Sponsored

San Francisco Summer Self-Improvement Muni Map

By Published On 06/24/2015 By Published On 06/24/2015

More Like This

related

The NYC Summer Self-Improvement Subway Map

related

The DC Summer Self-Improvement Metro Map

related

The Chicago Summer Self-Improvement "L" Map

related

The Boston Summer Self-Improvement “T” Map

New Year’s resolutions are a ton of pressure, but summer self-improvement? That’s an idea we can get behind. And from culture and physical fitness to food appreciation and social awareness, there's a ton happening in San Francisco in these... slightly warmer months. We’ve rounded up 30 San Francisco happenings you need to hit around the city, and their nearest Muni metro stops, for a more scintillating you by fall.

More Like This

related

The NYC Summer Self-Improvement Subway Map

related

The DC Summer Self-Improvement Metro Map

related

The Chicago Summer Self-Improvement "L" Map

related

The Boston Summer Self-Improvement “T” Map

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Mon

Gay and Lesbian Film Festival $40 gets you a pass to 10 days of weekday matinee screenings of films from the Gay and Lesbian Film Festival.

Castro Theatre

Gay and Lesbian Film Festival Castro Theatre $40 gets you a pass to 10 days of weekday matinee screenings of films from the Gay and Lesbian Film Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Summer Movie Night at Top of the Mark: Bullit Take in a movie, gourmet popcorn, and fine wine at the stunning Top of the Mark at the Intercontinental. Each week features a different film, selected around a theme. And what’s more San Francisco than Bullit?

Intercontinental Hotel

Summer Movie Night at Top of the Mark: Bullit Intercontinental Hotel Take in a movie, gourmet popcorn, and fine wine at the stunning Top of the Mark at the Intercontinental. Each week features a different film, selected around a theme. And what’s more San Francisco than Bullit?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Circus Bella A one-ring circus takes over the Yerba Buena Garden Festival for an hour of static trapeze, rope walking, juggling, contortion, unicycle, clowning (in the professional sense), and acrobatics, set to original music.

Yuerba Buena

Circus Bella Yuerba Buena A one-ring circus takes over the Yerba Buena Garden Festival for an hour of static trapeze, rope walking, juggling, contortion, unicycle, clowning (in the professional sense), and acrobatics, set to original music.

Add
Marco Oliani/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Romeo and Juliet in the Park When’s the last time you read Shakespeare? If the answer is “high school,” take in a free production of Romeo and Juliet, featuring a cast of the Bay Area’s best actors and resident artists from SF Shakes’.

(Multiple Locations)

Romeo and Juliet in the Park (Multiple Locations) When’s the last time you read Shakespeare? If the answer is “high school,” take in a free production of Romeo and Juliet, featuring a cast of the Bay Area’s best actors and resident artists from SF Shakes’.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

It’s a Beatnik Shindig…Dig? Calling all Kerouac fans. This collection of panel discussions, movie screenings, art exhibits, books signings, parties, poetry readings, and jazz, celebrates San Francisco’s great Beatnik generation in the epicenter of the movement -- North Beach.  

The Beat Museum

It’s a Beatnik Shindig…Dig? The Beat Museum Calling all Kerouac fans. This collection of panel discussions, movie screenings, art exhibits, books signings, parties, poetry readings, and jazz, celebrates San Francisco’s great Beatnik generation in the epicenter of the movement -- North Beach.  

Add
Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Sun

SF Pride Parade The festival of equality (and outrageous costumes), and one of San Francisco’s most beloved. The Parade marches down Market Street from Beale to 8th Street and terminates with a celebration at Civic Center.

Civic Center

SF Pride Parade Civic Center The festival of equality (and outrageous costumes), and one of San Francisco’s most beloved. The Parade marches down Market Street from Beale to 8th Street and terminates with a celebration at Civic Center.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Mon

“Eat Like a Chef” Series Tickets get you a five-course prix-fixe menu at Nob Hill’s Stone’s Throw, by a rotating roster of guest chefs. This particular night features Namu Gaji’s farm-grown Asian-inspired cuisine.

Stone’s Throw

“Eat Like a Chef” Series Stone’s Throw Tickets get you a five-course prix-fixe menu at Nob Hill’s Stone’s Throw, by a rotating roster of guest chefs. This particular night features Namu Gaji’s farm-grown Asian-inspired cuisine.

Add
Derrick S./Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Fillmore Jazz Festival San Francisco jazz lovers gather on Fillmore Street between Jackson and Eddy streets to celebrate jazz culture. Stages throughout the festival feature up-and-coming jazz-fusion, Latin-flavored acts, and classic crooners belting out standards.

