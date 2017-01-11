Every Single Summer Festival in San Francisco, Now in One Calendar

Summer is almost here, which means 1) cold, 2) wind, 3) fog, 4) other cold, and 5) sooooooo many fun festivals (!), enough that there’s no way you could ever keep track of them all. Or you couldn’t. Until now. That’s right: we put every single SF festival this summer into one handy-dandy master calendar.
SF Documentary Festival This two-week event includes more than 50 documentary films, including must-sees like Batkid Begins, a free outdoor screening by the Phoenix Hotel's pool, and a collection of shorts called "Don't Call It San Fran!!!"
SF Documentary Festival Multiple locations This two-week event includes more than 50 documentary films, including must-sees like Batkid Begins, a free outdoor screening by the Phoenix Hotel's pool, and a collection of shorts called "Don't Call It San Fran!!!"
Soy and Tofu Festival If you like ribs and burgers, sorry dude. But if you like soy and tofu, yay! A festival dedicated to, literally, just that.
Soy and Tofu Festival Japantown If you like ribs and burgers, sorry dude. But if you like soy and tofu, yay! A festival dedicated to, literally, just that.
Union Street Festival Go for the merchants. Or... the copious amounts of craft beer. Definitely one of those.
Union Street Festival Union Street from Gough to Steiner Go for the merchants. Or... the copious amounts of craft beer. Definitely one of those.
Ethnic Dance Festival Get down with dance forms from around the world during the first three weekends in June.
Ethnic Dance Festival Palace of Fine Arts & Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Get down with dance forms from around the world during the first three weekends in June.
San Francisco Jazz Festival Two weeks of jazz from legends and newcomers. You’ll have to pay for every performance except the kickoff event on June 9th which is free (and has food trucks!).
San Francisco Jazz Festival Multiple locations Two weeks of jazz from legends and newcomers. You’ll have to pay for every performance except the kickoff event on June 9th which is free (and has food trucks!).
SF Black Film Festival A competitive film festival that celebrates African-American cinema.
SF Black Film Festival Multiple locations A competitive film festival that celebrates African-American cinema.
North Beach Festival One of the country’s original outdoor festivals, this two-day event promises lots of delicious food, live music, AND the opportunity to get a blessing for your pet. Woof!
North Beach Festival North Beach One of the country’s original outdoor festivals, this two-day event promises lots of delicious food, live music, AND the opportunity to get a blessing for your pet. Woof!
Haight Ashbury Street Fair Live music on two stages, plus tons of vendors selling food, art, and, of course, plenty of tie-dye.
Haight Ashbury Street Fair Haight Street between Masonic and Stanyan Live music on two stages, plus tons of vendors selling food, art, and, of course, plenty of tie-dye.
Stern Grove Festival’s 78th Season Free concerts every Sunday starting at 2pm (but get there earlier if you want a good seat). Performers include everyone from The Doobie Brothers to Randy Newman to Talib Kweli.
Stern Grove Festival’s 78th Season Stern Grove Free concerts every Sunday starting at 2pm (but get there earlier if you want a good seat). Performers include everyone from The Doobie Brothers to Randy Newman to Talib Kweli.
Frameline39 San Francisco International LGBTQ Film Festival The oldest ongoing film festival devoted to LGBTQ documentaries, features, and shorts.
Frameline39 San Francisco International LGBTQ Film Festival Multiple locations The oldest ongoing film festival devoted to LGBTQ documentaries, features, and shorts.
SF Free Folk Festival A music and dance festival that’s kinda similar to Hardly Strictly, but smaller and indoors.
SF Free Folk Festival Cyprian’s Center A music and dance festival that’s kinda similar to Hardly Strictly, but smaller and indoors.
SF Pride 2015 Put on your most colorful outfit and celebrate this year’s theme: equality without exception. Be sure not to miss the parade, which kicks off at 10:30am on Sunday.
SF Pride 2015 Civic Center Plaza Put on your most colorful outfit and celebrate this year’s theme: equality without exception. Be sure not to miss the parade, which kicks off at 10:30am on Sunday.
Fourth of July Celebration at the PIER Sure it’ll probably be too foggy to see the fireworks, but who cares because Tainted Love is playing at 5pm!
Fourth of July Celebration at the PIER PIER 39 Sure it’ll probably be too foggy to see the fireworks, but who cares because Tainted Love is playing at 5pm!
Fillmore Jazz Festival Three stages of live jazz, plus plenty of shopping, tons of good food, and, of course, looooooots of beer gardens.
Fillmore Jazz Festival Fillmore Street between Jackson and Eddy Three stages of live jazz, plus plenty of shopping, tons of good food, and, of course, looooooots of beer gardens.
Renegade Craft Fair Get crafty during this three-day fest where you can buy handmade everything and get your DIY workshop on.
Renegade Craft Fair Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion Get crafty during this three-day fest where you can buy handmade everything and get your DIY workshop on.
San Francisco Frozen Film Festival Sadly, this is not a film festival dedicated to your favorite Disney movie, but rather an independent film fest that got its name from SF’s freezing cold summers.
San Francisco Frozen Film Festival The Roxie Theater Sadly, this is not a film festival dedicated to your favorite Disney movie, but rather an independent film fest that got its name from SF’s freezing cold summers.
AIDS Walk The largest AIDS fundraising event in Northern California, this is your chance to get your butt off the couch and raise money for HIV programs in the Bay Area.
AIDS Walk Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park The largest AIDS fundraising event in Northern California, this is your chance to get your butt off the couch and raise money for HIV programs in the Bay Area.
SF Jewish Film Festival Enjoy three weeks of films that celebrate Jewish culture from the first and largest Jewish film festival in the world.
