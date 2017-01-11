The Ultimate Bay Area Outdoor Summer Concert Guide

Sunset by the Lake Summer Concert Series The lineup has yet to be announced, but previous acts included a Tom Petty cover band and a band that played only hits of the '80s, so a good time is pretty much guaranteed. Vendors sell food at the event, but you can also bring your own picnic.

Sunset by the Lake Summer Concert Series On the Lawn by the Lake at City Hall The lineup has yet to be announced, but previous acts included a Tom Petty cover band and a band that played only hits of the '80s, so a good time is pretty much guaranteed. Vendors sell food at the event, but you can also bring your own picnic.