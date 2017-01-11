All the Best Stuff to Do in San Francisco This Fall

Admit it: summer in SF kinda sucks; fall is really where it’s at. And this fall it’s REALLY where it’s at, with a zillion Oktoberfest events, a gazillion festivals, and all of the stuff you can do below, from joining a Berlin-style ping-pong league to drinking 60 beers on a historic WWII Liberty ship.
More Like This
Date
Event
Location
Sep 27 Sun
Celebrate the beginning of the wine harvest $30 gets you three hours of sips of 16 California wines, including a few lesser-known producers.
Press Club
Celebrate the beginning of the wine harvest Press Club $30 gets you three hours of sips of 16 California wines, including a few lesser-known producers.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 27 Sun
Pull your ass-less chaps out of storage And put ‘em on, well, *not* your butt. Folsom Street Fair, the world’s biggest leather event, only happens once a year. Leather optional.
Folsom St
Pull your ass-less chaps out of storage Folsom St And put ‘em on, well, *not* your butt. Folsom Street Fair, the world’s biggest leather event, only happens once a year. Leather optional.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 28 Mon
Join a Berlin-style ping-pong league Spend six Monday nights this fall playing Berlin-style ping-pong in a secret clubhouse. Don’t have a team? No worries, they’ll assign you one.
A secret clubhouse
Join a Berlin-style ping-pong league A secret clubhouse Spend six Monday nights this fall playing Berlin-style ping-pong in a secret clubhouse. Don’t have a team? No worries, they’ll assign you one.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Drink ALL of the sake Take a break from all of that Oktoberfest beer drinking to go to Sake Day 2015. Taste more than 200 sakes, purchase sake not usually available in the US, and make memories in the Pika Pika photo booth. Tix are $75 advanced; $85 at the door.
SF Armory
Drink ALL of the sake SF Armory Take a break from all of that Oktoberfest beer drinking to go to Sake Day 2015. Taste more than 200 sakes, purchase sake not usually available in the US, and make memories in the Pika Pika photo booth. Tix are $75 advanced; $85 at the door.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 5 Mon
Watch the Blue Angels Your friends with rooftops are always very popular this time of year since that’s kinda the best place to catch this annual boat and air show.
In the water and the air/Fisherman’s Wharf
Watch the Blue Angels In the water and the air/Fisherman’s Wharf Your friends with rooftops are always very popular this time of year since that’s kinda the best place to catch this annual boat and air show.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 11 Sun
Watch the Raiders vs. the Broncos This rivalry always makes for a great matchup; just wear black no matter who you’re rooting for.
O.co Coliseum
Watch the Raiders vs. the Broncos O.co Coliseum This rivalry always makes for a great matchup; just wear black no matter who you’re rooting for.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 11 Sun
Decompress from Burning Man Not sure why you need to decompress from a week of decompressing a month later, but it’s a good chance to catch up with Burner friends and talk about how tough life is in the default world.
Esprit Park
Decompress from Burning Man Esprit Park Not sure why you need to decompress from a week of decompressing a month later, but it’s a good chance to catch up with Burner friends and talk about how tough life is in the default world.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17 Sat
Treasure Island Music Festival
Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
From The National to deadmau5 to FKA Twigs, San Francisco Bay is getting invaded again by the Treasure Island Music Festival this fall. Jam along to this year's lineup with all of SF shining behind the stage, and thank your lucky stars this city's treasure is far from buried.
Treasure Island
Treasure Island Music Festival
Treasure Island
Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
From The National to deadmau5 to FKA Twigs, San Francisco Bay is getting invaded again by the Treasure Island Music Festival this fall. Jam along to this year's lineup with all of SF shining behind the stage, and thank your lucky stars this city's treasure is far from buried.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 22 Thu
Root for the Niners to beat Seattle It might be a rough season for the Niners, but no matter what, the home game against the Seahawks is bound to be intense.
Levi’s Stadium
Root for the Niners to beat Seattle Levi’s Stadium It might be a rough season for the Niners, but no matter what, the home game against the Seahawks is bound to be intense.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 24 Sat
Drink Brews on the Bay The SF Brewers Guild is serving up 60 different beers and live music on the S.S. Jeremiah O’Brien. Ahoy.
Pier 45
Drink Brews on the Bay Pier 45 The SF Brewers Guild is serving up 60 different beers and live music on the S.S. Jeremiah O’Brien. Ahoy.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 24 Sat
Jane Says... see us live Buy tix on StubHub to see Jane’s Addiction play Ritual de lo Habitual in its entirety.
The Warfield
Jane Says... see us live The Warfield Buy tix on StubHub to see Jane’s Addiction play Ritual de lo Habitual in its entirety.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 30 Fri
Celebrate Halloween for two days Ghost Ship might just be SF’s most loved Halloween event. This year’s theme? “Annihilation.”
Pier 70
Celebrate Halloween for two days Pier 70 Ghost Ship might just be SF’s most loved Halloween event. This year’s theme? “Annihilation.”
Date
Event
Location
Nov 16 Mon
Spend an evening with David Sedaris It’ll cost ya $70-$90, but there’s no one better at storytelling than David Sedaris.
War Memorial Opera House
Spend an evening with David Sedaris War Memorial Opera House It’ll cost ya $70-$90, but there’s no one better at storytelling than David Sedaris.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 21-Dec 20
Celebrate the holidays in Victorian London (in SF) The Great Dickens Christmas Fair is seriously a one-of-a-kind event with the entire Cow Palace transformed into old London. Shopping, dancing, and most importantly: drinking.
Cow Palace
Celebrate the holidays in Victorian London (in SF) Cow Palace The Great Dickens Christmas Fair is seriously a one-of-a-kind event with the entire Cow Palace transformed into old London. Shopping, dancing, and most importantly: drinking.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 26 Thu
Run five miles on Thanksgiving The SF Turkey Trot is the perfect way to earn seconds, thirds, and a fifth piece of pie.
Golden Gate Park
Run five miles on Thanksgiving Golden Gate Park The SF Turkey Trot is the perfect way to earn seconds, thirds, and a fifth piece of pie.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 27 Fri
Watch the tree light up The annual Great Tree Lighting ceremony will happen the Friday after Thanksgiving around 6pm. Be there to kick off the holiday season.
Union Square
Watch the tree light up Union Square The annual Great Tree Lighting ceremony will happen the Friday after Thanksgiving around 6pm. Be there to kick off the holiday season.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 11 Fri
Get your Chris Robinson groove on His current band is called the Chris Robinson Brotherhood. You remember him from the Black Crowes and his short-lived marriage to Kate Hudson.
The Fillmore
Get your Chris Robinson groove on The Fillmore His current band is called the Chris Robinson Brotherhood. You remember him from the Black Crowes and his short-lived marriage to Kate Hudson.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 12 Sat
Dress up like Santa Okay, so it hasn’t been officially scheduled yet but the madness and mayhem of SantaCon will likely go down on this Saturday.
All over SF
Dress up like Santa All over SF Okay, so it hasn’t been officially scheduled yet but the madness and mayhem of SantaCon will likely go down on this Saturday.