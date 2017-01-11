Events

13 Events You Can't Miss at This Year's SF Beer Week

SF Beer Week

We're just a few days out from the 8th Annual San Francisco Beer Week (a very big week for beer lovers), and if you have one of the 3,000 coveted Gala tickets, get ready for non-stop sampling of 300+ brews from the 112 participating breweries, including special releases from a few SF mainstays like Shmaltz Brewing (He’brew) and ThirstyBear. If, however, you're ticket-less, don't fret: this is beer WEEK. You’ve got time to catch up. 

Some of SF Beer Week’s best events let you sample rare beers or special releases in an intimate setting with the brewers on hand to answer questions, while the special dinners and meet-the-brewer events can be pretty damn fun -- although you should expect the beer to share the spotlight with food. And while we love our local breweries, the fest is also the time to take advantage of out-of-towners you don’t get to sample as often, like heavy-hitters Dogfish Head and Lost Abbey.
 

SF Beer Week

Date

Event

Location

Jan 23 Sat

Drink new beers and eat BBQ at The Rare Barrel It’s superstar (Rare Barrel) meets superstar (The Bruery) for a day/night of sampling 10 beers and eating BBQ. Look for the sky to open up and the sun to shine directly onto 940 Parker St on Saturday, from 2-10pm.

The Rare Barrel

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 23 Sat

Hit the Sacramento All Stars Tap Takeover This is one of the only events that you should want to hit featuring out of town breweries, exclusively, because they are all good (not to mention many SF bars are pouring these brews right now).

Liquid Gold

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 24 Sun

Pucker up with Almanac Sounds like they are gonna flood the place with a sour beer. Get ready.

Ale Arsenal

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 24 Sun

Prepare for the Battle of the Guilds SF, LA, and SD (brewing guilds) will go toe-to-toe. Who doesn’t like a SoCal/NoCal challenge? Forty-five breweries will be there.

Sessions at the Presidio

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 25 Mon

Hit the East Bay All Stars Tap Takeover Head on back to this hot tap room for a beer lineup that is a little like the 1989 SF Giants lineup (bunch of all stars and a whole lot of players you just really like).

Liquid Gold

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 25 Mon

Grub out at Drake’s v. Henhouse Beer Dinner One of only a couple beer/food events on my list, notably, this evening is the debut of the Oaktown Throwdown.

Drake’s Dealership

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 25 Mon

Enter a beer pong tournament Black Hammer’s BeerFest wants you to step up and throw down. This event will be epic (to watch).

Black Hammer Brewery

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 26 Tue

Drink your beer rare It's the second Drake’s event, but this is different, they will release of some rare and sought after sours from their cellar at the barrel house. Clearly, I’m hot on Drake’s.

Drake’s Barrel House

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 27 Wed

Hit the 2nd Annual Battle of the Bay Seventeen breweries are scheduled for a head-to-head showdown (winner takes home... um... bragging rights!)

Diving Dog Brewhouse

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 28 Thu

Catch a buzz and a heady flick Magnolia Pub & Brewery is hosting a Grateful Dead-themed dinner and a movie.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 29 Fri

Enjoy rarities and favorites with Social Kitchen & Brewery The tap list for the evening is strong... let it pull you in.

Church Key

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 30 Sat

It's another tap takeover! Although it sounds a little pedestrian on the surface, this is a chance to drink beer from Fort Point and Headlands. Enough said.

Amsterdam Café

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 30 Sat

It's the Celebrator Beer News 28th Anniversary Party It's the grand finale for SF Beer Week with 30 breweries pouring at this fundraiser for the California Craft Brewers Association.

Trumer Brauerei

Add

