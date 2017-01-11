All the Best Things to Do in SF This Summer

There’s a crap load of stuff going on in SF this summer. Like all of these festivals. And all of these free outdoor concerts. And all of these free outdoor movies. And then also all of THESE things below, which include secret dinners, corn dogs, and a whole lotta free fun. Also: beer. Yeah, it’s a lot, but if anyone can get it done, it’s you.
Get your county fair on Alameda Okay, so you have to go to Alameda, but it’s a county fair! With corn dogs! And horse racing! And beer! And corn dogs! Also: corn dogs!
San Francisco City Hall Centennial Celebration The ol’ beaut turns 100 today, and SF is throwing her a damn fine (and FREE!) party from 6-11pm with live entertainment on two stages, a silent disco, 15 food trucks, a beer garden (!!!), and a crazy light show at 9:30pm.
San Francisco City Hall Centennial Celebration Civic Center Plaza The ol’ beaut turns 100 today, and SF is throwing her a damn fine (and FREE!) party from 6-11pm with live entertainment on two stages, a silent disco, 15 food trucks, a beer garden (!!!), and a crazy light show at 9:30pm.
SF Pride 2015 There are so many events going on this weekend, but at the very least, you’ll want to make it to the parade on Sunday.
SF Pride 2015 Civic Center Plaza There are so many events going on this weekend, but at the very least, you’ll want to make it to the parade on Sunday.
Alice’s Summerthing Kelly Clarkson and Mat Kearney perform at this free daytime concert from noon-4pm in Golden Gate Park. Free!!!
Alice’s Summerthing Sharon Meadow Kelly Clarkson and Mat Kearney perform at this free daytime concert from noon-4pm in Golden Gate Park. Free!!!
Grateful Dead Simulcast Can’t make it to Levi’s Stadium for the final Bay Area Grateful Dead show? Turn on your love light at The Independent where they’re simulcasting the entire show. No miracles needed.
Grateful Dead Simulcast The Independent Can’t make it to Levi’s Stadium for the final Bay Area Grateful Dead show? Turn on your love light at The Independent where they’re simulcasting the entire show. No miracles needed.
Fillmore Jazz Festival You can go to this, enjoy live jazz and beer gardens, AND still catch the foggy fireworks later. Oh right, and here’s your comprehensive guide to watching the fireworks in SF this year if Karl cooperates.
Fillmore Jazz Festival Fillmore St between Jackson and Eddy You can go to this, enjoy live jazz and beer gardens, AND still catch the foggy fireworks later. Oh right, and here’s your comprehensive guide to watching the fireworks in SF this year if Karl cooperates.
Renegade Craft Fair If she’s crafty and she’s just your type, then she'll probably be at this fair full of independent makers.
Renegade Craft Fair Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion If she’s crafty and she’s just your type, then she'll probably be at this fair full of independent makers.
SF Symphony Beatles tribute show The San Francisco Symphony recreates a live Beatles show with classic Beatles songs like “Penny Lane” and “Yesterday.”
SF Symphony Beatles tribute show Davies Symphony Hall The San Francisco Symphony recreates a live Beatles show with classic Beatles songs like “Penny Lane” and “Yesterday.”
Outside Lands Festival If you’re only going to choose one day to go to this three-day festival, you’ll need to decide between Wilco, The Black Keys, and Elton John. The good news: the food will be there whatever day you decide.
Outside Lands Festival Golden Gate Park If you’re only going to choose one day to go to this three-day festival, you’ll need to decide between Wilco, The Black Keys, and Elton John. The good news: the food will be there whatever day you decide.
Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest in Tahoe Not going to Outside Lands? Head to Tahoe for beer and music. And be sure to drink at one (or all) of these sweet spots.
Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest in Tahoe Squaw Valley, Lake Tahoe Not going to Outside Lands? Head to Tahoe for beer and music. And be sure to drink at one (or all) of these sweet spots.
SF Craft Spirits Carnival Sure you celebrate the craft spirits movement nearly every night, but now you can REALLY celebrate it. Like, officially or something.
SF Craft Spirits Carnival Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion Sure you celebrate the craft spirits movement nearly every night, but now you can REALLY celebrate it. Like, officially or something.
SF Street Food Festival
You’ll want to sample all of the 100+ restaurants, but you also won’t want to miss the Saturday Night Spit Roast Dinner from the guys at 4505 Meats.
Talib Kweli at Stern Grove Get down with Brooklyn’s most talented lyricists for FREE at Stern Grove.
Talib Kweli at Stern Grove Stern Grove Get down with Brooklyn’s most talented lyricists for FREE at Stern Grove.
Free Shakespeare in the Park “Wherefore art thou Romeo?” Look no further than the Presidio. Where he and the rest of the Montagues are performing for $0.00!
Free Shakespeare in the Park The Presidio’s Main Post Parade Ground Lawn “Wherefore art thou Romeo?” Look no further than the Presidio. Where he and the rest of the Montagues are performing for $0.00!
Billy Joel The Piano Man is leaving his New York state of mind behind and performing in the home of the World Series Champions. This is a must.
Billy Joel AT&T Park The Piano Man is leaving his New York state of mind behind and performing in the home of the World Series Champions. This is a must.
Finally do Le Dîner à San Francisco Flash dinner picnic. Secret location. Everyone dresses in all-white. Why the hell not?
Finally do Le Dîner à San Francisco Secret location Flash dinner picnic. Secret location. Everyone dresses in all-white. Why the hell not?
Spend the night on Angel Island Bike and ferry to Angel Island and then spend a night under the stars.
Spend the night on Angel Island Trip leaves from Pedal Inn Bike and ferry to Angel Island and then spend a night under the stars.