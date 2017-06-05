Everything You Have to Do in SF This Week, 6/5-6/11

It’s (almost) officially summer in the city, which means absolutely nothing except that it will probably be foggy and cold. The good news is you’ll be spending a large portion of time inside watching The Warriors, so you won’t even notice. This week is also CHEFS Gala, CUESA’s Summer Celebration, Bridges & Brewfest, and Negroni Week, meaning there are plenty of opportunities to eat and drink for charity, which always feels (and tastes) amazing.
Jun 5 Mon
Eat at Rich Table’s new rotisserie restaurant Rich Table’s new spinoff, RT Rotisserie, is finally open in Hayes Valley. The counter-service spot is much more casual and focuses on rotisserie chicken and pork. It’s only been open a week and is already blowing up. A Monday night is probably your best bet to get in quickly and start chowing down on delicious chicken with your choice of sauce and sides.
Hayes Valley
Jun 6 Tue
Go to the museum for free It’s the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can go to a bunch of museums, including the Legion of Honor, de Young, and Museum of Craft and Design without spending a dime. If you go to the de Young, head to the Conservatory of Flowers as well because admission is also free there!
All over SF
Reinvent the Negroni at Locanda
Mission
On June 6, Women & Whiskies is hosting a Negroni Lab at Locanda where you can sip on new, inspired Negroni variations made by some of SF’s top bartenders, all while snacking on Negroni-inspired bites. Tix are $65 and include Negronis, food, and Amari from 6 to 10pm.
Jun 7 Wed
Eat free Belgian waffles If you work Downtown, stop waffling and head to the Capital One 360 Café and get free B. Street waffles from 9 to 11am simply because it’s the first Wednesday of the month and that’s just how they do it there.
Financial District
Jun 7 Wed
Help find the most delicious Negroni Head to Whitechapel for the 1st Annual Noble Grand Negroni Pilgrimage hosted by the Ancient Independent Order of Juniper. Your mission? To help find the most creative and delicious Negroni of the year. It all goes down from 7 to 9pm.
Tenderloin
Enjoy a winemaker’s dinner with Ramon Ayala
West Berkeley
La Marcha, the Spanish tapas bar just across the bay in West Berkeley, is hosting a winemaker’s dinner on June 7, which includes five courses featuring the bold flavors of Rioja on the plate and in the glass. Tickets are $120.
Jun 7 Wed
Watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals The Warriors face off against the Cavs in Game 3 at 6pm, but you already know this because all anyone cares about anymore is Warriors basketball. Not sure where to watch? We’re big fans of The Blackthorn in the Inner Sunset.
On a television
Jun 8 Thu
Celebrate Negroni Week at PUBLIC Bikes PUBLIC is hosting a Negroni Week happy hour at their Hayes Valley store from 5:30 to 7:30pm. There will be complimentary Negroni inspired bites and cocktails from Rye and the Road. Plus 15% of sales of PUBLIC’s Red C7 bike will go to Muttville Senior Dog Rescue.
Hayes Valley
Celebrate Tawla’s first anniversary
Mission
Tawla, the popular Eastern Mediterranean restaurant in the Mission, is celebrating its first birthday with a dinner party on June 8. The set menu features a four-course peak-season meal, including early summer produce, seafood, and meats accompanied by their extensive bread service, cold and warm meze, large-format entrees, and dessert for $73.
Jun 8 Thu
Go under the sea at NightLife DJ QBert is taking over the tables at the California Academy of Sciences for a Coral Reef NightLife featuring a nighttime dive show in the coral reef tank and plenty of Dogfish Head’s SeaQuench Ale on tap, all to celebrate World Ocean Day. NightLife is 21+ and admission is $15.
Golden Gate Park
Jun 8 Thu
Raise money for the homeless at Chefs Gala CHEFS Gala, organized by Episcopal Community Services, features 26 of the Bay’s best restaurants and is your chance to enjoy delicious bites and cocktails while helping raise awareness and funds for homeless San Franciscans. The event takes place from 6:30 to 10pm and GA tickets are $150.
Union Square
Eat an actually affordable tasting menu at One Market
Embarcadero
One Market has a brand new three-course tasting menu, The Downtown Social, on Friday and Saturday nights for $45. Right now, plates include local halibut crudo or chilled pea soup, olive oil poached king salmon or grilled lamb loin, and a selection of desserts.
Jun 9 Fri
Watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals The Warriors will still be in Cleveland for Game 4, which means you’ll need to find a TV. That being said, we do love the scene at SF Athletic Club where you can be sure the sound will be loud and the game will be on almost all of the 28 TVs.
On a television
Jun 10 Sat
Take part in a fun day of cycling and suds Bike the Bridges & BrewFest is happening at Martinez Waterfront Park and it all benefits Special Olympics Northern California. You can participate by actually riding your bike or just enjoy the BrewFest, which starts at 11:30am and will have lots of local craft beers, food trucks, and an all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet.
Martinez
Jun 10 Sat
Get a taste of Mendocino without leaving SF Head to Fort Mason from 1 to 5pm to sip more than 30 Mendocino wines while snacking on perfectly paired bites. Tickets are $60 and everything’s included, though you’ll also have a chance to buy bottles and artisanal foods at the event.
Marina
Jun 11 Sun
Eat your way through summer CUESA’s Summer Celebration is your chance to enjoy unlimited food and drink from 40 restaurants and 20 spirit companies, wineries, and breweries. The Ferry Building closes down for this event, and proceeds benefitting CUESA’s work supporting local farms and healthy communities. Tickets are $135, unless you want early access (in which case they’re $160).
Embarcadero
Jun 11 Sun
Send Negroni Week off with a disco party Tradition is closing out Negroni week with a disco and Campari-infused celebration from 8pm to 2am. It might make for a rough Monday, but it’s well worth it to raise awareness and money for charitable causes
Tenderloin
