Every Free Outdoor Movie Playing This Summer in SF

By Published On 06/08/2016 By Published On 06/08/2016
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

related

President Trump Tweeted a Typo and the Internet Went Completely Insane

related

Holy Crap, Oreo O's Are Making a Big Comeback

related

Here's Why Doughnut Boxes Are Pink

Fact: The best way to watch a movie in the summer is sitting on a picnic blanket under the stars. From wineries to beaches and parks, prepare to watch some of your favorite films in some amazing settings. Bonus: All of these movies are free, so save your bucks for some popcorn or dinner or, you know, wine.

The Ultimate Bay Area Outdoor Summer Concert Guide
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery | Capella International

Jun 10 Sat

Jun 10 Sat
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Karl the Fog be damned, it's not summer if we're not shivering on a picnic blanket in Dolores Park. The first Film Night in the Park transforms your favorite sunny hangout into an outdoor movie theatre. Grab an ice cream from Bi-Rite to make it feel real summery. The movie starts at dusk and while blankets are welcome, chairs are discouraged.
Dolores Park

Dolores Park

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Dolores Park Karl the Fog be damned, it’s not summer if we’re not shivering on a picnic blanket in Dolores Park. The first Film Night in the Park transforms your favorite sunny hangout into an outdoor movie theatre. Grab an ice cream from Bi-Rite to make it feel real summery. The movie starts at dusk and while blankets are welcome, chairs are discouraged.

Jun 15 Thu

Jun 15 Thu
Trolls Trolls begins at 8:45pm, and tables and chairs are first come, first serve. Picnic blankets are welcome, as well as picnic meals. Hit the snack bar for traditional movie fare like popcorn and candy, or stop by Vesta and pick up one of their famous sausage and honey pizzas.

Trolls Trolls begins at 8:45pm, and tables and chairs are first come, first serve. Picnic blankets are welcome, as well as picnic meals. Hit the snack bar for traditional movie fare like popcorn and candy, or stop by Vesta and pick up one of their famous sausage and honey pizzas.

Jun 21 Wed

The Lost Boys 30th anniversary!
Get in the summertime spirit at the kickoff for Movies on the Beach! There are free screenings on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk every Wednesday at 9:00 pm, all summer long. Make a day of it and bring a Pepsi product to get a $14.95 ticket for unlimited rides.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

The Lost Boys Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk 30th anniversary!
Get in the summertime spirit at the kickoff for Movies on the Beach! There are free screenings on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk every Wednesday at 9:00 pm, all summer long. Make a day of it and bring a Pepsi product to get a $14.95 ticket for unlimited rides.

Jun 22 Thu

Jun 22 Thu
The Lost Boys Celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lost Boys! Movies on the waterfront are a summer classic, and you'll be surrounded by delicious takeout picnic options. Try Souley Vegan, which is awesome even if you're a carnivore, or grab a pie at Forge Pizza. The movie starts at sundown; get there early for trivia and giveaways.
Jack London Square

Jack London Square

The Lost Boys Jack London Square Celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lost Boys! Movies on the waterfront are a summer classic, and you’ll be surrounded by delicious takeout picnic options. Try Souley Vegan, which is awesome even if you’re a carnivore, or grab a pie at Forge Pizza. The movie starts at sundown; get there early for trivia and giveaways.

Jun 22 Thu

Jun 22 Thu
Passengers Miss this Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence flick in theatres? That's okay, it'll be way better under the stars. The movie starts at sundown (8:45 pm) and if you want to skip the picnic blankets and grab a few chairs or tables, show up early to snag that limited seating.
Courthouse Square

Courthouse Square

Passengers Courthouse Square Miss this Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence flick in theatres? That’s okay, it’ll be way better under the stars. The movie starts at sundown (8:45 pm) and if you want to skip the picnic blankets and grab a few chairs or tables, show up early to snag that limited seating.

Jun 28 Wed

Jun 28 Wed
Back to the Future Great Scott! You've seen it before, but have you seen it lying back in the sand? Movies start at 9:00pm, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights. Pack a Pepsi product and get a $14.95 unlimited rides ticket for the boardwalk.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Back to the Future Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Great Scott! You’ve seen it before, but have you seen it lying back in the sand? Movies start at 9:00pm, and Wednesdays are Pepsi nights. Pack a Pepsi product and get a $14.95 unlimited rides ticket for the boardwalk.

