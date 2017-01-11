The Best Kinky Events in San Francisco

All the time

Union Square

The SF Citadel is arguably the best dungeon in San Francisco and hosts a number of parties with names like Transmission, Master’s Den, and Taboo, each catering to a specific fetish. BDSM practitioners frequently play here on the weekends. If you’re looking for your first spanking or have been fantasizing about meeting a domme, this should be your first stop. If you’re new, you’re encouraged to watch and learn -- this place is all about safe, sane, and consensual play. Most parties are under 30 bucks.



Twist Private Party at Twist SF

Fridays and Saturdays

Email to find out

This place has a club setting with a dance floor... but there are also play areas, massage tables, and showers (towels included, natch). If you’re a single dude, grab a friend -- the party doesn’t take single guys. You have to email for an invitation, but if you’re more into group sex than more hardcore kink, this is going to be your spot.