Fillmore Street

Fillmore Jazz Festival Fillmore Street San Francisco jazz lovers gather on Fillmore Street between Jackson and Eddy streets to celebrate jazz culture. Stages throughout the festival feature up-and-coming jazz-fusion, Latin-flavored acts, and classic crooners belting out standards.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Mon

Dog Dinner Be a better dog owner by bringing your best friend to dinner on the back patio of one of San Francisco’s most beloved restaurants. In honor of the city’s furry friends, enjoy $10 off a bottle of wine.

Zazie

Dog Dinner Zazie Be a better dog owner by bringing your best friend to dinner on the back patio of one of San Francisco’s most beloved restaurants. In honor of the city’s furry friends, enjoy $10 off a bottle of wine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Phono Del Sol Music and Food Festival Bands, booze, and bites descend on the park for a day-long festival featuring local and visiting artists and food trucks.

Portrero del Sol Park

Phono Del Sol Music and Food Festival Portrero del Sol Park Bands, booze, and bites descend on the park for a day-long festival featuring local and visiting artists and food trucks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Prince and Michael Jackson Karaoke The ultimate karaoke tribute to pop royalty at legendary music venue Neck of the Woods, backed by DJ Dave Paul.

Neck of the Woods

Prince and Michael Jackson Karaoke Neck of the Woods The ultimate karaoke tribute to pop royalty at legendary music venue Neck of the Woods, backed by DJ Dave Paul.

Add
Steve Rhodes/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

Litquake at Yerba Buena Garden Festival Get inspired on your lunch break by listening to local poets, spoken-word artists, and musicians, read their work in picturesque Yerba Buena Park.

Yerba Buena

Litquake at Yerba Buena Garden Festival Yerba Buena Get inspired on your lunch break by listening to local poets, spoken-word artists, and musicians, read their work in picturesque Yerba Buena Park.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Renegade Craft Fair Grab unique clothing, home wares and art, handmade by hundreds of local, independent makers -- all in one spot.

Fort Mason Pavilion

Renegade Craft Fair Fort Mason Pavilion Grab unique clothing, home wares and art, handmade by hundreds of local, independent makers -- all in one spot.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

San Francisco Frozen Film Festival No it has nothing to do with that song: The SFFFF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to gaining as wide an audience as possible for independent, youth, socially conscious, and underserved filmmakers. Oh and the name? Inspired by San Francisco's "summer."

The Roxie

San Francisco Frozen Film Festival The Roxie No it has nothing to do with that song: The SFFFF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to gaining as wide an audience as possible for independent, youth, socially conscious, and underserved filmmakers. Oh and the name? Inspired by San Francisco's "summer."

Add
Drew Altizer/Legion of Honor Museum/Facebook

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Sun

High Style Costume Exhibit Brush up on your fashion smarts at this last glimpse of design evolution throughout the 20th century, as told through the creations of Chanel, Givenchy, Dior, and more.  

Legion of Honor

High Style Costume Exhibit Legion of Honor Brush up on your fashion smarts at this last glimpse of design evolution throughout the 20th century, as told through the creations of Chanel, Givenchy, Dior, and more.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Mon

Mezcal and Tequila Tastings Join Michael Cecconi, Bar Chief, for an educational evening of tequila and mescal. He’ll guide tasters through flights and debunk myths along the way.  

Two Sisters Bar & Books

Mezcal and Tequila Tastings Two Sisters Bar & Books Join Michael Cecconi, Bar Chief, for an educational evening of tequila and mescal. He’ll guide tasters through flights and debunk myths along the way.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

San Francisco Jewish Film Festival Now in its 25th year, this celebration of Jewish identity opens with the British film Dough, in which Jonathan Pryce plays an aging kosher baker who revives his dying business with the help of a young Muslim immigrant from Darfur. 

(Multiple Locations)

San Francisco Jewish Film Festival (Multiple Locations) Now in its 25th year, this celebration of Jewish identity opens with the British film Dough, in which Jonathan Pryce plays an aging kosher baker who revives his dying business with the help of a young Muslim immigrant from Darfur. 

Add
Gameface Media/The SF Marathon/Facebook

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Sun

SF Marathon Join in, or cheer runners as they pass the city’s best scenery and most iconic landmarks. It kicks off at the Ferry Building, where you can lace up and join in or yell, “Good luck with that.”

(Multiple Locations)

SF Marathon (Multiple Locations) Join in, or cheer runners as they pass the city’s best scenery and most iconic landmarks. It kicks off at the Ferry Building, where you can lace up and join in or yell, “Good luck with that.”

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Sun

Third Eyed Blind and Dashboard Confessional Travel back to your angsty teen years with this alternative rock collaboration’s summer tour.

Masonic

Third Eyed Blind and Dashboard Confessional Masonic Travel back to your angsty teen years with this alternative rock collaboration’s summer tour.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

American Craft Council Show Celebrate man vs. machine at the largest juried show west of the Rockies dedicated to all things handmade, from clothing, furniture and jewelry to things for your pad. 

