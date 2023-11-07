The 15 All-Time Greatest Things to Do in San Francisco

Things to Do Outdoors in San Francisco

Golden Gate Park

The Japanese Tea Garden, originally created for the 1894 California Midwinter International Exposition, is the perfect spot to meander—on winding paths past koi ponds, a zen garden, native Japanese plants, pagodas, and the famous Drum Bridge. Go early in the day if you want to enjoy some serenity in this magical spot and in March or April if you like your tea gardens full of cherry blossoms.

Because both of these attractions are within steps of each other and free for SF residents, the best experience is to make it a doubleheader of landscaped gardens and natural beauty by walking about 300 feet from the tea garden to the entrance of the Botanical Garden, a 55-acre “urban oasis” with more than 9,000 plants from around the world throughout landscaped gardens and open spaces. It’s the perfect place to enjoy an al fresco lunch—Arizmendi Bakery’s famous pizza and the Yellow Submarine’s toasted subs are both within walking distance in the Inner Sunset.

Fisherman’s Wharf

Of all of the touristy things to do in San Francisco, visiting this famous prison that was once home to notorious felons like Al Capone and Robert “The Birdman” Stroud is the one that tourists and locals alike should do. You’ll learn all about the fascinating history of the island penitentiary, especially if you do the self-guided 35-minute audio tour that tells you stories from former inmates and guards. Plus, you can get wine and beer on the ferry ride back! If you prefer your abandoned prison visits to be on the creepier side, there are also nighttime tours. Either way, Alcatraz tickets sell out weeks in advance, so it’s important to plan ahead. And, since you’ll already be at Fisherman’s Wharf, stop to say hi to the sea lions and play antique games at Musée Mécanique (free, but the games cost anywhere from a penny to a quarter). There are love testers, player pianos, dioramas, old-school photo booths, and even some “naughty” peep show booths. Be sure to wrestle with the Arm Wrestler, get your fortune told by a grandmother, and stay far away from Laughing Sal if nightmares are a thing you like to avoid.

Presidio

Andy Goldsworthy is a world-renowned artist known for creating sculptures that use natural materials and reflect the essence of the place where they were made. He’s produced over 70 projects worldwide, and we’re lucky enough to have four of them in the Presidio, the most of any place in North America. You can see them all during an easy three-mile self-guided hike through the woods of the US Army post-turned-national park. Spire, made with 37 Monterey cypress trunks that tower 100 feet into the sky, and Wood Line, a literal winding wood line made with eucalyptus branches that will one day return to the Earth, can be viewed at any time of day, but if you want to see all four of Goldsworthy’s installations, you’ll need to walk/hike the loop during business hours, as the final two, Tree Fall and Earth Wall are inside buildings near the Main Post.

Seacliff

The Lands End Trail “hike” is the perfect SF activity for three reasons. It’s a simple reminder of how beautiful this place is, thanks to the winding trail above rocky cliffs, which highlights views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin Headlands, and coastal terrain. There are tons of only-in-SF hidden treasures, like the rock labyrinth, Mile Rock Lighthouse, and the abandoned Octagon House. And it’s an urban hike, which means you can experience SF’s natural beauty and get in a “workout” simultaneously. While you’re there, check out Sutro Baths, the ruins of an enormous ocean-filled swimming facility built in 1890 and was destroyed by a fire in 1966. And since you’re already out in that part of the world, why not reward yourself for going on a “hike” by stopping by Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in the Outer Richmond for one of the best margaritas you’ll ever drink?

Powell/Hyde

Fact No 1: Cable cars are very touristy. Fact No. 2: SF is currently celebrating their 150th birthday. Fact No. 3: They’re also very fun to ride. Hop on the only moving national landmark on the Powell/Hyde line to experience the joy that is the wind in your hair and amazing Bay views as you glide up and down hills in a vehicle that is part of the world’s last manually operated cable car system. Take it all the way to the waterfront and then pop into the Buena Vista and warm up with their famous Irish coffee.