The Complete Guide to Summer Fridays in San Francisco

Ah Summer Fridays. Those glorious half, full, or floating days off that make having an office job in San Francisco sooooo much more tolerable. Assuming you’re not using them to take down the West Coast’s most iconic road trips, you’re gonna need some sort of plan for what to do on them. And that’s where this comes in: a bona fide Summer Friday calendar, which lines up something super fun for you to do every Friday from here until fall (you know, when summer ACTUALLY starts).
Oh and even if your evil warlord of a boss doesn’t give you Summer Fridays, he does give you sick days though, right? Right.
Check out an underground supper club Ferry Building 100 diners. Eight courses. One communal table. And it all goes down inside the Ferry Building, where every dish Chef Ty Taube will be doing is built on ingredients foraged in and around SF.
Get out of town 30-236 miles from SF Unless your company hates America, you should have July 3rd off since the 4th is on a Saturday. You’re not going to be able to see the fireworks in SF, so why not go on one of these under-the-radar road trips?
Array Fort Mason Admit it: you still haven’t been to one of the 21 best new bars in America. Finally address that with some day drinking (Summer Friday, FTW!) at The Interval at Long Now, which crazily opens at 10am. Then step outside and right into California’s largest weekly evening street food market: Off the Grid Fort Mason.
Catch an indie flick Roxie Theater SF’s Frozen Film Festival is a great chance to see something other than Ant-Man, although that’s also coming out on July 17th and was shot in SF, so... maybe do both.
Light a bonfire Ocean Beach Head to Ocean Beach early and claim one of the 14 bonfire rings.
Get cultured for FREE The de Young Museum Friday nights are free at the de Young. And there are plenty of specialty cocktails to be consumed at the café.
Go to Outside Lands Golden Gate Park It’s the first day of Outside Lands. The music starts at noon, so you’ll want to “work from home” that day. And, yes, by “work from home,” we mean get there as early as possible for maximum music and beer enjoyment.
Shake it off Levi’s Stadium Sure, you have to leave SF for this one, but it’s TAYLOR SWIFT. I don’t know about YOU, but *I’m* feelin’ 22.
Eat Drink SF Fort Mason Friday night is the Grand Tasting with dishes from more than 35 restaurants, plus more than 70 beer, wine, and spirits makers.
Take a booze cruise Departs from Pier 39 Watch the sunset while sipping on wine and cocktails on the Neptune, a boat that was literally built for parties.
Picnic in the park/on the roof Parks or roofs Grab a blanket (and probably a puffy jacket), some takeout, and a bunch of wine or beer, and head to one of SF’s 47 parks or one of its public rooftops. Then sit back, relax, and watch the, uh, fog?
Enjoy a drink in the sunshine Anywhere outdoors that serves alcohol. Hopefully by now, Karl the Fog has retreated for a few weeks. Celebrate his disappearance by grabbing a drink (or two or five) on one of SF’s infinity patios.
Eat Greek food Annunciation Cathedral A Taste of Greece is SF’s only Greek food festival. Chow down on traditional dishes while enjoying live entertainment.