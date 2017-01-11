The 15 Best Things to Do in SF This July

It’s July in SF, which means one thing: Karl the Fog is going to try to convince you to cocoon in your apartment and binge-watch Netflix for the ENTIRE month. And while we fully support a good couch/remote control session, there’s just way too much going on in SF for you to let KtF control your fate. Like all of the stuff on our summer events calendar.
Jul 1 Wed
Tech Carnival at AT&T Park For just 10 bucks, you get unlimited rides and activities, like Velcro walls, human bowling, bouncy boxing, and so much more, all set up on the Giants’ home field. And, in a move that surprises no one, your favorite food trucks will also be there.
AT&T Park
Jul 2 Thu
Beer Garden NightLife This NightLife is all about the brewing process, NightLife’s first-ever signature craft beer, AND a pop-up beer garden with dozens of local breweries. If that’s not enough (how is that not enough?), you can also play a game of Berlin-style Ping-Pong.
California Academy of Sciences
Jul 7 Tue
A Whole Pig Picnic on the Patio at Starbelly Spend the evening on Starbelly’s patio feasting on whole roasted pig and craft brews. It’s hog heaven, both figuratively and literally!
Starbelly
Jul 11 Sat
Beer Pairing with French Brasserie Bites Taste and learn about beers from France, Germany, the Czech Republic, and more. And enjoy French brasserie small bites created to complement the selection. Ooh la la!
Jul 12 Sun
Free SF Symphony Concert The National’s guitarist, Bryce Dessner, joins the SF Symphony for a FREE daytime performance of his original orchestral work, plus a little Beethoven and Stravinsky for the symphony purists.
Pier 27
Jul 14 Tue
Bastille Day Charity Party Play pétanque (that’s French for “bocce”), sip specialty cocktails, and nibble on canapés. And do it while knowing the party proceeds go towards supporting No Kid Hungry. Viva la France!
RN74
Jul 18 Sat
Space Prom IV Dance to live covers from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s and take prom pics in between sets. Corsages recommended, but not required.
PianoFight
Jul 18 Sat
Watch Back to the Future with a live orchestra The SF Symphony will perform the Grammy Award-nominated score live while you watch Marty McFly travel back in time. Go. It’s your destiny.
Davies Symphony Hall
Jul 21 Tue
Table Tennis Turf Wars Whether you register to play or just want to be a spectator who enjoys the open bar, you’ll be doing so to generate charitable donations for youth development program Juma Ventures.
Dogpatch Studios
Jul 24 Fri
Space Cowboys present shOOnanigans Space Cowboys DJs and friends AND Silent Disco (outside) perform in their biggest shindig in 2015... before they take it to the playa, of course.
The Public Works SF
Jul 25 Sat
Far West Fest Voted the best music festival in Marin, this year’s performers include Ozomatli and Monophonics. Plus, wine tasting, oysters, and you can even camp there all weekend.
Love Field, Point Reyes
Jul 25 Sat
International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. FC Barcelona Yes, you have to go to Santa Clara, but considering this is one of the premier matches of the tournament, it’s well worth the trip.
Levi’s Stadium
Jul 25 Sat
SF ‘80s Prom Relive your ‘80s prom (or experience it for the very first time). All proceeds to go the Guardsmen programs supporting at-risk Bay Area youth. And yes, there will be slow dancing.
The Julia Morgan Ballroom
Jul 26 Sun
SF Ballet at Stern Grove Nothing says culture like the magnificent San Francisco Ballet. And nothing says savvy like seeing them perform for free.
Stern Grove
Jul 30 Thu
Chocolate and Art Show Indulge in free chocolate while enjoying up-and-coming SF artists, photographers, creators, and five bands each night.
SOMArts Cultural Center