Fort Mason Center

American Craft Council Show Fort Mason Center Celebrate man vs. machine at the largest juried show west of the Rockies dedicated to all things handmade, from clothing, furniture and jewelry to things for your pad. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Nihonmachi Street Fair Support a mentoring platform for Asian-American youth at this festival of performance, art, music, food, and community outreach -- now in its 42nd year. More than 30,000 people attended last year, so get down the front at the two music stages early. 

Japantown

Nihonmachi Street Fair Japantown Support a mentoring platform for Asian-American youth at this festival of performance, art, music, food, and community outreach -- now in its 42nd year. More than 30,000 people attended last year, so get down the front at the two music stages early. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Sun

Jerry Day Celebrate the legendary Grateful Dead leader, and San Francisco native, with an outdoor concert at his eponymous venue -- located in his childhood neighborhood.

Jerry Garcia Amphitheater

Jerry Day Jerry Garcia Amphitheater Celebrate the legendary Grateful Dead leader, and San Francisco native, with an outdoor concert at his eponymous venue -- located in his childhood neighborhood.

Add
Alejandro De La Cruz/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Outside Lands This festival takes over the park with musicians, art, comedy, and tons of food and wine. This year’s highlights include performances by Wilco, Billy Idol, The Black Keys, and Elton John.

Golden Gate Park

Outside Lands Golden Gate Park This festival takes over the park with musicians, art, comedy, and tons of food and wine. This year’s highlights include performances by Wilco, Billy Idol, The Black Keys, and Elton John.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers The Bay’s “Queen of Swing” takes over Yerba Buena with her signature R&B and jump blues, plus covers of greats like Billie Holiday, Etta James, and Patsy Cline.

Yerba Buena

Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers Yerba Buena The Bay’s “Queen of Swing” takes over Yerba Buena with her signature R&B and jump blues, plus covers of greats like Billie Holiday, Etta James, and Patsy Cline.

Add
Eddie Hernandez/Courtesy of San Francisco Street Food Festival

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

San Francisco Street Food Festival La Cocina joins Noise Pop and Midway to produce a two-day celebration of food and music that supports San Francisco’s inspiring food entrepreneurs -- many of whom got their start as street food purveyors.

Pier 70

San Francisco Street Food Festival Pier 70 La Cocina joins Noise Pop and Midway to produce a two-day celebration of food and music that supports San Francisco’s inspiring food entrepreneurs -- many of whom got their start as street food purveyors.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Sun

Alcatraz Challenge Swim Make like you’re escaping from Alcatraz with this challenging mile-and-a-half swim between the infamous prison and the East Beach at Crissy Field.

Crissy Field

Alcatraz Challenge Swim Crissy Field Make like you’re escaping from Alcatraz with this challenging mile-and-a-half swim between the infamous prison and the East Beach at Crissy Field.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Eat Drink SF An interactive urban food and wine festival that features a series of tastings, classes, dinners, and events to celebrate local talent and cuisine. The highlight is the Grand Tasting at Fort Mason, where you can sample creations from 30 top restaurants while imbibing on local wine, spirits, and beer.

(Multiple Locations)

Eat Drink SF (Multiple Locations) An interactive urban food and wine festival that features a series of tastings, classes, dinners, and events to celebrate local talent and cuisine. The highlight is the Grand Tasting at Fort Mason, where you can sample creations from 30 top restaurants while imbibing on local wine, spirits, and beer.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Noe Valley Wine Walk A neighborhood block party to celebrate local business, the fifth annual wine walk from Diamond to Chattanooga features wine samples, finger food, and special treats.

24th Street

Noe Valley Wine Walk 24th Street A neighborhood block party to celebrate local business, the fifth annual wine walk from Diamond to Chattanooga features wine samples, finger food, and special treats.

Add
streamishmc/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Aug 23 Sun

The Giant Race Half marathon, 10K and 5K distances wind through San Francisco’s historic streets, finishing at AT&T Park’s baseball field. Proceeds benefit Project Open Hand.

(Multiple Locations)

The Giant Race (Multiple Locations) Half marathon, 10K and 5K distances wind through San Francisco’s historic streets, finishing at AT&T Park’s baseball field. Proceeds benefit Project Open Hand.

Add
Anthony Correia/Shutterstock

Date

Event

Location

Sep 5 Sat

Billy Joel at AT&T Park The Piano Man himself will descend on AT&T Park for a night of feel-good hits you definitely know all the words to.

AT&T Park

Billy Joel at AT&T Park AT&T Park The Piano Man himself will descend on AT&T Park for a night of feel-good hits you definitely know all the words to.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The NYC Summer Self-Improvement Subway Map
StarbucksDS_May2015

related

READ MORE
12 Ways to Ace Your Work Day
StarbucksDS_May2015

related

READ MORE
The Boston Summer Self-Improvement “T” Map
StarbucksDS_May2015