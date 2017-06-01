The Ultimate Bay Area Outdoor Summer Concert Guide

There are well over 100 awesome outdoor summer concerts going on in the Bay Area this summer, and we’ve collected the absolute best of them in this one list so you can add the ones you want to attend to your calendar. Seriously, do it now before you forget or you’ll be kicking yourself this fall when you realize you missed Kenny Rogers' last-ever world tour!
From concerts in the park, nostalgic performances at wineries, street fairs, to Stern Grove and Outside Lands, there’s no shortage of amazing music to be heard in and around SF. Even better: A ton of the shows are free and many are BYOB.
Date
Event
Location
May 7-Oct 29
Yerba Buena Gardens Festival There are 75 free programs at this festival, which means there is definitely something for everyone. Especially if you’re a human person who likes salsa dance parties, adult choirs, Thursday lunchtime concerts, and more.
May 11-Sep 14
CONCORD’S 29th ANNUAL MUSIC & MARKET SERIES Every Thursday from 6:30 to 8pm, you can listen to free music in Downtown Concord. Bring a blanket and settle in, there will be tons of Bay Area bands getting the party started. There are also three nights of “Tuesdays Blues” in the same location on 7/11, 7/18, and 7/25.
TODOS SANTOS PLAZA, CONCORD
May 28-Sep 3
SUNSET BY THE LAKE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES Hang out on the lawn at City Hall other Sunday from 6 to 8pm to listen to a Monkees tribute band, Tom Petty tribute band, rock and jazzy blues, and more. All for free.
ON THE LAWN AT CITY HALL, PLEASANT HILL
Jun 2 Fri
RYAN ADAMS Spend an evening at the Greek Theatre listening to Ryan Adams sing from his prolific portfolio and trying to figure out why it all went wrong with Mandy Moore.
Jun 2-Sep 1
MUSIC ON THE SQUARE Gather around the square every Friday night from 6 to 8pm for free “high energy shows” that will get you up on your feet and dancing.
COURTHOUSE SQUARE, REDWOOD CITY
Jun 2-Aug 25
CONCERT IN THE PARK Every Friday night from 7 to 8:30pm, enjoy a free concert in the park in Pleasanton. Music includes rock, blues, big band, 50s and 60s, and more.
LIONS WAYSIDE PARK, PLEASANTON
Jun 3 Sat
ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS Everyday Elvis Costello writes the book that says you should definitely get tickets to see him perform.
Jun 3-4
DEAD AND COMPANY John Mayer fronts this Grateful Dead spinoff band for two nights of performances that will be exactly what you think a Grateful Dead spinoff band would be like. See you in the parking lot!
SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE, MOUNTAIN VIEW
Jun 3-4
UNION STREET FESTIVAL For the first time ever, the emphasis on this year’s (free) Union Street Festival is music and not drinking or shopping or whatever it was in year’s past. There will be live bands performing jazz, blues, country, and bluegrass.
UNION STREET (GOUGH TO FILLMORE)
Jun 9-22
POINT RICHMOND SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL Every second Friday in June through September, you can listen to a couple of bands play live from 5:30 to 7:45pm without spending a dime.
CORNER OF PARK PLACE AND WASHINGTON AVE. IN DOWNTOWN POINT RICHMOND
Jun 10 Sat
LIVE 105’S BFD Phoenix, Franz Ferdinand, Cold War Kills, and Marian Hill, are just a few of the acts performing at this year’s BFD, which has four stages and over 30 artists performing. Win tix on the radio or buy ‘em through Ticketmaster.
SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE, MOUNTAIN VIEW
Jun 11 Sun
HAIGHT ASHBURY STREET FAIR The bands competing in the Battle of the Bands haven’t been announced yet, but that’s just one reason to go to this free street fair. The others? Thousands of people. Lots of food. So much drinking. And, of course, all the other stuff that goes along with a “Summer of Love” themed event on Haight Street.
UPPER HAIGHT
Jun 13-15
FUTURE Future, Migos, Tory Lanez & Kodak Black will be taking the stage at Shoreline for two nights of hits and hip-hop.
SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE, MOUNTAIN VIEW
Jun 14-Aug 16
MUSIC IN THE PARK Every Wednesday from 6 to 8pm, there will be free outdoor concerts in Stafford Park. Pack a picnic or buy hamburgers and hot dogs at the concession stand.
STAFFORD PARK, REDWOOD CITY
Jun 17-18
NORTH BEACH FESTIVAL They haven’t announced the entertainment for this annual festival yet, but with three stages, tons of food, and beverage gardens, you know this free party (considered one of the oldest festivals in the US) will be a good time.
NORTH BEACH
Jun 25 Sun
KOOL & THE GANG Stern Grove Festival’s 80th season kicks off with none other than Kool & the Gang. It’s free, so come ready to get your “Jungle Boogie” on.
Jun 30 Fri
SF OPERA IN THE PARK Join 30,000 other people to watch a free live simulcast of Don Giovanni from the Opera House to the ballpark. Sit on the field or in the stands, but register now if you want to get in early.
AT&T PARK
Jul 1-2
FILLMORE JAZZ FESTIVAL Much like everything in SF this summer, the theme for this year’s Fillmore Jazz Festival is “Summer of Love” revisited, so expect lots of songs from that period at this free two-day festival.
FILLMORE STREET (JACKSON TO EDDY)
Jul 2 Sun
NICKI BLUHM AND THE GRAMBLERS Enjoy some soulful music for free at this popular concert series. Picnics with wine and beer are allowed. Bring cash for a donation.
Jul 9 Sun
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY The SF Symphony returns for its annual performance at Stern Grove. Admission is free, but bring cash for a donation. And be sure to pack a picnic with lots of wine because that’s just what one does when the symphony plays for free.
Jul 12 Wed
CHRIS ISAAK Somebody will be cryin’ if they don’t get tickets to see Chris Isaak perform at Wente Vineyards’ amazing natural amphitheater.
Jul 14 Fri
BECK Don’t be a loser, baby. Get tickets to see Beck play at the Greek.
Jul 14 Fri
ALANIS MORISSETTE You oughta know that Alanis Morissette is going to bring it when she performs at Wente Vineyards. Make a night of it by enjoying a pre-sunset dinner outdoors at your table.
Jul 16 Sun
ERIC BURDON & THE ANIMALS AND THE STONE FOXES Popular SF band The Stone Foxes open up for this blues-rock band at this free concert in the park. It all starts at 2pm. BYOB and picnic.
STERN GROVE
Jul 18 Tue
MATT NATHANSON Sure most of the songs you’ll know are from a decade ago, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be as catchy now as they were then.
Jul 21 Fri
COUNTING CROWS & MATCHBOX TWENTY To be fair, if you’re the kind of person who knows all of the words to “A Long December” then you bought your tickets for this show eons ago, but here’s a reminder that it’s happening anyway.
SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE, MOUNTAIN VIEW
Jul 26 Wed
KENNY ROGERS It’s the gamblers FINAL world tour and we’re pretty sure you know when to hold ‘em, fold ‘em, and also buy tickets for what’s sure to be an amazing night.
Jun 26-27
JACK JOHNSON Turn your whole summer upside down with two nights of Jack Johnson at the Greek.
Aug 4 Fri
VANS WARPED TOUR This traveling rock festival makes it way to the Shoreline in August with performances from Attila, Bowling for Soup, Hawthorne Heights, Julie Vera, and so many more.
SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE, MOUNTAIN VIEW
Aug 6 Sun
AMADOU & MIRIAM This Grammy-nominated duo from Mali are sure to get the crowd up on its free at this free concert where you can BYOB.
Aug 6 Sun
Jerry Day Jerry Day happens every year to celebrate Jerry Garcia’s birthday, but you can be sure it’s going to be even crazier this year considering all of the “Summer of Love” celebrations going on around town.
MCLAREN PARK
Aug 9 Wed
JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS Do you love rock 'n’ roll? Then you don’t want to miss Joan Jett who loves to sing about how she feels the exact same way.
