm, not midnight, so you can chow down on kettle corn and funnel cakes as you watch your favorite adorable little terrors race across the screen. Bring a picnic blanket or prepare to snuggle up in the sand.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Thu
Grease Remember watching Grease as a kid? It’s even better when you’re sipping a hand-picked wine pairing and eating a taco from El Coyote Food Truck. Consider this a grownup update to your favorite old school movie night.
St. Francis
Grease St. Francis Remember watching Grease as a kid? It’s even better when you’re sipping a hand-picked wine pairing and eating a taco from El Coyote Food Truck. Consider this a grownup update to your favorite old school movie night.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Thu
Doctor Strange Superhero movies are made for big outdoor screens and sprawling on a picnic blanket. Doctor Strange kicks off at 8:45.
Courthouse Square
Doctor Strange Courthouse Square Superhero movies are made for big outdoor screens and sprawling on a picnic blanket. Doctor Strange kicks off at 8:45.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Fri
Sing A feel good film and a whole bunch of movie candy is the recipe for a perfect summer night. Sing starts at 8:30 and yes, you’ll be humming these songs all weekend.
Sylvan Park
Sing Sylvan Park A feel good film and a whole bunch of movie candy is the recipe for a perfect summer night. Sing starts at 8:30 and yes, you’ll be humming these songs all weekend.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Sat
Beauty and the Beast This is Disney at it’s finest, and just a stone’s throw from the Disney Store if you need to rush out and buy some Beauty and the Beast costumes real quick. No judgement. The movie starts at dusk.
Union Square
Beauty and the Beast Union Square This is Disney at it’s finest, and just a stone’s throw from the Disney Store if you need to rush out and buy some Beauty and the Beast costumes real quick. No judgement. The movie starts at dusk.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Wed
Clueless At 9:00pm sharp, get ready for your favorite quotable ‘90s flick, on a giant beach-side screen. With boardwalk eats and the ocean nearby.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Clueless Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk At 9:00pm sharp, get ready for your favorite quotable ‘90s flick, on a giant beach-side screen. With boardwalk eats and the ocean nearby.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Thu
Some Like It Hot There’s nothing classier than a Marilyn Monroe flick served up with a St. Francis wine pairing. Your fancy movie night starts at 7:00pm, but get there a little earlier for food and wine.
St. Francis Winery
Some Like It Hot St. Francis Winery There’s nothing classier than a Marilyn Monroe flick served up with a St. Francis wine pairing. Your fancy movie night starts at 7:00pm, but get there a little earlier for food and wine.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Thu
The Princess Bride Miss a screening of this classic? Inconceivable! The movie starts at 8:45.
Courthouse Square
The Princess Bride Courthouse Square Miss a screening of this classic? Inconceivable! The movie starts at 8:45.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Thu
Dirty Dancing Hey there lover boy -- Dirty Dancing kicks off at sundown.
Jack London Square
Dirty Dancing Jack London Square Hey there lover boy -- Dirty Dancing kicks off at sundown.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 26 Wed
Shrek When your favorite green ogre makes an appearance at the beach, you better be there with popcorn and a picnic blanket.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Shrek Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk When your favorite green ogre makes an appearance at the beach, you better be there with popcorn and a picnic blanket.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 27 Thu
Good Will Hunting Head to St. Francis Winery at 7:00 for a starlit screening of Good Will Hunting, complete with a live band, wine, and food trucks.
St. Francis Winery
Good Will Hunting St. Francis Winery Head to St. Francis Winery at 7:00 for a starlit screening of Good Will Hunting, complete with a live band, wine, and food trucks.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 27 Thu
Moana A critically-acclaimed kids’ flick, chock full of earworms by the one and only Lin Manuel Miranda What could be better? The night kicks off at 8:45pm.
Courthouse Square
Moana Courthouse Square A critically-acclaimed kids’ flick, chock full of earworms by the one and only Lin Manuel Miranda What could be better? The night kicks off at 8:45pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28 Fri
Mrs. Doubtfire A San Francisco classic, starring a beloved icon. Bonus? It’s still so funny it hurts. Mrs. Doubtfire starts at 8:30pm.
