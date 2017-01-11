SF’s 21 Best Things to Do in September

Summer is technically about to be over for the rest of the country, but for everyone in SF, things are just starting to heat up. Like, literally the weather and also figuratively your social calendar. Which, in case it’s not clear, needs to have all of this stuff on it.
(Unless you’re not into sailboats, BBQ ribs, beer, and happiness, in which case you should probably just stay at home and catch a Raiders game on TV.)
More Like This
Date
Event
Location
Sep 1-Oct 4
See The Phantom of the Opera The Phaaaaaaantom of the Op-e-ra is here. But not just inside your mind! Catch the most successful musical of all time (maybe even with someone of the opposite sex!) before it leaves SF in October.
See The Phantom of the Opera SHN Orpheum Theatre The Phaaaaaaantom of the Op-e-ra is here. But not just inside your mind! Catch the most successful musical of all time (maybe even with someone of the opposite sex!) before it leaves SF in October.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Fri
Go nuts at an Almanac Beer Dinner A six-course dinner paired with Almanac beers. Expect dishes like a compressed salad of heirloom pumpkins to be paired with a delicious pumpkin sour.
Go nuts at an Almanac Beer Dinner TheLab A six-course dinner paired with Almanac beers. Expect dishes like a compressed salad of heirloom pumpkins to be paired with a delicious pumpkin sour.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Sat
Billy Joel at AT&T Park. We repeat: Billy Joel at AT&T Park. You’ll have to buy tickets on StubHub, but this is the Piano Man’s only concert in California all year, so probably get on that.
Billy Joel at AT&T Park. We repeat: Billy Joel at AT&T Park. AT&T Park You’ll have to buy tickets on StubHub, but this is the Piano Man’s only concert in California all year, so probably get on that.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 7 Mon
Sail across the Bay with an open bar There are Labor Day mattress sales and then there are Labor Day mattress SAILS. Casper is skipping the former in lieu of an afternoon on a sailboat with an open bar, passed bites, and a mattress to pass out on/try out. Tix are just $30.
Sausalito Yacht Harbor
Sail across the Bay with an open bar Sausalito Yacht Harbor There are Labor Day mattress sales and then there are Labor Day mattress SAILS. Casper is skipping the former in lieu of an afternoon on a sailboat with an open bar, passed bites, and a mattress to pass out on/try out. Tix are just $30.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Hit the 20th Street Block Party Two stages with performances from Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, Nick Waterhouse, Dominant Legs, and more. Plus lots of food and good stuff to drink. Entrance is free unless you wanna throw down $95 for VIP tix, which get you a private lounge, restrooms, free food and drinks, and special stage-view areas.
20th Street between Harrison and Bryant
Hit the 20th Street Block Party 20th Street between Harrison and Bryant Two stages with performances from Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, Nick Waterhouse, Dominant Legs, and more. Plus lots of food and good stuff to drink. Entrance is free unless you wanna throw down $95 for VIP tix, which get you a private lounge, restrooms, free food and drinks, and special stage-view areas.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Do Film Night in Washington Square Park Fargo in Washington Square Park? You betcha. The movie starts when the sun goes down. Bring a cuddle buddy or a blanket.
Washington Square Park
Do Film Night in Washington Square Park Washington Square Park Fargo in Washington Square Park? You betcha. The movie starts when the sun goes down. Bring a cuddle buddy or a blanket.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
OD on choco at the Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival Chocolate, wine, and a hands-free ice cream sundae-eating contest. And you can do it all guilt-free ‘cause 100% of the profits are donated to San Francisco non-profit, Project Open Hand. OK fine, mostly guilt-free.
Ghirardelli Square
OD on choco at the Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival Ghirardelli Square Chocolate, wine, and a hands-free ice cream sundae-eating contest. And you can do it all guilt-free ‘cause 100% of the profits are donated to San Francisco non-profit, Project Open Hand. OK fine, mostly guilt-free.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 13 Sun
Culture your ass off at Opera in the Park You know what makes culture fun? When it’s free and you can drink during it.
Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park
Culture your ass off at Opera in the Park Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park You know what makes culture fun? When it’s free and you can drink during it.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 14 Mon
Be there for the 49ers’ MNF season opener The Niners kick off the season with a MNF game against the Vikes… a game they actually might win! Maybe!
Be there for the 49ers’ MNF season opener Levi’s Stadium The Niners kick off the season with a MNF game against the Vikes… a game they actually might win! Maybe!
Date
Event
Location
Sep 15 Tue
Dominate The Big Quiz Thing New York’s most popular trivia night finally comes to SF! It’s part pub quiz and part game show; the entrance is free, there are video and audio puzzles, and, oh yeah -- prizes on the line.