Aug 11-13
OUTSIDE LANDS It’s the 10th anniversary of this three-day festival that’s only gotten better with age. This year’s headliners include Metallica, The Who, Lorde, and Tribe Called Quest (R.I.P. Phife Dawg), as well as tons of other awesome bands and seriously amazing food and drink.
GOLDEN GATE PARK
Aug 12 Sat
STEVE MILLER BAND & PETER FRAMPTON Summertime is all about nostalgia and it doesn’t get more nostalgic than people of all ages singing along to “The Joker” and “Baby, I Love Your Way.”
SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE, MOUNTAIN VIEW
Aug 13 Sun
WAR Parking can be tough, so leave your low rider at home and take public transportation to Stern Grove to see this classic band play for free.
Aug 15 Tue
BOZ SCAGGS & MICHAEL MCDONALD Lido shuffle your way to Wente Vineyards for performances by two guys who are just as fun to watch now as they were in the ‘70s.
Aug 16 Wed
INCUBUS & JIMMY EAT WORLD Is this kind of a weird combo? Well, regardless: It’s happening.
SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE, MOUNTAIN VIEW
Aug 16 Wed
SEAL You know you’re going to sing along with “Kiss From a Rose” at the top of your lungs and annoy everyone around you, but that’s totally okay. And we’re sure Seal would agree.
Aug 18 Fri
PRIMUS & CLUTCH There’s nothing more Bay Area than Primus performing at the Greek Theater, which makes this concert a must-see.
Aug 19 Sat
WILLIE NELSON & KACEY MUSGRAVES Willie Nelson is a legend. He’s also 84. Which means you should probably stop putting off seeing him in concert.
Aug 20 Sun
BRAZILIAN GIRLS Everyone loves to dance to the Brazilian Girls, which means you’ll need to get to Stern Grove well before 2pm to get an awesome spot.
Aug 21 Mon
TOTO AND PAT BENATAR There is literally nothing else to be said about this other than: It’s TOTO. AND PAT BENATAR. AT A GORGEOUS WINERY.
Aug 24 Thu
KINGS OF LEON Hopefully you don’t have to “Use Somebody” to get tickets for this show, but if you don’t, we totally won’t judge.
SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE, MOUNTAIN VIEW
Aug 27 Sun
MAVIS STAPLES This powerhouse vocalist closes out the free 80th Stern Grove concert series with what’s sure to be an amazing performance of gospel, soul, folk, blues, rock, hip-hop, and more.
Aug 30 Wed
SMOKEY ROBINSON You’ll be crying the “Tears of a Clown” if you don’t get tickets to see this legend perform.
Aug 31 Thu
COLLECTIVE SOUL What better way to get nostalgic for the ‘90s than a night with this rock band whose songs were on a least one mix tape every teenager made that decade.
Sep 2 Sat
FOREIGNER & CHEAP TRICK Still trying to figure out what love is? Maybe you’ll get the answer at this concert featuring two favorites from the 1970s.
SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE, MOUNTAIN VIEW
Sep 3 Sun
NICKLEBACK & DAUGHTRY Is there any band more mocked than Nickleback? No, there is not. Which makes us want to go to this show just to see who else will be there.
SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE, MOUNTAIN VIEW
Sep 10 Sun
OPERA IN THE PARK Kick off the opening of the SF Opera’s 95th season with an afternoon of free opera in Golden Gate Park. It starts at 1:30pm though you’ll want to get there much earlier to get a good seat and start enjoying your BYO-mimosas.
SHARON MEADOW, GOLDEN GATE PARK
Sep 15 Fri
MUSE & 30 SECONDS TO MARS If you’re looking for a rock show with tons of theatrics, lighting, and loud music to attend this summer… look no further.
SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE, MOUNTAIN VIEW
Sep 19 Tue
GEORGE THOROGOOD AND THE DESTROYERS George Thorogood is throwing a “Rock Party for 2017” at Wente Vineyards that’s sure to be bad to the bone… and you’re invited.
Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.