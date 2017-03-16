Everything You Need to Do in SF This Weekend

While the East Coast has been shivering in the snow facing whatever the hell a bombogenesis is, you’ve probably spent the last couple of days gallivanting from outdoor bar to outdoor bar celebrating the warm weather and extra hour of daylight. Which means you may be beat, but whatever: Now is not the time to quit because there’s so much fun stuff going on this weekend, from crazy St. Patrick’s Day parties to a food truck party that’s all about avocados. Oh, and Wu-Tang’s in town.
Friday
Mar 17
There will be awesomely sloppy St. Patrick’s Day parties all over the Financial District, but the Irish Bank has one of the best block parties in town with tons of music, dancing, beer (is that redundant?), and even a balloon drop. The party starts at 2pm and goes until midnight.
Friday
Mar 17
Slip on your favorite baby tee and platform shoes and get ready to dance to Spice Girls (and '90s pop and dance hits) all night long. Say you’ll be there...
Saturday
Mar 18
Indulge in chocolate from dozens of artisans for over seven hours at the San Francisco International Chocolate Salon. For just $30 at the door, you can enjoy tastings of chocolate, wine, and spirits, admission to presentations and demos, and, if you do it right, the most fulfilling tummy ache you ever did have.
Saturday
Mar 18
Pier 35
If you like beer, then there’s no better way to spend your Saturday than at the Bay Area Brew Festival. There will be unlimited tastings of dozens of international and domestic beers, food trucks, and music. There are two sessions (1 to 4pm and 5 to 8pm) and VIP admission gets you an extra hour from noon to 1pm. Note: Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Saturday
Mar 18
Listen to Some Classic Wu-Tang Clan Rhymes... Live
The Warfield
There are many who argue the Wu-Tang Clan is the best rap group of all time. Do you want to miss your chance to experience that? No, you don’t. Do it for ODB.
Sunday
Mar 19
Main Parade Ground, The Presidio
The Presidio Trust and Off the Grid’s Presidio Picnic kicks off its fifth season from 11am to 4pm with food from more than 24 Bay Area restaurants and food trucks, like Del Popolo, Nopalito, Marla Bakery, and Wing Wings, plus beer and cocktails, lawn games, and, um... yoga. Get there early for a prime spot and bring your puppers. Don’t want to wait in line? Now you can pre-order for groups of 10 or more!
Sunday
Mar 19
The first-ever Avocado Con comes to SF in the form of 15 Bay Area food trucks serving avocado-based dishes. Whether you like it sliced, diced, mashed, or in a shake, this is the place to be if you’re an avocado aficionado. Or just think they’re tasty as hell. And yes, there will also be beer and wine.
