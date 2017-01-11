Events

The 17 Best Events Happening in SF This June

June Gloom is a real thing, guys, as are Events That Are Guaranteed To Snap You Out Of June Gloom Because They Involve Stuff Like Bingo And Margaritas Or A Beatles-Themed Trampoline Party. So, here are 17 of those to help snap you out of your foggy funk.

Also: don’t forget to check out our Summer Festivals Calendar, which has 12 MORE amazing things for you to do this month. (Okay, 11 and also a Soy and Tofu Festival.)

Bingo & margarita party A night of boozing and bingo at Elixir. $25 gets you two drinks and four bingo cards.

Negroni Week EIGHTY bars are participating this year, two must-hits though: Chris Cosentino’s all-you-can-drink Negrowler dinner tomorrow at Cockscomb (pray they still have tickets) and Humphry Slocombe’s Negroni ice cream social Thursday.

Bob Ross-Style Paint & Wine Workshop They’ll give you one glass of wine, but bring your own bottle too, to ensure your masterpiece of happy little trees is just a little happier.

Brewtastic Bash! Drink beer for charity! $40 gets you unlimited tastings from local brewers of the Sirwasa Brewing Collective. And all of the money raised goes to Family House.

Sake 101 You’ll never order “one hot sake” again after this afternoon of going in-depth with sake. $45 includes the two-hour class, one Japanese beer, and five sake tastings.

Vodka Pairing Dinner $115 gets you a four-course dinner at Maven with cocktail pairings, all of which feature St. George vodkas.

Beatles-themed trampoline night Come in a Beatles-inspired costume and give new meaning to getting high with a little help from your friends.

Marin Wetlands bike adventure All you need to bring is some clothing; they’ll provide the rest for a magical overnight adventure in the Marin Wetlands.

Red Bull Baylines 15 of the world’s best “slackers” will display their skills on multiple slacklines that crisscross 30ft above SF streets. You, on the other hand, will enjoy this spectacle from the safety of the ground.

The Doobie Brothers “Oh, oh, listen to the music...” Stern Grove Festival kicks off its 78th season with free performances by The Doobie Brothers and The California Honeydrops.

Novela’s 2-Year Anniversary Dr. Seuss-Inspired Block Party “Oh the places you’ll go!” Like to Novela’s block party with Dr. Seuss-inspired cocktails, skeeball, giant Jenga, and the Bacon Bacon food truck.

The Loop relay race A first-of-its-kind multi-sport relay race for teams of two to four that covers 200 miles and 20 checkpoints in two days, plus an all-team campout.

Father’s Day Fire up the grill or at least pick up the phone and wish your pops a happy Father’s Day.

Mezcal Cocktail Workshop Mezcal is everywhere right now. Get a crash course in the spirit and learn how to make three mezcal-based cocktails. $75 includes four cocktails, antipasti, and pizza.

SF Giants post-game fireworks You don’t have to go to game to see the fireworks after the Giants beat the Rockies. (Fine: they’ll have fireworks even if they lose.)

‘90s Simpsons Trivia Night & Watch Party Simpsons trivia! Simpsons episodes! Simpsons prizes! If you love Homer and Marge, this is where you should be from 6-9pm.

Randy Newman Randy Newman is one of the most prolific songwriters of our time. See him for free at Stern Grove where he’ll be performing solo with just a piano. Singing along encouraged.

