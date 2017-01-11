Events

Every Single Summer Festival in San Francisco, Now in One Calendar

Flickr/Thomas Hawk

Summer is almost here, which means 1) cold, 2) wind, 3) fog, 4) other cold, and 5) sooooooo many fun festivals (!), enough that there’s no way you could ever keep track of them all. Or you couldn’t. Until now. That’s right: we put every single SF festival this summer into one handy-dandy master calendar.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Thu

SF Documentary Festival This two-week event includes more than 50 documentary films, including must-sees like Batkid Begins, a free outdoor screening by the Phoenix Hotel's pool, and a collection of shorts called "Don't Call It San Fran!!!"

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Soy and Tofu Festival If you like ribs and burgers, sorry dude. But if you like soy and tofu, yay! A festival dedicated to, literally, just that.

Japantown

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Union Street Festival Go for the merchants. Or... the copious amounts of craft beer. Definitely one of those.

Union Street from Gough to Steiner

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Ethnic Dance Festival Get down with dance forms from around the world during the first three weekends in June.

Palace of Fine Arts & Yerba Buena Center for the Arts

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Tue

San Francisco Jazz Festival Two weeks of jazz from legends and newcomers. You’ll have to pay for every performance except the kickoff event on June 9th which is free (and has food trucks!).

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

SF Black Film Festival A competitive film festival that celebrates African-American cinema.

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

North Beach Festival One of the country’s original outdoor festivals, this two-day event promises lots of delicious food, live music, AND the opportunity to get a blessing for your pet. Woof!

North Beach

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

Haight Ashbury Street Fair Live music on two stages, plus tons of vendors selling food, art, and, of course, plenty of tie-dye.

Haight Street between Masonic and Stanyan

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14-Aug 16

Stern Grove Festival’s 78th Season Free concerts every Sunday starting at 2pm (but get there earlier if you want a good seat). Performers include everyone from The Doobie Brothers to Randy Newman to Talib Kweli. 

Stern Grove

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

Frameline39 San Francisco International LGBTQ Film Festival The oldest ongoing film festival devoted to LGBTQ documentaries, features, and shorts.

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

SF Free Folk Festival A music and dance festival that’s kinda similar to Hardly Strictly, but smaller and indoors.

Cyprian’s Center

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

SF Pride 2015 Put on your most colorful outfit and celebrate this year’s theme: equality without exception. Be sure not to miss the parade, which kicks off at 10:30am on Sunday.

Civic Center Plaza

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Fourth of July Celebration at the PIER Sure it’ll probably be too foggy to see the fireworks, but who cares because Tainted Love is playing at 5pm!

PIER 39

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Fillmore Jazz Festival Three stages of live jazz, plus plenty of shopping, tons of good food, and, of course, looooooots of beer gardens.

Fillmore Street between Jackson and Eddy

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Renegade Craft Fair Get crafty during this three-day fest where you can buy handmade everything and get your DIY workshop on.

Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

San Francisco Frozen Film Festival Sadly, this is not a film festival dedicated to your favorite Disney movie, but rather an independent film fest that got its name from SF’s freezing cold summers.

The Roxie Theater

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Sun

AIDS Walk The largest AIDS fundraising event in Northern California, this is your chance to get your butt off the couch and raise money for HIV programs in the Bay Area.

Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23-Aug 9

SF Jewish Film Festival Enjoy three weeks of films that celebrate Jewish culture from the first and largest Jewish film festival in the world. 

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Sun

Up Your Alley Fair A precursor to the Folsom Street Fair for leather men and fetish enthusiasts. As they say on their site: “You won’t find a filthier event in the States.”

Dore Alley between Howard and Folsom

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31-Aug 2

American Craft Council SF Show Three days of all things handmade from jewelry to furniture.

Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

TBA

Nihonmachi Street Fair A celebration of the Asian and Pacific communities with live music and performances, artisans, vintage trucks, muscle cars, and food. Plus, you can enter your pooch in their Doggie World Parade!

Japantown

Date

Event

Location

TBA

Jerry Day Celebrate Jerry Garcia with free live music and a lot of people who will probably be smoking The Pot.

Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, McLaren Park

Date

Event

Location

TBA

Outside Lands Festival This year’s lineup is sick, with performances from Wilco, Billy Idol, The Black Keys, and Elton John. Plus, SO much food, wine, and beer.

Golden Gate Park

Date

Event

Location

TBA

J-POP Summit If you love Japanese culture, then you don’t want to miss this festival that features the latest in Japanese music, fashion, art, tech, anime, food, and best of all: a sake summit!

Fort Mason Center and Union Square

Date

Event

Location

TBA

Japanese Film Festival The first and only fully dedicated Japanese film celebration in the Bay Area.

Multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

TBA

SF Street Food Festival More than 100 owner-operated food businesses will be serving up more deliciousness than you can even imagine (and you can imagine A LOT of deliciousness).

Pier 70

Date

Event

Location

TBA

Eat Drink SF Q: What does everyone in SF love to do? A: Eat and drink. Do that non-stop for four days during San Francisco’s premier annual food, wine, and spirits festival.

Fort Mason

Date

Event

Location

TBA

Noe Valley Wine Walk Take a walk down 24th street and enjoy wine samples and finger foods from local restaurants. Stroller not required.

24th Street from Diamond to Chattanooga

Date

Event

Location

TBA

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Free culture takes the stage in the form of Romeo and Juliet on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Presidio’s Main Post Parade Ground Lawn and Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, McLaren Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

San Francisco Fringe Festival The largest grassroots theater festival in the Bay Area -- this is definitely no Shakespeare in the Park.

EXIT Theatre and multiple locations

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival It’s a festival. For chocolate. And also wine. What else do you need to know? Oh, maybe that 100% of the profits are donated to Project Open Hand?

Ghirardelli Square

Date

Event

Location

Sep 13 Sun

San Francisco Opera in the Park There are two great things about this performance: 1) it’s free, and 2) you can totally wear jeans.

Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Fri

A Taste of Greece SF’s only Greek food festival serves up deliciously traditional dishes and lots of dancing.

Annunciation Cathedral

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

SF International Dragon Boat Festival Colorful 40ft dragon boats (holding 20 paddlers!) will race to the beat of Chinese drums in this free event that also has live music, crafts, and rides.

Treasure Island

Date

Event

Location

Sep 20 Sun

Comedy Day Five hours of FREE non-stop laughs. Or hopefully, only-some-stop laughs

Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Oktoberfest by the Bay Tasty food, beer, music, beer, dancing, beer, and did we mention the beer? ‘Cause: BEER.

Pier 48

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27 Sun

Folsom Street Fair It’s the world’s biggest leather event and there will be lots and lots and LOTS of naked people. Also: dancing and drinking.

Folsom Street from 8th to 13th Streets

