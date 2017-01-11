The 18 Best Events in SF This May

April showers bring May... cocktail hours? Fine, that's not how it goes, but that's how it would go if we'd written it (/there were actual April showers). Of the 18 best events going down in SF this May, 17 of them involve booze. (And all 18 do, if you and mom celebrate Mother's Day the right way.)
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Fri
Cinco de Kinko “Elegant bondage,” Kink.com models, DJs, and lots and lots of tequila. Oh, and the best part (?), the proceeds go to support the Three Strikes Justice Center. Tix are $40 and the party goes from 8pm-3am.
Cinco de Kinko The Armory “Elegant bondage,” Kink.com models, DJs, and lots and lots of tequila. Oh, and the best part (?), the proceeds go to support the Three Strikes Justice Center. Tix are $40 and the party goes from 8pm-3am.
Date
Event
Location
May 2 Sat
Bluxome Street Winery Block Party The entire block of Bluxome St is shutting down from noon to 6pm. Come hungry/thirsty and enjoy gourmet food trucks, live local bands, arcade games, a photo booth, and plenty of Bluxome wines. Kids and dogs welcome.
Bluxome St between 4th & 5th St
Bluxome Street Winery Block Party Bluxome St between 4th & 5th St The entire block of Bluxome St is shutting down from noon to 6pm. Come hungry/thirsty and enjoy gourmet food trucks, live local bands, arcade games, a photo booth, and plenty of Bluxome wines. Kids and dogs welcome.
Date
Event
Location
May 2 Sat
North Beach SF Kentucky Derby Party $30 gets you entry, two signature Derby Day drinks, mouthwatering BBQ, a chance to win at roulette, and live music after the race. Oh, and there’s cornhole. Cornhole!
North Beach SF Kentucky Derby Party Tope SF $30 gets you entry, two signature Derby Day drinks, mouthwatering BBQ, a chance to win at roulette, and live music after the race. Oh, and there’s cornhole. Cornhole!
Date
Event
Location
May 2 Sat
Kentucky Derby party at Elixir Elixir is hosting a Kentucky Derby party starting at 11am. Get a “Choose Your Own Julep” for $10 (or any beverage) and complimentary Chef Jack Andrews BBQ all... day... long. Wear your best hat for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate.
Kentucky Derby party at Elixir Elixir Elixir is hosting a Kentucky Derby party starting at 11am. Get a “Choose Your Own Julep” for $10 (or any beverage) and complimentary Chef Jack Andrews BBQ all... day... long. Wear your best hat for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate.
Date
Event
Location
May 2 Sat
The Kentucky Derby at Comstock Saloon From noon to 4pm, there will be opportunities to bet on the race, enjoy a $25 prix fixe menu of traditional Derby offerings, and compete for prizes. And you can feel good even if you lose, since it’s a charity event benefitting Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The Kentucky Derby at Comstock Saloon Comstock Saloon From noon to 4pm, there will be opportunities to bet on the race, enjoy a $25 prix fixe menu of traditional Derby offerings, and compete for prizes. And you can feel good even if you lose, since it’s a charity event benefitting Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Date
Event
Location
May 2 Sat
Mayweather vs. Pacquiao at SF Athletic Club SF Athletic Club is tenting off its private parking lot. It'll have two giant HD projection screens surrounded by seats, secondary screens, high-quality sound, DJ Apollo spinning before and after the fight, and food and beverage service at your seats.
Mayweather vs. Pacquiao at SF Athletic Club SF Athletic Club SF Athletic Club is tenting off its private parking lot. It'll have two giant HD projection screens surrounded by seats, secondary screens, high-quality sound, DJ Apollo spinning before and after the fight, and food and beverage service at your seats.
Date
Event
Location
May 5 Tue
Cinco de Mayo Go drink tequila. That’s an order. El Techo has a selection of ¡Cinco Amigos! -- a shot, a back, and a beer ($10-12) -- for the occasion, plus Uno, Dos, Tacos has pitchers for $27 during happy hour. La Urbana is probably a pretty good bet, too. Honestly, you can probably get your tequila fix almost anywhere.
Somewhere with tequila. Probably in the Mission.
Cinco de Mayo Somewhere with tequila. Probably in the Mission. Go drink tequila. That’s an order. El Techo has a selection of ¡Cinco Amigos! -- a shot, a back, and a beer ($10-12) -- for the occasion, plus Uno, Dos, Tacos has pitchers for $27 during happy hour. La Urbana is probably a pretty good bet, too. Honestly, you can probably get your tequila fix almost anywhere.