Jun 29 Thu

Jun 29 Thu
Sully This film series breaks the "classic films" outdoor movie mold and shows movies you might've missed last year. Have a popcorn picnic while you watch Tom Hanks save the day. The movie starts at 8:45 pm.

Sully This film series breaks the “classic films” outdoor movie mold and shows movies you might’ve missed last year. Have a popcorn picnic while you watch Tom Hanks save the day. The movie starts at 8:45 pm.

Jul 5 Wed

Jul 5 Wed
Grease Beachside round of Grease Lightening, anyone? Pack up your picnic blanket and be there by 9:00pm, ready to do your best Danny and Sandy impression on the boardwalk afterwards.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Grease Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Beachside round of Grease Lightening, anyone? Pack up your picnic blanket and be there by 9:00pm, ready to do your best Danny and Sandy impression on the boardwalk afterwards.

Jul 6 Thu

Jul 6 Thu
The Breakfast Club Looking for a little '80's nostalgia? Sip a glass of wine at St. Francis Winery while watching The Breakfast Club, starting at 7:00pm.
St. Francis Winery

St. Francis Winery

The Breakfast Club St. Francis Winery Looking for a little ‘80’s nostalgia? Sip a glass of wine at St. Francis Winery while watching The Breakfast Club, starting at 7:00pm.

Jul 6 Thu

Jul 6 Thu
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Recipe for a picturesque evening: Watch the sunset as you chow down on a picnic dinner from one of the many fabulous Courthouse Square restaurants. When the stars come out, this wild fantasy Harry Potter spin off begins on a huge screen with surround sound.
Courthouse Square

Courthouse Square

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Courthouse Square Recipe for a picturesque evening: Watch the sunset as you chow down on a picnic dinner from one of the many fabulous Courthouse Square restaurants. When the stars come out, this wild fantasy Harry Potter spin off begins on a huge screen with surround sound.

Jul 6 Thu

Jul 6 Thu
Raiders of the Lost Ark Hit the road with Indiana Jones; Raiders of the Lost Ark begins at sundown.
Jack London Square

Jack London Square

Raiders of the Lost Ark Jack London Square Hit the road with Indiana Jones; Raiders of the Lost Ark begins at sundown.

Jul 7 Fri

Jul 7 Fri
Secret Life of Pets Mountain View outdoor movies start tonight! The Secret Life of Pets begins at 8:30pm; picnic blankets and low chairs are welcome.
Cuesta Park

Cuesta Park

Secret Life of Pets Cuesta Park Mountain View outdoor movies start tonight! The Secret Life of Pets begins at 8:30pm; picnic blankets and low chairs are welcome.

Jul 12 Wed

Jul 12 Wed
Gremlins The movie starts at 9:00pm, not midnight, so you can chow down on kettle corn and funnel cakes as you watch your favorite adorable little terrors race across the screen. Bring a picnic blanket or prepare to snuggle up in the sand.

Gremlins The movie starts at 9:00pm, not midnight, so you can chow down on kettle corn and funnel cakes as you watch your favorite adorable little terrors race across the screen. Bring a picnic blanket or prepare to snuggle up in the sand.

Jul 13 Thu

Jul 13 Thu
Grease Remember watching Grease as a kid? It's even better when you're sipping a hand-picked wine pairing and eating a taco from El Coyote Food Truck. Consider this a grownup update to your favorite old school movie night.
St. Francis

St. Francis

Grease St. Francis Remember watching Grease as a kid? It’s even better when you’re sipping a hand-picked wine pairing and eating a taco from El Coyote Food Truck. Consider this a grownup update to your favorite old school movie night.

Jul 13 Thu

Jul 13 Thu
Doctor Strange Superhero movies are made for big outdoor screens and sprawling on a picnic blanket. Doctor Strange kicks off at 8:45.
Courthouse Square

Courthouse Square

Doctor Strange Courthouse Square Superhero movies are made for big outdoor screens and sprawling on a picnic blanket. Doctor Strange kicks off at 8:45.

Jul 14 Fri

Jul 14 Fri
Sing A feel good film and a whole bunch of movie candy is the recipe for a perfect summer night. Sing starts at 8:30 and yes, you'll be humming these songs all weekend.
Sylvan Park

Sylvan Park

Sing Sylvan Park A feel good film and a whole bunch of movie candy is the recipe for a perfect summer night. Sing starts at 8:30 and yes, you’ll be humming these songs all weekend.

