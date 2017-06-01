The Ultimate Bay Area Outdoor Summer Concert Guide

Sun

HAIGHT ASHBURY STREET FAIR The bands competing in the Battle of the Bands haven’t been announced yet, but that’s just one reason to go to this free street fair. The others? Thousands of people. Lots of food. So much drinking. And, of course, all the other stuff that goes along with a “Summer of Love” themed event on Haight Street.

UPPER HAIGHT

