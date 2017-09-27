Everything You Need to Do in SF This Fall

Fall is here, which means “summer” is here, which means it’s the best time of the year in San Francisco to get out and go to music festivals, food festivals, comedy festivals, literary festivals, whiskey festivals, sake festivals, wine festivals, chowder festivals, cheese festivals, leather fetish festivals, and, well you get the point. Pretty much whatever you’re into, there’s a festival for you in the next couple of months. Plus lots of fun runs, a crazy stand-up paddleboarding race, and even a rodeo/livestock expo, naturally.
Saturday
Sep 16
Social Hall SF
If you love artisan cheese then you’ll definitely want to head to SF Cheese Fest for three hours of non-stop cheese indulgence. You’ll be able to sample dozens of cheeses, meet the people who make them, and also sip on beer, wine, and cider.
Sunday
Sep 17
Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park
Comedy Day brings 40 comedians onto one stage for five straight hours. There will also be food trucks, beer and wine for sale, and you can even bring your pup. The laughs start at noon and go until 5pm.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 22-24
Celebrate Oktoberfest with dancing, singing, and beer of course
Pier 48
Slip on your Trachten and head to Oktoberfest by the Bay, your chance to celebrate Germany’s famed festival by drinking beer, singing, dancing to a 21-piece Bavarian band, and eating tasty German fare. There are four sessions. Attend one... or all of them!
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 23-24
Lake Merritt, Oakland
Cheer on colorful dragon boats as they fly across the lake to the beat of Chinese drums at the Northern California International Dragon Boat Festival. There will also be cultural performances, delicious food to eat, and lots of clothing and crafts to buy.
Sunday
Sep 24
Folsom Street, between Eighth and 13th Streets
Grab your whips and chains: The Folsom Street Fair is the world’s largest fetish festival and promises over 400,000 leather and fetish players from all over the world. Strap on your assless chaps... or wear nothing at all. Anything goes at this famed BDSM and leather party.
Saturday
Sep 30
Japanese Cultural and Community Center
Sake Day is four hours of nonstop sake tasting and your chance to meet the people who make it. There will also be Japanese street food stations where you can fill up... before going back for more sake.
Sunday
Oct 1
Castro Street, between Market and 19th Street; and 18th Street, between Noe and Diamond
The Castro Street Fair is back with several stages of live entertainment (and strange performances), lots of food and beverage vendors, and arts & crafts booths. People tend to dress up for this one, so bust out your costume box before you go.
Sunday
Oct 1
Bay Bridge
The Bridge to Bridge run is known as America’s most beautiful run with scenic 5K and 12K routes that take you all through the city and ends with beer, food, and music on the Marina Green.
Friday
Oct 6
Marriott Marquis
Meet whiskey distillers, master blenders and more, all while sipping single-malt and blended Scotch, Irish whiskey, bourbon, rye, and all of the other whiskeys at WhiskyFest.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 6-8
See the Blue Angels twist and twirl through the sky
On the Bay and in the sky, but mostly at the Festival Center at Marina Green
Fleet Week comes to SF to celebrate the men and women of the United States Armed Forces with three air shows and a parade of ships. Plus, you can climb aboard amphibious carriers, destroyers, and cruisers docked at the Embarcadero all weekend long.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 6-8
Golden Gate Park
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is a free concert in Golden Gate Park featuring over 90 acts on seven stages, including performances by Conor Oberst, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, and so many more that have yet to be announced. Bring your dog. Bring a picnic. And bring beer and wine (in non-glass containers).
Friday - Saturday
Oct 6-14
Various venues all over SF
Take your nose out of your book for a change. Litquake is a nine-day festival meant to inspire readers and writers through literary programming like interactive workshops, lectures, walking tours, and more. It all culminates with the most-anticipated event, Lit Crawl... like a bar crawl, but for author readings on October 14 in the Mission.
Tuesday
Oct 10
City View at Metreon
Wine & Spirits Top 100 Tasting event honors the wineries around the world that delivered the best wine throughout the year. And you get to taste them all and snack on yummy bites from some of SF’s best restaurants.
Friday - Friday
Oct 13-21
Cow Palace
Saddle up and find your inner cowboy/girl because the Grand National Rodeo is two weekends of livestock expos, horse shows, and rodeos. There’s also a classic western BBQ, music, dancing, and mechanical bull rides.
Monday - Tuesday
Oct 16-31
Watch the craziest stand up paddling event in the world
Ocean Beach to Golden Gate Bridge
There will be 10-foot waves on this 7.5-mile open course where some of the best SUP athletes race to come in first. The event window is a couple of weeks, so be sure to check the site so you know when it’s happening.
Saturday
Oct 21
20th Street, between Wisconsin and Missouri
Head to the Potrero Hill Festival and enjoy local food, musicians, artists, historians, and homegrown entertainment.
Saturday
Oct 21
Pier 43
Wharf Fest is a street fair with all of your usual street fair stuff like, um, a Segway obstacle course (for real), but also a chowder competition where Fisherman’s Wharf restaurants battle it out to see who has the best chowder of all. There’s a People’s Choice winner, so arrive early so you can taste ‘em all.
Friday
Oct 27
Fairmont San Francisco
Calling all foodies! The James Beard Foundation Taste America: San Francisco event is your chance to eat a dinner menu created by the folks behind State Bird Provisions, as well as eat bites from Lazy Bear, Californios, Mourad, Octavia, and Rich Table.
Saturday
Oct 28
Alameda Point
The Color Run Dream Tour is coming to Alameda and is your chance you run a 5K through dreamy colored foam and high five unicorns.
Saturday
Oct 28
See the creatures of the night at the Academy of Sciences
California Academy of Sciences
The creatures come out for this Halloween-themed Nightlife where the entire museum is transformed into a tribute to ‘80s horror movies... horror movies with cocktail bars and lots of fun science exhibits, that is.
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 4-5
Pier 35
Winter is around the corner. Gear up at the Snowbomb Ski and Snowboard Festival. You can get in for free and get 75% off skis, boards, and apparel, but you’ll have to throw down $50 for VIP if you want free lift tickets and unlimited beer tastings.
Sunday
Nov 12
Cheer on your favorite bartenders at Fernet-Branca's Barback Games
The Midway
Watch the ultimate hospitality industry battle as barback gladiators make their way through challenges and courses, all while you sip on tasty adult beverages.
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 18-26
Moscone Center
If you’re a gearhead or just a person who really loves cars, buckle up for the San Francisco Auto Show, the largest auto expo in Northern California where you can see high-tech displays, and also all of the new 2018 models in one place.
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 18-Dec 17
Cow Palace Exhibition Halls
For five weekends, the Cow Palace will transform into Victorian London on a magical Christmas Eve. There will be boisterous pubs, lamplit streets, music halls, dance parties, tearooms, and lots of shops.
Thursday
Nov 23
Polo Field, Golden Gate Park
Sure you could wake up and watch football and then stuff your face with a Thanksgiving feast... or you could run 5 miles and earn an additional piece of pie (or two).