SF Jewish Film Festival Multiple locations Enjoy three weeks of films that celebrate Jewish culture from the first and largest Jewish film festival in the world.
Up Your Alley Fair A precursor to the Folsom Street Fair for leather men and fetish enthusiasts. As they say on their site: “You won’t find a filthier event in the States.”
Up Your Alley Fair Dore Alley between Howard and Folsom A precursor to the Folsom Street Fair for leather men and fetish enthusiasts. As they say on their site: “You won’t find a filthier event in the States.”
American Craft Council SF Show Three days of all things handmade from jewelry to furniture.
American Craft Council SF Show Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion Three days of all things handmade from jewelry to furniture.
Nihonmachi Street Fair A celebration of the Asian and Pacific communities with live music and performances, artisans, vintage trucks, muscle cars, and food. Plus, you can enter your pooch in their Doggie World Parade!
Nihonmachi Street Fair Japantown A celebration of the Asian and Pacific communities with live music and performances, artisans, vintage trucks, muscle cars, and food. Plus, you can enter your pooch in their Doggie World Parade!
Jerry Day Celebrate Jerry Garcia with free live music and a lot of people who will probably be smoking The Pot.
Jerry Day Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, McLaren Park Celebrate Jerry Garcia with free live music and a lot of people who will probably be smoking The Pot.
Outside Lands Festival This year’s lineup is sick, with performances from Wilco, Billy Idol, The Black Keys, and Elton John. Plus, SO much food, wine, and beer.
Outside Lands Festival Golden Gate Park This year’s lineup is sick, with performances from Wilco, Billy Idol, The Black Keys, and Elton John. Plus, SO much food, wine, and beer.
J-POP Summit If you love Japanese culture, then you don’t want to miss this festival that features the latest in Japanese music, fashion, art, tech, anime, food, and best of all: a sake summit!
J-POP Summit Fort Mason Center and Union Square If you love Japanese culture, then you don’t want to miss this festival that features the latest in Japanese music, fashion, art, tech, anime, food, and best of all: a sake summit!
Japanese Film Festival The first and only fully dedicated Japanese film celebration in the Bay Area.
Japanese Film Festival Multiple locations The first and only fully dedicated Japanese film celebration in the Bay Area.
SF Street Food Festival More than 100 owner-operated food businesses will be serving up more deliciousness than you can even imagine (and you can imagine A LOT of deliciousness).
SF Street Food Festival Pier 70 More than 100 owner-operated food businesses will be serving up more deliciousness than you can even imagine (and you can imagine A LOT of deliciousness).
Eat Drink SF Q: What does everyone in SF love to do? A: Eat and drink. Do that non-stop for four days during San Francisco’s premier annual food, wine, and spirits festival.
Eat Drink SF Fort Mason Q: What does everyone in SF love to do? A: Eat and drink. Do that non-stop for four days during San Francisco’s premier annual food, wine, and spirits festival.
Noe Valley Wine Walk Take a walk down 24th street and enjoy wine samples and finger foods from local restaurants. Stroller not required.
Noe Valley Wine Walk 24th Street from Diamond to Chattanooga Take a walk down 24th street and enjoy wine samples and finger foods from local restaurants. Stroller not required.
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Free culture takes the stage in the form of Romeo and Juliet on Saturdays and Sundays.
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival The Presidio’s Main Post Parade Ground Lawn and Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, McLaren Park Free culture takes the stage in the form of Romeo and Juliet on Saturdays and Sundays.
San Francisco Fringe Festival The largest grassroots theater festival in the Bay Area -- this is definitely no Shakespeare in the Park.
San Francisco Fringe Festival EXIT Theatre and multiple locations The largest grassroots theater festival in the Bay Area -- this is definitely no Shakespeare in the Park.
Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival It’s a festival. For chocolate. And also wine. What else do you need to know? Oh, maybe that 100% of the profits are donated to Project Open Hand?
Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival Ghirardelli Square It’s a festival. For chocolate. And also wine. What else do you need to know? Oh, maybe that 100% of the profits are donated to Project Open Hand?
San Francisco Opera in the Park There are two great things about this performance: 1) it’s free, and 2) you can totally wear jeans.
San Francisco Opera in the Park Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park There are two great things about this performance: 1) it’s free, and 2) you can totally wear jeans.
A Taste of Greece SF’s only Greek food festival serves up deliciously traditional dishes and lots of dancing.
A Taste of Greece Annunciation Cathedral SF’s only Greek food festival serves up deliciously traditional dishes and lots of dancing.
SF International Dragon Boat Festival Colorful 40ft dragon boats (holding 20 paddlers!) will race to the beat of Chinese drums in this free event that also has live music, crafts, and rides.
SF International Dragon Boat Festival Treasure Island Colorful 40ft dragon boats (holding 20 paddlers!) will race to the beat of Chinese drums in this free event that also has live music, crafts, and rides.
Comedy Day Five hours of FREE non-stop laughs. Or hopefully, only-some-stop laughs
Comedy Day Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park Five hours of FREE non-stop laughs. Or hopefully, only-some-stop laughs
Oktoberfest by the Bay Tasty food, beer, music, beer, dancing, beer, and did we mention the beer? ‘Cause: BEER.
Oktoberfest by the Bay Pier 48 Tasty food, beer, music, beer, dancing, beer, and did we mention the beer? ‘Cause: BEER.
Folsom Street Fair It’s the world’s biggest leather event and there will be lots and lots and LOTS of naked people. Also: dancing and drinking.
Folsom Street Fair Folsom Street from 8th to 13th Streets It’s the world’s biggest leather event and there will be lots and lots and LOTS of naked people. Also: dancing and drinking.