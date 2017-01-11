14 SF Events You Don't Want to Miss This April

Date
Sierra Nevada's Ultimate Beer Dinner Sierra Nevada Big Room in Chico Eight insanely talented SF chefs/bartenders (Stephen Call/Laurence Jossel from Nopa, David Bazirgan from Dirty Habit, Jennifer Puccio from the Marlowe empire...) will make you a six-course dinner at Sierra Nevada's Chico brewery, AND they're gonna collaborate on a Sierra Nevada beer you’ll only see in the Bay Area (!!!). The event isn't until May 7, but the tickets went on sale YESTERDAY and are gonna go extremely fast. So, yeah, get on it, like, NOW.
Saint Frank Coffee Dinner Parallel 37 A six-course tasting menu with coffee as the hero of each dish. And an optional wine pairing. And a coffee dessert. You may never sleep again.
Beer Dinner with Calicraft Brewing Maven A four-course, family-style dinner with pairings of Calicraft beers, including a preview of the soon-to-be-released Bear & Bee sparkling mead.
Fried Chicken & Moonshine Farmerbrown A four-course feast of hush puppies, fried chicken, and cupcakes. And an optional, large moonshine cocktail that really... isn’t... optional... at all.
Final SoundBox concert of the season Backstage at Davies Symphony Hall This is your last chance until December to check out the SF Symphony’s new experimental performance venue. The final concerts will be led by guest curator and composer Samuel Adams, who's heard enough beer jokes to last a lifetime.
'80s-Themed Trampoline Night House of Air Seriously. And prizes will be given for the best costumes. Luckily, the '80s were all about workout wear, so you'll be able to wear a radical outfit AND bounce, no problem.
SF Vintners Market Fort Mason Center Two days of tasting, over 150 wineries, and the opportunity to "try it and buy it." Enter code THRILLIST at checkout to get 50% your tickets.
Pop-Up Bubblyfest Historic Firehouse No. 8 in Russian Hill Celebrate the fact that it’s um... April?... with three hours of unlimited sparkling wine and Champagne from 20 bubbly producers. Tix are $60 before April 10th and $70 after.
Toast to our national parks On your couch or maybe in a national park It’s National Park Week. Drink an Anchor Brewing Lager and a portion of proceeds will support the National Parks Conservation Association and the California State Parks Foundation.
Sherry Secrets Gitane Restaurant & Bar Is there a better way to spend an hour and a half on a Tuesday afternoon than learning all of the secrets of Sherry?? Maybe, but this sounds pretty great, too. Tickets include Sherry tastings, a Sherry cocktail, and light bites.
Cider Summit SF Civil War Parade Ground in the Presidio This is the region’s largest hard cider tasting festival with more than 150 cider makers pouring deliciousness from noon to 6pm. Tix are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.
I Forgot It’s Wednesday 1555 Burke Ave, Suite A This is the last night of SF’s most popular supper club of late, before it goes back to NYC. Get a five-course dinner with a three-course cocktail pairing and amazing conversation for $100 total. Or RSVP for the cocktail hour beforehand and pay for your drinks as you go.
Eat Like a Chef, Drink Like a Sommelier Stones Throw And do it all for charity. 100% of the proceeds of this five-course charitable dinner collaboration go to Ronnie Lott’s charity All Stars Helping Kids. And three-time Pro Bowl nominee Marcel Reece of the Oakland Raiders will be in attendance.
Bisou en Blanc Bisou French bistro Bisou celebrates its 5th anniversary with a play on Diner en Blanc. Wear white, savor a five-course, greatest-hits menu for just $50, and then go upstairs to play casino games.