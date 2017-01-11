Events

The 18 Best Events in SF This May

April showers bring May... cocktail hours? Fine, that's not how it goes, but that's how it would go if we'd written it (/there were actual April showers). Of the 18 best events going down in SF this May, 17 of them involve booze. (And all 18 do, if you and mom celebrate Mother's Day the right way.)

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Fri

Cinco de Kinko “Elegant bondage,” Kink.com models, DJs, and lots and lots of tequila. Oh, and the best part (?), the proceeds go to support the Three Strikes Justice Center. Tix are $40 and the party goes from 8pm-3am.

The Armory

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Bluxome Street Winery Block Party The entire block of Bluxome St is shutting down from noon to 6pm. Come hungry/thirsty and enjoy gourmet food trucks, live local bands, arcade games, a photo booth, and plenty of Bluxome wines. Kids and dogs welcome.

Bluxome St between 4th & 5th St

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

North Beach SF Kentucky Derby Party $30 gets you entry, two signature Derby Day drinks, mouthwatering BBQ, a chance to win at roulette, and live music after the race. Oh, and there’s cornhole. Cornhole!

Tope SF

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Kentucky Derby party at Elixir Elixir is hosting a Kentucky Derby party starting at 11am. Get a “Choose Your Own Julep” for $10 (or any beverage) and complimentary Chef Jack Andrews BBQ all... day... long. Wear your best hat for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate.

Elixir

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

The Kentucky Derby at Comstock Saloon From noon to 4pm, there will be opportunities to bet on the race, enjoy a $25 prix fixe menu of traditional Derby offerings, and compete for prizes. And you can feel good even if you lose, since it’s a charity event benefitting Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Comstock Saloon

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao at SF Athletic Club SF Athletic Club is tenting off its private parking lot. It'll have two giant HD projection screens surrounded by seats, secondary screens, high-quality sound, DJ Apollo spinning before and after the fight, and food and beverage service at your seats.

SF Athletic Club

Date

Event

Location

May 5 Tue

Cinco de Mayo Go drink tequila. That’s an order. El Techo has a selection of ¡Cinco Amigos! -- a shot, a back, and a beer ($10-12) -- for the occasion, plus Uno, Dos, Tacos has pitchers for $27 during happy hour. La Urbana is probably a pretty good bet, too. Honestly, you can probably get your tequila fix almost anywhere.

Somewhere with tequila. Probably in the Mission.

Date

Event

Location

May 8 Fri

A Taste of Tel Hi You don’t have to live on Telegraph Hill to attend this fundraising gala with food from some of SF’s best restaurants and plenty of local wine.

SF City Hall

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

SF International Beer Festival SF’s oldest beer festival is back with endless tastings from more than 100 brewers and food from places like Mission Bowling Club, Leopold’s, and more.

Fort Mason Center

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

SF Oysterfest Thievery Corporation, Grandmaster Flash, Warren G, tons and tons of oysters, and plenty of beer to wash it all down.

Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park

Date

Event

Location

May 10 Sun

Mother's Day CALL YOUR MOM. Even better: send her flowers and chocolate and take her to brunch!

Wherever your mom wants it to be

Date

Event

Location

May 13 Wed

Varnished: The After Party Be the first to view the San Francisco Art Institute’s MFA exhibit while enjoying cocktails, as well as live performances and music. 8:30pm-midnight.

Fort Mason Center

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Thu

Taste of Potrero An evening of food and drink from local spots like Magnolia Brewing, Nopa, Hog & Rocks, Beretta, Third Rail, and more than 35 others. Plus, 100% of the proceeds benefit Daniel Webster Elementary School.

Pier 70

Date

Event

Location

May 15 Fri

NOLA Feast: Pop-Up Crawfish Boil Feast on crawfish, shrimp, oysters, beignets, and more while enjoying live music and an authentic crawfish boil atmosphere.

2293 Mission St

Date

Event

Location

May 17 Sun

Bay to Breakers Run it. Drink it. Just register for it if you’re participating. It’s the right thing to do.

Bay to Breakers

Date

Event

Location

May 18 Mon

Beretta Whiskey Cocktail Workshop Beretta’s hands-on cocktail class is all about whiskey this month. (Yes!) Learn about the spirit, how to create drinks using it, and best of all: actually drink delicious cocktails.

Beretta

Date

Event

Location

May 22 Fri

Memorial Day weekend Go somewhere. Anywhere. Like maybe on one of these under-the-radar road trips!

Anywhere but SF

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Thu

Gross Nightlife at the Academy of Sciences It’s Nightlife’s first-ever tribute to everything from the creepy, to the crawly, to the downright disgusting. No, seriously, there will be people there to chat with you about your poop. Also, lots of drinks! And DJs!

California Academy of Sciences

