The Ultimate Bay Area Outdoor Summer Concert Guide

If you want your summer to rock, you’ve gotta have a plan... and that plan definitely needs to include lots of outdoor concerts. Now that festival season is close upon us, we’ve outlined the very best outdoor shows in the Bay Area from April through September, including a ton that are BYOB and totally free.
Date
Event
Location
May 1-Oct 30
Yerba Buena Gardens Festival Gear up for over 75 free performances, which include Thursday lunchtime concerts, as well as tons of live music on the weekends. Most performances take place in the early afternoon, so check the calendar to find out who’s coming up.
Yerba Buena Gardens
Date
Event
Location
May 19-Sep 8
Todos Santos Plaza Music & Market Series Every Thursday in Concord, you can not only do all of your farmers market shopping, but you can also listen to live music, including salsa, reggae, and country -- for free -- which is a very good price, considering you just spent $15 on a tiny jar of local, organic honey.
Todos Santos Plaza, Concord
Date
Event
Location
May 27-29
BottleRock Music, food, wine, and brew are all on center stage at this three-day festival featuring bands like Death Cab for Cutie, Cold War Kids, Lenny Kravitz, and Stevie Wonder.
The Napa Expo, Napa
Date
Event
Location
May 27-Sep 2
Music on the Square Every Friday from 6pm to 8pm, gather to listen to free jazz, blues, soul, pop, and more.
Courthouse Square, Redwood City
Date
Event
Location
May 29-Sep 4
Sunset by the Lake Summer Concert Series The lineup has yet to be announced, but previous acts included a Tom Petty cover band and a band that played only hits of the '80s, so a good time is pretty much guaranteed. Vendors sell food at the event, but you can also bring your own picnic.
On the Lawn by the Lake at City Hall
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3-4
Paul Simon When we think back on all the crap we learned in high school, we're just happy that discovering Paul Simon was a part of it. He’s playing two shows at the Greek that will include new songs and old favorites.
The Greek Theater, Berkeley
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3-Aug 26
Downtown Pleasanton Concert in the Park Every Friday from 7pm to 8:30pm, gather to enjoy free concerts that include big bands, '50s and '60s oldies, rock, and blues. Bring a blanket and pick up dinner to-go from a local restaurant.
Lions Wayside Park, Pleasanton
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Live 105 BFD Live 105’s annual summer concert is back with a full day of music from bands like Bad Religion, The Naked and Famous, Silversun Pickups, and The Offspring.
Shoreline Amphitheater
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Thu
Bob Dylan & Mavis Staples If you love Bob Dylan (does anyone not love Bob Dylan?), this is the perfect chance to see him play his classic hits while he promotes his new album.
The Greek Theater, Berkeley
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10-Sep 30
Point Richmond Summer Musical Festival On the second Friday of June, July, August, and September (and the final Friday of September), you can go to one of the best outdoor musical festivals in the Bay for free. The lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but there will be bands from the Bay Area and beyond.
Downtown Point Richmond, Point Richmond
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11-12
North Beach Festival The acts haven’t been announced yet, but you can always count on some good live music at SF’s oldest street fair.
North Beach
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Sun
Haight-Ashbury Street Fair This street fair is guaranteed to have huge crowds of tourists, lots of people smoking publically, and an epic Battle of the Bands.
Upper Haight
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15-Aug 10
Music in the Park Another free way to listen to music in Redwood City, this concert series also features a range of music and happens every Wednesday from 6 to 8pm in June, July, and August.
Stafford Park, Redwood City
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
SF Opera at AT&T Park OK, so it’s just a simulcast, but it’s still a great way to experience the opera for free and this year’s performance is Carmen. There will be some violence, nudity, and suggestive behavior... so, score.
AT&T Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2-3
Fillmore Jazz Festival The largest free jazz festival on the West Coast never disappoints, thanks to live music from three stages (plus, you know, lots of really good food and beer gardens).
Fillmore Street between Jackson and Eddy
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5-26
Tuesday Night Blues at Todos Santos Plaza Every Tuesday night in July, a blues band performs in this popular plaza.
Todos Santos Plaza, Concord
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Thu
Diana Ross Grab your baby love for a pre-concert sunset dinner at the vineyard and a night with Diana Ross.
Wente Vineyards
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28 Thu
Boz Scaggs & The Robert Cray Band Do the lido shuffle to Wente Vineyards where your evening includes dinner and music from a Bay Area legend.
Wente Vineyards
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Sat
Dead & Company The Grateful Dead said the last tour was the last, but we’re pretty sure as long as any members are alive, they’ll keep finding a way to play long sets full of fan favorites. For this show, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir will be joined by John Mayer, Allman Brothers' bassist Oteil Burbridge, and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.
Shoreline Amphitheater
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5-7
Outside Lands This epic, three-day/night concert in the park includes performances by LCD Soundsystem, Duran Duran, Radiohead, Air, and Lionel Richie. Plus, the food selection is some of the best you'll find at any outdoor festival.
Golden Gate Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Wed
Huey Lewis and the News If This Is It... You definitely want to see Huey live in concert before it’s over.
Wente Vineyards
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Sun
Jerry Day Jerry Day is all about celebrating one of SF’s biggest icons: Jerry Garcia. And how could one celebrate the musical icon without lots of live music and Grateful Dead covers? (Wait, don't answer that)...
Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, McLaren Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Tue
Lynyrd Skynyrd If you’ve ever wanted to sing along to “Sweet Home Alabama” in a place other than a dive bar at 1am, Wente Vineyards is the place to do it.
Wente Vineyards
Date
Event
Location
Aug 24 Wed
Heart, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Cheap Trick Do you love rock 'n' roll? That’s what we thought.
Shoreline Amphitheater
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Mon
Dave Matthews Band If you’re a DMB fan, then this has likely been on your calendar for months, especially since this tour marks their 25th anniversary. They’re taking a break come 2017, so make sure you don’t miss this one even though you’ve seen them over a hundred times already.
The Greek Theater, Berkeley
Date
Event
Location
Sep 11 Sun
Opera in the Park Bring a picnic (and wine) to this free performance celebrating the opening of San Francisco Opera’s 94th season.
Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park
