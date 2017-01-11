13 Events You Can't Miss at This Year's SF Beer Week

We're just a few days out from the 8th Annual San Francisco Beer Week (a very big week for beer lovers), and if you have one of the 3,000 coveted Gala tickets, get ready for non-stop sampling of 300+ brews from the 112 participating breweries, including special releases from a few SF mainstays like Shmaltz Brewing (He’brew) and ThirstyBear. If, however, you're ticket-less, don't fret: this is beer WEEK. You’ve got time to catch up.

Some of SF Beer Week’s best events let you sample rare beers or special releases in an intimate setting with the brewers on hand to answer questions, while the special dinners and meet-the-brewer events can be pretty damn fun -- although you should expect the beer to share the spotlight with food. And while we love our local breweries, the fest is also the time to take advantage of out-of-towners you don’t get to sample as often, like heavy-hitters Dogfish Head and Lost Abbey.

