The 17 Best Events Happening in SF This June

June Gloom is a real thing, guys, as are Events That Are Guaranteed To Snap You Out Of June Gloom Because They Involve Stuff Like Bingo And Margaritas Or A Beatles-Themed Trampoline Party. So, here are 17 of those to help snap you out of your foggy funk.
Also: don’t forget to check out our Summer Festivals Calendar, which has 12 MORE amazing things for you to do this month. (Okay, 11 and also a Soy and Tofu Festival.)
Date
Event
Location
Jun 1 Mon
Bingo & margarita party A night of boozing and bingo at Elixir. $25 gets you two drinks and four bingo cards.
Bingo & margarita party Elixir A night of boozing and bingo at Elixir. $25 gets you two drinks and four bingo cards.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 1 Mon
Negroni Week EIGHTY bars are participating this year, two must-hits though: Chris Cosentino’s all-you-can-drink Negrowler dinner tomorrow at Cockscomb (pray they still have tickets) and Humphry Slocombe’s Negroni ice cream social Thursday.
All over SF
Negroni Week All over SF EIGHTY bars are participating this year, two must-hits though: Chris Cosentino’s all-you-can-drink Negrowler dinner tomorrow at Cockscomb (pray they still have tickets) and Humphry Slocombe’s Negroni ice cream social Thursday.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Thu
Bob Ross-Style Paint & Wine Workshop They’ll give you one glass of wine, but bring your own bottle too, to ensure your masterpiece of happy little trees is just a little happier.
Bob Ross-Style Paint & Wine Workshop Beyond Canvas They’ll give you one glass of wine, but bring your own bottle too, to ensure your masterpiece of happy little trees is just a little happier.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Brewtastic Bash! Drink beer for charity! $40 gets you unlimited tastings from local brewers of the Sirwasa Brewing Collective. And all of the money raised goes to Family House.
Brewtastic Bash! Beatbox Drink beer for charity! $40 gets you unlimited tastings from local brewers of the Sirwasa Brewing Collective. And all of the money raised goes to Family House.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Sun
Sake 101 You’ll never order “one hot sake” again after this afternoon of going in-depth with sake. $45 includes the two-hour class, one Japanese beer, and five sake tastings.
Sake 101 Fig & Thistle You’ll never order “one hot sake” again after this afternoon of going in-depth with sake. $45 includes the two-hour class, one Japanese beer, and five sake tastings.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 8 Mon
Vodka Pairing Dinner $115 gets you a four-course dinner at Maven with cocktail pairings, all of which feature St. George vodkas.
Vodka Pairing Dinner Maven $115 gets you a four-course dinner at Maven with cocktail pairings, all of which feature St. George vodkas.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Fri
Beatles-themed trampoline night Come in a Beatles-inspired costume and give new meaning to getting high with a little help from your friends.
Beatles-themed trampoline night House of Air Come in a Beatles-inspired costume and give new meaning to getting high with a little help from your friends.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12-13
Marin Wetlands bike adventure All you need to bring is some clothing; they’ll provide the rest for a magical overnight adventure in the Marin Wetlands.
Meet at Pedal Inn
Marin Wetlands bike adventure Meet at Pedal Inn All you need to bring is some clothing; they’ll provide the rest for a magical overnight adventure in the Marin Wetlands.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
Red Bull Baylines 15 of the world’s best “slackers” will display their skills on multiple slacklines that crisscross 30ft above SF streets. You, on the other hand, will enjoy this spectacle from the safety of the ground.
Justin Herman Plaza
Red Bull Baylines Justin Herman Plaza 15 of the world’s best “slackers” will display their skills on multiple slacklines that crisscross 30ft above SF streets. You, on the other hand, will enjoy this spectacle from the safety of the ground.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Sun
The Doobie Brothers “Oh, oh, listen to the music...” Stern Grove Festival kicks off its 78th season with free performances by The Doobie Brothers and The California Honeydrops.
Stern Grove
The Doobie Brothers Stern Grove “Oh, oh, listen to the music...” Stern Grove Festival kicks off its 78th season with free performances by The Doobie Brothers and The California Honeydrops.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
Novela’s 2-Year Anniversary Dr. Seuss-Inspired Block Party “Oh the places you’ll go!” Like to Novela’s block party with Dr. Seuss-inspired cocktails, skeeball, giant Jenga, and the Bacon Bacon food truck.
Novela’s 2-Year Anniversary Dr. Seuss-Inspired Block Party Novela “Oh the places you’ll go!” Like to Novela’s block party with Dr. Seuss-inspired cocktails, skeeball, giant Jenga, and the Bacon Bacon food truck.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
The Loop relay race A first-of-its-kind multi-sport relay race for teams of two to four that covers 200 miles and 20 checkpoints in two days, plus an all-team campout.
Checkpoints are a secret until race day
The Loop relay race Checkpoints are a secret until race day A first-of-its-kind multi-sport relay race for teams of two to four that covers 200 miles and 20 checkpoints in two days, plus an all-team campout.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Sun
Father’s Day Fire up the grill or at least pick up the phone and wish your pops a happy Father’s Day.
Wherever your dad is
Father’s Day Wherever your dad is Fire up the grill or at least pick up the phone and wish your pops a happy Father’s Day.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Mon
Mezcal Cocktail Workshop Mezcal is everywhere right now. Get a crash course in the spirit and learn how to make three mezcal-based cocktails. $75 includes four cocktails, antipasti, and pizza.
Mezcal Cocktail Workshop Beretta Mezcal is everywhere right now. Get a crash course in the spirit and learn how to make three mezcal-based cocktails. $75 includes four cocktails, antipasti, and pizza.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
SF Giants post-game fireworks You don’t have to go to game to see the fireworks after the Giants beat the Rockies. (Fine: they’ll have fireworks even if they lose.)
AT&T Park
SF Giants post-game fireworks AT&T Park You don’t have to go to game to see the fireworks after the Giants beat the Rockies. (Fine: they’ll have fireworks even if they lose.)
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Sun
‘90s Simpsons Trivia Night & Watch Party Simpsons trivia! Simpsons episodes! Simpsons prizes! If you love Homer and Marge, this is where you should be from 6-9pm.
‘90s Simpsons Trivia Night & Watch Party The Knockout Simpsons trivia! Simpsons episodes! Simpsons prizes! If you love Homer and Marge, this is where you should be from 6-9pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Sun
Randy Newman Randy Newman is one of the most prolific songwriters of our time. See him for free at Stern Grove where he’ll be performing solo with just a piano. Singing along encouraged.
Randy Newman Stern Grove Randy Newman is one of the most prolific songwriters of our time. See him for free at Stern Grove where he’ll be performing solo with just a piano. Singing along encouraged.