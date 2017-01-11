13 Events You Can't Miss at This Year's SF Beer Week

We're just a few days out from the 8th Annual San Francisco Beer Week (a very big week for beer lovers), and if you have one of the 3,000 coveted Gala tickets, get ready for non-stop sampling of 300+ brews from the 112 participating breweries, including special releases from a few SF mainstays like Shmaltz Brewing (He’brew) and ThirstyBear. If, however, you're ticket-less, don't fret: this is beer WEEK. You’ve got time to catch up.
Some of SF Beer Week’s best events let you sample rare beers or special releases in an intimate setting with the brewers on hand to answer questions, while the special dinners and meet-the-brewer events can be pretty damn fun -- although you should expect the beer to share the spotlight with food. And while we love our local breweries, the fest is also the time to take advantage of out-of-towners you don’t get to sample as often, like heavy-hitters Dogfish Head and Lost Abbey.
Jan 23 Sat
Drink new beers and eat BBQ at The Rare Barrel The Rare Barrel It’s superstar (Rare Barrel) meets superstar (The Bruery) for a day/night of sampling 10 beers and eating BBQ. Look for the sky to open up and the sun to shine directly onto 940 Parker St on Saturday, from 2-10pm.
Jan 23 Sat
Hit the Sacramento All Stars Tap Takeover Liquid Gold This is one of the only events that you should want to hit featuring out of town breweries, exclusively, because they are all good (not to mention many SF bars are pouring these brews right now).
Jan 24 Sun
Pucker up with Almanac Ale Arsenal Sounds like they are gonna flood the place with a sour beer. Get ready.
Jan 24 Sun
Prepare for the Battle of the Guilds Sessions at the Presidio SF, LA, and SD (brewing guilds) will go toe-to-toe. Who doesn’t like a SoCal/NoCal challenge? Forty-five breweries will be there.
Jan 25 Mon
Hit the East Bay All Stars Tap Takeover Liquid Gold Head on back to this hot tap room for a beer lineup that is a little like the 1989 SF Giants lineup (bunch of all stars and a whole lot of players you just really like).
Jan 25 Mon
Grub out at Drake’s v. Henhouse Beer Dinner Drake’s Dealership One of only a couple beer/food events on my list, notably, this evening is the debut of the Oaktown Throwdown.
Jan 25 Mon
Enter a beer pong tournament Black Hammer Brewery Black Hammer’s BeerFest wants you to step up and throw down. This event will be epic (to watch).
Jan 26 Tue
Drink your beer rare Drake’s Barrel House It's the second Drake’s event, but this is different, they will release of some rare and sought after sours from their cellar at the barrel house. Clearly, I’m hot on Drake’s.
Jan 27 Wed
Hit the 2nd Annual Battle of the Bay Diving Dog Brewhouse Seventeen breweries are scheduled for a head-to-head showdown (winner takes home... um... bragging rights!)
Jan 28 Thu
Catch a buzz and a heady flick Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Magnolia Pub & Brewery is hosting a Grateful Dead-themed dinner and a movie.
Jan 29 Fri
Enjoy rarities and favorites with Social Kitchen & Brewery Church Key The tap list for the evening is strong... let it pull you in.
Jan 30 Sat
It's another tap takeover! Amsterdam Café Although it sounds a little pedestrian on the surface, this is a chance to drink beer from Fort Point and Headlands. Enough said.
Jan 30 Sat
It's the Celebrator Beer News 28th Anniversary Party Trumer Brauerei It's the grand finale for SF Beer Week with 30 breweries pouring at this fundraiser for the California Craft Brewers Association.