Pier 39
Mrs. Doubtfire Pier 39 A San Francisco classic, starring a beloved icon. Bonus? It’s still so funny it hurts. Mrs. Doubtfire starts at 8:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28 Fri
Lego Batman Will Arnett as Batman? Bring on the popcorn and picnic blankets. Lego Batman starts at 8:30pm.
Stevenson Park
Lego Batman Stevenson Park Will Arnett as Batman? Bring on the popcorn and picnic blankets. Lego Batman starts at 8:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 2 Wed
Ghostbusters (1984) Laugh along with some old school Ghostbusters. Summer air, nearby waves, and a cotton candy all complement the experience.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Ghostbusters (1984) Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Laugh along with some old school Ghostbusters. Summer air, nearby waves, and a cotton candy all complement the experience.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 3 Thu
La La Land Will this turn into a spontaneous sing-a-long? Don’t you want to find out? La La Land starts at 8:30pm.
Courthouse Square
La La Land Courthouse Square Will this turn into a spontaneous sing-a-long? Don’t you want to find out? La La Land starts at 8:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 4 Fri
Trolls Yup, your favorite kids toy got a movie of their very own. Check out the colorful hijinks, maybe with a Troll-inspired hairstyle? The movie begins at 8:30 pm.
Whisman Park
Trolls Whisman Park Yup, your favorite kids toy got a movie of their very own. Check out the colorful hijinks, maybe with a Troll-inspired hairstyle? The movie begins at 8:30 pm.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Sat
Footloose Yes, these songs will be stuck in your head for the rest of the summer. Don’t worry. It’s worth it. And hey if you can’t shake ‘em, lean into it with some karaoke later.
Dolores Park
Footloose Dolores Park Yes, these songs will be stuck in your head for the rest of the summer. Don’t worry. It’s worth it. And hey if you can’t shake ‘em, lean into it with some karaoke later.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 9 Wed
The Little Rascals When was the last time you hung out with Alfalfa and the gang? Make up for lost time with a beach picnic and movie night. Kettle corn is calling your name.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
The Little Rascals Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk When was the last time you hung out with Alfalfa and the gang? Make up for lost time with a beach picnic and movie night. Kettle corn is calling your name.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Thu
Finding Dory Take a trip under the sea and prepared to be charmed. The 2016 sequel to Finding Nemo is funny and heartfelt, so pack up your picnic blanket and movie snacks and make a night of it. The movie starts at 8:30pm. Get there early to snag the first come, first serve tables and chairs.
Courthouse Square
Finding Dory Courthouse Square Take a trip under the sea and prepared to be charmed. The 2016 sequel to Finding Nemo is funny and heartfelt, so pack up your picnic blanket and movie snacks and make a night of it. The movie starts at 8:30pm. Get there early to snag the first come, first serve tables and chairs.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11 Fri
Sing Kids movies are fun; kids movies under the stars with a big ‘ole stash of movie candy are more fun. Sing starts at 8:15pm.
Memorial Park Amphitheatre
Sing Memorial Park Amphitheatre Kids movies are fun; kids movies under the stars with a big ‘ole stash of movie candy are more fun. Sing starts at 8:15pm.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11 Fri
Finding Dory Don’t forget that picnic basket! Finding Dory starts at 8:30pm.
Rengstorff Park
Finding Dory Rengstorff Park Don’t forget that picnic basket! Finding Dory starts at 8:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Wed
The Princess Bride A Princess Bride viewing party in the sand? As you wish. Movie night starts at 9:00pm. Bring on the funnel cakes.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
The Princess Bride Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk A Princess Bride viewing party in the sand? As you wish. Movie night starts at 9:00pm. Bring on the funnel cakes.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 17 Thu
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Catch up on your Star Wars faves as you sit back in the cool summer night air. Rogue One starts at 8:45pm. There are plenty of restaurants nearby and a snack bar for movie treats.
