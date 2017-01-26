9 Events You Can’t Miss at This Year’s San Francisco Beer Week

The 2017 San Francisco Beer Week is quickly approaching (February 10th through the 19th) and if you haven’t done so already, you seriously need to make a plan.

Arguably the best beer week in the country, SFBW has something for everyone (including people who drink wine at beer events). From the signature kickoff Opening Gala on Friday, February 10th to an international beer pong tournament at Black Hammer, there are more than a thousand events planned during the course of these nine glorious days, where more than a million pints of the world’s finest beers will be consumed.

As expected there’s a growing buzz about what some of our newbies (albeit award winning newbies) like Barebottle, Sufferfest, Epidemic Ales and Novel Brewing will feature during the extended week. And beer fans will undoubtedly flock to our local heavy weights for perennial favorites, or their recent collabs and edgy one-offs. If you’re hitting the Opening Gala, Russian River promises that there will be enough Pliny the Younger for everyone to try, and word is that Sierra Nevada will roll out a couple of sour and fruit forward styles that they have been sharing behind the scenes for the past couple of months.