The Best Stuff to Do in San Francisco This Spring

Mon

Nerd out for Pi Day Celebrate the never-ending number with other SF nerds by participating in pi-related activities and eating pie. You see, people who celebrate Pi Day eat pie on Pi Day because “pie” and “pi” are homonyms, and they’re only one letter off from each other, and if you look at 3.14 in a mirror it looks like you’re spelling out “pie,” and pie is tasty. Do you get it? Wait, hold on, we can explain further...

The Exploratorium

Nerd out for Pi Day The Exploratorium Celebrate the never-ending number with other SF nerds by participating in pi-related activities and eating pie. You see, people who celebrate Pi Day eat pie on Pi Day because “pie” and “pi” are homonyms, and they’re only one letter off from each other, and if you look at 3.14 in a mirror it looks like you’re spelling out “pie,” and pie is tasty. Do you get it? Wait, hold on, we can explain further...