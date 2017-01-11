Events

18 SF Events You Don't Want to Miss This November

Flickr/frankenschulz

You already have all of the best stuff to do this fall and every seasonal festival worth going to on your calendar, but the SF fun trolley isn’t stopping just yet. This November there’s all of this neat stuff to do, too, only some of which involves exercising and most of which can be done while enjoying a cocktail or three.

Jerry Yim

Date

Event

Location

Nov 4 Wed

Do triple axels in Union Square Grab your skates. The Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square opens up for 90-minute skating sessions, complete with plenty of couples skate sessions. Or, you know, solo skate sessions if that’s your thing.

Union Square

Nov 4 Wed
Do triple axels in Union Square
Union Square
Grab your skates. The Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square opens up for 90-minute skating sessions, complete with plenty of couples skate sessions. Or, you know, solo skate sessions if that's your thing.

Courtesy of Bon Marché

Date

Event

Location

Nov 5 Thu

Try the in-house beers at Bon Marché Take a tour of Bon Marché’s recently unveiled in-house brewery, complete with savory French snacks. $45 gets you the beer and bites.

Bon Marché

Nov 5 Thu
Try the in-house beers at Bon Marché
Bon Marché
Take a tour of Bon Marché's recently unveiled in-house brewery, complete with savory French snacks. $45 gets you the beer and bites.

Flickr/Myles Grant

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Be crabby You know what November 7th means, right? First day of Dungeness crab season! Buy your own or go to pretty much any SF restaurant and overindulge on a plate succulent crab.

Multiple locations

Nov 7 Sat
Be crabby
Multiple locations
You know what November 7th means, right? First day of Dungeness crab season! Buy your own or go to pretty much any SF restaurant and overindulge on a plate succulent crab.

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Get handsy at AT&T Park Discovery Day is a chance to learn so much science with hundreds of hands-on activities. Stop acting like you’re totally not a huge geek. Science rules.

AT&T Park

Nov 7 Sat
Get handsy at AT&T Park
AT&T Park
Discovery Day is a chance to learn so much science with hundreds of hands-on activities. Stop acting like you're totally not a huge geek. Science rules.

Date

Event

Location

Nov 8 Sun

Be Gay on the Bay Celebrate the LBGQTAAI community on a three-hour boat tour complete with complimentary beverages, bites, and entertainment. The $20 suggested donation goes directly to LGBTQ charities.

Hornblower Cruises, Pier 3

Nov 8 Sun
Be Gay on the Bay
Hornblower Cruises, Pier 3
Celebrate the LBGQTAAI community on a three-hour boat tour complete with complimentary beverages, bites, and entertainment. The $20 suggested donation goes directly to LGBTQ charities.

Courtesy of Precita Park Café

Date

Event

Location

Nov 10 Tue

Go to a Fort Point beer-paired dinner $75 nets you four courses (like house-made gnudi and pear sausage) that’ll pair perfectly with the Fort Point brews you’ll be knocking back.

Precita Park Cafe

Nov 10 Tue
Go to a Fort Point beer-paired dinner
Precita Park Cafe
$75 nets you four courses (like house-made gnudi and pear sausage) that'll pair perfectly with the Fort Point brews you'll be knocking back.

San Francisco Vintners Market

Date

Event

Location

Nov 13-14

Buy wine. Drink wine! The SF Vintners Reserve is like a farmers' market... but for wine. Sample 200 different wines and then buy the ones you like, aka all of them.

City View at the Metreon

Nov 13-14
Buy wine. Drink wine!
City View at the Metreon
The SF Vintners Reserve is like a farmers' market... but for wine. Sample 200 different wines and then buy the ones you like, aka all of them.

Date

Event

Location

Nov 13 Fri

Enjoy other people’s mortification At Mortified: Embarrassing Childhood Stories Told Live, grown-ups get on stage and tell the most humiliating stories from their childhoods for your viewing pleasure.

DNA Lounge

Nov 13 Fri
Enjoy other people's mortification
DNA Lounge
At Mortified: Embarrassing Childhood Stories Told Live, grown-ups get on stage and tell the most humiliating stories from their childhoods for your viewing pleasure.

Courtesy of Holidays in Sonoma Valley

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Watch Sonoma Plaza light up at dusk Take a trip out of the city to see eight acres of over 100,000 lights illuminate the Sonoma Plaza with a “wine country winter wonderland” theme. And then stay the night and go wine tasting the next day, duh.