Jul 15 Sat

Jul 15 Sat
Beauty and the Beast This is Disney at it's finest, and just a stone's throw from the Disney Store if you need to rush out and buy some Beauty and the Beast costumes real quick. No judgement. The movie starts at dusk.
Union Square

Union Square

Beauty and the Beast Union Square This is Disney at it’s finest, and just a stone’s throw from the Disney Store if you need to rush out and buy some Beauty and the Beast costumes real quick. No judgement. The movie starts at dusk.

Jul 19 Wed

Jul 19 Wed
Clueless At 9:00pm sharp, get ready for your favorite quotable '90s flick, on a giant beach-side screen. With boardwalk eats and the ocean nearby.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Clueless Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk At 9:00pm sharp, get ready for your favorite quotable ‘90s flick, on a giant beach-side screen. With boardwalk eats and the ocean nearby.

Jul 20 Thu

Jul 20 Thu
Some Like It Hot There's nothing classier than a Marilyn Monroe flick served up with a St. Francis wine pairing. Your fancy movie night starts at 7:00pm, but get there a little earlier for food and wine.
St. Francis Winery

St. Francis Winery

Some Like It Hot St. Francis Winery There’s nothing classier than a Marilyn Monroe flick served up with a St. Francis wine pairing. Your fancy movie night starts at 7:00pm, but get there a little earlier for food and wine.

Jul 20 Thu

Jul 20 Thu
The Princess Bride Miss a screening of this classic? Inconceivable! The movie starts at 8:45.
Courthouse Square

Courthouse Square

The Princess Bride Courthouse Square Miss a screening of this classic? Inconceivable! The movie starts at 8:45.

Jul 20 Thu

Jul 20 Thu
Dirty Dancing Hey there lover boy -- Dirty Dancing kicks off at sundown.
Jack London Square

Jack London Square

Dirty Dancing Jack London Square Hey there lover boy -- Dirty Dancing kicks off at sundown.

Jul 21 Fri

Jul 21 Fri
Moana At 8:30 tonight, find out what everyone was singing along to last year.
Eagle Park

Eagle Park

Moana Eagle Park At 8:30 tonight, find out what everyone was singing along to last year.

Jul 26 Wed

Jul 26 Wed
Shrek When your favorite green ogre makes an appearance at the beach, you better be there with popcorn and a picnic blanket.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Shrek Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk When your favorite green ogre makes an appearance at the beach, you better be there with popcorn and a picnic blanket.

Jul 27 Thu

Jul 27 Thu
Good Will Hunting Head to St. Francis Winery at 7:00 for a starlit screening of Good Will Hunting, complete with a live band, wine, and food trucks.  
St. Francis Winery  

St. Francis Winery

Good Will Hunting St. Francis Winery Head to St. Francis Winery at 7:00 for a starlit screening of Good Will Hunting, complete with a live band, wine, and food trucks.  

Jul 27 Thu

Jul 27 Thu
Moana A critically-acclaimed kids' flick, chock full of earworms by the one and only Lin Manuel Miranda What could be better? The night kicks off at 8:45pm.  
Courthouse Square  

Courthouse Square

Moana Courthouse Square A critically-acclaimed kids’ flick, chock full of earworms by the one and only Lin Manuel Miranda What could be better? The night kicks off at 8:45pm.  

Jul 28 Fri

Jul 28 Fri
Mrs. Doubtfire A San Francisco classic, starring a beloved icon. Bonus? It's still so funny it hurts. Mrs. Doubtfire starts at 8:30pm.
Pier 39

Pier 39

Mrs. Doubtfire Pier 39 A San Francisco classic, starring a beloved icon. Bonus? It’s still so funny it hurts. Mrs. Doubtfire starts at 8:30pm.

Jul 28 Fri

Jul 28 Fri
Lego Batman Will Arnett as Batman? Bring on the popcorn and picnic blankets. Lego Batman starts at 8:30pm.
Stevenson Park

Stevenson Park

Lego Batman Stevenson Park Will Arnett as Batman? Bring on the popcorn and picnic blankets. Lego Batman starts at 8:30pm.

Aug 2 Wed

Aug 2 Wed
Ghostbusters (1984) Laugh along with some old school Ghostbusters. Summer air, nearby waves, and a cotton candy all complement the experience.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Ghostbusters (1984) Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Laugh along with some old school Ghostbusters. Summer air, nearby waves, and a cotton candy all complement the experience.

