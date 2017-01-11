The 17 Best Events Happening in SF This June

June Gloom is a real thing, guys, as are Events That Are Guaranteed To Snap You Out Of June Gloom Because They Involve Stuff Like Bingo And Margaritas Or A Beatles-Themed Trampoline Party. So, here are 17 of those to help snap you out of your foggy funk.

Also: don’t forget to check out our Summer Festivals Calendar, which has 12 MORE amazing things for you to do this month. (Okay, 11 and also a Soy and Tofu Festival.)