The Best Stuff to Do in San Francisco This Spring

It looks like El Niño is getting ready to reappear. But that won’t stop all of the glorious events the spring season brings from popping up all around SF. So put on your game face and brave the rains: if you like eating, drinking, going to shows, and having the most fun ever -- and we know you do -- you’re going to want to put pretty much every single one of these events on your calendar. Full disclosure: you’ll have to travel an hour (or three) if you want to hit all of ‘em. But since when is an excuse for a mini road trip a bad thing? (Since never, guys.)
Date
Event
Location
Mar 11-13
Eat super fancy food The Lexus Culinary Classic is coming to Sausalito, and although the all-access tickets are, ahem, a little pricey ($765), you can do the Grand Tasting on Sunday starting at noon for $110 -- or the opening night dinner on Friday night for $175. Depending on how much you're able to eat and drink, this might even be a bargain. Challenges like these are what make life interesting.
Cavallo Point Lodge
Mar 11-13
Go barrel tasting in Sonoma County Calling all winos: you have the chance to sample wines from the barrel and purchase “futures” (young wine that hasn’t been bottled yet, but might age into something supremely tasty) at a discount. Head to the annual barrel tasting event at one of the wineries on Wine Road, in Northern Sonoma County, to get in on the ground floor of some soon-to-be-noteworthy wines.
Various Sonoma County wineries
Mar 12 Sat
Get a head start on St. Patrick’s Day SF’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is happening a full five days before the holiday, but who cares? It’s an excuse to start drinking before noon. Like you needed one.
Civic Center Plaza
Mar 12 Sat
Party Hawaiian style at El Rio El Rio’s throwing a rocking backyard celebration in honor of 'āina, the Hawaiian restaurant set to open its doors soon. Eat some ono grindz (tasty snacks) and sip on signature punch to the sounds of DJ Soul Wright dropping island-style reggae beats from 3pm on.
El Rio
Mar 14 Mon
Nerd out for Pi Day Celebrate the never-ending number with other SF nerds by participating in pi-related activities and eating pie. You see, people who celebrate Pi Day eat pie on Pi Day because “pie” and “pi” are homonyms, and they’re only one letter off from each other, and if you look at 3.14 in a mirror it looks like you’re spelling out “pie,” and pie is tasty. Do you get it? Wait, hold on, we can explain further...
The Exploratorium
Mar 16-20
Experience five days and 40 events in Napa At the perkily monikered event “Flavor! Napa Valley,” you’ll have a chance to eat farm-to-table cuisine and drink some of the best wines in the world, which sounds like a pretty damn good couple of days. You can check out a celebrity chef and winemaker golf tournament, a pop-up dinner by rising stars in the culinary scenes, and 38 other food and wine-related events.
Napa Valley
Mar 17 Thu
Go to SF’s largest St. Paddy’s Day party Royal Exchange and Schroeder’s are teaming up once again to throw SF’s best St. Patrick’s Day block party from 3 to 8pm (and an afterparty ‘til 11pm at Schroeder’s). There will, naturally, be green beer, lots of people pinching you if for some reason you don’t wear green, and a performance by Wonderbread Five.
Front Street
Mar 17 Thu
Go green for St. Patrick’s Day You can down more green beer and Irish whiskey at Nightlife, while also learning a little something about science and how Belcampo Meat Co. makes the most Irish dish of ‘em all: corned beef and hash. Admission for non-members will set you back just 15 bucks.
California Academy of Sciences
Mar 17-Jul 5
Explore the life of Bill Graham Bill Graham’s pretty much a legend around these parts, due to the fact that he launched so many Bay Area musicians’ careers. Learn all about his life at the "Bill Graham and the Rock & Roll Revolution" exhibition, featuring memorabilia, photographs, psychedelic art, and more.
Contemporary Jewish Museum
Mar 18 Fri
Get a little cheesy in Petaluma California's Artisan Cheese Festival is three days of eating scrumptious cheeses, learning about pairings, and taking farm tours -- where you’ll get to pet lots and lots of baby animals. In other words: heaven on earth.
Sheraton Sonoma County and various farms
Mar 19 Sat
Take the Napa Valley Pride Ride All aboard for the first-ever Napa Valley Wine Train Pride Ride, an evening of fun, food, and wine, all in support of Bay Area LGBT communities. Choo choo!
Napa Valley Wine Train
Mar 24 Thu
Spend a night at the Jewseum Clueless style Celebrate Purim the way Cher Horowitz would: by dancing to ska bands, sipping cocktails, and making Clueless-inspired crafts, like that feather pen you’ve always wanted. $5 after 5pm.
