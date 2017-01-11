Events

All the Best Stuff to Do in San Francisco This Fall

Published On 09/23/2015
Flickr/John Curley

Admit it: summer in SF kinda sucks; fall is really where it’s at. And this fall it’s REALLY where it’s at, with a zillion Oktoberfest events, a gazillion festivals, and all of the stuff you can do below, from joining a Berlin-style ping-pong league to drinking 60 beers on a historic WWII Liberty ship. ﻿

Press Club

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27 Sun

Celebrate the beginning of the wine harvest $30 gets you three hours of sips of 16 California wines, including a few lesser-known producers.

Press Club

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27 Sun

Pull your ass-less chaps out of storage And put ‘em on, well, *not* your butt. Folsom Street Fair, the world’s biggest leather event, only happens once a year. Leather optional.

Folsom St

Add
American Tripps

Date

Event

Location

Sep 28 Mon

Join a Berlin-style ping-pong league Spend six Monday nights this fall playing Berlin-style ping-pong in a secret clubhouse. Don’t have a team? No worries, they’ll assign you one.

A secret clubhouse

Add
Sake Day

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Drink ALL of the sake Take a break from all of that Oktoberfest beer drinking to go to Sake Day 2015. Taste more than 200 sakes, purchase sake not usually available in the US, and make memories in the Pika Pika photo booth. Tix are $75 advanced; $85 at the door.

SF Armory

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 5 Mon

Watch the Blue Angels Your friends with rooftops are always very popular this time of year since that’s kinda the best place to catch this annual boat and air show.

In the water and the air/Fisherman’s Wharf

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 11 Sun

Watch the Raiders vs. the Broncos This rivalry always makes for a great matchup; just wear black no matter who you’re rooting for.

O.co Coliseum

Add
Flickr/Jasper Gregory

Date

Event

Location

Oct 11 Sun

Decompress from Burning Man Not sure why you need to decompress from a week of decompressing a month later, but it’s a good chance to catch up with Burner friends and talk about how tough life is in the default world.

Esprit Park

Add

Andrew Mager/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Treasure Island Music Festival Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:

From The National to deadmau5 to FKA Twigs, San Francisco Bay is getting invaded again by the Treasure Island Music Festival this fall. Jam along to this year's lineup with all of SF shining behind the stage, and thank your lucky stars this city's treasure is far from buried.

Treasure Island

Add
Flickr/Matthew Roth

Date

Event

Location

Oct 22 Thu

Root for the Niners to beat Seattle It might be a rough season for the Niners, but no matter what, the home game against the Seahawks is bound to be intense.

Levi’s Stadium

Add
National Liberty Ship Memorial

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Drink Brews on the Bay The SF Brewers Guild is serving up 60 different beers and live music on the S.S. Jeremiah O’Brien. Ahoy.

Pier 45

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Jane Says... see us live Buy tix on StubHub to see Jane’s Addiction play Ritual de lo Habitual in its entirety.

The Warfield

Add
Flickr/Pilar Woodman

Date

Event

Location

Oct 30 Fri

Celebrate Halloween for two days Ghost Ship might just be SF’s most loved Halloween event. This year’s theme? “Annihilation.”

Pier 70

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 16 Mon

Spend an evening with David Sedaris It’ll cost ya $70-$90, but there’s no one better at storytelling than David Sedaris.

War Memorial Opera House

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21-Dec 20

Celebrate the holidays in Victorian London (in SF) The Great Dickens Christmas Fair is seriously a one-of-a-kind event with the entire Cow Palace transformed into old London. Shopping, dancing, and most importantly: drinking.

Cow Palace

Add

Turkey Trot

Date

Event

Location

Nov 26 Thu

Run five miles on Thanksgiving The SF Turkey Trot is the perfect way to earn seconds, thirds, and a fifth piece of pie.

Golden Gate Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 27 Fri

Watch the tree light up The annual Great Tree Lighting ceremony will happen the Friday after Thanksgiving around 6pm. Be there to kick off the holiday season.

Union Square

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 11 Fri

Get your Chris Robinson groove on His current band is called the Chris Robinson Brotherhood. You remember him from the Black Crowes and his short-lived marriage to Kate Hudson.

The Fillmore

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Dress up like Santa Okay, so it hasn’t been officially scheduled yet but the madness and mayhem of SantaCon will likely go down on this Saturday.

All over SF

Add