Dominate The Big Quiz Thing Neck of the Woods New York’s most popular trivia night finally comes to SF! It’s part pub quiz and part game show; the entrance is free, there are video and audio puzzles, and, oh yeah -- prizes on the line.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 15 Tue
House a BBQ ribs picnic at Starbelly Chow down on a feast of brown sugar-rubbed pork ribs, cornmeal grits, collard greens, fresh watermelon with mint, and butterscotch pudding… all on Starbelly’s gorgeous patio.
House a BBQ ribs picnic at Starbelly Starbelly Chow down on a feast of brown sugar-rubbed pork ribs, cornmeal grits, collard greens, fresh watermelon with mint, and butterscotch pudding… all on Starbelly’s gorgeous patio.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 15 Tue
Check out the Chef Series at Benjamin Cooper Ben Steigers from Pabu will prepare an oyster inspiration, plus three to four canapés featuring local seafood. And it all goes down at your favorite impossible-to-find bar.
Benjamin Cooper
Check out the Chef Series at Benjamin Cooper Benjamin Cooper Ben Steigers from Pabu will prepare an oyster inspiration, plus three to four canapés featuring local seafood. And it all goes down at your favorite impossible-to-find bar.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Tour de Fat New Belgium Brewing’s traveling celebration of all things bicycles comes to SF with live music, sideshow acts, a bike parade, costumes, and most important: craft beer. And it’s all for a good cause (the San Francisco Bike Coalition and Bay Area Ridge Trail Council).
Golden Gate Park
Tour de Fat Golden Gate Park New Belgium Brewing’s traveling celebration of all things bicycles comes to SF with live music, sideshow acts, a bike parade, costumes, and most important: craft beer. And it’s all for a good cause (the San Francisco Bike Coalition and Bay Area Ridge Trail Council).
Date
Event
Location
Sep 20 Sun
Bloody Mary Festival THREE HOURS of unlimited tasting of the Bay’s best Bloodys. Plus, food trucks and music. Drink your hangover away with delicious concoctions from Foreign Cinema, Elixir, Maven, and a bunch more. VIP tix get you in 45 minutes before everyone else.
Bloody Mary Festival The Midway THREE HOURS of unlimited tasting of the Bay’s best Bloodys. Plus, food trucks and music. Drink your hangover away with delicious concoctions from Foreign Cinema, Elixir, Maven, and a bunch more. VIP tix get you in 45 minutes before everyone else.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 21 Mon
Beer & cheese tasting Who says you need wine with your cheese? Taste five limited-production, hand-made cheeses paired with five craft brews for $39.
Beer & cheese tasting Mission Cheese Who says you need wine with your cheese? Taste five limited-production, hand-made cheeses paired with five craft brews for $39.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Cotopaxi Questival You’ll have 24 hours to complete a range of crazy challenges like cartwheeling across the Golden Gate Bridge and taking selfies with llamas. All for a chance to race across seven countries and win a trip around the world. And amazing memories, duh.
Chrissy Field
Cotopaxi Questival Chrissy Field You’ll have 24 hours to complete a range of crazy challenges like cartwheeling across the Golden Gate Bridge and taking selfies with llamas. All for a chance to race across seven countries and win a trip around the world. And amazing memories, duh.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Oktoberfest by the Bay Sausage and sauerkraut, Bavarian brass bands, and so much ice-cold beer.
Oktoberfest by the Bay Pier 48 Sausage and sauerkraut, Bavarian brass bands, and so much ice-cold beer.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26 Sat
CykelScramble It’s a crazy mixed-terrain/obstacle course bike relay race with tons of food trucks, a Lagunitas beer garden, and performances from Cold War Kids and Geographer. Oh, and it’s totally free!
Marin County Fairgrounds
CykelScramble Marin County Fairgrounds It’s a crazy mixed-terrain/obstacle course bike relay race with tons of food trucks, a Lagunitas beer garden, and performances from Cold War Kids and Geographer. Oh, and it’s totally free!
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26 Sat
Film Night in Dolores Park Great Scott! It’s Back to the Future in Dolores Park! BYOBaB (beer and blankets).
Dolores Park
Film Night in Dolores Park Dolores Park Great Scott! It’s Back to the Future in Dolores Park! BYOBaB (beer and blankets).
Date
Event
Location
Sep 27 Sun
Folsom Street Fair If we have to explain it to you, then you probably don’t want to go. Just think: leather, fetish gear, and so much nudity.
Folsom St between 8th and 13th Streets
Folsom Street Fair Folsom St between 8th and 13th Streets If we have to explain it to you, then you probably don’t want to go. Just think: leather, fetish gear, and so much nudity.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 27 Sun
StreetWars It’s a three-week-long, 24/7, water gun assassination tournament and yes you just read that right. Take out your target and then take on theirs… all while living in complete and total fear. Registration closes on Sept 20th.
All over SF
StreetWars All over SF It’s a three-week-long, 24/7, water gun assassination tournament and yes you just read that right. Take out your target and then take on theirs… all while living in complete and total fear. Registration closes on Sept 20th.