Sonoma Plaza

Nov 14 Sat
Watch Sonoma Plaza light up at dusk
Sonoma Plaza
Take a trip out of the city to see eight acres of over 100,000 lights illuminate the Sonoma Plaza with a "wine country winter wonderland" theme. And then stay the night and go wine tasting the next day, duh.

Date

Event

Location

Nov 15 Sun

Go wine tasting in SF Taste a selection of rare wines for just $15 at Harrington Wines’ annual open house from 2 to 6pm.

Harrington Wines

Nov 15 Sun
Go wine tasting in SF
Harrington Wines
Taste a selection of rare wines for just $15 at Harrington Wines' annual open house from 2 to 6pm.

Date

Event

Location

Nov 15 Sun

Drink ALL of the mezcal Get down with over 60 mezcals from 3 to 7pm at the grand tasting of Mexico in a Bottle, plus bites from local restaurants and music.

Public Works

Nov 15 Sun
Drink ALL of the mezcal
Public Works
Get down with over 60 mezcals from 3 to 7pm at the grand tasting of Mexico in a Bottle, plus bites from local restaurants and music.

Amanda Lynn Photography

Date

Event

Location

Nov 18 Wed

Make (and drink) some Thanksgiving punch Knock your holiday guests out with a boozy punch you’ll learn how to make (while drinking cocktails) at this entertaining class. Once it’s over, you’ll get to take a bottle home too.

Novela

Nov 18 Wed
Make (and drink) some Thanksgiving punch
Novela
Knock your holiday guests out with a boozy punch you'll learn how to make (while drinking cocktails) at this entertaining class. Once it's over, you'll get to take a bottle home too.

Date

Event

Location

Nov 19 Thu

Celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau Beaujolais Nouveau est arrivé and Cafe Claude is hosting complimentary tastings from 4 to 6pm followed by a $45 prix-fixe dinner and live jazz.

Cafe Claude

Nov 19 Thu
Celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau
Cafe Claude
Beaujolais Nouveau est arrivé and Cafe Claude is hosting complimentary tastings from 4 to 6pm followed by a $45 prix-fixe dinner and live jazz.

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21 Sat

Try tons of fall and winter beers Taste fall- and winter-release beers from 75 breweries across the country at the “holiday edition” of the SF Craft Beer Festival.

The Armory

Nov 21 Sat
Try tons of fall and winter beers
The Armory
Taste fall- and winter-release beers from 75 breweries across the country at the "holiday edition" of the SF Craft Beer Festival.

Hanna Leeke Photography

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21 Sat

Party for charity at the W Hotel The San Francisco Social (now in its 10th year) raises awareness for the SF Child Abuse Prevention Center. There’s an open bar, tasty apps, music, dancing, and so much more. All for a really good cause.

The W Hotel

Nov 21 Sat
Party for charity at the W Hotel
The W Hotel
The San Francisco Social (now in its 10th year) raises awareness for the SF Child Abuse Prevention Center. There's an open bar, tasty apps, music, dancing, and so much more. All for a really good cause.

Fernet Branca

Date

Event

Location

Nov 22 Sun

Drink fernet and watch gladiator games This first-come, first-served event is all about watching barbacks battle it out to crowds of cheering friends while enjoying SF’s favorite drink: Fernet-Branca.

The Grand Regency Ballroom

Nov 22 Sun
Drink fernet and watch gladiator games
The Grand Regency Ballroom
This first-come, first-served event is all about watching barbacks battle it out to crowds of cheering friends while enjoying SF's favorite drink: Fernet-Branca.

Thanksgiving Day 5K

Date

Event

Location

Nov 26 Thu

Run a 5K You’re going to want a second piece of pie after dinner. Everyone wants a second piece of pie after dinner. Run this 5K benefitting the SF Food Bank and maybe you’ll even earn a third or a fourth.

China Basin Park

Nov 26 Thu
Run a 5K
China Basin Park
You're going to want a second piece of pie after dinner. Everyone wants a second piece of pie after dinner. Run this 5K benefitting the SF Food Bank and maybe you'll even earn a third or a fourth.

Drew Altizer

Date

Event

Location

Nov 27 Fri

Watch the tree lighting in Union Square It’s the official start of the holiday season, and this year Jordin Sparks will be there to sing some of your favorite carols. The ceremony starts at 6pm and the 30,000 lights do their twinkling thing around 6:40pm.

Union Square

Nov 27 Fri
Watch the tree lighting in Union Square
Union Square
It's the official start of the holiday season, and this year Jordin Sparks will be there to sing some of your favorite carols. The ceremony starts at 6pm and the 30,000 lights do their twinkling thing around 6:40pm.