Date
Event
Location
May 8 Fri
A Taste of Tel Hi You don’t have to live on Telegraph Hill to attend this fundraising gala with food from some of SF’s best restaurants and plenty of local wine.
SF City Hall
A Taste of Tel Hi SF City Hall You don’t have to live on Telegraph Hill to attend this fundraising gala with food from some of SF’s best restaurants and plenty of local wine.
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
SF International Beer Festival SF’s oldest beer festival is back with endless tastings from more than 100 brewers and food from places like Mission Bowling Club, Leopold’s, and more.
SF International Beer Festival Fort Mason Center SF’s oldest beer festival is back with endless tastings from more than 100 brewers and food from places like Mission Bowling Club, Leopold’s, and more.
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
SF Oysterfest Thievery Corporation, Grandmaster Flash, Warren G, tons and tons of oysters, and plenty of beer to wash it all down.
Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park
SF Oysterfest Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park Thievery Corporation, Grandmaster Flash, Warren G, tons and tons of oysters, and plenty of beer to wash it all down.
Date
Event
Location
May 10 Sun
Mother's Day CALL YOUR MOM. Even better: send her flowers and chocolate and take her to brunch!
Wherever your mom wants it to be
Mother's Day Wherever your mom wants it to be CALL YOUR MOM. Even better: send her flowers and chocolate and take her to brunch!
Date
Event
Location
May 13 Wed
Varnished: The After Party Be the first to view the San Francisco Art Institute’s MFA exhibit while enjoying cocktails, as well as live performances and music. 8:30pm-midnight.
Varnished: The After Party Fort Mason Center Be the first to view the San Francisco Art Institute’s MFA exhibit while enjoying cocktails, as well as live performances and music. 8:30pm-midnight.
Date
Event
Location
May 14 Thu
Taste of Potrero An evening of food and drink from local spots like Magnolia Brewing, Nopa, Hog & Rocks, Beretta, Third Rail, and more than 35 others. Plus, 100% of the proceeds benefit Daniel Webster Elementary School.
Taste of Potrero Pier 70 An evening of food and drink from local spots like Magnolia Brewing, Nopa, Hog & Rocks, Beretta, Third Rail, and more than 35 others. Plus, 100% of the proceeds benefit Daniel Webster Elementary School.
Date
Event
Location
May 15 Fri
NOLA Feast: Pop-Up Crawfish Boil Feast on crawfish, shrimp, oysters, beignets, and more while enjoying live music and an authentic crawfish boil atmosphere.
2293 Mission St
NOLA Feast: Pop-Up Crawfish Boil 2293 Mission St Feast on crawfish, shrimp, oysters, beignets, and more while enjoying live music and an authentic crawfish boil atmosphere.
Date
Event
Location
May 17 Sun
Bay to Breakers Run it. Drink it. Just register for it if you’re participating. It’s the right thing to do.
Bay to Breakers
Bay to Breakers Bay to Breakers Run it. Drink it. Just register for it if you’re participating. It’s the right thing to do.
Date
Event
Location
May 18 Mon
Beretta Whiskey Cocktail Workshop Beretta’s hands-on cocktail class is all about whiskey this month. (Yes!) Learn about the spirit, how to create drinks using it, and best of all: actually drink delicious cocktails.
Beretta Whiskey Cocktail Workshop Beretta Beretta’s hands-on cocktail class is all about whiskey this month. (Yes!) Learn about the spirit, how to create drinks using it, and best of all: actually drink delicious cocktails.
Date
Event
Location
May 22 Fri
Memorial Day weekend Go somewhere. Anywhere. Like maybe on one of these under-the-radar road trips!
Anywhere but SF
Memorial Day weekend Anywhere but SF Go somewhere. Anywhere. Like maybe on one of these under-the-radar road trips!
Date
Event
Location
May 28 Thu
Gross Nightlife at the Academy of Sciences It’s Nightlife’s first-ever tribute to everything from the creepy, to the crawly, to the downright disgusting. No, seriously, there will be people there to chat with you about your poop. Also, lots of drinks! And DJs!
California Academy of Sciences
Gross Nightlife at the Academy of Sciences California Academy of Sciences It’s Nightlife’s first-ever tribute to everything from the creepy, to the crawly, to the downright disgusting. No, seriously, there will be people there to chat with you about your poop. Also, lots of drinks! And DJs!