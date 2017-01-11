Sponsored

SF’s 21 Best Things to Do in September

Summer is technically about to be over for the rest of the country, but for everyone in SF, things are just starting to heat up. Like, literally the weather and also figuratively your social calendar. Which, in case it’s not clear, needs to have all of this stuff on it.

(Unless you’re not into sailboats, BBQ ribs, beer, and happiness, in which case you should probably just stay at home and catch a Raiders game on TV.) ﻿

Sep 1-Oct 4

See The Phantom of the Opera The Phaaaaaaantom of the Op-e-ra is here. But not just inside your mind! Catch the most successful musical of all time (maybe even with someone of the opposite sex!) before it leaves SF in October.

SHN Orpheum Theatre

Sep 4 Fri

Go nuts at an Almanac Beer Dinner A six-course dinner paired with Almanac beers. Expect dishes like a compressed salad of heirloom pumpkins to be paired with a delicious pumpkin sour.

TheLab

Sep 5 Sat

Billy Joel at AT&T Park. We repeat: Billy Joel at AT&T Park. You’ll have to buy tickets on StubHub, but this is the Piano Man’s only concert in California all year, so probably get on that.

AT&T Park

Sep 7 Mon

Sail across the Bay with an open bar There are Labor Day mattress sales and then there are Labor Day mattress SAILS. Casper is skipping the former in lieu of an afternoon on a sailboat with an open bar, passed bites, and a mattress to pass out on/try out. Tix are just $30.

Sausalito Yacht Harbor

Sep 12 Sat

Hit the 20th Street Block Party Two stages with performances from Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, Nick Waterhouse, Dominant Legs, and more. Plus lots of food and good stuff to drink. Entrance is free unless you wanna throw down $95 for VIP tix, which get you a private lounge, restrooms, free food and drinks, and special stage-view areas.

20th Street between Harrison and Bryant

Sep 12 Sat

Do Film Night in Washington Square Park Fargo in Washington Square Park? You betcha. The movie starts when the sun goes down. Bring a cuddle buddy or a blanket.

Washington Square Park

Sep 12 Sat

OD on choco at the Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival Chocolate, wine, and a hands-free ice cream sundae-eating contest. And you can do it all guilt-free ‘cause 100% of the profits are donated to San Francisco non-profit, Project Open Hand. OK fine, mostly guilt-free.

Ghirardelli Square

Sep 13 Sun

Culture your ass off at Opera in the Park You know what makes culture fun? When it’s free and you can drink during it.

Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park

Sep 14 Mon

Be there for the 49ers’ MNF season opener The Niners kick off the season with a MNF game against the Vikes… a game they actually might win! Maybe!

Levi’s Stadium

Sep 15 Tue

Dominate The Big Quiz Thing New York’s most popular trivia night finally comes to SF! It’s part pub quiz and part game show; the entrance is free, there are video and audio puzzles, and, oh yeah -- prizes on the line.

Neck of the Woods

Sep 15 Tue

House a BBQ ribs picnic at Starbelly Chow down on a feast of brown sugar-rubbed pork ribs, cornmeal grits, collard greens, fresh watermelon with mint, and butterscotch pudding… all on Starbelly’s gorgeous patio.

Starbelly

Sep 15 Tue

Check out the Chef Series at Benjamin Cooper Ben Steigers from Pabu will prepare an oyster inspiration, plus three to four canapés featuring local seafood. And it all goes down at your favorite impossible-to-find bar.

Benjamin Cooper

Sep 19 Sat

Tour de Fat New Belgium Brewing’s traveling celebration of all things bicycles comes to SF with live music, sideshow acts, a bike parade, costumes, and most important: craft beer. And it’s all for a good cause (the San Francisco Bike Coalition and Bay Area Ridge Trail Council).

Golden Gate Park

Sep 20 Sun

Bloody Mary Festival THREE HOURS of unlimited tasting of the Bay’s best Bloodys. Plus, food trucks and music. Drink your hangover away with delicious concoctions from Foreign Cinema, Elixir, Maven, and a bunch more. VIP tix get you in 45 minutes before everyone else.

The Midway

Sep 21 Mon

Beer & cheese tasting Who says you need wine with your cheese? Taste five limited-production, hand-made cheeses paired with five craft brews for $39.

Mission Cheese

Sep 25 Fri

Cotopaxi Questival You’ll have 24 hours to complete a range of crazy challenges like cartwheeling across the Golden Gate Bridge and taking selfies with llamas. All for a chance to race across seven countries and win a trip around the world. And amazing memories, duh.

Chrissy Field

Sep 25 Fri

Oktoberfest by the Bay Sausage and sauerkraut, Bavarian brass bands, and so much ice-cold beer.

Pier 48

Sep 26 Sat

CykelScramble It’s a crazy mixed-terrain/obstacle course bike relay race with tons of food trucks, a Lagunitas beer garden, and performances from Cold War Kids and Geographer. Oh, and it’s totally free!

Marin County Fairgrounds

Sep 26 Sat

Film Night in Dolores Park Great Scott! It’s Back to the Future in Dolores Park! BYOBaB (beer and blankets).

Dolores Park

Sep 27 Sun

Folsom Street Fair If we have to explain it to you, then you probably don’t want to go. Just think: leather, fetish gear, and so much nudity.

Folsom St between 8th and 13th Streets

Sep 27 Sun

StreetWars It’s a three-week-long, 24/7, water gun assassination tournament and yes you just read that right. Take out your target and then take on theirs… all while living in complete and total fear. Registration closes on Sept 20th.

All over SF