Aug 3 Thu

Aug 3 Thu
La La Land Will this turn into a spontaneous sing-a-long? Don't you want to find out? La La Land starts at 8:30pm.
Courthouse Square

Courthouse Square

La La Land Courthouse Square Will this turn into a spontaneous sing-a-long? Don’t you want to find out? La La Land starts at 8:30pm.

Aug 3 Thu

Aug 3 Thu
Selena Selena begins at sundown, so warm up your vocal chords and pack up your picnic spread, it's gonna be a good night.
Jack London Square

Jack London Square

Selena Jack London Square Selena begins at sundown, so warm up your vocal chords and pack up your picnic spread, it’s gonna be a good night.

Aug 4 Fri

Aug 4 Fri
Trolls Yup, your favorite kids toy got a movie of their very own. Check out the colorful hijinks, maybe with a Troll-inspired hairstyle? The movie begins at 8:30 pm.
Whisman Park

Whisman Park

Trolls Whisman Park Yup, your favorite kids toy got a movie of their very own. Check out the colorful hijinks, maybe with a Troll-inspired hairstyle? The movie begins at 8:30 pm.

Aug 5 Sat

Aug 5 Sat
Footloose Yes, these songs will be stuck in your head for the rest of the summer. Don't worry. It's worth it. And hey if you can't shake 'em, lean into it with some karaoke later.
Dolores Park

Dolores Park

Footloose Dolores Park Yes, these songs will be stuck in your head for the rest of the summer. Don’t worry. It’s worth it. And hey if you can’t shake ‘em, lean into it with some karaoke later.

Aug 9 Wed

Aug 9 Wed
The Little Rascals When was the last time you hung out with Alfalfa and the gang? Make up for lost time with a beach picnic and movie night. Kettle corn is calling your name.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

The Little Rascals Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk When was the last time you hung out with Alfalfa and the gang? Make up for lost time with a beach picnic and movie night. Kettle corn is calling your name.

Aug 10 Thu

Aug 10 Thu
Finding Dory Take a trip under the sea and prepared to be charmed. The 2016 sequel to Finding Nemo is funny and heartfelt, so pack up your picnic blanket and movie snacks and make a night of it. The movie starts at 8:30pm. Get there early to snag the first come, first serve tables and chairs.
Courthouse Square

Courthouse Square

Finding Dory Courthouse Square Take a trip under the sea and prepared to be charmed. The 2016 sequel to Finding Nemo is funny and heartfelt, so pack up your picnic blanket and movie snacks and make a night of it. The movie starts at 8:30pm. Get there early to snag the first come, first serve tables and chairs.

Aug 11 Fri

Aug 11 Fri
Sing Kids movies are fun; kids movies under the stars with a big 'ole stash of movie candy are more fun. Sing starts at 8:15pm.
Memorial Park Amphitheatre

Memorial Park Amphitheatre

Sing Memorial Park Amphitheatre Kids movies are fun; kids movies under the stars with a big ‘ole stash of movie candy are more fun. Sing starts at 8:15pm.

Aug 11 Fri

Aug 11 Fri
Finding Dory Don't forget that picnic basket! Finding Dory starts at 8:30pm.
Rengstorff Park

Rengstorff Park

Finding Dory Rengstorff Park Don’t forget that picnic basket! Finding Dory starts at 8:30pm.

Aug 16 Wed

Aug 16 Wed
The Princess Bride A Princess Bride viewing party in the sand? As you wish. Movie night starts at 9:00pm. Bring on the funnel cakes.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

The Princess Bride Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk A Princess Bride viewing party in the sand? As you wish. Movie night starts at 9:00pm. Bring on the funnel cakes.

Aug 17 Thu

Aug 17 Thu
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Catch up on your Star Wars faves as you sit back in the cool summer night air. Rogue One starts at 8:45pm. There are plenty of restaurants nearby and a snack bar for movie treats.
Courthouse Square

Courthouse Square

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Courthouse Square Catch up on your Star Wars faves as you sit back in the cool summer night air. Rogue One starts at 8:45pm. There are plenty of restaurants nearby and a snack bar for movie treats.