Contemporary Jewish Museum
Mar 31-Apr 3
Eat food made by the world’s top chefs You hear about Pebble Beach Food & Wine all the time on “Top Chef." Now’s your chance to visit, taste food from 100 celebrity chefs, and, perhaps most importantly, drink wine from over 250 wineries.
Pebble Beach Resorts
Apr 1 Fri
Taste (and buy) wine The SF Vintners Market is your chance to “try it and buy it” directly, from some of the best winemakers in the world. Or, you know, just “try it,” if you’re on a budget.
Metreon City View
Apr 1 Fri
Listen to bluegrass under the stars in Tahoe Yeah, you’ll have to go to Tahoe, but uh: it’s Tahoe, so that’s a good thing. WinterWonderGrass is back for its second year with three days of bluegrass and beer tastings. Ski all day and listen to music and drink beer all night. It doesn’t get better than that.
Squaw Valley
Apr 3 Sun
Enjoy a food truck picnic at the Presidio Off the Grid’s Picnic at the Presidio returns on Sundays from 11am to 4pm with food trucks, wine, beer, and fun games.
Main Post Lawn in the Presidio
Apr 9-17
Go to the Cherry Blossom Festival This two-weekend event is all about enjoying and appreciating Japanese culture in SF. Check out the Grand Parade, enjoy musical artists from Osaka, and learn all about Japanese arts traditions like ikebana.
Japantown
Apr 23 Sat
Sip some serious cider It’s no longer uncool to drink cider, which is awesome -- especially since the Cider Summit is coming to SF for five hours of tasting over 150 regional and international ciders.
Civil War Parade Ground in the Presidio
Apr 24 Sun
Go sailing It’s opening day on the Bay, so find (or make) a friend with a boat and ask for permission to come aboard.
The Bay
Apr 25-26
Celebrate Passover, Italian style Perbacco is hosting a special four-course dinner, featuring Jewish-Italian recipes and kosher wine to celebrate Passover. Chag sameach!
Perbacco
Apr 30-May 30
Enjoy some interior design eye candy The San Francisco Decorator Showcase is back, featuring over 25 top designers, each of whom created a space in one of SF's most magnificent mansions.
298 Chestnut Street, San Francisco
May 5 Thu
Celebrate Maifest with beer and games Schroeder’s is throwing its 123rd Maifest party starting at 5pm. German attire encouraged, of course.
May 7 Sat
Eat oysters while listening to Chromeo It doesn’t get better than oysters and booze and sunshine... until you find out that Chromeo is this year’s Oysterfest headliner. It all happens from noon to 6pm, but you enjoy a dollar off of oysters and drinks from noon until 2pm, so there’s serious incentive to show up on time.
Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park
May 7 Sat
Pop bottles at Ghirardelli Square The 11th annual Uncorked! San Francisco Wine Festival is going on from 1 to 6pm. $60 gets you a souvenir wine glass and unlimited tastings.
Ghirardelli Square
May 7 Sat
Celebrate the races with oysters and drinks Hog and Rocks is going all out with its Kentucky Derby party, so show up in your fanciest costume and enjoy cocktails and snacks while betting on the ponies. Tickets are $30, which includes $30 of food and drink -- and a souvenir Derby cup from Woodford Reserve.
Hog and Rocks
May 8 Sun
Call your mom And send her flowers, also.
Your heart
May 12 Thu
Enjoy an evening of food and drink for a good cause Your favorite SF bars and restaurants, like Comstock Saloon and Beretta, will be a part of the 6th annual Taste of Potrero, which benefits Daniel Webster Elementary School.
Pier 70
May 12 Thu
Sit by a fire pit and chow down on food Off the Grid’s Twilight at the Presidio kicks off its season with cabanas, fire pits, comfort food, cocktails, and live music. This event goes down every Thursday from 5 to 9pm, but you don’t want to miss the first one of the year.
Main Post lawn in the Presidio
May 15 Sun
Run SF’s most iconic race Bay to Breakers is back. You can run it or (illegally) drink it. Just, whatever you do, pay the registration fees and wear a good costume (so, you know, not something from American Apparel).
Bay to Breakers, duh
May 21 Sat
Drink a lot of international beer The SF International Beer Festival is back, with over 100 brewers and tasty food from places like Belcampo Meat Co., Rosamunde, and Mission Bowling Club.
Fort Mason
May 28 Sat
Party at Carnaval Two days of samba, salsa, soca, cumbia, and more. Plus, a Grand Parade on Sunday, complete with floats and performers. Enjoy global cuisine and get down to international musical performances at the largest multicultural celebration on the west coast.
Harrison St between 16th and 24th St
Party at Carnaval Harrison St between 16th and 24th St Two days of samba, salsa, soca, cumbia, and more. Plus, a Grand Parade on Sunday, complete with floats and performers. Enjoy global cuisine and get down to international musical performances at the largest multicultural celebration on the west coast.