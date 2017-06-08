Every Free Outdoor Movie Playing This Summer in SF

Sat

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Karl the Fog be damned, it’s not summer if we’re not shivering on a picnic blanket in Dolores Park. The first Film Night in the Park transforms your favorite sunny hangout into an outdoor movie theatre. Grab an ice cream from Bi-Rite to make it feel real summery. The movie starts at dusk and while blankets are welcome, chairs are discouraged.

