Everything You Have to Do in SF This Week, 6/5-6/11

Eat at Rich Table’s new rotisserie restaurant Rich Table’s new spinoff, RT Rotisserie, is finally open in Hayes Valley. The counter-service spot is much more casual and focuses on rotisserie chicken and pork. It’s only been open a week and is already blowing up. A Monday night is probably your best bet to get in quickly and start chowing down on delicious chicken with your choice of sauce and sides.

