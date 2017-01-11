Events

All the Best Things to Do in SF This Summer

Pedal Inn Bike Tours and Getaways

There’s a crap load of stuff going on in SF this summer. Like all of these festivals. And all of these free outdoor concerts. And all of these free outdoor movies. And then also all of THESE things below, which include secret dinners, corn dogs, and a whole lotta free fun. Also: beer. Yeah, it’s a lot, but if anyone can get it done, it’s you.

Alameda County Fair

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19-Jul 5

Get your county fair on Okay, so you have to go to Alameda, but it’s a county fair! With corn dogs! And horse racing! And beer! And corn dogs! Also: corn dogs!

Alameda

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

San Francisco City Hall Centennial Celebration The ol’ beaut turns 100 today, and SF is throwing her a damn fine (and FREE!) party from 6-11pm with live entertainment on two stages, a silent disco, 15 food trucks, a beer garden (!!!), and a crazy light show at 9:30pm.

Civic Center Plaza

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

SF Pride 2015 There are so many events going on this weekend, but at the very least, you’ll want to make it to the parade on Sunday.

Civic Center Plaza

Flickr/JessicaSarahS

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Sun

Alice’s Summerthing Kelly Clarkson and Mat Kearney perform at this free daytime concert from noon-4pm in Golden Gate Park. Free!!!

Sharon Meadow

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Sun

Grateful Dead Simulcast Can’t make it to Levi’s Stadium for the final Bay Area Grateful Dead show? Turn on your love light at The Independent where they’re simulcasting the entire show. No miracles needed.

The Independent

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Fillmore Jazz Festival You can go to this, enjoy live jazz and beer gardens, AND still catch the foggy fireworks later. Oh right, and here’s your comprehensive guide to watching the fireworks in SF this year if Karl cooperates.

Fillmore St between Jackson and Eddy

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Renegade Craft Fair If she’s crafty and she’s just your type, then she'll probably be at this fair full of independent makers.

Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion

San Francisco Symphony

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

SF Symphony Beatles tribute show The San Francisco Symphony recreates a live Beatles show with classic Beatles songs like “Penny Lane” and “Yesterday.”

Davies Symphony Hall

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Outside Lands Festival If you’re only going to choose one day to go to this three-day festival, you’ll need to decide between Wilco, The Black Keys, and Elton John. The good news: the food will be there whatever day you decide.

Golden Gate Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest in Tahoe Not going to Outside Lands? Head to Tahoe for beer and music. And be sure to drink at one (or all) of these sweet spots.

Squaw Valley, Lake Tahoe

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

SF Craft Spirits Carnival Sure you celebrate the craft spirits movement nearly every night, but now you can REALLY celebrate it. Like, officially or something.

Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion

SF Street Food Fest
Marcia Gagliardi/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

SF Street Food Festival Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
 
You’ll want to sample all of the 100+ restaurants, but you also won’t want to miss the Saturday Night Spit Roast Dinner from the guys at 4505 Meats.

Pier 70

Stern Grove Festival

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Sun

Talib Kweli at Stern Grove Get down with Brooklyn’s most talented lyricists for FREE at Stern Grove.

Stern Grove

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29-Sep 13

Free Shakespeare in the Park “Wherefore art thou Romeo?” Look no further than the Presidio. Where he and the rest of the Montagues are performing for $0.00!

The Presidio’s Main Post Parade Ground Lawn

Date

Event

Location

Sep 5 Sat

Billy Joel The Piano Man is leaving his New York state of mind behind and performing in the home of the World Series Champions. This is a must.

AT&T Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

Finally do Le Dîner à San Francisco Flash dinner picnic. Secret location. Everyone dresses in all-white. Why the hell not?

Secret location

Flickr/jimgris

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18-19

Spend the night on Angel Island Bike and ferry to Angel Island and then spend a night under the stars.

Trip leaves from Pedal Inn