Aug 17 Thu

Aug 17 Thu
Moana Grab dinner and drinks at a waterfront restaurant,then curl up on a picnic blanket for dessert. The movie starts at sundown, so get there early to ooh and ah as the sun sets over the water.
Jack London Square

Jack London Square

Moana Jack London Square Grab dinner and drinks at a waterfront restaurant,then curl up on a picnic blanket for dessert. The movie starts at sundown, so get there early to ooh and ah as the sun sets over the water.

Aug 18 Fri

Aug 18 Fri
Zootopia The fun starts at 8:15pm. Don't forget your picnic blanket and movie night spread.
Memorial Park Amphitheatre

Memorial Park Amphitheatre

Zootopia Memorial Park Amphitheatre The fun starts at 8:15pm. Don’t forget your picnic blanket and movie night spread.

Aug 24 Thu

Aug 24 Thu
Dirty Dancing 8:45pm. You, a picnic blanket, a fresh popcorn, and a guarantee that nobody puts baby in the corner.
Courthouse Square

Courthouse Square

Dirty Dancing Courthouse Square 8:45pm. You, a picnic blanket, a fresh popcorn, and a guarantee that nobody puts baby in the corner.

Aug 25 Fri

Aug 25 Fri
Inside Out Another San Francisco film! Check out the city in magical Pixar animation. Bring a blanket, the show starts at 8:00pm. Loads of local restaurants turn this into the perfect summer night out.
Pier 39

Pier 39

Inside Out Pier 39 Another San Francisco film! Check out the city in magical Pixar animation. Bring a blanket, the show starts at 8:00pm. Loads of local restaurants turn this into the perfect summer night out.

Aug 25 Fri

Aug 25 Fri
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Picnic blanket? Check. A ginormous bag of popcorn? Check. A mega blockbuster that you can watch under the stars? We've got you covered. The movie starts at 8:15pm; get there early to snag a good seat.
Memorial Park Amphitheatre

Memorial Park Amphitheatre

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Memorial Park Amphitheatre Picnic blanket? Check. A ginormous bag of popcorn? Check. A mega blockbuster that you can watch under the stars? We’ve got you covered. The movie starts at 8:15pm; get there early to snag a good seat.

Aug 26 Sat

Aug 26 Sat
La La Land What goes well with La La Land? A pile of cannolis or a famous slice of sacripantina cake from Stella Pastry & Cafe around the corner.
Washington Square Park

Washington Square Park

La La Land Washington Square Park What goes well with La La Land? A pile of cannolis or a famous slice of sacripantina cake from Stella Pastry & Cafe around the corner.

Aug 31 Thu

Aug 31 Thu
Ladder 49 Don't miss the last movie on the square for 2017! Ladder 49 starts at 7:45pm; be there (and don't forget the popcorn).
Courthouse Square

Courthouse Square

Ladder 49 Courthouse Square Don’t miss the last movie on the square for 2017! Ladder 49 starts at 7:45pm; be there (and don’t forget the popcorn).

The Graduate
The Graduate | Lawrence Turman

Sep 9 Sat

Sep 9 Sat
The Graduate Get your classic movie fill in a classic location. Enjoy beautiful settings, baby Dustin Hoffman, and a smorgasbord of local snacks and restaurants for your movie night picnic.
Union Square

Union Square

The Graduate Union Square Get your classic movie fill in a classic location. Enjoy beautiful settings, baby Dustin Hoffman, and a smorgasbord of local snacks and restaurants for your movie night picnic.

Sep 23 Sat

Sep 23 Sat
The Breakfast Club End the summer like it started, with movie night in Dolores Park. Don't bring chairs, but pack up plenty of burritos and picnic blankets and Bi-Rite snacks. It's the last Film Night in the Park till next year.
Dolores Park

Dolores Park

The Breakfast Club Dolores Park End the summer like it started, with movie night in Dolores Park. Don’t bring chairs, but pack up plenty of burritos and picnic blankets and Bi-Rite snacks. It’s the last Film Night in the Park till next year.

Sep 29 Fri

Sep 29 Fri
The Pursuit of Happyness The Pursuit of Happyness was filmed in San Francisco! It's the last Pier 39 movie for the season, so make it county. The movie starts at 7:15pm.

Pier 39

The Pursuit of Happyness Pier 39 The Pursuit of Happyness was filmed in San Francisco! It’s the last Pier 39 movie for the season, so make it county. The movie starts at 7:15pm.

