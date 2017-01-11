Events

The Complete Guide to Summer Fridays in San Francisco

Ah Summer Fridays. Those glorious half, full, or floating days off that make having an office job in San Francisco sooooo much more tolerable. Assuming you’re not using them to take down the West Coast’s most iconic road trips, you’re gonna need some sort of plan for what to do on them. And that’s where this comes in: a bona fide Summer Friday calendar, which lines up something super fun for you to do every Friday from here until fall (you know, when summer ACTUALLY starts).

Oh and even if your evil warlord of a boss doesn’t give you Summer Fridays, he does give you sick days though, right? Right.

Off the Grid

Event

Jun 26 Fri

Check out an underground supper club 100 diners. Eight courses. One communal table. And it all goes down inside the Ferry Building, where every dish Chef Ty Taube will be doing is built on ingredients foraged in and around SF.

Ferry Building

Event

Jul 3 Fri

Get out of town Unless your company hates America, you should have July 3rd off since the 4th is on a Saturday. You’re not going to be able to see the fireworks in SF, so why not go on one of these under-the-radar road trips?

30-236 miles from SF

Event

Jul 10 Fri

Array Admit it: you still haven’t been to one of the 21 best new bars in America. Finally address that with some day drinking (Summer Friday, FTW!) at The Interval at Long Now, which crazily opens at 10am. Then step outside and right into California’s largest weekly evening street food market: Off the Grid Fort Mason.

Fort Mason

Event

Jul 17 Fri

Catch an indie flick SF’s Frozen Film Festival is a great chance to see something other than Ant-Man, although that’s also coming out on July 17th and was shot in SF, so... maybe do both.

Roxie Theater

Event

Jul 24 Fri

Light a bonfire Head to Ocean Beach early and claim one of the 14 bonfire rings.

Ocean Beach

de Young Museum

Event

Jul 31 Fri

Get cultured for FREE Friday nights are free at the de Young. And there are plenty of specialty cocktails to be consumed at the café.

The de Young Museum

Event

Aug 7 Fri

Go to Outside Lands It’s the first day of Outside Lands. The music starts at noon, so you’ll want to “work from home” that day. And, yes, by “work from home,” we mean get there as early as possible for maximum music and beer enjoyment.

Golden Gate Park

Event

Aug 14 Fri

Shake it off Sure, you have to leave SF for this one, but it’s TAYLOR SWIFT. I don’t know about YOU, but *I’m* feelin’ 22.

Levi’s Stadium

Event

Aug 21 Fri

Eat Drink SF Friday night is the Grand Tasting with dishes from more than 35 restaurants, plus more than 70 beer, wine, and spirits makers.

Fort Mason

Wine Tasting on the Bay/San Francisco Boat Cruises

Event

Aug 28 Fri

Take a booze cruise Watch the sunset while sipping on wine and cocktails on the Neptune, a boat that was literally built for parties.

Departs from Pier 39

Event

Sep 4 Fri

Picnic in the park/on the roof Grab a blanket (and probably a puffy jacket), some takeout, and a bunch of wine or beer, and head to one of SF’s 47 parks or one of its public rooftops. Then sit back, relax, and watch the, uh, fog?

Parks or roofs

Event

Sep 11 Fri

Enjoy a drink in the sunshine Hopefully by now, Karl the Fog has retreated for a few weeks. Celebrate his disappearance by grabbing a drink (or two or five) on one of SF’s infinity patios.

Anywhere outdoors that serves alcohol.

Event

Sep 18 Fri

Eat Greek food A Taste of Greece is SF’s only Greek food festival. Chow down on traditional dishes while enjoying live entertainment.

Annunciation Cathedral