Courthouse Square
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Courthouse Square Catch up on your Star Wars faves as you sit back in the cool summer night air. Rogue One starts at 8:45pm. There are plenty of restaurants nearby and a snack bar for movie treats.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 17 Thu
Moana Grab dinner and drinks at a waterfront restaurant,then curl up on a picnic blanket for dessert. The movie starts at sundown, so get there early to ooh and ah as the sun sets over the water.
Jack London Square
Moana Jack London Square Grab dinner and drinks at a waterfront restaurant,then curl up on a picnic blanket for dessert. The movie starts at sundown, so get there early to ooh and ah as the sun sets over the water.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 24 Thu
Dirty Dancing 8:45pm. You, a picnic blanket, a fresh popcorn, and a guarantee that nobody puts baby in the corner.
Courthouse Square
Dirty Dancing Courthouse Square 8:45pm. You, a picnic blanket, a fresh popcorn, and a guarantee that nobody puts baby in the corner.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 25 Fri
Inside Out Another San Francisco film! Check out the city in magical Pixar animation. Bring a blanket, the show starts at 8:00pm. Loads of local restaurants turn this into the perfect summer night out.
Pier 39
Inside Out Pier 39 Another San Francisco film! Check out the city in magical Pixar animation. Bring a blanket, the show starts at 8:00pm. Loads of local restaurants turn this into the perfect summer night out.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 25 Fri
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Picnic blanket? Check. A ginormous bag of popcorn? Check. A mega blockbuster that you can watch under the stars? We’ve got you covered. The movie starts at 8:15pm; get there early to snag a good seat.
Memorial Park Amphitheatre
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Memorial Park Amphitheatre Picnic blanket? Check. A ginormous bag of popcorn? Check. A mega blockbuster that you can watch under the stars? We’ve got you covered. The movie starts at 8:15pm; get there early to snag a good seat.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 26 Sat
La La Land What goes well with La La Land? A pile of cannolis or a famous slice of sacripantina cake from Stella Pastry & Cafe around the corner.
Washington Square Park
La La Land Washington Square Park What goes well with La La Land? A pile of cannolis or a famous slice of sacripantina cake from Stella Pastry & Cafe around the corner.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 31 Thu
Ladder 49 Don’t miss the last movie on the square for 2017! Ladder 49 starts at 7:45pm; be there (and don’t forget the popcorn).
Courthouse Square
Ladder 49 Courthouse Square Don’t miss the last movie on the square for 2017! Ladder 49 starts at 7:45pm; be there (and don’t forget the popcorn).
Date
Event
Location
Sep 9 Sat
The Graduate Get your classic movie fill in a classic location. Enjoy beautiful settings, baby Dustin Hoffman, and a smorgasbord of local snacks and restaurants for your movie night picnic.
Union Square
The Graduate Union Square Get your classic movie fill in a classic location. Enjoy beautiful settings, baby Dustin Hoffman, and a smorgasbord of local snacks and restaurants for your movie night picnic.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 23 Sat
The Breakfast Club End the summer like it started, with movie night in Dolores Park. Don’t bring chairs, but pack up plenty of burritos and picnic blankets and Bi-Rite snacks. It’s the last Film Night in the Park till next year.
Dolores Park
The Breakfast Club Dolores Park End the summer like it started, with movie night in Dolores Park. Don’t bring chairs, but pack up plenty of burritos and picnic blankets and Bi-Rite snacks. It’s the last Film Night in the Park till next year.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 29 Fri
The Pursuit of Happyness The Pursuit of Happyness was filmed in San Francisco! It’s the last Pier 39 movie for the season, so make it county. The movie starts at 7:15pm.
Pier 39
The Pursuit of Happyness Pier 39 The Pursuit of Happyness was filmed in San Francisco! It’s the last Pier 39 movie for the season, so make it county. The movie starts at 7:15pm.
Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.