18 SF Events You Don’t Want to Miss This November

You already have all of the best stuff to do this fall and every seasonal festival worth going to on your calendar, but the SF fun trolley isn’t stopping just yet. This November there’s all of this neat stuff to do, too, only some of which involves exercising and most of which can be done while enjoying a cocktail or three.
Nov 4 Wed
Do triple axels in Union Square Grab your skates. The Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square opens up for 90-minute skating sessions, complete with plenty of couples skate sessions. Or, you know, solo skate sessions if that’s your thing.
Union Square
Nov 5 Thu
Try the in-house beers at Bon Marché Take a tour of Bon Marché’s recently unveiled in-house brewery, complete with savory French snacks. $45 gets you the beer and bites.
Nov 7 Sat
Be crabby You know what November 7th means, right? First day of Dungeness crab season! Buy your own or go to pretty much any SF restaurant and overindulge on a plate succulent crab.
Multiple locations
Nov 7 Sat
Get handsy at AT&T Park Discovery Day is a chance to learn so much science with hundreds of hands-on activities. Stop acting like you’re totally not a huge geek. Science rules.
Nov 8 Sun
Be Gay on the Bay Celebrate the LBGQTAAI community on a three-hour boat tour complete with complimentary beverages, bites, and entertainment. The $20 suggested donation goes directly to LGBTQ charities.
Nov 10 Tue
Go to a Fort Point beer-paired dinner $75 nets you four courses (like house-made gnudi and pear sausage) that’ll pair perfectly with the Fort Point brews you’ll be knocking back.
Nov 13-14
Buy wine. Drink wine! The SF Vintners Reserve is like a farmers' market... but for wine. Sample 200 different wines and then buy the ones you like, aka all of them.
Nov 13 Fri
Enjoy other people’s mortification At Mortified: Embarrassing Childhood Stories Told Live, grown-ups get on stage and tell the most humiliating stories from their childhoods for your viewing pleasure.
Nov 14 Sat
Watch Sonoma Plaza light up at dusk Take a trip out of the city to see eight acres of over 100,000 lights illuminate the Sonoma Plaza with a “wine country winter wonderland” theme. And then stay the night and go wine tasting the next day, duh.
Nov 15 Sun
Go wine tasting in SF Taste a selection of rare wines for just $15 at Harrington Wines’ annual open house from 2 to 6pm.
Nov 15 Sun
Drink ALL of the mezcal Get down with over 60 mezcals from 3 to 7pm at the grand tasting of Mexico in a Bottle, plus bites from local restaurants and music.
Nov 18 Wed
Make (and drink) some Thanksgiving punch Knock your holiday guests out with a boozy punch you’ll learn how to make (while drinking cocktails) at this entertaining class. Once it’s over, you’ll get to take a bottle home too.
Nov 19 Thu
Celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau Beaujolais Nouveau est arrivé and Cafe Claude is hosting complimentary tastings from 4 to 6pm followed by a $45 prix-fixe dinner and live jazz.
Nov 21 Sat
Try tons of fall and winter beers Taste fall- and winter-release beers from 75 breweries across the country at the “holiday edition” of the SF Craft Beer Festival.
Nov 21 Sat
Party for charity at the W Hotel The San Francisco Social (now in its 10th year) raises awareness for the SF Child Abuse Prevention Center. There’s an open bar, tasty apps, music, dancing, and so much more. All for a really good cause.
Nov 22 Sun
Drink fernet and watch gladiator games This first-come, first-served event is all about watching barbacks battle it out to crowds of cheering friends while enjoying SF’s favorite drink: Fernet-Branca.
Nov 26 Thu
Run a 5K You’re going to want a second piece of pie after dinner. Everyone wants a second piece of pie after dinner. Run this 5K benefitting the SF Food Bank and maybe you’ll even earn a third or a fourth.
Nov 27 Fri
Watch the tree lighting in Union Square It’s the official start of the holiday season, and this year Jordin Sparks will be there to sing some of your favorite carols. The ceremony starts at 6pm and the 30,000 lights do their twinkling thing around 6:40pm.
Union Square
